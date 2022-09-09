Sikko Industries : Amendment to AOA/MOA

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 COMPANY
Date: September 09, 2022
To,
Listing Compliance Department
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra East, Mumbai ‐ 400051
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject
:
Outcome of Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Friday, September 09, 2022.
Reference
:
Sikko Industries Limited (Symbol: SIKKO)
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Meeting held today i.e. on September 09, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 06:15 P.M. and concluded at 07:25 P.M. has;
Proposed approval of shareholders for increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company, from Rupees 12,00,00,000/‐ (Rupees Twelve Crores only) divided into 12000000 (One Crore Twenty Lacs only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) each, to Rupees 17,50,00,000/‐ (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifty Lacs Only) divided into 17500000/‐ (One crore Seventy Five Lacs Only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company;
Recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1 : 2 ‐ i.e. 1 new fully paid Bonus Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each for every 2 fully paid Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each held as on the record date, to be determined by the Board of Directors on later date, subject to the approval of shareholders;
The record date for reckoning eligibility of the shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares will be communicated later.
The relevant details of Bonus Issue are enclosed herewith as an Annexure 1.
Proposed approval of shareholders for addition of object related to pharmaceuticals goods and agricultural commodities in the main object of the Company;
A brief detail of which has been enclosed herewith as Annexure 2.
Appointed Mr. Anand Sureshbhai Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS: 26458 COP: 11410) as Scrutinizer for carrying out Postal Ballot Process and Remote E‐voting Process in fair and transparent manner; and
Discussed all matters contained in the Postal Ballot Notice in detail and approved draft of Postal Ballot Notice and authorised Executive Directors and / or Company Secretary to send Postal Ballot Notice to
Annexure 2
Brief details in the alteration in the Memorandum of Association (MOA) is as follows:
The following object clause shall be added in MOA under Part [A] THE MAIN OBJECTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE PURSUED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS INCORPORATION ARE:
3. To manufacture, formulate, process, develop, refine, import, export, wholesale and/or retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals, surgical with surgical instruments, antibiotics, drugs, medicines, biologicals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, Ayurvedic and dietary supplement products, medicinal preparations, vaccines, chemicals, chemical products, dry salters, mineral waters, wines, cordials, liquors, soups, broths and other restoratives or foods and also to deal in medicinal goods such as surgical instruments, contraceptives, photographic goods, oils, perfumes, cosmetics, patent medicines, soaps, artificial limbs, hospital requisites, proprietary medicines, veterinary medicines and tinctures extracts and to carry on the business of vialling, bottling, repacking, processing of tablets, capsules, syrups, injections, ointments, etc. and also to carry on the business of chemists, druggists, buyers, sellers, agents, distributors and stockists of all kinds of pharmaceuticals and allied products.
4. To carry on business of export, import, buying, selling, processing, and trading of agricultural commodities of all kinds such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, grains, spices or any other agro commodities or produce whatsoever including processed foods.
