Sila Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares, bonds, as well as the cession of licenses for patents in Bulgarian and foreign countries. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Company has stake in such companies as ChPB Teksim AD, Slantse Stara Zagora Tabak AD, TsKB-Sila POAD and Select Asset Management EAD. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs major shareholder was NIK AD with a stake of 40.49%.

Sector Investment Holding Companies