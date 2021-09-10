Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silicon Laboratories Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLAB   US8269191024

SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Silicon Labs : to Present at the 2021 Citi Global Technology Conference

09/10/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will be participating in the 2021 Citi Global Technology Conference on Monday, Sept. 13. Tyson Tuttle, CEO, and John Hollister, CFO, will be presenting at 3:20 p.m. Central Time in a fireside chat format and will host virtual investor meetings throughout the same day.

The presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of Silicon Labs' website at silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-to-present-at-the-2021-citi-global-technology-conference-301373127.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SILICON LABORATORIES INC.
07:06aSILICON LABS : to Present at the 2021 Citi Global Technology Conference
PR
09/08INSIDER SELL : Silicon Laboratories
MT
09/08SILICON LABORATORIES : Supply Chain Panel to Discuss Global Semiconductor Shorta..
PR
09/04U.S. companies lash out at new Texas laws
RE
09/03INSIDER SELL : Silicon Laboratories
MT
09/03SILICON LABORATORIES : Labs Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Te..
AQ
09/02SILICON LABORATORIES : Amazon, Google, IKEA, Schneider Electric and More Join Si..
PR
09/02Tranche Update on Silicon Laboratories Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
09/01SILICON LABORATORIES : Labs Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auct..
AQ
08/30Silicon Laboratories Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 3, 2021, has e..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SILICON LABORATORIES INC.
More recommendations