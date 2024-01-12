Official SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. press release

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 a.m. eastern time on that day, Silgan will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and performance for these periods.

Callers in the U.S. and Canada can access the conference call toll free by dialing (888) 256-1007. Callers outside of the U.S. and Canada should dial (323) 794-2575 for the conference call. The confirmation code for the conference call is 2504193. The conference call audio will also be webcast live, which can be accessed at www.silganholdings.com and will be available for 90 days thereafter for those who are unable to listen to the live call.

