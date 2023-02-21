Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Silgan Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLGN   US8270481091

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
02/21/2023 04:00:02 pm EST
52.78 USD   -1.79%
05:41pSilgan Increases Dividend by 12.5 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; Dividend Increased for 19th Consecutive Year Since Initiation
BU
04:23pSilgan Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
BU
02/13Insider Sell: Silgan Holdings
MT
Silgan Increases Dividend by 12.5 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; Dividend Increased for 19th Consecutive Year Since Initiation

02/21/2023 | 05:41pm EST
Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products, announced today that based on its continued strong financial performance and business prospects its Board of Directors declared a $0.18 per share quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock, payable on March 31, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock of the Company on March 17, 2023. This represents a 12.5 percent increase from last year in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, which the Company has increased every year since it began paying cash dividends in 2004.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $6.4 billion in 2022. Silgan operates 112 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 481 M - -
Net income 2022 407 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 5 916 M 5 916 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 15 720
Free-Float 47,5%
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 53,74 $
Average target price 57,17 $
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam J. Greenlee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Allott Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph M. Jordan Independent Director
Bill T. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.3.67%5 916
BALL CORPORATION12.51%18 063
AMCOR PLC-4.11%16 673
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION0.83%14 777
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.5.56%10 297
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.6.55%8 103