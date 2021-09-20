Log in
Silicom : introduces new Intel®-based C5010X FPGA IPU NIC

09/20/2021
September 20, 2021 Silicom Ltd. introduces new Intel®-based C5010X FPGA IPU NIC Dual-port Intel-based SFP28 25G Ethernet PCIe FPGA IPU NIC

Silicom's C5010X FPGA IPU NIC, based on the Intel® FPGA, is an advanced data processing network interface controller that features cutting-edge I/O and data processing capabilities optimized for virtualized cloud, cloud-native or bare metal virtualization.

It implements I/O workloads using industry standard interfaces, and is operated using stock virtio and NVMe drivers, making it a true hardware virtio and NVMe PCIe interface.

By combining two powerful engines - the Intel® Stratix® 10 DX 1100 FPGA and Intel® Xeon® D-1612 SoC (x86 CPU, 4 cores, 8 threads) - the Silicom C5010X data processing NIC integrates the power and flexibility of FPGA with the wealth of the x86 ecosystem.

Read more about Silicom's C5010X FPGA IPU NIC

Disclaimer

Silicom Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 06:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 81,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 43,90 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Yeshayahu Orbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eran Gilad Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Avi Eizenman Chairman
David Hendel Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Erez Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICOM LTD.4.90%302
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.23.94%9 072
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-15.82%5 339
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.5.33%2 191
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.21%1 782
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.52%683