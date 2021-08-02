Log in
    SLGN   US8270481091

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
Silgan : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/02/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.14 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on September 1, 2021. With this dividend payment, the Company will have paid a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, which it has increased every year, for seventy consecutive quarters since 2004.

* * *

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2020. Silgan operates 109 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

* * *


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 485 M - -
Net income 2021 365 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 4 473 M 4 473 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 15 610
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 40,52 $
Average target price 48,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Allott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam J. Greenlee President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert B. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill T. Donovan Independent Director
Leigh J. Abramson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.9.28%4 473
BALL CORPORATION-13.20%26 549
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION35.83%17 488
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-0.44%12 923
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.23.81%10 296
SEALED AIR CORPORATION23.94%8 625