  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silicon Laboratories Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLAB   US8269191024

SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
174.77 USD   +0.41%
03/07CyanConnode collaborates with SiLabs on its Omnimesh products
AN
03/07CyanConnode Holdings plc Announces Collaboration with Silicon Laboratories, Inc
CI
02/28Silicon Labs to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
PR
Summary 
Summary

Silicon Labs' 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2023 Proxy Statement Available Online

03/08/2023 | 05:06pm EST
AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today posted its 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2023 Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on the Investor Relations page of the company website. Shareholders may also request hard copies of the reports by calling 866-648-8133, or by emailing paper@investorelections.com. Additionally, Silicon Labs released its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report available for download on its website.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-2022-annual-report-to-shareholders-and-2023-proxy-statement-available-online-301766213.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs


© PRNewswire 2023
