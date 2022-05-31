Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Silergy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6415   KYG8190F1028

SILERGY CORP.

(6415)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
2870.00 TWD   +3.42%
SILERGY : The amendment of MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION of the Company is filed in Cayman.
PU
SILERGY : Approved to lift non-competition restrictions on board members
PU
SILERGY : The term of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company has expired
PU
Silergy : The amendment of MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION of the Company is filed in Cayman.

05/31/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Silergy Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:23:03
Subject 
 The amendment of MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION of
the Company is filed in Cayman.
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority's approval of capital reduction:NA
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:NA
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
Original par value (NT$), total number of shares issued, and net worth
per share:
NT$10; total number of shares issued:94,733,548 shares;  net worth per
share NT$268.5
New par value (NT$), expected total number of shares issued and net worth
per share:
NT$2.5; expected total number of shares issued:378,934,192 shares;  net
worth per share NT$67.1
Note: Book value per share is calculated based on the 2022Q1
Consolidated Financial Report with Independent Auditors' Review Report.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:
To be resolved by the Board of directors with the approval of TWSE.
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
NA
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):NA
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Silergy Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
