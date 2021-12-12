Silence Therapeutics : SLN124 a GalNAc Conjugated 19-mer Double-Stranded siRNA Reduces Iron and Increases Hepcidin Levels of Healthy Volunteers in a Phase 1 Clinical Study 12/12/2021 | 09:16am EST Send by mail :

SLN124 a GalNAc Conjugated 19-merDouble-Stranded siRNA Reduces Iron and Increases Hepcidin Levels of Healthy Volunteers in a Phase 1 Clinical Study John B. Porter MA MD FRCP FRCPath 1,2*, Alison Scrimgeour, MSc3*, Alberto Martinez, PhD3*, Leo James, MBChB3*, Manuela Aleku, MSc4*, Rosamund Wilson, PhD5*, Martina Muckenthaler, MSc, PhD6, Ute Schaeper, PhD4* and Giles V Campion, MD3* 1University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom; 2Haematology Department, University College London Hospitals, London, United Kingdom; 3Silence Therapeutics, London, United Kingdom; 4Silence Therapeutics GmbH, Berlin, Germany; 5SPICA consultants Ltd, Marlborough, United Kingdom; 6Department of Pediatric Oncology, Hematology, Immunology and Pulmonology, University of Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany Abstract #2009 1 Presenting author disclosures: John B. Porter Name of Organization Type of relationship Silence Therapeutics Consultancy, Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees Vifor Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees Celgene Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees BlueBird Bio Honoraria and Membership on an entity's Board of Directors or advisory committees 2 Introduction Hepcidin, a peptide hormone consisting of 25-amino-acids, is the central regulator of systemic iron homeostasis.

25-amino-acids, is the central regulator of systemic iron homeostasis. It is synthesized predominantly in hepatocytes, and dysregulation of its production leads to a variety of disorders of iron metabolism, including iron overload as well as congenital or acquired iron-loading anemias.

iron-loading anemias. These conditions are a major source of morbidity and mortality.

SLN124 increases hepatic hepcidin synthesis and hence plasma hepcidin by silencing its repressor, TMPRSS6.

SLN124 has been shown to lower serum iron levels for at least 6 weeks after single administration in mice and has also been shown to increase hemoglobin in a mouse model of beta-thalassemia.

beta-thalassemia. SLN124 also lowered iron and prevented iron overload in an animal model for hereditary hemochromatosis. Vadolas et al., Br J Haematol 2021 (PMID 33942901) Altamura et al., HemaSphere 2019 (PMID 31976476) 3 Study Design and Objectives GEMINI: A randomised, double-blind, placebo- controlled phase 1, single ascending dose study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of subcutaneously (s.c.) administered SLN124 in healthy volunteers Primary Objectives: Evaluate the safety and tolerability of ascending single s.c. doses of SLN124 in healthy subjects. Secondary Objectives: Determine the PK parameters of SLN124 after single s.c. dose administration. Exploratory Objectives: Determine whether single dose administration of SLN124 has an effect on PD biomarkers of iron metabolism (e.g. TSAT, ferritin)

Determine the whether single dose administration of SLN124 has an effect on markers of erythroid expansion (e.g. hemoglobin) Single ascending dose (SAD) 4.5 mg/kg Cohort 3 3.0 mg/kg (n=8) Cohort 2 6A + 2P 1.0 mg/kg (n=8) 6A + 2P Cohort 1 (n=8) 6A + 2P All subjects - 8 week (day 57) safety / PD follow-up Key: A - SLN124; P - placebo SRG review: sentinel dosing - 2 subjects (A+P) dosed 23hrs before remainder dosed SRG meeting: end of cohort review to progress and determine cohort dose level s.c.injection (single dose administration) SRG=safety review group. 4 Results: Demographics of Healthy Volunteers Placebo SLN124 SLN124 SLN124 TOTAL 1.0 mg/kg 3.0 mg/kg 4.5 mg/kg Number enrolled 6 6 6 6 24 Number completed 6 6 6 6 24 Age (years) Mean ± SD 31.5 ± 6.0 32.5 ± 11.5 27.5 ± 5.4 33.8 ± 7.7 31.3 ± 7.8 (min-max) (23 - 38) (22 - 55) (20 - 33) (24 - 44) (20 - 55) Sex n (%) female 3 (50) 0 2 (33) 2 (33) 7 (29) male 3 (50) 6 (100) 4 (67) 4 (67) 17 (71) Race n (%) Asian 1 (17) 1 (17) 1 (17) 0 3 (13) Black/African American 1 (17) 0 0 1 (17) 2 (8) White 4 (67) 5 (83) 5 (83) 5 (83) 19 (79) BMI (kg/m2) Mean ± SD 24.3 ± 2.1 24.1 ± 3.2 23.2 ± 2.2 24.8 ± 3.7 24.1 ± 2.8 (min-max) (21.3 - 26.9) (19.7 - 28.3) (20.5 - 26.7) (19.2 - 29.8) (19.2 - 29.8) Weight (kg) Mean ± SD 72.4 ± 7.2 75.4 ± 10.7 70.1 ± 8.4 73.2 ± 15.4 72.8 ± 10.3 (min-max) (65.5 - 80.4) (57.7 - 84.5) (62.0 - 82.8) (53.8 - 93.4) (53.8 - 93.4) BMI: body mass index; SD: standard deviation; n: number of applicable subjects. %s are rounded so totals may add up to more than 100%

