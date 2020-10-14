Silex : AGM Presentation - 2020

About Silex Systems Limited (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY)
Silex Systems Limited ABN 69 003 372 067 (Silex) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia. The SILEX technology was licensed exclusively in 2006 to GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) in the USA for application to uranium enrichment. GLE has been undergoing a restructure for a number of years after GE-Hitachi disclosed it was seeking to exit the venture. In view of the time the GLE restructure has taken to date and the dependency of the closing of the restructure on obtaining US Government approvals, combined with the continuing depressed nuclear fuel market conditions, plans for commercial deployment of the SILEX technology have been significantly delayed, and remain at risk.
Silex is also in the early stages of pursuing additional commercial applications of the SILEX technology, including the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing. The 'Zero-Spin Silicon' project remains dependent on the outcomes of the project and the viability of silicon quantum computing and is therefore at risk. The future of the SILEX technology is therefore highly uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.
Silex also has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO™' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO™ technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO™ technology towards commercial deployment for 5G filter applications. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also highly uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.
Forward Looking Statements
The commercial potential of these technologies is currently unknown. Accordingly, no guarantees as to the future performance of these technologies can be made. The nature of the statements in this Presentation regarding the future of the SILEX technology, the cREO™ technology and any associated commercial prospects are forward-looking and are subject to a number of variables, including but not limited to, unknown risks, contingencies and assumptions which may be beyond the control of Silex, its directors and management. You should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements as actual results could be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements as a result of various risk factors. Further, the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to change due to management's analysis of Silex's business, changes in industry patterns, and any new or unforeseen circumstances. The Company's management believes that there are reasonable grounds to make such statements as at the date of this Presentation. Silex does not intend, and is not obligated, to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law or the ASX Listing Rules.
Risk Factors
Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects of Silex include, but are not limited to: ongoing economic uncertainty including concerning the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcome of the GLE restructure including obtaining US Government approvals; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the outcome of the project for the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing; the potential development of, or competition from alternative technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO™ products; and the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company.
Disclaimer
Silex Systems Limited (Silex) has prepared this presentation based on information available to it as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation does not purport to be a complete description of Silex and/or its business activities and is for information purposes only. This presentation should be read in conjunction with other disclosures that have been lodged by the Company with the Australian Stock Exchange.
Except as required by law, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Silex, its subsidiaries or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation, or as to the reasonableness of any assumption contained in this presentation. Neither Silex nor its advisers have any responsibility or obligation to update the information in this presentation or to inform the reader of any matter arising after the date of this presentation which may affect any matter referred to in this presentation. By receiving or viewing this presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, you release Silex and its directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers and affiliates from any liability (including, without limitation, in respect of direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or loss or damage arising by negligence) arising as a result of any reliance by you or any other person on anything contained in or omitted from this presentation.
The presentation may contain forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates which involve subjective judgement and analysis and are based on various indicators as at the date of this presentation (for example, assumptions, contingencies or market and industry trends) which are subject to change without notice. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as they are not indicative of, or a guarantee of, Silex's future performance. No responsibility is accepted by Silex or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates, nor any other person, for any of the information contained in this document and discussed in the presentation or for any action taken by you on the basis of the information or opinions expressed in the course of this presentation. This presentation does not constitute investment, legal, taxation or other advice and the presentation does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation nor your particular needs. You are responsible for forming your own opinions and conclusions on such matters and should make your own independent assessment of the information contained in this document and discussed in the presentation and seek independent professional advice in relation to such information and any action taken on the basis of the information.
This document is not a product disclosure statement or prospectus for the purposes of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) or under the law of any other jurisdiction and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the subscription, purchase or sale of shares or other securities in any jurisdiction, including in the United States or to any U.S. person, and neither this document nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account of any U.S. person, unless the securities have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or an exemption from registration is available.
The views and opinions expressed in this presentation are solely those of Silex and do not reflect the view of GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC, or its owners or subsidiaries.
Silex is a platform technology company focused on the commercialisation of our innovative SILEX laser enrichment technology across multiple markets
