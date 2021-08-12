Silicon Laboratories : Labs Hosts Works With 2021 Event for Asia-Pacific Market to Drive Innovation in IoT

-- Leading IoT companies Konke, LifeSmart, Tencent Cloud and Tuya featured as keynote speakers--

AUSTIN, Texas, August 12, 2021 - Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced Works With 2021 will feature Asia Pacific (APAC) keynote speakers from Konke, LifeSmart, Tencent Cloud and Tuya. Additionally, APAC sessions will be hosted on September 15 from 9 AM to 1 PM CST and September 16 from 9 AM to 12 PM CST.These will cover current market trends and future growth opportunities for IoT and feature subtitles in Mandarin.

'The APAC region is one of Silicon Labs' strongest markets, with many customers headquartered in the region and having a wide-reaching presence in this fast-paced market,' stated Matt Johnson, president, Silicon Labs. 'With a large number of last year's Works With attendees coming from the APAC region, it was imperative to expand our event programming to address the demand and offer content in local time zones and language, including regional keynote speakers and partners.'

APAC attendees will also hear from local innovators, all of whom are playing crucial roles in moving the IoT industry forward at a global scale. Keynotes will be interviewed by Silicon Labs executives on topics ranging from smart home and security to industrial IoT. This year's guests include:

Robert Shan , general manager of overseas marketing department, Konke, a leading smart home company aiming to provide smart life to everyone in the world

Works With 2021 will be held virtually and free of charge. To view the APAC sessions, click here. For more information and to register for this year's event, visit workswith.silabs.com.

