SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLE Presentation to NEI International Uranium Fuel Seminar

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
GLE Presentation to NEI International Uranium Fuel

Seminar

9 November 2021

Highlights:

  • GLE's CEO and CCO are presenting to the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) International Uranium Fuel Seminar being held in Savannah, Georgia
  • Presentation will provide a brief update on GLE's commercialization activities
  • Seminar will explore issues affecting nuclear fuel markets with industry leaders

Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY) is releasing the attached presentation providing an update on GLE's commercialisation activities. The presentation is being jointly delivered by Global Laser Enrichment's (GLE) Chief Executive Officer (Steve Long) and Chief Commercial Officer (James Dobchuk) to the NEI International Uranium Fuel Seminar being held this week.

The Seminar is being attended by numerous representatives from nuclear energy utilities, nuclear fuel suppliers, government agencies and other stakeholders with a focus on issues affecting the nuclear fuel cycle markets.

Authorised for release by the Silex Board of Directors.

Further information on the Company's activities can be found on the Silex website: www.silex.com.auor by contacting:

Michael Goldsworthy

Julie Ducie

CEO/Managing Director

CFO/Company Secretary

T +61 2 9704 8888

T +61 2 9704 8888

E investor.relations@silex.com.au

E investor.relations@silex.com.au

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:

About Silex Systems Limited (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY)

Silex Systems Limited ABN 69 003 372 067 (Silex or Company) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia. The SILEX technology has been under development for uranium enrichment jointly with US-based exclusive licensee Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) for a number of years. Success of the SILEX uranium enrichment technology development program and the proposed Paducah commercial project remain subject to a number of factors including the satisfactory completion of the engineering scale-up program and uranium market conditions and therefore remains subject to associated risks.

Silex is also in the early stages of pursuing additional commercial applications of the SILEX technology, including the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing. The 'Zero-Spin Silicon' project remains dependent on the outcomes of the project and the viability of silicon quantum computing and is therefore subject to various risks. The commercial future of the SILEX technology is therefore uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.

Additionally, Silex has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO®' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO® technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO® technology towards commercial deployment for 5G mobile handset filter applications. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.

Forward Looking Statements

The commercial potential of these technologies is currently unknown. Accordingly, no guarantees as to the future performance of these technologies can be made. The nature of the statements in this Announcement regarding the future of the SILEX technology, the cREO® technology and any associated commercial prospects are forward-looking and are subject to a number of variables, including but not limited to, unknown risks, contingencies and assumptions which may be beyond the control of Silex, its directors and management.

You are strongly cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by COVID-19 and other economic risk factors, as actual results could be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements as a result of various risk factors. Further, the forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to change due to management's analysis of Silex's business, changes in industry trends, government policies and any new or unforeseen circumstances. The Company's management believes that there are reasonable grounds to make such statements. Actual operations, results, performance, targets or achievement may vary materially from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based.

Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules and OTCQX Rules for U.S. Companies), Silex does not intend, and is not obligated, to update the forward-looking statements and Silex disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements in this Announcement to reflect any changes in expectations.

No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward-looking statement by any person (including the Company or any of its advisers). In particular, no representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this Announcement will actually occur.

Risk Factors

Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects of Silex include, but are not limited to: ongoing economic and social uncertainty, including in relation to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the outcome of the project for the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing; the potential development of, or competition from alternative technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO® products; decisions made or actions taken by the Company's commercialisation partners that could adversely affect the technology development programs; and the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company.

Global Laser Enrichment

Commercialization Update

NEI Uranium Fuel Seminar

November 8, 2021

Savannah, GA

Steve Long

James Dobchuk

CEO

President & CCO

GLE History & Key Milestones

2007

2012

2019

USA and Australia sign Agreement for Cooperation (i.e., "123 agreement") for the SILEX technology. Technology becomes officially classified shortly thereafter

GE and GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy form subsidiary GLE (exclusive licensee of SILEX technology) to develop uranium enrichment capability; Cameco acquires 24% equity interest in GLE (2008)

GLE receives first and only US NRC license for construction and operation of commercial scale laser enrichment facility (SNM-2019)

GLE completes "Phase 1" (technology validation at prototype scale) of its multi-phase technology development and commercialization plan

GLE secures landmark agreement to re-enrich over 200,000 tons of DOE DUF6 inventories

Silex Systems and Cameco execute binding purchase agreement to acquire 76% interest in GLE from GE/GEH

Transaction receives USG approval; Silex and Cameco acquire 51% and 49% interests in GLE, respectively

Significant US investment in GLE

Commercial Pathways & Guiding Principles

Commercial pathways - three primary areas of focus

• Enriching DOE tails to produce uranium (DUF6 NUF6)

• Potential to address higher enrichment needs (HALEU)

• Mature into a commercial SWU supplier (LEU)

GLE will be innovative, agile and creative

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

