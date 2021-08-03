Silicon Labs : to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will be participating in KeyBanc's Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 9th. Matt Johnson, President, and John Hollister, CFO, will be presenting at 2:20 p.m. Central Time in a fireside chat format and host virtual investor meetings throughout the same day.

The presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world.

