Sila Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in and managing strategic healthcare assets across the continuum of care, with emphasis on lower cost patient settings, which generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. It owns approximately 132 healthcare properties and two undeveloped land parcels located in 59 markets across the United States. Its portfolio includes Akron Healthcare Facility, Akron Healthcare Facility II, Alexandria Healthcare Facility, Allen Healthcare Facility, Appleton Healthcare Facility, Augusta Healthcare Facility, Beaumont Healthcare Facility, Bellevue Healthcare Facility, Benton Healthcare Facility, Carrollton Healthcare Facility, Cincinnati Healthcare Facility, Yukon Healthcare Facility, El Segundo Healthcare Facility, Dallas Healthcare Facility, Pleasant Hills Healthcare Facility, Escondido Healthcare Facility, West Palm Beach Healthcare Facility, and Burr Ridge Healthcare Facility.

Sector Diversified REITs