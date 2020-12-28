Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silicom Ltd.    SILC   IL0010826928

SILICOM LTD.

(SILC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 12/28 08:29:45 pm
41.4200 USD   +0.31%
SILICOM : Has introduced the new Bilbao uCPE
PU
11/05SILICOM : has introduced the new Vigo DU
PU
10/05SILICOM : has introduced the new Lisbon ACC100
PU
Silicom : Has introduced the new Bilbao uCPE

12/28/2020 | 02:17pm EST
December 23, 2020

Silicom Ltd. Has introduced the new Bilbao uCPE

Intel® Xeon-D-1500 and Broadcom® Trident 3-X3 Based

Silicom's Bilbao Edge Compute based on the Intel® Xeon® D-1500 Processor and Broadcom® Trident 3 switch is a high-end Edge Compute appliance, offer 10G and 25G Ethernet ports.

The Bilbao uCPE integrate high speed switch coupled with Xeon processor for high bandwidth connectivity and flexibility.

The Bilbao uCPE is the ideal platform upon which to deploy next-generation secure edge applications.

More information on Bilbao uCPE

Disclaimer

Silicom Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 19:16:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 104 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,86x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart SILICOM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Silicom Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 42,00 $
Last Close Price 41,29 $
Spread / Highest target 1,72%
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,72%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yeshayahu Orbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avi Eizenman Chairman
Eran Gilad Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David Hendel Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Erez Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILICOM LTD.24.14%296
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-9.05%7 386
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION77.68%5 735
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-40.19%2 011
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%1 691
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-0.96%703
