Sila Realty Trust : Class A Distributions Authorized - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 13, 2023

SILA REALTY TRUST, INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Class A Distributions Authorized

On April 13, 2023, the board of directors (the "Board") of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") approved and authorized a daily distribution to the Company's Class A stockholders of record as of the close of business on each day of the period commencing on May 1, 2023 and ending on May 31, 2023. The distributions for May 2023 will be calculated based on 365 days in the calendar year and will be equal to $0.00109589 per share of Class A common stock, which is equal to an annualized distribution of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock. The distributions declared for each record date in May 2023 will be paid in June 2023. The distributions will be payable to stockholders from legally available funds therefor.

Class I Distributions Authorized

On April 13, 2023, the Board approved and authorized a daily distribution to the Company's Class I stockholders of record as of the close of business on each day of the period commencing on May 1, 2023 and ending on May 31, 2023. The distributions for May 2023 will be calculated based on 365 days in the calendar year and will be equal to $0.00109589 per share of Class I common stock, which is equal to an annualized distribution of $0.40 per share of Class I common stock. The distributions declared for each record date in May 2023 will be paid in June 2023. The distributions will be payable to stockholders from legally available funds therefor.

Class T Distributions Authorized

On April 13, 2023, the Board approved and authorized a daily distribution to the Company's Class T stockholders of record as of the close of business on each day of the period commencing on May 1, 2023 and ending on May 31, 2023. The distributions for May 2023 will be calculated based on 365 days in the calendar year and will be equal to $0.00109589 per share of Class T common stock, which is equal to an annualized distribution of $0.40 per share of Class T common stock. The distributions declared for each record date in May 2023 will be paid in June 2023. The distributions will be payable to stockholders from legally available funds therefor.









