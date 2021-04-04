Silicom : Has introduced the new TimeSync Server Adapter STS4

5G Open RAN solutions rely on stringent time synchronization requirements for end-to-end latency and jitter. Timing synchronization has become a critical capability and now is fully available on COTS hardware using specific NICs with time synchronization support.

5G requires support of time synchronization accuracy across the whole network below 3 microseconds for Time-Division Duplex (TDD) carriers, and even more stringent when using MIMO or Carrier Aggregation. Contrary to non-Open RAN technologies, Frequency Division Duplex (FDD)

carriers also require stringent synchronization to sustain eCPRI-based fronthaul interface.

Silicom announce today the new STS4 card with 12 ports 10/25G to ensure time precision on COTS hardware using PCIe NIC with Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) and IEEE 1588v2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP). This breakthrough open the 5G market to any COTS (Commercial of the Shelf Server) vendor to become a based station provider.

Silicom's STS4 capable to synchronize host system with external clock source using 1PPS and 10MHz. The STS TimeSync server adapter support both 1588v2/PTP and SyncE for high clock accuracy in Master and Slave mode. STS4 design is meeting O-RAN requirements for LLS-C1, LLS-C2 and LLS-C3, modes of operations with both Boundary and Transparent clocks.

4G 5G Solutions