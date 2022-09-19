Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Sila Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVMCA   US1462801028

SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.

(CVMCA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2022-07-07 am EDT
6.150 USD   -16.67%
01:30pSILA REALTY TRUST : Class A Distributions Authorized - Form 8-K
PU
01:28pSILA REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26SILA REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sila Realty Trust : Class A Distributions Authorized - Form 8-K

09/19/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
cik0001567925-20220919

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________________________
FORM 8-K
___________________________________________
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 19, 2022
___________________________________________
SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
___________________________________________
Maryland 000-55435 46-1854011
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
1001 Water St.
Suite 800
Tampa, Florida33602
(Address of principal executive offices)
(813) 287-0101
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
___________________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None
Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
N/A N/A N/A
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 8.01 Other Events.
Class A Distributions Authorized
On September 19, 2022, the board of directors (the "Board") of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") approved and authorized a daily distribution to the Company's Class A stockholders of record as of the close of business on each day of the period commencing on October 1, 2022 and ending on October 31, 2022. The distributions for October 2022 will be calculated based on 365 days in the calendar year and will be equal to $0.00109589 per share of Class A common stock, which is equal to an annualized distribution of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock. The distributions declared for each record date in October 2022 will be paid in November 2022. The distributions will be payable to stockholders from legally available funds therefor.
Class I Distributions Authorized
On September 19, 2022, the Board approved and authorized a daily distribution to the Company's Class I stockholders of record as of the close of business on each day of the period commencing on October 1, 2022 and ending on October 31, 2022. The distributions for October 2022 will be calculated based on 365 days in the calendar year and will be equal to $0.00109589 per share of Class I common stock, which is equal to an annualized distribution of $0.40 per share of Class I common stock. The distributions declared for each record date in October 2022 will be paid in November 2022. The distributions will be payable to stockholders from legally available funds therefor.
Class T Distributions Authorized
On September 19, 2022, the Board approved and authorized a daily distribution to the Company's Class T stockholders of record as of the close of business on each day of the period commencing on October 1, 2022 and ending on October 31, 2022. The distributions for October 2022 will be calculated based on 365 days in the calendar year and will be equal to $0.00109589 per share of Class T common stock, which is equal to an annualized distribution of $0.40 per share of Class T common stock. The distributions declared for each record date in October 2022 will be paid in November 2022. The distributions will be payable to stockholders from legally available funds therefor.


SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.
Dated: September 19, 2022 By: /s/ Kay C. Neely
Name: Kay C. Neely
Title: Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Sila Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 17:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.
01:30pSILA REALTY TRUST : Class A Distributions Authorized - Form 8-K
PU
01:28pSILA REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26SILA REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15SILA REALTY TRUST, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
08/09SILA REALTY TRUST : Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/09SILA REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
08/09SILA REALTY TRUST, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/09TRANCHE UPDATE ON SILA REALTY TRUST, : CVMC.A)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 26..
CI
08/09Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
08/08Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Acquires Escondido Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility from Harri..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 173 M - -
Net income 2021 403 M - -
Net Debt 2021 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,59x
Yield 2021 6,99%
Capitalization 1 387 M 1 387 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float -
Chart SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Seton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kay C. Neely Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan P. Kuchin Chairman
Jon C. Sajeski Chief Investment Officer
Jason C. Reed Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.0.00%1 387
GECINA-26.32%6 692
MIRVAC GROUP-28.87%5 471
THE GPT GROUP-25.46%5 183
ICADE-29.67%3 365
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.41%3 159