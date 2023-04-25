Advanced search
    SLN   US82686Q1013

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
4.610 USD   -13.51%
07:02aSilence Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference
BU
04/24European Equities Start Week Off Modestly Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/21European Equities Move Modestly Higher in Friday Trading, But Set to End Week Lower
MT
Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

04/25/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 16,6 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2023 -53,9 M -67,1 M -67,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,84x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 133 M 166 M 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,61 $
Average target price 45,24 $
Spread / Average Target 881%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Allen Tooman President, CEO & Executive Director
Rhonda L. Hellums Chief Financial Officer
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Joseph Romano Director & Chief Medical Officer
J.P. Gabriel Chief Technical Operations Officer
