Silicon Integrated : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/09 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Huang,Tsai-Wang Lo,Jui-Hsiang Li,Ya-Ching 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Huang,Tsai-Wang/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp. Lo,Jui-Hsiang/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp. Li,Ya-Ching/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: Li,Ya-Ching Tai,Chia-Wei Hsiao,Ching-Liu 6.Resume of the new position holder: Li,Ya-Ching/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp. Tai,Chia-Wei/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp. Hsiao,Ching-Liu/Independent director of Silicon Integrated Systems Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:new appointment 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/02~2022/06/20 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/08/09 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.