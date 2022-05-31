Silergy : The amendment of MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION of the Company is filed in Cayman.

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:NA 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:NA 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): Original par value (NT$), total number of shares issued, and net worth per share: NT$10; total number of shares issued:94,733,548 shares; net worth per share NT$268.5 New par value (NT$), expected total number of shares issued and net worth per share: NT$2.5; expected total number of shares issued:378,934,192 shares; net worth per share NT$67.1 Note: Book value per share is calculated based on the 2022Q1 Consolidated Financial Report with Independent Auditors' Review Report. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations: To be resolved by the Board of directors with the approval of TWSE. 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: NA 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.