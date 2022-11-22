Silicom : has Released the new PE425G4i71L - 25G Ethernet Server Adapter Intel® Based

November 22, 2022
Silicom Ltd. has Released the new PE425G4i71L - 25G Ethernet Server Adapter Intel® Based
Quad Port Fiber SFP28 25G Ethernet PCIe Server Adapter Intel® XXV710-AM2 Based
Silicom's PE425G4i71L25G Ethernet PCI Express server adapter based on Intel® XXV710-AM2 chipset is designed for Servers and high-end appliances and offers a simple integration into PCI Express x8 to 25 Gigabit Networks.
Silicom's PE425G4i71L25G Ethernet PCI-Express Server adapter is the ideal solution for implementing multiple network segments, mission-critical high-powered networking applications and environments within high performance servers.
25 Gigabit Ethernet Networking Server Adapters
