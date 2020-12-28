Silicom : Has introduced the new Bilbao uCPE

December 23, 2020

Silicom Ltd. Has introduced the new Bilbao uCPE

Intel® Xeon-D-1500 and Broadcom® Trident 3-X3 Based

Silicom's Bilbao Edge Compute based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1500 Processor and Broadcom® Trident 3 switch is a high-end Edge Compute appliance, offer 10G and 25G Ethernet ports.

The Bilbao uCPE integrate high speed switch coupled with Xeon processor for high bandwidth connectivity and flexibility.

The Bilbao uCPE is the ideal platform upon which to deploy next-generation secure edge applications.

More information on Bilbao uCPE