  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silicom Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILC   IL0010826928

SILICOM LTD.

(SILC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-21 pm EST
42.76 USD   -1.05%
Silicom : has Released the new PE425G4i71L - 25G Ethernet Server Adapter Intel® Based
PU
11/07Silicom Secures New Design Win, More Than $2 Million Initial Order for New Edge Product
MT
11/07Silicom : new cost-performance optimized Edge platform is the 1st-to-market based on Intel's new CPU - Form 6-K
PU
Silicom : has Released the new PE425G4i71L - 25G Ethernet Server Adapter Intel® Based

11/22/2022 | 06:06am EST
November 22, 2022 Silicom Ltd. has Released the new PE425G4i71L - 25G Ethernet Server Adapter Intel® Based Quad Port Fiber SFP28 25G Ethernet PCIe Server Adapter Intel® XXV710-AM2 Based

Silicom's PE425G4i71L25G Ethernet PCI Express server adapter based on Intel® XXV710-AM2 chipset is designed for Servers and high-end appliances and offers a simple integration into PCI Express x8 to 25 Gigabit Networks.

Silicom's PE425G4i71L25G Ethernet PCI-Express Server adapter is the ideal solution for implementing multiple network segments, mission-critical high-powered networking applications and environments within high performance servers.

25 Gigabit Ethernet Networking Server Adapters

Silicom Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 11:05:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SILICOM LTD.
Silicom : has Released the new PE425G4i71L - 25G Ethernet Server Adapter Intel® Based
11/07Silicom Secures New Design Win, More Than $2 Million Initial Order for New Edge Product
11/07Silicom : new cost-performance optimized Edge platform is the 1st-to-market based on Intel..
11/07Silicom Ltd. Secures New Design Win and Initial $2+ Million Order
10/31Sector Update: Tech Stocks Still Leading Monday Selloff
10/31Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Leading Monday Markets Lower
10/31Transcript : Silicom Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2022
10/31Silicom : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
10/31Earnings Flash (SILC) SILICOM Posts Q3 Revenue $39.2M, vs. Street Est of $38.8M
10/31Earnings Flash (SILC) SILICOM Reports Q3 EPS $1.01, vs. Street Est of $0.70
Analyst Recommendations on SILICOM LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 149 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 284 M 284 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart SILICOM LTD.
Silicom Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SILICOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 42,76 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
Managers and Directors
Liron Eizenman Chief Operating Officer
Eran Gilad Chief Financial Officer
Avi Eizenman Chairman
David Hendel Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Erez Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICOM LTD.-17.13%284
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.35%4 578
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-7.42%1 776
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.84%1 758
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-23.53%687
SERCOMM CORPORATION4.49%630