  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Silence Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLNCF   GB00B9GTXM62

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLNCF)
Silence Therapeutics to Present at 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/06/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.


Financials
Sales 2022 16,8 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2022 -51,4 M -67,3 M -67,3 M
Net cash 2022 73,4 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 446 M 584 M 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,1x
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Silence Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig A. Tooman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhonda L. Hellums Chief Financial Officer
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Campion Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Alistair William Gray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC0.00%584
MODERNA, INC.-36.20%65 309
LONZA GROUP AG-10.45%54 491
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.52%45 507
SEAGEN INC.-2.46%27 718
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-21.55%19 815