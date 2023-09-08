Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SIMO) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between June 6, 2023 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Silicon Motion investors have until October 30, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 26, 2023, MaxLinear announced that it was terminating a merger agreement with Silicon Motion less than a day after Chinese regulatory authorities had approved the combination.

On this news, Silicon Motion’s stock price fell $12.84, or 19.6%, to close at $52.51 per ADS on July 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there had been a material downturn in the semiconductor industry and rising interest rates; (2) MaxLinear had determined to unilaterally terminate the Merger in the event the Merger was approved by Chinese regulatory authorities; (3) MaxLinear intended to argue that certain conditions in Article 6 of the Merger Agreement had not been satisfied as required by May 5, 2023 (i.e., before the Class Period) as a basis to terminate the Merger; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants had materially misrepresented the viability of the Merger, the purported benefits of the Merger, and the likelihood that the Merger would be consummated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

