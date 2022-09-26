Advanced search
    SLGN   US8270481091

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
42.10 USD   -1.10%
04:21pSilgan to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on October 26, 2022
BU
08/31SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30Insider Sell: Silgan Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Silgan to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on October 26, 2022

09/26/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 A.M. eastern time on that day, Silgan will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and performance for this period.

The toll-free number for the conference call for those in the U.S. and Canada is (888) 660-6144. International callers should dial (929) 203-0865 for the conference call. The conference call will also be webcast live via audio and can be accessed at www.silganholdings.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped rebroadcast will be available until November 9, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, U.S. and Canadian callers should dial (800) 770-2030, and international callers should dial (647) 362-9199. The Conference ID for both the conference call and the rebroadcast is 1397141.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $5.7 billion in 2021. Silgan operates 113 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 400 M - -
Net income 2022 413 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 4 692 M 4 692 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 720
Free-Float 47,5%
Chart SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Silgan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 42,57 $
Average target price 50,92 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam J. Greenlee President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert B. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony J. Allott Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph M. Jordan Independent Director
Bill T. Donovan Independent Director
