Silicon Laboratories : Labs and Wirepas Enable IoT for Asset Tracking and Building Automation

-- Wirepas Massive is now available on Silicon Labs' BG21 and BG22 Bluetooth Modules and SoCs -

AUSTIN, Texas - June 9, 2021- Silicon Labs(NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced the release of a combined hardware and software solution for large-scale mesh networks in partnership with IoT leader Wirepas. Wirepas Massive - a unique, scalable and cost-effective solution that connects and localizes sensors, tags and luminaires - is now available on Silicon Labs' EFR32BG21 (BG21) and EFR32BG22 (BG22) modules and SoCs.

'When you fuse the scalability of our Massive with the ultra-low power of Silicon Labs' BG21 and BG22 solutions, the possibilities become endless,' stated Teppo Hemiä, CEO of Wirepas. 'The unparalleled combination opens the door for a variety of use cases that transcend asset tracking and extend to connected lighting, smart energy and - consequently - sustainability.'

Powered by BG21 and BG22Bluetooth modules and SoCs, Wirepas Massive delivers flexible IoT deployments to offer the following benefits across industries: mesh installationsscalability

high reliability and interference tolerance in a variety of environments for large scale lighting control systems and preventive maintenance

goods and assets tracking across the supply chain with embedded high-density inventory

battery-operated infrastructure to monitor buildings and track assets

The power of the companies' collaboration becomes most apparent inthe deployment of Wirepas Massive for end-to-end logistics, as the ultra-low power and affordability of Silicon Labs' BG22 offers logistics players a unique system for pallet and goods tracking throughout the supply chain. The solution also makes it possible to connect access control, smart lighting and sensors to a single network - all to power smart buildings. 'Silicon Labs portfolio of wireless products is designed to meet the most demanding IoT applications with industry-leading security and field-proven reliable wireless performance, all delivered in an optimized SoC,' said Ross Sabolcik, vice president and general manager, Industrial & Commercial IoT, Silicon Labs. 'We've had a long-standing partnership with Wirepas to help them deliver large scale mesh networks for demanding professional installations. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Wirepas and that they have chosen our BG21 and BG22 family of high-performance, wireless SoCs for their Wirepas Massive solution.'

Part of the Series 2 EFR32 portfolio, BG21 and BG22 are designed to make IoT products low-power, scalable and secure.

For more information onWirepas Massive, visit wirepas.com/products/wirepas-massive. For more information on BG21 and BG22 visit https://www.silabs.com/bluetooth.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

About Wirepas

Wirepasis a leading IoT company with a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It aims to make failure-free connectivity accessible to any enterprise of any size. It makes IoT real through its connectivity software enabling massive decentralized, scalable, high-density, and long-range network applications. Its technology lets any enterprise set up and manage its own network autonomously without operators, separate network infrastructure, middlemen or subscriptions - at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives. Wirepas is also the main contributor to the first non-cellular 5G standard, purpose-built for massive IoT and using a free global spectrum. It serves customers across the world with offices in Australia, Germany, Finland, France, India, South Korea and the United States, in the areas of smart tracking, smart building, smart factory and smart metering. Learn more on wirepas.com. www.Wirepas.com

