GLE Presentation to NEI International Uranium Fuel Seminar

Silex Systems Limited ABN 69 003 372 067 (Silex or Company) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia. The SILEX technology has been under development for uranium enrichment jointly with US-based exclusive licensee Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) for a number of years. Success of the SILEX uranium enrichment technology development program and the proposed Paducah commercial project remain subject to a number of factors including the satisfactory completion of the engineering scale-up program and uranium market conditions and therefore remains subject to associated risks.

Silex is also in the early stages of pursuing additional commercial applications of the SILEX technology, including the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing. The 'Zero-Spin Silicon' project remains dependent on the outcomes of the project and the viability of silicon quantum computing and is therefore subject to various risks. The commercial future of the SILEX technology is therefore uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.

Additionally, Silex has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO®' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO® technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO® technology towards commercial deployment for 5G mobile handset filter applications. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.

Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects of Silex include, but are not limited to: ongoing economic and social uncertainty, including in relation to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the outcome of the project for the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing; the potential development of, or competition from alternative technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO® products; decisions made or actions taken by the Company's commercialisation partners that could adversely affect the technology development programs; and the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company.

