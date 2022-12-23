Sila : Coupon Payment

23.12.2022 17:39:38 (local time)

Company: Sila Holding AD-Sofia (6S5B)

The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Sila Holding AD (6S5B), ISIN BG2100010102, shall be resumed as of 29 December 2022.

The reason is a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 30 November 2022, received from the issuer.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.


