The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Silicon Laboratories Inc. (“Silicon Labs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLAB). The investigation concerns whether Silicon Labs and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 29, 2024, Silicon Labs issued a press release “announc[ing] a one-week delay to its scheduled earnings conference call for the quarter ended on December 30, 2023.” Silicon Labs stated that it “determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023” and that “[t]he delay in reporting allows additional time to evaluate the impact, if any, of the material weakness on the company's financial reporting as of the end of the quarterly period.” On this news, the price of Silicon Labs shares declined by $7.91 per share, or approximately 6.02%, from $131.46 per share on January 29, 2024 to close at $123.55 on January 30, 2024.

