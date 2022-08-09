Silicon Integrated : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/09
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Huang,Tsai-Wang
Lo,Jui-Hsiang
Li,Ya-Ching
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Huang,Tsai-Wang/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Lo,Jui-Hsiang/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Li,Ya-Ching/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Li,Ya-Ching
Tai,Chia-Wei
Hsiao,Ching-Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Li,Ya-Ching/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Tai,Chia-Wei/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
Hsiao,Ching-Liu/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/09
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.