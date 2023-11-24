Company: Sila Holding AD (6S5B)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Sila Holding AD
- BSE code: 6S5B
- ISIN code: BG2100010102
- Date of partial repayment: 30.11.2023
- Total partial repayment: EUR 1000000
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 29.11.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 27.11.2023 (Ex Date: 28.11.2023).
- Following 30.11.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 1000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 27.11.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 100.
Disclaimer
Sila Holding AD published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 08:07:13 UTC.