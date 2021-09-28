Silicon Laboratories : Konke Launches Smart Home Panel and Security Suite with Silicon Labs' Zigbee 3.0 Solutions

-- Mighty Gecko SoCs Provide Interoperable, Reliable and Scalable Wireless Connectivity for Smart Homes -

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 - Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, and Konke, a leading IoT company providing smart hardware and system solutions for smart home products on the global market, today unveiled Konke's smart home panel and security suite series which leverages Silicon Labs' EFR32MG (Mighty Gecko) SoCs. Part of Silicon Labs' Zigbee 3.0 solutions suite, the Mighty Gecko SoCs unify Zigbee networking standards through thousands of nodes to enhance interoperability, reliability and connectivity for Konke's smart home users.

"Silicon Labs is intent on developing wireless technology that supports and enables connectivity across ecosystems and networks in smart applications," said Matt Johnson, president, Silicon Labs. "By selecting Silicon Labs' Mighty Gecko SoCs, Konke enables Zigbee 3.0 connectivity in low-power, authenticated and scalable devices - all at the core of smart homes."

The Mighty Gecko SoCs are designed with interoperable, reliable and scalable multiprotocol capabilities that support market requirements for Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth and incorporate:

A high-performance, low-power Arm® Cortex®-M33 core

Wireless signal coverage with 20dBm Tx output power and -104.5 dBm Rx sensitivity

Enhanced security features that enable developers to implement robust security in connected products

Simplicity Studio 5 integrated development environment to help IoT developers accelerate time to market

By providing Zigbee 3.0 connectivity standard, Silicon Labs' SoCs are ideal for a wide range of smart home and commercial applications, including lights, voice assistants and smart electric meters.

"We use Silicon Labs' EFR32MG Wireless Gecko with Zigbee 3.0 connectivity in several of our smart home products, including the Bond Security Suite and Haydn Smart Panel series to ensure our devices are more reliable and interoperable across networks," said Robert Shan, general manager of overseas marketing department, Konke. "By incorporating Silicon Labs' user-friendly and flexible connectivity solutions, Konke can then focus on creating exceptional consumer products with innovative design."

The Bond Series is a new smart security suite launched by Konke for home security sensing, including products like smoke alarms, water leak sensors, gas alarms and SOS buttons. Konke created this series to be more practical in function, more durable in performance and more outstanding in appearance - all to give consumers peace of mind whether they're home or away. The Haydn Series is a family of smart panel products developed by Konke, covering lighting, curtains, light dimming, HVAC and more. This series integrates a variety of control functions and supports personalized row customization to enable users to combine functions based on their needs, making home interaction more convenient and efficient.

Konke has a long-term partnership with Silicon Labs, and has leveraged Silicon Labs' wireless SoCs, modules, software stacks and Simplicity Studio integrated development environment to create a number of IoT devices. Konke recently joined Silicon Labs' Works With 2021 conference as a sponsor. Robert Shan, general manager of Konke's overseas marketing department, discussed current market trends and future growth opportunities for the IoT market this past Sept. 15 as an opening keynote speaker for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. You can watch the replay here.

About Konke

Founded in 2010 in Hangzhou, Hangzhou Konke Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech company in the smart hardware, smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Konke's smart home solutions based on its own independent R&D, feature innovative technology, rich functionality and humanized interactive design. Konke provides a simpler, safer, more convenient and efficient smart life experience and smart management for people who love life and pursue high quality. More information: ikonke.us

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. silabs.com

