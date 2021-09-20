Silicom : introduces new Intel®-based C5010X FPGA IPU NIC

September 20, 2021
Silicom Ltd. introduces new Intel®-based C5010X FPGA IPU NIC
Dual-port Intel-based SFP28 25G Ethernet PCIe FPGA IPU NIC
Silicom's C5010X FPGA IPU NIC, based on the Intel® FPGA, is an advanced data processing network interface controller that features cutting-edge I/O and data processing capabilities optimized for virtualized cloud, cloud-native or bare metal virtualization.
It implements I/O workloads using industry standard interfaces, and is operated using stock virtio and NVMe drivers, making it a true hardware virtio and NVMe PCIe interface.
By combining two powerful engines - the Intel® Stratix® 10 DX 1100 FPGA and Intel® Xeon® D-1612 SoC (x86 CPU, 4 cores, 8 threads) - the Silicom C5010X data processing NIC integrates the power and flexibility of FPGA with the wealth of the x86 ecosystem.
Read more about Silicom's C5010X FPGA IPU NIC
