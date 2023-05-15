Sila Realty Trust : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT VALUATION EXPERT - Form 8-K

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT VALUATION EXPERT
We hereby consent to the reference to our name and the description of our role in the valuation process of any properties owned by Sila Realty Trust, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") referred to in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 15, 2023 and incorporated by reference in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (SEC File No. 333-235469).
In giving such consent, we do not thereby admit we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
|
|
|
|
May 15, 2023
|
/s/ James M. Farrer
|
James M. Farrer
|
Senior Managing Director
|
Cushman & Wakefield of Pennsylvania, LLC.
Disclaimer
Sila Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:24:02 UTC.