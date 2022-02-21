Silicom : Has introduced the new TimeSync Card STS3

Silicom's P425G8TS81 TimeSync CardSTS3 25/10 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express Grand Master TimeSync server adapter, based on Intel E810 NIC controllers and Microchip / servo PLL, adds TimeSync/GM ability to server /mobile DU systems.

The Silicom STS3 TimeSynccard for 4G and 5G NICs enable real-time data transmission with high timing accuracy at the lowest cost to power 5G DRAN and CRAN edge deployments:

Supports 1588/PTP over IPv4 / IPV6, IEEE1588v2

Supports SyncE /ITU-T G.8262

T-BC/T-TSC Boundary Clock and TSC Slave Clock /G.8273.2

T-GM Grand Master /G.8273.1 per G.8275.1 PTP profile

PRTC Primary Reference Time Clock Class B/G.8272

T-TC Transparent Clock /G.8273.3

1588 Software Stack and Servo Software in x86

