  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Sila Realty Trust, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CVMCA   US1462801028

SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.

(CVMCA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:51:26 2023-02-16 pm EST
6.200 USD   -4.76%
03:25pSila Realty Trust : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT VALUATION EXPERT - Form 8-K
PU
05/04Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/14Sila Realty Trust : Class A Distributions Authorized - Form 8-K
PU
Sila Realty Trust : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT VALUATION EXPERT - Form 8-K

05/15/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT VALUATION EXPERT

We hereby consent to the reference to our name and the description of our role in the valuation process of any properties owned by Sila Realty Trust, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") referred to in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 15, 2023 and incorporated by reference in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (SEC File No. 333-235469).

In giving such consent, we do not thereby admit we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
May 15, 2023 /s/ James M. Farrer
James M. Farrer
Senior Managing Director
Cushman & Wakefield of Pennsylvania, LLC.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sila Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
