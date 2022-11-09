Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Silence Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLNCF   GB00B9GTXM62

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLNCF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:41 2022-10-05 am EDT
1.320 USD   -50.19%
07:03aSilence Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
BU
11/07European ADRs Rise in Monday Trading
MT
11/05Silence Therapeutics Presents New Analysis from SLN360 Phase 1 Single Dose Study in High Lipoprotein(a) at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2022 Annual Meeting
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silence Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/09/2022 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today announced that Craig Tooman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silence, will present a business overview at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16th at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
07:03aSilence Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
BU
11/07European ADRs Rise in Monday Trading
MT
11/05Silence Therapeutics Presents New Analysis from SLN360 Phase 1 Single Dose Study in Hig..
BU
11/05Silence Therapeutics plc Presents New Analysis from SLN360 Phase 1 Single Dose Study in..
CI
10/21European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
09/29Silence Therapeutics Says its Thalassemia Therapy Candidate Demonstrated a Safe Profile..
MT
09/29Silence Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Single Dose Results from SLN124 Phase 1 Stud..
BU
09/29Silence Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Single Dose Results from SLN124 Phase 1 Stud..
CI
09/27Silence Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Chardan Genetic Medicines Confe..
BU
09/23European ADRs Fall in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24,0 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net income 2022 -36,7 M -41,3 M -41,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 126 M 142 M 142 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Silence Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,32
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Allen Tooman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rhonda L. Hellums Chief Financial Officer
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Campion Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Alistair William Gray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC0.00%142
MODERNA, INC.-35.19%63 240
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.31%38 619
LONZA GROUP AG-35.40%37 063
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.75%25 191
SEAGEN INC.-14.92%24 422