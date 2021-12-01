Log in
Silicon Labs to Present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit Today

12/01/2021 | 07:06am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, announced that the company will participate in Wells Fargo's Technology, Media, and Telecom Summit today, December 1st, 2021. Matt Johnson, President, and John Hollister, CFO, will be presenting at 3:40 p.m. Central Time in a fireside chat and will host virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

