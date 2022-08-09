Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
  News
  Summary
    2363   TW0002363009

SILICON INTEGRATED SYSTEMS CORP.

(2363)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
19.90 TWD    0.00%
05:26aSILICON INTEGRATED : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee
PU
05:16aSILICON INTEGRATED : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash and stock dividends.
PU
05:16aSILICON INTEGRATED : Announcement of board meeting approved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022
PU
Silicon Integrated : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee

08/09/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 15:07:44
Subject 
 Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd
Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/09
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Huang,Tsai-Wang
Lo,Jui-Hsiang
Li,Ya-Ching
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Huang,Tsai-Wang/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Lo,Jui-Hsiang/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Li,Ya-Ching/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Li,Ya-Ching
Tai,Chia-Wei
Hsiao,Ching-Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Li,Ya-Ching/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Tai,Chia-Wei/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Hsiao,Ching-Liu/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/09
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

SIS - Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 198 M - -
Net cash 2021 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,7x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 13 561 M 452 M -
EV / Sales 2020 61,9x
EV / Sales 2021 68,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Hsu President, GM, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Ming Hua Su Head-Finance Department
Cheng Chien Chien Chairman & Spokesman
Tsai Wang Huang Independent Director
Jui Hsiang Lo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICON INTEGRATED SYSTEMS CORP.-24.33%452
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.44%445 539
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.75%442 088
BROADCOM INC.-17.13%220 295
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.21%167 026
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.17%165 991