    SLNCF   GB00B9GTXM62

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLNCF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 12/08 11:03:16 am
7.285 USD   -2.52%
09:01aNew Data from SLN124 Healthy Volunteer Study Reinforce Broad Therapeutic Potential in Hematological Diseases
AQ
Silence Therapeutics : SLN124 a GalNAc Conjugated 19-mer Double-Stranded siRNA Reduces Iron and Increases Hepcidin Levels of Healthy Volunteers in a Phase 1 Clinical Study

12/12/2021 | 09:16am EST
SLN124 a GalNAc Conjugated 19-merDouble-Stranded siRNA Reduces Iron and Increases Hepcidin Levels of Healthy Volunteers in a Phase 1 Clinical Study

John B. Porter MA MD FRCP FRCPath 1,2*, Alison Scrimgeour, MSc3*, Alberto Martinez, PhD3*, Leo James, MBChB3*, Manuela Aleku, MSc4*, Rosamund Wilson, PhD5*, Martina Muckenthaler, MSc, PhD6, Ute Schaeper, PhD4* and

Giles V Campion, MD3*

1University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom;

2Haematology Department, University College London Hospitals, London, United Kingdom;

3Silence Therapeutics, London, United Kingdom;

4Silence Therapeutics GmbH, Berlin, Germany;

5SPICA consultants Ltd, Marlborough, United Kingdom;

6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, Immunology and Pulmonology, University of Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Abstract #2009

1

Presenting author disclosures: John B. Porter

Name of Organization

Type of relationship

Silence Therapeutics

Consultancy, Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory

committees

Vifor

Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees

Celgene

Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees

BlueBird Bio

Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees

2

Introduction

  • Hepcidin, a peptide hormone consisting of 25-amino-acids, is the central regulator of systemic iron homeostasis.
  • It is synthesized predominantly in hepatocytes, and dysregulation of its production leads to a variety of disorders of iron metabolism, including iron overload as well as congenital or acquired iron-loading anemias.
  • These conditions are a major source of morbidity and mortality.
  • SLN124 increases hepatic hepcidin synthesis and hence plasma hepcidin by silencing its repressor, TMPRSS6.
  • SLN124 has been shown to lower serum iron levels for at least 6 weeks after single administration in mice and has also been shown to increase hemoglobin in a mouse model of beta-thalassemia.
  • SLN124 also lowered iron and prevented iron overload in an animal model for hereditary hemochromatosis.

Vadolas et al., Br J Haematol 2021 (PMID 33942901)

Altamura et al., HemaSphere 2019 (PMID 31976476)

3

Study Design and Objectives

GEMINI: A randomised, double-blind, placebo- controlled phase 1, single ascending dose study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of subcutaneously (s.c.) administered SLN124 in healthy volunteers

Primary Objectives:

  • Evaluate the safety and tolerability of ascending single s.c. doses of SLN124 in healthy subjects.

Secondary Objectives:

  • Determine the PK parameters of SLN124 after single s.c. dose administration.

Exploratory Objectives:

  • Determine whether single dose administration of SLN124 has an effect on PD biomarkers of iron metabolism (e.g. TSAT, ferritin)
  • Determine the whether single dose administration of SLN124 has an effect on markers of erythroid expansion (e.g. hemoglobin)

Single ascending dose (SAD)

4.5 mg/kg

Cohort 3

3.0 mg/kg

(n=8)

Cohort 2

6A + 2P

1.0 mg/kg

(n=8)

6A + 2P

Cohort 1

(n=8)

6A + 2P

All subjects - 8 week (day 57) safety / PD follow-up

Key:

A - SLN124; P - placebo

SRG review: sentinel dosing - 2 subjects (A+P) dosed 23hrs before remainder dosed

SRG meeting: end of cohort review to progress and determine cohort dose level s.c.injection (single dose administration)

SRG=safety review group.

4

Results: Demographics of Healthy Volunteers

Placebo

SLN124

SLN124

SLN124

TOTAL

1.0 mg/kg

3.0 mg/kg

4.5 mg/kg

Number enrolled

6

6

6

6

24

Number completed

6

6

6

6

24

Age (years)

Mean ± SD

31.5 ± 6.0

32.5 ± 11.5

27.5 ± 5.4

33.8 ± 7.7

31.3 ± 7.8

(min-max)

(23 - 38)

(22 -

55)

(20 - 33)

(24 - 44)

(20 - 55)

Sex

n (%)

female

3 (50)

0

2 (33)

2 (33)

7 (29)

male

3 (50)

6 (100)

4 (67)

4 (67)

17 (71)

Race

n (%)

Asian

1 (17)

1 (17)

1 (17)

0

3 (13)

Black/African American

1 (17)

0

0

1 (17)

2 (8)

White

4 (67)

5 (83)

5 (83)

5 (83)

19 (79)

BMI (kg/m2)

Mean ± SD

24.3 ± 2.1

24.1 ± 3.2

23.2 ± 2.2

24.8 ± 3.7

24.1 ± 2.8

(min-max)

(21.3 - 26.9)

(19.7 -

28.3)

(20.5 - 26.7)

(19.2 - 29.8)

(19.2 - 29.8)

Weight (kg)

Mean ± SD

72.4 ± 7.2

75.4 ± 10.7

70.1 ± 8.4

73.2 ± 15.4

72.8 ± 10.3

(min-max)

(65.5 - 80.4)

(57.7 -

84.5)

(62.0 - 82.8)

(53.8 - 93.4)

(53.8 - 93.4)

BMI: body mass index; SD: standard deviation; n: number of applicable subjects. %s are rounded so totals may add up to more than 100%

5



Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 14:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
