    HSI   BG1100027983

SILA HOLDING AD

(HSI)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-21
2.860 BGN    0.00%
Sila : Coupon Payment

12/23/2022 | 01:18pm EST
Coupon Payment 23.12.2022 17:39:38 (local time)

Company: Sila Holding AD-Sofia (6S5B)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Sila Holding AD (6S5B), ISIN BG2100010102, shall be resumed as of 29 December 2022.
The reason is a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 30 November 2022, received from the issuer.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

Disclaimer

Sila Holding AD published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart SILA HOLDING AD
Sila Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Georgi Nikolaev Nikolov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Milen Penchev Todorov Chairman
Galina Vanchova Todorova Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILA HOLDING AD8.33%57
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.96%55 687
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.75%22 787
HAL TRUST-15.36%11 339
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.61%11 325
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.171.14%10 450