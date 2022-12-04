Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silicom Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SILC   IL0010826928

SILICOM LTD.

(SILC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
46.19 USD   +0.13%
09:07aSilicom : introduces its new Valencia Edge platform
PU
11/22Silicom : has Released the new PE425G4i71L - 25G Ethernet Server Adapter Intel® Based
PU
11/07Silicom Secures New Design Win, More Than $2 Million Initial Order for New Edge Product
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silicom : introduces its new Valencia Edge platform

12/04/2022 | 09:07am EST
December 04, 2022 Silicom introduces its new Valencia Edge platform A cost-effective and compact Intel® Atom® C1100-based Edge platform

Silicom's Velencia is an off-the-shelf Edge platform based on the Intel® Atom® C1100 processor, which has 2,4, or 8-core Gracemont E-Cores.

Valencia Edge Platform is ideal for SD-WAN, SASE, dedicated Internet and numerous other Edge use cases.

Read more about Edge Networking Solutions

Attachments

Disclaimer

Silicom Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 14:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 149 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart SILICOM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Silicom Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICOM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,19 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Managers and Directors
Liron Eizenman Chief Operating Officer
Eran Gilad Chief Financial Officer
Avi Eizenman Chairman
David Hendel Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Erez Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICOM LTD.-10.48%307
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-0.38%4 720
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.07%1 739
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-11.50%1 733
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-17.25%759
SERCOMM CORPORATION10.83%682