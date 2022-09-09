Sikko Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting

Sikko Industries Limited

Brief details in the alteration in the Memorandum of Association (MOA) is as follows:

The following object clause shall be added in MOA under Part [A] THE MAIN OBJECTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE PURSUED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS INCORPORATION ARE:

3. To manufacture, formulate, process, develop, refine, import, export, wholesale and/or retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals, surgical with surgical instruments, antibiotics, drugs, medicines, biologicals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, Ayurvedic and dietary supplement products, medicinal preparations, vaccines, chemicals, chemical products, dry salters, mineral waters, wines, cordials, liquors, soups, broths and other restoratives or foods and also to deal in medicinal goods such as surgical instruments, contraceptives, photographic goods, oils, perfumes, cosmetics, patent medicines, soaps, artificial limbs, hospital requisites, proprietary medicines, veterinary medicines and tinctures extracts and to carry on the business of vialling, bottling, repacking, processing of tablets, capsules, syrups, injections, ointments, etc. and also to carry on the business of chemists, druggists, buyers, sellers, agents, distributors and stockists of all kinds of pharmaceuticals and allied products.

4. To carry on business of export, import, buying, selling, processing, and trading of agricultural commodities of all kinds such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, grains, spices or any other agro commodities or produce whatsoever including processed foods.