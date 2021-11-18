Silence Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this presentation is being supplied and communicated to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by Silence Therapeutics plc (the "Company") or any other person. Accordingly no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. None of the Company, or any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. No part of this presentation, or the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation does not form part of any offer of securities, or constitute a solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for securities or an inducement to enter into any investment activity. Recipients of this presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with the Company or its representatives as investment, legal or tax advice. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of any transaction. Further, the information in this presentation is not complete and may be changed. Recipients of this presentation should each make their own independent evaluation of the information and of the relevance and adequacy of the information in this document and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views and expectations regarding future events. In particular certain statements with regard to management's strategic vision, aims and objectives, the conduct of clinical trials, the filing dates for product license applications and the anticipated launch of specified products in various markets, the Company's ability to find partners for the development and commercialisation of its products as well as the terms for such partnerships, anticipated levels of demand for the Company's products (including in development), the effect of competition, anticipated efficiencies, trends in results of operations, margins, the market and exchange rates, are all forward looking in nature.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Although not exhaustive, the following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those the Company expects: difficulties inherent in the discovery and development of new products and the design and implementation of pre-clinical and clinical studies, trials and investigations, delays in and results from such studies, trials and investigations that are inconsistent with previous results and the Company's expectations, the failure to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals, product and pricing initiatives by the Company's competitors, inability of the Company to market existing products effectively and the failure of the Company to agree beneficial terms with potential partners for any of its products or the failure of the Company's existing partners to perform their obligations, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing for its operations and the market conditions affecting the availability and terms of such financing, the successful integration of completed mergers and acquisitions and achievement of expected synergies from such transactions, and the ability of the Company to identify and consummate suitable strategic and business combination transactions and the risks described in our most recent Admission Document.

By participating in this presentation and/or accepting any copies hereof you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions and the other terms of this disclaimer.