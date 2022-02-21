Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silicom Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILC   IL0010826928

SILICOM LTD.

(SILC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silicom : Has introduced the new TimeSync Card STS3

02/21/2022 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
February 21, 2022 Silicom Ltd. Has introduced the new TimeSync Card STS3 8-Port 25/10 Gigabit Ethernet Grand Master TimeSync GEN4 Server Adapter

Silicom's P425G8TS81 TimeSync CardSTS3 25/10 Gigabit Ethernet PCI Express Grand Master TimeSync server adapter, based on Intel E810 NIC controllers and Microchip / servo PLL, adds TimeSync/GM ability to server /mobile DU systems.

The Silicom STS3 TimeSynccard for 4G and 5G NICs enable real-time data transmission with high timing accuracy at the lowest cost to power 5G DRAN and CRAN edge deployments:

  • Supports 1588/PTP over IPv4 / IPV6, IEEE1588v2
  • Supports SyncE /ITU-T G.8262
  • T-BC/T-TSC Boundary Clock and TSC Slave Clock /G.8273.2
  • T-GM Grand Master /G.8273.1 per G.8275.1 PTP profile
  • PRTC Primary Reference Time Clock Class B/G.8272
  • T-TC Transparent Clock /G.8273.3
  • 1588 Software Stack and Servo Software in x86

Read more about Silicom's TimeSync Solutions

Disclaimer

Silicom Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SILICOM LTD.
03:21aSILICOM : Has introduced the new TimeSync Card STS3
PU
02/09Tier-1 European Telco Selects Silicom Edge Networking Solution As Part of Vast New SD-W..
CI
02/09SILICOM : Tier-1 European Telco Selects Silicom Edge Networking Solution As Part of Vast N..
PU
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Silicom Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022
CI
01/27SILICOM : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27Silicom Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter and Full Year 2022
CI
01/27SILICOM : EARNINGS RELEASE - Form 6-K
PU
01/27Silicom Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
01/24SILICOM : Has introduced the new Palma Distributed Unit
PU
01/03SILICOM : FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS RELEASE SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 27, 2022 -..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILICOM LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 127 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 290 M 290 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float -
Chart SILICOM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Silicom Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 42,11 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Managers and Directors
Yeshayahu Orbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eran Gilad Chief Financial Officer
Avi Eizenman Chairman
David Hendel Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Erez Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICOM LTD.-18.39%290
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION5.77%5 501
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.11.46%2 422
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.62%2 024
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.57%946
SERCOMM CORPORATION-1.72%674