Silicon Laboratories : Labs and Tuya Collaborate to Deliver Powerful Sub-GHz solution for IoT Applications

--Silicon Labs EFR32FG SoCs enable low-power, high-security and long-range Tuya Sub-GHz modules for residential, commercial and industrial IoT --

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 - Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, and Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), a global IoT development platform, today announced their collaboration to deliver a comprehensive Sub-GHz solution featuring low power, high security and long range. The solution incorporates Silicon Labs' EFR32FG (Flex Gecko) Sub-GHz SoCs into Tuya's SS3L modules to provide powerful capabilities for indoor and outdoor Internet of Things (IoT) applications for smart home, smart building, industrial wireless control, smart hotel and smart community.

Tuya's SS3L modules are low power embedded Sub-GHz communication modules with built-in network protocol stack and rich library functions which allow developers to quickly access Tuya's IoT PaaS platform and leverage Tuya's Sub-GHz software development kit (SDK) to easily develop embedded Sub-GHz communication products.

"With the combination of Tuya's SS3L modules, Sub-GHz two-way protocol stack with mesh capability and Sub-GHz SDK, we can help developers accelerate their creation process and shorten time to market," said Ross Luo, general manager of Tuya, Asia Pacific region. "We are delighted to use Silicon Labs' wireless technology in our solution, as they are an ideal technology partner providing world-class wireless hardware and software, development tools and engineering support to empower us to deliver industry-leading products and solutions in the global market."

Silicon Labs' EFR32FG SoCs incorporates an energy-friendly microcontroller (MCU) and a highly integrated radio transceiver supporting Sub-GHz proprietary wireless protocols into Tuya's SS3L modules. The SoCs' combination of 20dBm Tx output power and lower Rx sensitivity achieves long communication range, while 1.3 µA deep-sleep mode power delivers exceptional energy efficiency. Additionally, the device features an AES-256/128 hardware crypto accelerator with ECC, SHA-1 and SHA algorithms to deliver high security for IoT products. For more information on the EFR32FG Wireless SoCs, visit here.

"Sub-GHz wireless protocols are widely used in residential, commercial and industrial IoT applications to provide high performance and power efficiency," said Matt Johnson, president, Silicon Labs. "We are pleased to collaborate with Tuya to enable their Sub-GHz solution with our EFR32 Wireless Gecko SoCs, bringing convenience to developers and customers developing their IoT devices with low power and long range in mind. We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Tuya in the near future."

Tuya and Silicon Labs have also been working together to build a portfolio of IoT solution platforms with various wireless technologies, including Zigbee and Wi-Fi. Tuya recently joined the Asia Pacific region sessions of Silicon Labs' Works With 2021 conference, where Ross Luo, general manager of Tuya, Asia Pacific region, delivered a keynote with Matt Johnson, president of Silicon Labs. You can watch the replay here.

About Tuya

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a global IoT development platform that builds interconnectivity standards to bridge the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Based on the global public cloud, Tuya connects different intelligent scenarios and smart devices by providing hardware development tools, integrating public cloud services, and offering an intelligent business development platform. Tuya provides comprehensive smart empowerment from technology to marketing to foster a neutral, open and accessible developer ecosystem. More information: tuya.com

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

