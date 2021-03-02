Silicon Laboratories : (PDF 3.08 MB)

Silicon Labs Investor Presentation
3 FEBRUARY 2021
About Silicon Labs
We are the leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world
-
▪ Core competencies in mixed-signal and RF integration
-
▪ A track record of industry firsts, transforming and disrupting large markets
-
▪ High-quality, large and diverse end markets offering a long runway for growth
-
▪ Focused on simplicity and scale to accelerate growth
-
▪ Scalable, fabless manufacturing model
Revenue
($M)
868 838 887
Nasdaq Listed SLAB
A Global Company
Our Vision and Values
-
▪ Vision
-
▪ Values
-
▪ We hire, foster and empower great talent
-
▪ We create customer value and commercial success through innovation and simplicity
-
▪ We meet our commitments and hold ourselves accountable
-
▪ We do the right thing!
Awards & Recognition
Massive High-Quality Growth Opportunity
-
▪ 9% CAGR in SAM 2019-2023
-
▪ Infrastructure bandwidth expansion and IoT driving market growth
-
▪ Leading solutions in target markets
-
▪ Positioned well to capture share
Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs estimates
Attractive End Markets
2019 SAM
9%
Total CAGR
13%
Industrial CAGR
2023 SAM
Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates
Diversified Customer Base
Growing Channel & Diversification
Customer Ranking vs Revenue
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
Top Ten Customer MixDistribution Mix
$100,000,000
$10,000,000
$1,000,000
$100,000
$10,000
$1,000
IoT: Market Opportunity
-
▪ 10% CAGR in SAM 2019-2023
-
▪ Portfolio positioned to capture market growth and gain share
-
▪ Design win lifetime revenue (LTR) grew ~38% FY19 y-y
-
▪ Decades of growth ahead
-
▪ ~7% market share today
Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates
Silicon Labs is The Leader in IoT Wireless
-
▪ #1 market share and growth, consistently outperforming the market
-
▪ Unmatched breadth and depth of technology
-
▪ Diverse customer and application base
-
▪ Scalable platform driving simplicity
IoT: Highly Diversified
Technologies
Markets
Geographies
Customers
% of 2020 Revenue
~30K Customers
|
IoT: Large and Accelerating Market
|
IoT Technology SAM
|
($B)
|
($B)
|
10.4
|
10.4
IoT Market SAM
Industrial & Commercial
Home & Consumer
2019
2023e
Source: IHSM, WSTS
MCUWireless
2019
2023e
Source: IHSM, WSTS
Source: IHS Markit 2019 Q3, WSTS 2019 Q4, and Silicon Labs' estimates
IoT: What We Do
Cloud
Up to 10 year coin cell battery life
Smartphones
It Takes More than a Great Product to Succeed in the IoT
IoT: Key Market Trends
-
▪ Industry aligning
-
▪ Increased collaboration with Connected Home over IP (CHIP) initiative
-
▪ Security and privacy foundational, regulation increasing
-
▪ Technology evolving
-
▪ Multiple wireless technologies required
-
▪ Thread and SubGHz wireless going mainstream
-
▪ Convergence at the app and data model layers
-
▪ Software and simplicity driving differentiation
Infrastructure & Automotive ("I&A"): Market Opportunity
-
▪ Communications, industrial, automotive markets
-
▪ Making the world more connected, safe, and green
-
▪ Roadmap targets key growth drivers in 5G and EVs
-
▪ Growing above WSTS market growth
-
▪ Design win lifetime revenue grew 20% FY19 y-y
Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates
I&A: End Market & Geographical Distribution
2020 Revenue by End Market
AutomotiveIndustrial
Communications Includes timing data center and isolation computing power supplies
2020 Revenue by Design in Location
I&A: Diverse Market & Technology Portfolio
I&A Market SAM
($B)
I&A Technology SAM
($B)
3.3
Consumer
Automotive
Communications
Industrial
5% CAGR 2019 to 2023
3.3
2019
2023e
Access
Broadcast Consumer
Auto Radio
Timing
Power
2019
2023e
Source: IHS Markit 2019 and Silicon Labs' estimates
Infrastructure & Automotive: Key Trends Driving Growth
Global IP Traffic
Exabytes/Mo
487
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023*
-
▪ More focus on BEV over PHEV
-
▪ Both need charging, battery management, motors
-
▪ ADAS sensors generate 3-40Gb/s of data1
Target Financial Model
Q420
Q419
Revenue
Gross Margin
60.9% 58-60%
R&D
23.8%
23.7% 20-22%
SG&A
16.1%
17.9% 15-16%
Total Operating Expenses
39.9%
41.6% 35-38%
Non-GAAP Operating Income
18.7%
19.3% 20-25%
Gross margin, R&D, SG&A, total operating expenses and operating income are non-GAAP and exclude stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related charges, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense and other costs associated with convertible notes, and certain other items.1 Industry Growth reflects World Semiconductor Trade Statistics relevant product category data and Silicon Labs' estimates
Healthy Cash Generation
Operating Cash Flow
($M)
190
174
-
▪ ~$1.7B in cumulative operating cash flow since 2007
167
2017
-
▪ $2.1B of capital deployed since 2007
-
▪ Opportunistic buyer as we return cash to shareholders
2019
2020
|
2012
|
2013
|
2015
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2020
|
Software ZigBee SoC
|
Low-power 32-bit MCUs
|
BT Smart Modules
|
ZigBee/Thread Modules
|
Software RTOS
|
Cloud Connected Wi-Fi
|
Smart Home Protocol
|
Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi
|
Key Takeaways
-
▪ Leadership in high-quality, large and diverse end markets offering a long runway for growth
-
▪ Gaining share in target markets
-
▪ Highly differentiated technology, superior gross margins
-
▪ Strong track record of execution
-
▪ Well-positioned to scale and outperform the market
-
▪ Healthy cash flow and strong balance sheet
