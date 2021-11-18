Log in
    SLN   GB00B9GTXM62

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(SLN)
Silence Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation

11/18/2021 | 11:23am EST
Silence Therapeutics

Corporate Presentation

November 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this presentation is being supplied and communicated to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, further distributed to any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, the contents of this presentation have not been verified by Silence Therapeutics plc (the "Company") or any other person. Accordingly no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. None of the Company, or any of its respective members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. No part of this presentation, or the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation does not form part of any offer of securities, or constitute a solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for securities or an inducement to enter into any investment activity. Recipients of this presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with the Company or its representatives as investment, legal or tax advice. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of any transaction. Further, the information in this presentation is not complete and may be changed. Recipients of this presentation should each make their own independent evaluation of the information and of the relevance and adequacy of the information in this document and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views and expectations regarding future events. In particular certain statements with regard to management's strategic vision, aims and objectives, the conduct of clinical trials, the filing dates for product license applications and the anticipated launch of specified products in various markets, the Company's ability to find partners for the development and commercialisation of its products as well as the terms for such partnerships, anticipated levels of demand for the Company's products (including in development), the effect of competition, anticipated efficiencies, trends in results of operations, margins, the market and exchange rates, are all forward looking in nature.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Although not exhaustive, the following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those the Company expects: difficulties inherent in the discovery and development of new products and the design and implementation of pre-clinical and clinical studies, trials and investigations, delays in and results from such studies, trials and investigations that are inconsistent with previous results and the Company's expectations, the failure to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals, product and pricing initiatives by the Company's competitors, inability of the Company to market existing products effectively and the failure of the Company to agree beneficial terms with potential partners for any of its products or the failure of the Company's existing partners to perform their obligations, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing for its operations and the market conditions affecting the availability and terms of such financing, the successful integration of completed mergers and acquisitions and achievement of expected synergies from such transactions, and the ability of the Company to identify and consummate suitable strategic and business combination transactions and the risks described in our most recent Admission Document.

By participating in this presentation and/or accepting any copies hereof you agree to be bound by the foregoing restrictions and the other terms of this disclaimer.

2

Silence VISION and STRATEGY

VISIONSTRATEGY

Transform peoples' lives around the world by silencing diseases through our precision engineered medicines and driving positive change for the communities around us.

Maximize our proprietary

mRNAi GOLD platform through

hybrid business model

3

Poised for Transformation

Major Clinical Data Readouts in Wholly Owned Programs Combined with Rapid Discovery Pipeline Growth

Pioneers in RNAi

Rapidly Advance Clinical Programs

  • Two decades of know-how combined with robust and growing IP estate
  • Global footprint - R&D in Berlin, headquarters in London and NYC office
  • Positive topline healthy volunteer data in SLN124 program for iron-loading anemia conditions
  • Advancing two proprietary phase 1 clinical programs
    • SLN360 targeting high and prevalent unmet need in cardiovascular disease due to high lipoprotein(a)
    • SLN124 targeting high unmet need in thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome

Proprietary mRNAi

GOLD Platform

Strong Financial Position

  • Clinical data demonstrated safety, robust pharmacodynamic effect and long duration of action
  • Anticipate 2-3 INDs per year from 2023 (proprietary and partnered programs)
  • Significant opportunity to address disease causing targets in the liver
  • £76.5m at the end of September 2021
  • AIM and Nasdaq listed (SLN) - market cap ~£500m /~$670m*

* Market Capitalization as of November 16, 2021

4

We believe the Path to Value Creation is Clear

Market capitalization of established RNAi companies

Silence strategy:

50% balance

owned/partnered

Highest phase: 1

Highest phase: 3

Highest phase: 2

Highest phase: Commercial

8+ programs (2 clinical)

15+ programs (6 clinical)

16+ programs (9 clinical)

11+ programs (11 clinical)

20

16

$Billion

12

8

4

0

Silence

Dicerna

Arrowhead

Alnylam

Market Capitalization as of November 16, 2021;

Programs defined as individually named programs from discovery phase through to marketed drugs on company website, October 2021.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silence Therapeutics plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
