Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Silence Therapeutics plc    SLN   GB00B9GTXM62

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Silence Therapeutics : Appoints Craig Tooman as Chief Financial Officer

01/06/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silence Therapeutics Appoints Craig Tooman as Chief Financial Officer

6 January 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence" or "the Company"), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Craig Tooman as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Leadership Team, effective immediately.

Mr. Tooman has a successful career in the biopharmaceutical industry spanning more than 30 years, including 15 years of experience as a public company CFO. Most recently, he was CFO and COO at Vyome Therapeutics, and prior to this was CFO and then CEO of Aratana Therapeutics where he successfully negotiated a merger with Elanco. Before Aratana, Mr. Tooman was the CFO of Enzon Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Sigma Tau, and prior to that led the $1.1 billion M&A initiative and integration of ILEX Oncology and Genzyme Corporation. He also held key positions at Pharmacia and Upjohn. Mr. Tooman currently serves on the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of CureVac, which accomplished a highly successful IPO on Nasdaq in August of 2020.

Mr. Tooman has a BA in Economics from Kalamazoo College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Mark Rothera, President and CEO of Silence Therapeutics, commented: "Craig brings a deep understanding of financial strategy, U.S. capital markets and business development to Silence. We are delighted to have him join Silence's Executive Leadership Team. His appointment comes at a time of significant opportunity and growth, highlighted by the advancement of our two wholly owned product candidates into the clinic and three anticipated clinical data readouts this year. His business and financial expertise will be instrumental in helping us build our U.S. footprint and positioning Silence as a leading global RNAi business."

Craig Tooman, incoming CFO of Silence Therapeutics, commented: "Silence is a fast-growingcompany with ground-breakingtechnology that stands out in the RNAi space. It is exciting to join at this stage of the Company's journey, following a number of recent successful partnerships and transformational deals. I look forward to working with the team to continue the momentum."

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208

Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

ir@silence-therapeutics.com

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

European IR

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

U.S. IR

Tel: +1 (443) 213-0505

Westwicke Partners

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence's proprietary technology can be used to engineer short interfering ribonucleic acids (siRNAs) that bind specifically to and silence, through the RNAi pathway, almost any gene in the human genome to which siRNA can be delivered. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of Lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 to address beta-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Silence is also developing SLN500, a C3 targeting program in partnership with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals to reduce the expression of the C3 protein for the treatment of complement pathway-mediated diseases. Silence maintains ongoing research and collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's clinical and commercial prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward- looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 07:19:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
02:57aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Names New CFO
MT
02:20aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Craig Tooman as Chief Financial Officer
PU
02:20aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Michael H. Davidson, MD, to Board of Directors
PU
2020BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Silence Therapeutics With Buy Rating
MT
2020SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Presents Positive Pre-Clinical Data for SLN360 for the Tr..
AQ
2020Silence Therapeutics' Gene-Silencing Candidate Shows Positive Pre-Clinical Da..
MT
2020SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Dr. Marie Wikström Lindholm to its Executive Lea..
AQ
2020SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Change to Executive Leadership Team
AQ
2020SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic ..
AQ
2020SILENCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,54 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
Net income 2020 -26,1 M -35,5 M -35,5 M
Net cash 2020 42,3 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,4x
Yield 2020 0,57%
Capitalization 438 M 596 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2020 112x
EV / Sales 2021 25,6x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Silence Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 284,85 GBX
Last Close Price 526,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 359%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark A. Rothera President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iain Gladstone Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Quinn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Giles Campion Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Alistair William Gray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC2.33%596
LONZA GROUP AG-0.49%47 756
MODERNA, INC.4.51%44 213
CELLTRION, INC.-1.25%43 695
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.09%33 859
SEAGEN INC.-3.51%30 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ