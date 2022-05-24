Log in
SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
139.08 USD   -0.98%
Silicon Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/24/2022 | 07:06am EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:

Cowen's Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference – Wednesday, June 1 at the Lotte Palace in New York City. John Hollister, CFO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. ET and will meet with investors throughout the day.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Thursday, June 9 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. John Hollister, CFO, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. ET and will meet with investors throughout the day.

All presentations will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

