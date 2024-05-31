Company: Sila Holding AD (6S5B)
The calculation of interest accrued on the bond issue of Sila Holding AD (6S5B), ISIN BG2100010102, shall be discontinued as of 03 June 2024.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 100. The reason is the delay in interest payment, due by 30 May 2024.
For further information, contact the BSE Trade Administration Department at +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sila Holding AD published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 18:00:04 UTC.