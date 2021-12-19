Silicom : Has introduced the new FPGA SmartNIC N6010/6011 Intel® based

December 19, 2021
Silicom Ltd. Has introduced the new FPGA SmartNIC N6010/6011 Intel® based
A Flexible Multi-port Ethernet Intel® AgileX Based SmartNIC
The new Silicom FPGA SmartNIC N6010/N6011 is a high-performance OEM hardware platform intended for hardware acceleration for mobile 4G and 5G Baseband Units or Distributed Units with two QSFP28 modules.
The FPGA SmartNIC design is set to work in ORAN LLS-C1 and C2 with the intention to be utilized with a 4G/5G IP stack interfacing at 3GPP functional split options 6 for CPRI or 7.2x for eCPRI.
Use cases
-
4G/5G vRAN Acceleration
-
Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
-
Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)
-
Video Transcoding
-
Cyber Security
-
High-Performance Computing
-
Finance
Read more about Silicom's FPGA SmartNIC
Disclaimer
Silicom Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 16:09:02 UTC.