    SLAB   US8269191024

SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
Silicon Labs : to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

08/03/2021 | 07:06am EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will be participating in KeyBanc's Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 9th. Matt Johnson, President, and John Hollister, CFO, will be presenting at 2:20 p.m. Central Time in a fireside chat format and host virtual investor meetings throughout the same day.

The presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, unmatched ecosystem and robust support make us the ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies and improve lives. Silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

 

