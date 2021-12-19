Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Silicom Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    SILC   IL0010826928

SILICOM LTD.

(SILC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silicom : Has introduced the new FPGA SmartNIC N6010/6011 Intel® based

12/19/2021 | 11:10am EST
December 19, 2021 Silicom Ltd. Has introduced the new FPGA SmartNIC N6010/6011 Intel® based A Flexible Multi-port Ethernet Intel® AgileX Based SmartNIC

The new Silicom FPGA SmartNIC N6010/N6011 is a high-performance OEM hardware platform intended for hardware acceleration for mobile 4G and 5G Baseband Units or Distributed Units with two QSFP28 modules.

The FPGA SmartNIC design is set to work in ORAN LLS-C1 and C2 with the intention to be utilized with a 4G/5G IP stack interfacing at 3GPP functional split options 6 for CPRI or 7.2x for eCPRI.

Use cases

  • 4G/5G vRAN Acceleration
  • Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
  • Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)
  • Video Transcoding
  • Cyber Security
  • High-Performance Computing
  • Finance

Read more about Silicom's FPGA SmartNIC

Disclaimer

Silicom Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 16:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SILICOM LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart SILICOM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Silicom Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,33 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Managers and Directors
Yeshayahu Orbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eran Gilad Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Avi Eizenman Chairman
David Hendel Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Erez Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICOM LTD.14.17%326
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.49.44%10 939
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-18.51%5 157
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.59.29%2 762
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.0.65%2 123
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION33.80%947