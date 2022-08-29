Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silicon Laboratories Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLAB   US8269191024

SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
130.66 USD   -5.08%
07:06aSilicon Labs' Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $200 Million Share Repurchase
PR
08/25INSIDER SELL : Silicon Laboratories
MT
07/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Apple, Amazon -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silicon Labs' Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $200 Million Share Repurchase

08/29/2022 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that its board of directors has increased the authorization for the repurchase of the company's common stock by $200 million. Originally announced on July 27, 2022, the stock repurchase program is now authorized for a total of $450 million.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-board-of-directors-authorizes-additional-200-million-share-repurchase-301613568.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SILICON LABORATORIES INC.
07:06aSilicon Labs' Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $200 Million Share Repurchase
PR
08/25INSIDER SELL : Silicon Laboratories
MT
07/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Apple, Amazon -2-
DJ
07/28Morgan Stanley Raises Silicon Laboratories' Price Target to $161 From $156, Reiterates ..
MT
07/28Cowen & Co Adjusts Silicon Laboratories Price Target to $175 From $170, Maintains Outpe..
MT
07/28Needham Adjusts Price Target on Silicon Laboratories to $165 From $150, Reiterates Buy ..
MT
07/28Summit Insights Downgrades Silicon Laboratories to Hold From Buy
MT
07/27SILICON LABORATORIES : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending July 2, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
07/27SILICON LABORATORIES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/27Tranche Update on Silicon Laboratories Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILICON LABORATORIES INC.
More recommendations