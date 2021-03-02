Log in
SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories : (PDF 3.08 MB)

03/02/2021 | 05:36pm EST
Silicon Labs Investor Presentation

3 FEBRUARY 2021

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Silicon Labs believes that it is important to communicate the company's future expectations to investors. However, there may be events in the future that

Silicon Labs is not able to accurately predict or control. For a discussion of these and other factors which could impact Silicon Labs' financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Silicon Labs' recent filings with the SEC. Unless otherwise required by law, Silicon Labs

expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any result or change in expectations.

2

About Silicon Labs

We are the leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world

  • Core competencies in mixed-signal and RF integration

  • A track record of industry firsts, transforming and disrupting large markets

  • High-quality, large and diverse end markets offering a long runway for growth

  • Focused on simplicity and scale to accelerate growth

  • Scalable, fabless manufacturing model

Revenue

($M)

868 838 887

2017 2018 2019 2020

Founded 1996

Nasdaq Listed SLAB

~35K Customers

>1,700 Patents

A Global Company

Our Vision and Values

  • Vision

    • Be the leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world

  • Values

    • We hire, foster and empower great talent

    • We create customer value and commercial success through innovation and simplicity

    • We meet our commitments and hold ourselves accountable

    • We do the right thing!

5

Awards & Recognition

6

Massive High-Quality Growth Opportunity

  • 9% CAGR in SAM 2019-2023

  • Infrastructure bandwidth expansion and IoT driving market growth

  • Leading solutions in target markets

  • Positioned well to capture share

Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs estimates

Attractive End Markets

Automotive

2019 SAM

9%

Total CAGR

13%

Industrial CAGR

2023 SAM

Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates

8

Diversified Customer Base

Growing Channel & Diversification

Customer Ranking vs Revenue

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

CustomerRevenue

FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

Top Ten Customer MixDistribution Mix

$100,000,000

$10,000,000

9

$1,000,000

$100,000

$10,000

$1,000

IoT: Market Opportunity

  • 10% CAGR in SAM 2019-2023

  • Portfolio positioned to capture market growth and gain share

  • Design win lifetime revenue (LTR) grew ~38% FY19 y-y

  • Decades of growth ahead

  • ~7% market share today

Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates

Silicon Labs is The Leader in IoT Wireless

  • #1 market share and growth, consistently outperforming the market

  • Unmatched breadth and depth of technology

  • Diverse customer and application base

  • Scalable platform driving simplicity

IoT: Highly Diversified

Technologies

Markets

Geographies

Customers

Industrial & Commercial

% of 2020 Revenue

~30K Customers

IoT: Large and Accelerating Market

IoT Technology SAM

($B)

($B)

10.4

10.4

IoT Market SAM

2016

Industrial & Commercial

Home & Consumer

2019

2023e

Source: IHSM, WSTS

2016

MCUWireless

2019

2023e

Source: IHSM, WSTS

Source: IHS Markit 2019 Q3, WSTS 2019 Q4, and Silicon Labs' estimates

IoT: What We Do

Cloud

Up to 10 year coin cell battery life

Silicon Labs Confidential

Smartphones

It Takes More than a Great Product to Succeed in the IoT

IoT: Key Market Trends

  • IoT adoption accelerating globally

    • Improves lives, helps environment, strong ROI

    • Cloud and AI need more connected devices

  • Industry aligning

    • Increased collaboration with Connected Home over IP (CHIP) initiative

    • Security and privacy foundational, regulation increasing

  • Technology evolving

    • Multiple wireless technologies required

    • Thread and SubGHz wireless going mainstream

    • Convergence at the app and data model layers

    • Software and simplicity driving differentiation

Infrastructure & Automotive ("I&A"): Market Opportunity

  • Communications, industrial, automotive markets

  • Making the world more connected, safe, and green

  • Roadmap targets key growth drivers in 5G and EVs

  • Growing above WSTS market growth

  • Design win lifetime revenue grew 20% FY19 y-y

Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates

I&A: End Market & Geographical Distribution

2020 Revenue by End Market

AutomotiveIndustrial

Communications

Communications Includes timing data center and isolation computing power supplies

2020 Revenue by Design in Location

APAC

I&A: Diverse Market & Technology Portfolio

I&A Market SAM

($B)

I&A Technology SAM

($B)

3.3

2016

Consumer

Automotive

Communications

Industrial

5% CAGR 2019 to 2023

3.3

2019

2023e

2016

Access

Broadcast Consumer

Auto Radio

Timing

Power

2019

2023e

Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates

Infrastructure & Automotive: Key Trends Driving Growth

Global IP Traffic

Exabytes/Mo

487

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023*

  • Bandwidth requirements >2x by 2023

  • Networks upgrading

    • 4G LTE -> 5G

    • Metro/core 400G -> 800G

    • Data Center 100G -> 400G

  • More focus on BEV over PHEV

  • Both need charging, battery management, motors

  • ADAS sensors generate 3-40Gb/s of data1

Target Financial Model

Q420

Q419

Revenue

Gross Margin

60.9% 58-60%

R&D

23.8%

23.7% 20-22%

SG&A

16.1%

17.9% 15-16%

Total Operating Expenses

39.9%

41.6% 35-38%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

18.7%

19.3% 20-25%

Gross margin, R&D, SG&A, total operating expenses and operating income are non-GAAP and exclude stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items.1 Industry Growth reflects World Semiconductor Trade Statistics relevant product category data and Silicon Labs' estimates

Model

Healthy Cash Generation

Operating Cash Flow

($M)

190

174

  • ~$1.7B in cumulative operating cash flow since 2007

    167

    2017

    2018

  • $2.1B of capital deployed since 2007

    • ~$1.1B share repurchases

    • ~$1.0B strategic M&A

  • Opportunistic buyer as we return cash to shareholders

2019

2020

2012

2013

2015

2015

2016

2017

2018

2020

Software ZigBee SoC

Low-power 32-bit MCUs

BT Smart Modules

ZigBee/Thread Modules

Software RTOS

Cloud Connected Wi-Fi

Smart Home Protocol

Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi

Silicon Labs Confidential

Key Takeaways

  • Leadership in high-quality, large and diverse end markets offering a long runway for growth

  • Gaining share in target markets

  • Highly differentiated technology, superior gross margins

  • Strong track record of execution

  • Well-positioned to scale and outperform the market

  • Healthy cash flow and strong balance sheet

Silicon Labs Confidential

Thank you!

SILABS.COM

Disclaimer

Silicon Laboratories Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 22:35:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 005 M - -
Net income 2021 38,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 187x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 120 M 7 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,75x
EV / Sales 2022 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 838
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Tyson Tuttle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Carter Hollister Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Navdeep S. Sooch Chairman
Alessandro Piovaccari Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sandeep Kumar Senior Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILICON LABORATORIES INC.27.30%7 120
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.91%564 555
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.03%343 275
INTEL CORPORATION22.00%255 481
BROADCOM INC.11.81%199 859
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.96%163 499
