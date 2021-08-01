Silicon Laboratories : Presentation

wireless protocols with anyone in the industry - for industrial, commercial, home and life applications, reaching tens of thousands of global customers

Recent Business Highlights In Q4 2019, Silicon Labs joined the Project Connected Home over IP working group launched by members of the Zigbee Alliance to develop and promote the adoption of a new, royalty- free connectivity standard to increase compatibility among smart home products. In addition, Silicon Labs and the Z-Wave Alliance announced plans to open the Z- Wave Specification as a ratified, multi- source wireless smart home standard. With this change, semiconductor and software suppliers will be able to join the Z-Wave ecosystem, contribute to the standard's future advancements, and develop and supply sub-GHzZ-Wave connectivity devices and software stacks. The Z-Wave Alliance will become a standards development organization, helping to solve the interoperability challenges hindering the adoption of smart home devices.

In Q1 2020, Silicon Labs acquired Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in India, and extensive patent portfolio. The acquisition is highly complementary to Silicon Labs' IoT strategy and will expand its leadership in wireless IoT technology. Redpine's low-powerWi-Fi products and intellectual property provide important technology for IoT connectivity. Wi-Fi 6, or 802.11ax, the latest evolution of the Wi-Fi standard, is tailored for IoT applications and will become a key wireless technology to meet the low power, performance, security and interoperability requirements needed in environments with hundreds to thousands of connected devices. The integration of these technologies into Silicon Labs' wireless platform will substantially accelerate our roadmap.

In Q2 2020, Silicon Labs joined the Wi-SUN Alliance's board of directors to accelerate the global adoption of Wi-SUN. The Wi-Sun alliance aims to advance seamless, ubiquitous LPWAN connectivity via a standards-based, interoperable solution for global markets. In addition, Silicon Labs launched the EFP01 PMIC family, a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers. In Q3 2020, Silicon Labs announced collaboration with Amazon to support Amazon Sidewalk, a secure network created by neighbors who share a small portion of Wi-Fi bandwidth to help their devices work better at home and beyond the front door. Sidewalk is a free software application layer that works on top of any wireless solution.

In Q4 2020, Silicon Labs announced Z-Wave Long Range (LR) support for Z-Wave 700 Series products, offering point-to-point wireless connectivity up to several miles away with scalability to support thousands of nodes from a single smart home network. Z-Wave LR is backward compatible with the existing 700 installed base and eliminates the need for mesh repeaters, saving time and money. In Q1 2021, Silicon Labs announced portfolio expansion of pre-certified wireless modules specifically designed to address modern needs of IoT application development, including of the only modules in the industry with full stack support for multiprotocol solutions to enable commercial and consumer IoT applications, with flexible package options and highly integrated device security.

Q2 2021, Silicon Labs announced an agreement to divest its Infrastructure and Automotive (I&A) business to Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). In addition, Silicon Labs announced its participation in the Matter protocol (formerly Project Connected Home over IP or CHIP), contributing more than 20% of the source code. MATTER is a protocol that is helping to drive standardization and minimize the complexities of secure, reliable wireless connectivity for both developers and customers. Silicon Labs also remained steadfast in its dedication to sustainability and supporting communities globally, becoming the first private company to join the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad's new Smart City Living Lab, which focuses R&D on devices that improve safety, sustainability, and more.