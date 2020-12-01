Log in
SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED

(SLX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.605 AUD   +0.83%
Silex : Update - US Government Approval Process for GLE Restructure

12/01/2020
Update on Progress with US Government

Approval for GLE Restructure

2 December 2020

Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY) provides the following information in relation to the US Government approval process for the restructure of GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment (GLE).

In December 2019, a binding Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (MIPA) between Silex, Cameco Corporation (Cameco) and GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) was executed for the joint purchase of GEH's 76% interest in GLE. Closing of the Agreement, which remains subject to US Government approval and other factors, would result in Silex acquiring a 51% interest in GLE and Cameco increasing its interest from 24% to 49%. Details of the transaction have been outlined in previous disclosures.

The primary application for US Government approval of the transaction was submitted to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in February 2020. The process for US Government approval involves a multi-staged, multi-Government agency process and includes several significant filings, the last of which was filed in October 2020 with the US Department of the Treasury - Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS).

Silex has received official notice from the US Department of the Treasury that their investigation of the transaction under the MIPA will be completed no later than 18 January 2021. Assuming a positive outcome from the CFIUS review and other approvals being finalised by the NRC, Closing of the transaction would occur shortly thereafter. Silex will promptly provide a further update should this expectation change.

Authorised for release by the Silex Board of Directors.

Further information on the Company's activities can be found on the Silex website: www.silex.com.au or by contacting:

Michael Goldsworthy

Julie Ducie

CEO/Managing Director

CFO/Company Secretary

T +61 2 9704 8888

T +61 2 9704 8888

E investor.relations@silex.com.au

E investor.relations@silex.com.au

Silex Systems Limited | ABN 69 003 372 067

LHSTC, New Illawarra Road, Lucas Heights NSW 2234

Telephone: +61 2 9704 8888 | Facsimile: +61 2 9704 8851 | Website:www.silex.com.au

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:

About Silex Systems Limited (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY)

Silex Systems Limited ABN 69 003 372 067 (Silex) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia. The SILEX technology was licensed exclusively in 2006 to GE-Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) in the USA for application to uranium enrichment. GLE has been undergoing a restructure for a number of years after GE-Hitachi disclosed it was seeking to exit the venture. In view of the time the GLE restructure has taken to date and the dependency of the closing of the restructure on obtaining US Government approvals, combined with the continuing depressed nuclear fuel market conditions, plans for commercial deployment of the SILEX technology have been significantly delayed, and remain at risk.

Silex is also in the early stages of pursuing additional commercial applications of the SILEX technology, including the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing. The 'Zero- Spin Silicon' project remains dependent on the outcomes of the project and the viability of silicon quantum computing and is therefore at risk. The future of the SILEX technology is therefore highly uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.

Silex also has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO™' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO™ technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO™ technology towards commercial deployment for 5G filter applications. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also highly uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.

Forward Looking Statements

The commercial potential of these technologies is currently unknown. Accordingly, no guarantees as to the future performance of these technologies can be made. The nature of the statements in this Announcement regarding the future of the SILEX technology, the cREO™ technology and any associated commercial prospects are forward-looking and are subject to a number of variables, including but not limited to, unknown risks, contingencies and assumptions which may be beyond the control of Silex, its directors and management. You should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements as actual results could be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements as a result of various risk factors. Further, the forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to change due to management's analysis of Silex's business, changes in industry patterns, and any new or unforeseen circumstances. The Company's management believes that there are reasonable grounds to make such statements as at the date of this Announcement. Silex does not intend, and is not obligated, to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law or the ASX Listing Rules.

Risk Factors

Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects of Silex include, but are not limited to: ongoing economic uncertainty including concerning the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcome of the GLE restructure including obtaining US Government approvals; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the outcome of the project for the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing; the potential development of, or competition from alternative technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO™ products; and the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Silex Systems Limited published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:26:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
