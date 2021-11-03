Log in
    SLGN   US8270481091

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/03 04:00:00 pm
42.27 USD   +3.12%
05:00pSILGAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
04:46pSILGAN HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pSilgan Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SILGAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
SILGAN DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

STAMFORD, CT, November 3, 2021 -- Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.14 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on December 15, 2021 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on December 1, 2021. With this dividend payment, the Company will have paid a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, which it has increased every year, for seventy-one consecutive quarters since 2004.
* * *

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2020. Silgan operates 113 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

* * *

Disclaimer

Silgan Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 594 M - -
Net income 2021 356 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 4 526 M 4 526 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 15 610
Free-Float 47,7%
