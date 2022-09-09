No results for this search
    SIKKO   INE112X01017

SIKKO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(SIKKO)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
118.90 INR   +4.99%
Sikko Industries : Bonus

09/09/2022 | 10:40am EDT
Sikko Industries Limited

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 COMPANY

Website: www.sikkoindia.com

CIN: L51909GJ2000PLC037329

Date: September 09, 2022

To,

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra East, Mumbai ‐ 400051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject

:

Outcome of Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on Friday, September 09, 2022.

Reference

:

Sikko Industries Limited (Symbol: SIKKO)

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Meeting held today i.e. on September 09, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 06:15 P.M. and concluded at 07:25 P.M. has;

  1. Proposed approval of shareholders for increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company, from Rupees 12,00,00,000/‐ (Rupees Twelve Crores only) divided into 12000000 (One Crore Twenty Lacs only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) each, to Rupees 17,50,00,000/‐ (Rupees Seventeen Crores Fifty Lacs Only) divided into 17500000/‐ (One crore Seventy Five Lacs Only) Equity Shares of Rupees 10/‐ (Rupees Ten Only) and consequent amendment in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of Memorandum of Association of the Company;
  2. Recommended the issuance of bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1 : 2 ‐ i.e. 1 new fully paid Bonus Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each for every 2 fully paid Equity Share of Rupees 10.00 each held as on the record date, to be determined by the Board of Directors on later date, subject to the approval of shareholders;
    The record date for reckoning eligibility of the shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares will be communicated later.
    The relevant details of Bonus Issue are enclosed herewith as an Annexure 1.
  3. Proposed approval of shareholders for addition of object related to pharmaceuticals goods and agricultural commodities in the main object of the Company;
    A brief detail of which has been enclosed herewith as Annexure 2.
  4. Appointed Mr. Anand Sureshbhai Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretary (ACS: 26458 COP: 11410) as Scrutinizer for carrying out Postal Ballot Process and Remote E‐voting Process in fair and transparent manner; and
  5. Discussed all matters contained in the Postal Ballot Notice in detail and approved draft of Postal Ballot Notice and authorised Executive Directors and / or Company Secretary to send Postal Ballot Notice to

Sikko Industries Limited

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 COMPANY

Website: www.sikkoindia.com

CIN: L51909GJ2000PLC037329

all the members of the Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder.

Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us.

For, Sikko Industries Limited

ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIY A

Digitally signed by ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA

DN: c=IN, postalCode=365601, st=GUJARAT, l=AMRELI, o=Personal, serialNumber=1d4a4451a8e4674f3f9a98136fae 118e4901ef427f5b26718e07d233b8197d56, pseudonym=823020211021184327272, 2.5.4.20=eafe0bc2258a5c9082adf59485db3745 bb261c2571bf9afacd7ef38ae30c12ac, email=CSANKITALUNAGARIYA@GMAIL.COM, cn=ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA, title=8230 Date: 2022.09.09 19:33:47 +05'30'

Ankita Lunagariya

Company Secretary

Place: Ahmedabad

Sikko Industries Limited

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 COMPANY

Website: www.sikkoindia.com

CIN: L51909GJ2000PLC037329

Annexure 1

Details required for bonus issue as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

1

Whether Bonus is out of free reserves

The Bonus equity shares will be issued out of other

created out of profits or securities

frees reserves & surplus of the Company available

premium account or the capital

based on Audited Financial of the Company for the

redemption reserve.

financial year ended on March 31, 2021.

2

Bonus Ratio

1:2 i.e. 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rupees 10/‐

each for every 2 (Two) fully paid‐up equity share

of Rupees 10/ ‐held as on record date.

The Record date will be announced in due course.

3

Details of Share Capital of Pre and

The pre‐bonus issue paid‐up equity share capital as

Post bonus issue

on the date of this letter is Rupees 11,20,00,000/ ‐

consisting of 1,20,00,000/‐ equity shares of Rupees

10/‐ each.

The post‐bonus issue paid‐up equity share capital

shall be Rupees 16,80,00,000/ ‐ consisting of

1,68,00,000 Equity shares of Rupees 10/ ‐ each.

4

Free Reserves or Securities Premium

Free Reserves Rupees 5,60,00,000/‐ (Rupees Five

or

Capital

Redemption

Reserve

Crore Sixty Lacs Only) will be utilised for

required for implementing the Bonus

implementation of Bonus Issue

Issue

5

Free Reserves or Securities Premium

Free Reserve of Rs. 8,09,26,329.81 is available as on

or

Capital

Redemption

Reserve

March 31, 2021.

available for capitalisation and the

date on which such balance is

available

6

Whether the aforesaid figures are

Yes, the figure provided under Sr. No. 5 is audited.

audited

7

Estimated date by which such Bonus

Within 2 Months from the date of Board Approval

Shares would be credited/dispatched

i.e. by November 08, 2022.

ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA

Digitally signed by ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA DN: c=IN, postalCode=365601, st=GUJARAT, l=AMRELI, o=Personal, serialNumber=1d4a4451a8e4674f3f9a98136fae118e49 01ef427f5b26718e07d233b8197d56, pseudonym=823020211021184327272, 2.5.4.20=eafe0bc2258a5c9082adf59485db3745bb261c2 571bf9afacd7ef38ae30c12ac, email=CSANKITALUNAGARIYA@GMAIL.COM, cn=ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA, title=8230

Date: 2022.09.09 19:34:31 +05'30'

Sikko Industries Limited

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 COMPANY

Website: www.sikkoindia.com

CIN: L51909GJ2000PLC037329

Annexure 2

Brief details in the alteration in the Memorandum of Association (MOA) is as follows:

The following object clause shall be added in MOA under Part [A] THE MAIN OBJECTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE PURSUED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS INCORPORATION ARE:

3. To manufacture, formulate, process, develop, refine, import, export, wholesale and/or retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals, surgical with surgical instruments, antibiotics, drugs, medicines, biologicals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, Ayurvedic and dietary supplement products, medicinal preparations, vaccines, chemicals, chemical products, dry salters, mineral waters, wines, cordials, liquors, soups, broths and other restoratives or foods and also to deal in medicinal goods such as surgical instruments, contraceptives, photographic goods, oils, perfumes, cosmetics, patent medicines, soaps, artificial limbs, hospital requisites, proprietary medicines, veterinary medicines and tinctures extracts and to carry on the business of vialling, bottling, repacking, processing of tablets, capsules, syrups, injections, ointments, etc. and also to carry on the business of chemists, druggists, buyers, sellers, agents, distributors and stockists of all kinds of pharmaceuticals and allied products.

4. To carry on business of export, import, buying, selling, processing, and trading of agricultural commodities of all kinds such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, grains, spices or any other agro commodities or produce whatsoever including processed foods.

ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA

Digitally signed by ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA DN: c=IN, postalCode=365601, st=GUJARAT, l=AMRELI, o=Personal, serialNumber=1d4a4451a8e4674f3f9a98136fae118e 4901ef427f5b26718e07d233b8197d56, pseudonym=823020211021184327272, 2.5.4.20=eafe0bc2258a5c9082adf59485db3745bb26 1c2571bf9afacd7ef38ae30c12ac, email=CSANKITALUNAGARIYA@GMAIL.COM, cn=ANKITA KANUBHAI LUNAGARIYA, title=8230 Date: 2022.09.09 19:34:45 +05'30'

