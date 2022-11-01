Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silgan Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLGN   US8270481091

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
47.00 USD   -0.76%
05:43pSilgan Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/28RBC Lifts Price Target on Silgan Holdings to $54 From $53, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Silgan Holdings Price Target to $50 From $45, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/01/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.16 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on December 15, 2022 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on December 1, 2022. With this dividend payment, the Company will have paid a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, which it has increased every year, for seventy-five consecutive quarters since 2004.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $5.7 billion in 2021. Silgan operates 112 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
05:43pSilgan Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/28RBC Lifts Price Target on Silgan Holdings to $54 From $53, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Silgan Holdings Price Target to $50 From $45, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
10/27KeyBanc Adjusts Silgan Holdings' Price Target to $49 From $48, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
10/26Transcript : Silgan Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26Silgan Holdings Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales; Provides Q4 Guidance
MT
10/26Silgan : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/26Silgan Announces All-Time Record Quarterly Earnings; Anticipates Continued Growth and I..
BU
10/26Earnings Flash (SLGN) SILGAN HOLDINGS Reports Q3 EPS $1.27, vs. Street Est of $1.22
MT
10/26Silgan Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 476 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 5 220 M 5 220 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 15 720
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 47,36 $
Average target price 51,69 $
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam J. Greenlee President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Allott Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph M. Jordan Independent Director
Bill T. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.10.55%5 220
AMCOR PLC-3.58%17 152
BALL CORPORATION-48.70%15 524
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-21.71%13 777
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-5.65%8 313
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-37.99%8 139