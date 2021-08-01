Log in
    SLAB   US8269191024

SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
  Report
Silicon Laboratories : Presentation

08/01/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
Investor Fact Sheet

All information is current as of 7/1/21 unless otherwise noted

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world.

Focus on large & growing markets

Unmatched breadth and depth of protocols & ecosystems

Strong & sustainable growth, highly attractive target model

Channel revenue >80% of total revenue

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with ~1,600 employees, creating a global perspective that is an integral part of our culture.

For complete information regarding Silicon Labs' financial results, please visit http://investor.silabs.com/financials.cfm

Revenue

$327M

41%

growth

YoY

$232M

1H'201H'21

Global Presence

$10.4B

IoT Opportunity

SAM ($B)

10.4

7.0

Industrial &

Commercial

Home &

Consumer

2019 2023e

Design-WinLife-Time Revenue

~23%

CAGR

CY15

CY18

CY21 Target

Integrated hardware and software platform - supporting more

Balance Sheet Components ($M)

Return of Capital is a Priority

wireless protocols with anyone in the industry - for industrial, commercial, home and life applications, reaching tens of thousands of global customers

A P P L I C A T I O N SC U S T O M E R ST E C H N O L O G I E SG E O G R A P H I E S

$617

$1,228

Cash, Equiv. & STI

AR

Inventory

Other Curr. Assets

Net PP&E

>2007

$1.1B

$1.0B

LONG

TAIL

EMEA

AMER

APAC

$139 $62

$395

$513

Other LT Assets

Goodwill

Accounts Payable

Other Curr. Liabilities

LT Liabilities

Stockholders' Equity

Share Buyback

M&A

Recent Business Highlights

In Q4 2019, Silicon Labs joined the Project Connected Home over IP working group launched by members of the Zigbee Alliance to develop and promote the adoption of a new, royalty- free connectivity standard to increase compatibility among smart home products.

In addition, Silicon Labs and the Z-Wave Alliance announced plans to open the Z- Wave Specification as a ratified, multi- source wireless smart home standard. With this change, semiconductor and software suppliers will be able to join the Z-Wave ecosystem, contribute to the standard's future advancements, and develop and supply sub-GHzZ-Wave connectivity devices and software stacks. The Z-Wave Alliance will become a standards development organization, helping to solve the interoperability challenges hindering the adoption of smart home devices.

In Q1 2020, Silicon Labs acquired Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in India, and extensive patent portfolio. The acquisition is highly complementary to Silicon Labs' IoT strategy and will expand its leadership in wireless IoT technology.

Redpine's low-powerWi-Fi products and intellectual property provide important technology for IoT connectivity. Wi-Fi 6, or 802.11ax, the latest evolution of the Wi-Fi standard, is tailored for IoT applications and will become a key wireless technology to meet the low power, performance, security and interoperability requirements needed in environments with hundreds to thousands of connected devices. The integration of these technologies into Silicon Labs' wireless platform will substantially accelerate our roadmap.

In Q2 2020, Silicon Labs joined the Wi-SUN Alliance's board of directors to accelerate the global adoption of Wi-SUN. The Wi-Sun alliance aims to advance seamless, ubiquitous LPWAN connectivity via a standards-based, interoperable solution for global markets. In addition, Silicon Labs launched the EFP01 PMIC family, a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers.

In Q3 2020, Silicon Labs announced collaboration with Amazon to support Amazon Sidewalk, a secure network created by neighbors who share a small portion of Wi-Fi bandwidth to help their devices work better at home and beyond the front door. Sidewalk is a free software application layer that works on top of any wireless solution.

In Q4 2020, Silicon Labs announced Z-Wave Long Range (LR) support for Z-Wave 700 Series products, offering point-to-point wireless connectivity up to several miles away with scalability to support thousands of nodes from a single smart home network. Z-Wave LR is backward compatible with the existing 700 installed base and eliminates the need for mesh repeaters, saving time and money.

In Q1 2021, Silicon Labs announced portfolio expansion of pre-certified wireless modules specifically designed to address modern needs of IoT application development, including of the only modules in the industry with full stack support for multiprotocol solutions to enable commercial and consumer IoT applications, with flexible package options and highly integrated device security.

Q2 2021, Silicon Labs announced an agreement to divest its Infrastructure and Automotive (I&A) business to Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). In addition, Silicon Labs announced its participation in the Matter protocol (formerly Project Connected Home over IP or CHIP), contributing more than 20% of the source code. MATTER is a protocol that is helping to drive standardization and minimize the complexities of secure, reliable wireless connectivity for both developers and customers.

Silicon Labs also remained steadfast in its dedication to sustainability and supporting communities globally, becoming the first private company to join the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad's new Smart City Living Lab, which focuses R&D on devices that improve safety, sustainability, and more.

In Q3 2021, Silicon Labs completed the divestiture of its Infrastructure and Automotive (I&A) business Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). An all-cash deal with net proceeds of approximately $2.3 billion after taxes and transaction fees, Silicon Labs expects to return approximately $2.0 billion to shareholders.

For more information: Austin Dean, Investor Relations Manager 512.532.9432 | austin.dean@silabs.com

Disclaimer

Silicon Laboratories Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 03:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 779 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -175x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 669 M 6 669 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SILICON LABORATORIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Silicon Laboratories Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICON LABORATORIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 148,99 $
Average target price 168,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Tyson Tuttle Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Matthew Johnson President
John Carter Hollister Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Navdeep S. Sooch Chairman
Daniel Cooley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SILICON LABORATORIES INC.17.00%6 669
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%538 129
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.36%485 915
INTEL CORPORATION7.83%217 942
BROADCOM INC.10.86%199 140
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.66%175 982