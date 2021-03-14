Log in
SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED

(SLX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/12
1.08 AUD   0.00%
Silex : Investor Presentation

03/14/2021
Updated Investor Presentation

15 March 2021

Silex Systems Limited (Silex) (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY) today provided an updated Investor Presentation.

Since the 2020 AGM in October 2020, Silex has announced several significant achievements.

The attached updated Investor Presentation provides an overview of the Company's progress in commercialising its innovative laser enrichment technology across multiple markets.

Silex CEO and Managing Director, Dr Michael Goldsworthy, said: "The completion of the GLE acquisition announced in February 2021 represented a significant achievement for Silex, giving us greater control over the commercialisation of the SILEX laser-based uranium enrichment technology.

"This new ownership structure represents the start of an important new era for GLE and the SILEX technology, at a time when nuclear power is coming back into focus as a key source of zero-emissions base load electricity in an emissions constrained world", he added.

Authorised for release by the Silex Board of Directors.

Further information on the Company's activities can be found on the Silex website: www.silex.com.au or by contacting:

Michael Goldsworthy

Julie Ducie

CEO/Managing Director

CFO/Company Secretary

T +61 2 9704 8888

T +61 2 9704 8888

E investor.relations@silex.com.au

E investor.relations@silex.com.au

Silex Systems Limited | ABN 69 003 372 067

LHSTC, New Illawarra Road, Lucas Heights NSW 2234

Telephone: +61 2 9704 8888 | Facsimile: +61 2 9704 8851 | Website:www.silex.com.au

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors:

About Silex Systems Limited (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY)

Silex Systems Limited ABN 69 003 372 067 (Silex) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia.

The SILEX technology has been under development for uranium enrichment jointly with US-based exclusive licensee Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) for a number of years. Success of the SILEX uranium enrichment technology and the proposed Paducah commercial project remain subject to a number of factors including the satisfactory completion of the engineering scale-up program and uranium market conditions and therefore remains subject to associated risks.

Silex is also in the early stages of pursuing additional commercial applications of the SILEX technology, including the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing. The 'Zero- Spin Silicon' project remains dependent on the outcomes of the project and the viability of silicon quantum computing and is therefore at risk. The future of the SILEX technology is therefore uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.

Additionally, Silex has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cRE' through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO® technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO® technology towards commercial deployment for 5G mobile handset filter applications. The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.

Forward Looking Statements

The commercial potential of these technologies is currently unknown. Accordingly, no guarantees as to the future performance of these technologies can be made. The nature of the statements in this Announcement regarding the future of the SILEX technology, the cREO® technology and any associated commercial prospects are forward-looking and are subject to a number of variables, including but not limited to, unknown risks, contingencies and assumptions which may be beyond the control of Silex, its directors and management. You should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements as actual results could be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements as a result of various risk factors. Further, the forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to change due to management's analysis of Silex's business, changes in industry patterns, and any new or unforeseen circumstances. The Company's management believes that there are reasonable grounds to make such statements as at the date of this Announcement. Silex does not intend, and is not obligated, to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law or the ASX Listing Rules.

Risk Factors

Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects of Silex include, but are not limited to: ongoing economic uncertainty including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the outcome of the project for the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing; the potential development of, or competition from alternative technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO® products; and the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company.

Silex Systems Limited Investor Presentation

(ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY)

Dr Michael Goldsworthy CEO/Managing Director

March 2021

Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors

About Silex Systems Limited (ASX: SLX) (OTCQX: SILXY)

Silex Systems Limited ABN 69 003 372 067 (Silex) is a research and development company whose primary asset is the SILEX laser enrichment technology, originally developed at the Company's technology facility in Sydney, Australia.

The SILEX technology has been under development for uranium enrichment jointly with US-based exclusive licensee Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE) for a number of years.

Success of the SILEX uranium enrichment technology and the proposed Paducah commercial project remain subject to a number of factors including the satisfactory completion of the engineering scale-up program and uranium market conditions and therefore remains subject to associated risks.

Silex is also in the early stages of pursuing additional commercial applications of the SILEX technology, including the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing. The 'Zero-Spin Silicon' project remains dependent on the outcomes of the project and the viability of silicon quantum computing and is therefore at risk. The future of the SILEX technology is therefore uncertain and any plans for commercial deployment are speculative.

Additionally, Silex has an interest in a unique semiconductor technology known as 'cREO® through its ownership of subsidiary Translucent Inc. The cREO® technology developed by Translucent has been acquired by IQE Plc based in the UK. IQE is progressing the cREO® technology towards commercial deployment for 5G mobile handset filter applications.

The outcome of IQE's commercialisation program is also uncertain and remains subject to various technology and market risks.

Forward Looking Statements

The commercial potential of these technologies is currently unknown. Accordingly, no guarantees as to the future performance of these technologies can be made. The nature of the statements in this Presentation regarding the future of the SILEX technology, the cREO® technology and any associated commercial prospects are forward-looking and are subject to a number of variables, including but not limited to, unknown risks, contingencies and assumptions which may be beyond the control of Silex, its directors and management. You should not place reliance on any forward-looking statements as actual results could be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements as a result of various risk factors. Further, the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation involve subjective judgement and analysis and are subject to change due to management's analysis of Silex's business, changes in industry patterns, and any new or unforeseen circumstances. The Company's management believes that there are reasonable grounds to make such statements as at the date of this Presentation. Silex does not intend, and is not obligated, to update the forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law or the ASX Listing Rules.

Risk Factors

Risk factors that could affect future results and commercial prospects of Silex include, but are not limited to: ongoing economic uncertainty including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the results of the SILEX uranium enrichment engineering development program; the market demand for natural uranium and enriched uranium; the outcome of the project for the production of 'Zero-Spin Silicon' for the emerging technology of silicon-based quantum computing; the potential development of, or competition from alternative technologies; the potential for third party claims against the Company's ownership of Intellectual Property; the potential impact of prevailing laws or government regulations or policies in the USA, Australia or elsewhere; results from IQE's commercialisation program and the market demand for cREO® products; and the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company.

Disclaimer

Silex Systems Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 21:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
