December 04, 2022
Silicom introduces its new Valencia Edge platform
A cost-effective and compact Intel® Atom® C1100-based Edge platform
Silicom's Velencia is an off-the-shelf Edge platform based on the Intel® Atom® C1100 processor, which has 2,4, or 8-core Gracemont E-Cores.
Valencia Edge Platform is ideal for SD-WAN, SASE, dedicated Internet and numerous other Edge use cases.
Read more about Edge Networking Solutions
Disclaimer
Silicom Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 14:06:03 UTC.