Official SILA REALTY TRUST, INC. press release
Sila Realty Trust : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
December 08, 2023 at 02:35 pm EST
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
The information reported in Item 2.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference. Disclaimer Sila Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 19:34:22 UTC.
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Resignation of Jason C. Reed as Chief Administrative Officer, Effective on December 31, 2023
Nov. 08
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 08
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCPK:CVMC.A) acquired Burr Ridge Healthcare Facility for $60 million.
Sep. 27
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend on Class A, I and T Shares for the Period from October 1, 2023 and Ending on October 31, 2023, Payable on November 2023
Sep. 12
CI
Aug. 07
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Aug. 07
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend on Class A , I and T Shares for the Period from August 1, 2023 and Ending on August 31, 2023, Payable on September 2023
Jul. 17
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Completes Acquisition of West Palm Beach Medical Office Building for $9.85 Million
Jun. 16
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCPK:CVMC.A) acquired 25,150 square foot medical office building in Florida for approximately $9.85 million.
Jun. 15
CI
May. 04
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 04
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Approves Distribution on Class A, Class I and Class T for the Period Ending on May 31, 2023, Payable on June 2023
Apr. 14
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 16
CI
Mar. 16
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 16
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Distribution on Class A, Class I and Class T Common Stock for the Period Ending February 28, 2023, Payable on March 2023
Jan. 18
CI
Nov. 10
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nov. 10
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Approves Distribution on Class A, Class I and Class T Common Stock, Payable on November 2022
2022
CI
2022
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Acquires Escondido Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility from Harrison Street for $63.4 Million
2022
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCPK:CVMC.A) acquired Escondido Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility from Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, LLC for $63.5 million.
2022
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Distribution on Class A, Class I and Class T Common Stock, Payable on September 2022
2022
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. Completes Acquisition of TGH Rehabilitation Hospital for $51.2 Million
2022
CI
Sila Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in and managing strategic healthcare assets across the continuum of care, with emphasis on lower cost patient settings, which generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. It owns approximately 132 healthcare properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 59 markets across the United States. Its portfolio includes Akron Healthcare Facility, Akron Healthcare Facility II, Alexandria Healthcare Facility, Allen Healthcare Facility, Appleton Healthcare Facility, Augusta Healthcare Facility, Beaumont Healthcare Facility, Bellevue Healthcare Facility, Benton Healthcare Facility, Carrollton Healthcare Facility, Cincinnati Healthcare Facility, Yukon Healthcare Facility, El Segundo Healthcare Facility, Dallas Healthcare Facility, Pleasant Hills Healthcare Facility, Escondido Healthcare Facility, West Palm Beach Healthcare Facility, and Burr Ridge Healthcare Facility.
