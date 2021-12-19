Silicom : Has introduced the new FPGA SmartNIC N6010/6011 Intel® based

The new Silicom FPGA SmartNIC N6010/N6011 is a high-performance OEM hardware platform intended for hardware acceleration for mobile 4G and 5G Baseband Units or Distributed Units with two QSFP28 modules.

The FPGA SmartNIC design is set to work in ORAN LLS-C1 and C2 with the intention to be utilized with a 4G/5G IP stack interfacing at 3GPP functional split options 6 for CPRI or 7.2x for eCPRI.

Use cases

4G/5G vRAN Acceleration

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)

Video Transcoding

Cyber Security

High-Performance Computing

Finance

