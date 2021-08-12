Log in
    SLAB   US8269191024

SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories : Labs Hosts Works With 2021 Event for Asia-Pacific Market to Drive Innovation in IoT

08/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
-- Leading IoT companies Konke, LifeSmart, Tencent Cloud and Tuya featured as keynote speakers--

AUSTIN, Texas, August 12, 2021 - Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced Works With 2021 will feature Asia Pacific (APAC) keynote speakers from Konke, LifeSmart, Tencent Cloud and Tuya. Additionally, APAC sessions will be hosted on September 15 from 9 AM to 1 PM CST and September 16 from 9 AM to 12 PM CST.These will cover current market trends and future growth opportunities for IoT and feature subtitles in Mandarin.

'The APAC region is one of Silicon Labs' strongest markets, with many customers headquartered in the region and having a wide-reaching presence in this fast-paced market,' stated Matt Johnson, president, Silicon Labs. 'With a large number of last year's Works With attendees coming from the APAC region, it was imperative to expand our event programming to address the demand and offer content in local time zones and language, including regional keynote speakers and partners.'

APAC attendees will also hear from local innovators, all of whom are playing crucial roles in moving the IoT industry forward at a global scale. Keynotes will be interviewed by Silicon Labs executives on topics ranging from smart home and security to industrial IoT. This year's guests include:

  • Robert Shan, general manager of overseas marketing department, Konke, a leading smart home company aiming to provide smart life to everyone in the world
  • Denny Dong, CEO, LifeSmart, a leading IoT company providing smart home products and solutions on the global market
  • Zongqing Zheng, chief product director, Tencent Cloud, one of the leading cloud providers in the world with a focus on helping global enterprises succeed in China
  • Ross Luo, general manager of Asia Pacific Region, Tuya, a leading global IoT company that connects the intelligent needs of consumers, manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains

Works With 2021 will be held virtually and free of charge. To view the APAC sessions, click here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

About Works With

Works With is your one connection to all things IoT. The annual conference gathers the biggest names in the industry, including IoT decision-makers and device developers, to share and receive practical training and educational sessions. Attendees leave with actionable insights to build, deploy and interconnect the latest smart home, smart city and industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies to accelerate market launch. Works With 2021 is held virtually and free of charge. This year's agenda can be found here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the 'S' symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Connect with Silicon Labs

Contact Silicon Labs PR team at pr@silabs.com.

###

Disclaimer

Silicon Laboratories Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 12:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
