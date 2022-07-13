Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Silicon Motion Technology Corporation News Summary SIMO US82706C1080 SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (SIMO) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT 82.79 USD -0.36% 05:24p SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : PROXY STATEMENT OF SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - Form 6-K PU 07/07 Silicon Motion To Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 27 AQ 07/01 Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Silicon Motion Technology : PROXY STATEMENT OF SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION - Form 6-K 07/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROXY STATEMENT OF SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION PROSPECTUS OF MAXLINEAR, INC. PROPOSED MERGER - YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT The boards of directors of MaxLinear, Inc. (" Parent ") and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (" Silicon Motion " or the " Company ") have each unanimously approved a transaction that will result in the merger of Shark Merger Sub (" Merger Sub ") with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company (the " Surviving Company ") as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the " Merger "). Parent is offering to acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (" Company Shares "), including Company Shares represented by American Depositary Shares (" ADSs "), each representing four Company Shares. In this proxy statement/prospectus, the Company refers to holders of Company Shares as holders of Company Shares or Company shareholders, the Company refers to holders of ADSs as holders of ADSs or ADS holders and the Company refers to Company shareholders and holders of ADSs together as Company securityholders. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, dated May 5, 2022, by and among Parent, Merger Sub and the Company (the " Merger Agreement "), and subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, at the effective time of the Merger (the " Effective Time "): (i) each Company Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than (x)(A) Company Shares held by Parent, the Company, or any of their subsidiaries and (B) Company Shares held by The Bank of New York Mellon, in its capacity as ADS depositary (the " ADS Depositary "), and reserved for issuance and allocation pursuant to the Company's 2015 Incentive Plan ((A) and (B), collectively, the " Excluded Shares "), (y) Company Shares owned by Company shareholders who have validly exercised and not effectively withdrawn or lost their rights to dissent from the Merger in accordance with section 238 of the Companies Act (2022 Revision) of the Cayman Islands (the " CICA ") and (z) Company Shares represented by ADSs), will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the following consideration (collectively, the " Per Share Merger Consideration "): (A) $23.385 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding tax, plus (B) 0.097 validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable shares of common stock of Parent (" Parent Common Stock "), par value $0.0001 per share (" Parent Shares "), with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares; (ii) each ADS issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares), together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADSs, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the following consideration (collectively, the " Per ADS Merger Consideration " and, together with the Per Share Merger Consideration, the " Merger Consideration "): (A) $93.54 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding tax, plus (B) 0.388 Parent Shares, with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares; and (iii) each ordinary share, par value $0.01 per share, of Merger Sub issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be converted into and become one validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable ordinary share, par value $0.01 per share, of the Surviving Company. No fractional Parent Share will be issued pursuant to the Merger and such fractional share interests will not entitle the owner thereof to vote or to any other rights of a stockholder of Parent. Each Company securityholder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fraction of a Parent Share (after aggregating all Company Shares evidenced by the relevant share certificates, uncertificated shares, ADSs or other acceptable evidence delivered by such Company securityholder to the exchange agent for the Merger) will receive in lieu thereof a cash payment (without interest) in an amount equal to such fractional part of a Parent Share multiplied by the volume weighted average price of a Parent Share for a 10 trading day period, starting with the opening of trading on the 11th trading date prior to the Closing (as defined below) to the closing of trading on the second to last trading date prior to the Closing, as reported by Bloomberg. Based on the number of Company Shares including those represented by ADSs outstanding as of July 8, 2022 (the most recent practicable trading day prior to the date of this proxy statement/prospectus), Parent expects to issue approximately 12,825,577 Parent Shares to Company securityholders pursuant to the Merger. The actual number of Parent Shares to be issued pursuant to the Merger will be determined at completion of the Merger based on the exchange ratios applicable to Company Shares and ADSs and the number of Company Shares, including those represented by ADSs, outstanding at such time. Based on the number of Company Shares, including those represented by ADSs, outstanding as of July 8, 2022 (the most recent practicable trading day prior to the date of this proxy statement/prospectus), and the number of Parent Shares outstanding as of July 8, 2022 (the most recent practicable trading day prior to the date of this proxy statement/prospectus), it is expected that, immediately after completion of the Merger, former Company securityholders will own approximately 14.1% of the outstanding Parent Shares (on an as converted basis). Parent Common Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (" Nasdaq ") under the symbol "MXL." The closing price of Parent Common Stock was $53.61 per share on May 4, 2022, the last trading day before public announcement of the Merger. The closing price of Parent Common Stock was $35.13 per share on July 8, 2022, the last trading day before the date of this proxy statement/prospectus. The ADSs trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "SIMO." The closing price of the ADSs was $81.20 per ADS on May 4, 2022, the last trading day before public announcement of the Merger. The closing price of the ADSs was $82.45 per ADS on July 8, 2022, the last trading day before the date of this proxy statement/prospectus. The Company cannot complete the Merger unless the Company shareholders approve the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby (including the Merger) at the extraordinary general meeting of Company shareholders (the " extraordinary general meeting "). The Company is asking the Company shareholders to consider and vote on the Merger Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal (each as defined below) at the extraordinary general meeting. The Company has also instructed the ADS Depositary to provide ADS holders with the opportunity to issue voting instructions for the Company Shares represented by their ADSs in connection with the Merger Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal. Whether or not you plan to attend the extraordinary general meeting, please take the time to vote by following the voting instructions included in the enclosed proxy card or ADS voting instruction card. If you sign, date and return a valid proxy card without indicating how you want to vote, your Company Shares represented by your proxy will be counted as a vote "FOR" the Merger Proposal and a vote "FOR" the Adjournment Proposal unless you appoint a person other than the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting as proxy, in which case the Company Shares represented by your proxy will be voted (or not submitted for voting) as your proxy determines. This proxy statement/prospectus contains a more complete description of the extraordinary general meeting and the terms of the Merger. The Company urges you to review this entire document carefully. In particular, you should read carefully the information under the section entitled "Risk Factors." Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued as Merger Consideration or determined if this proxy statement/prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. This proxy statement/prospectus is dated July 13, 2022 and is first being mailed to Silicon Motion's securityholders on or about July 20, 2022. SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Flat C, 19/F, Wing Cheong Commercial Building Nos 19-25 Jervois Street Hong Kong MERGER PROPOSED - YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT To Silicon Motion Shareholders: You are cordially invited to attend an extraordinary general meeting of Company shareholders (the " extraordinary general meeting ") of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, an exempted company incorporated and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands (" Silicon Motion " or the " Company, "), to be held on August 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) (10:00 p.m. Eastern time), at 2F, No.26, Taiyuan Street, Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 302, Taiwan. At the extraordinary general meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote on the following two proposals: 1. as a special resolution, a proposal to: (a) approve the acquisition of the Company by MaxLinear, Inc., a Delaware corporation (" Parent "), including the approval of (i) the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended from time to time, the " Merger Agreement "), dated May 5, 2022, by and among Parent, Shark Merger Sub, an exempted company incorporated and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (" Merger Sub "), and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company (the " Surviving Company ") and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the " Merger "); (ii) the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands (the " Plan of Merger ") substantially in the form attached as Exhibit A to the Merger Agreement; (iii) the Merger itself, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including (y) the amendment and restatement of the existing memorandum and articles of association of the Company by replacing them in their entirety with the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form attached as Appendix II to the Plan of Merger at the effective time of the Merger (the " Effective Time "), and (z) the variation of the authorized share capital of the Company from US$5,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each to US$50,000 divided into 5,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each at the Effective Time; and (iv) all other transactions and arrangements contemplated by the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Annex A to the accompanying proxy statement/ prospectus; and (b) authorize any director of the Company to do all things necessary to give effect to the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the transactions contemplated under the Merger Agreement, (sub paragraphs (a) and (b) above are collectively referred to as the " Merger Proposal "); and 2. if necessary, as an ordinary resolution, a proposal to instruct the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting to adjourn the extraordinary general meeting in order to allow the Company to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes to approve the Merger Proposal at the time of the extraordinary general meeting (the " Adjournment Proposal "). If the Merger is completed, at the Effective Time: 1. Each ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.01 (each, a " Company Share ") issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than the Excluded Shares (as defined below), Dissenting Shares (as defined below) and Company Shares represented by American Depositary Shares (" ADSs ")) will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive (i) $23.385 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, and (ii) 0.097 validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Parent (the " Parent Shares "), with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares (collectively, the " Per Share Merger Consideration "). Each ADS (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADS, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive (i) $93.54 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, and (ii) 0.388 Parent Shares, with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares (collectively, the " Per ADS Merger Consideration " and, together with the Per Share Merger Consideration, the " Merger Consideration "). No fractional Parent Share will be issued pursuant to the Merger and such fractional share interests will not entitle the owner thereof to vote or to any other rights of a stockholder of Parent. Each Company securityholder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fraction of a Parent Share (after aggregating all Company Shares evidenced by the relevant share certificates, uncertificated shares, ADSs or other acceptable evidence delivered by such Company securityholder to the exchange agent for the Merger) will receive in lieu thereof a cash payment (without interest) in an amount equal to such fractional part of a Parent Share multiplied by the volume weighted average price of a Parent Share for a 10 trading day period, starting with the opening of trading on the 11th trading date prior to the Closing (as defined below) to the closing of trading on the second to last trading date prior to the Closing, as reported by Bloomberg. The ADS holders will pay any applicable fees, charges and expenses of The Bank of New York Mellon, in its capacity as ADS depositary (the " ADS Depositary "), and government charges due to or incurred by the ADS Depositary, in connection with the cancellation of the ADSs surrendered (and the underlying Company Shares), including applicable ADS cash distribution fees, ADS cancellation fees and depositary servicing fees (each up to $0.05 per ADS pursuant to the terms of the amended and restated deposit agreement (the " Deposit Agreement "), dated as of December 5, 2013, by and among the Company, the ADS Depositary, and the owners and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder). 2. Company Shares (including any such Company Shares represented by ADSs) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time held by Parent, the Company or any of their subsidiaries and Company Shares (including any such Company Shares represented by ADSs) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time held by the ADS Depositary and reserved for issuance and allocation pursuant to the Company's 2015 Incentive Plan (collectively, the " Excluded Shares ") will be cancelled and no consideration or payment will be delivered in exchange therefor or in respect thereof. 3. Company Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time and held by registered Company shareholders who have validly exercised and not effectively withdrawn or lost their rights to dissent from the Merger (the " Dissenting Shares ") in accordance with section 238 of the Companies Act (2022 Revision) of the Cayman Islands (the " CICA ") will be cancelled and holders of the Dissenting Shares (the " Dissenting Shareholders ") will not be entitled to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration and will instead only be entitled to payment of the fair value of such Dissenting Shares determined in accordance with the provisions of the CICA. 4. Each ordinary share, par value $0.01 per share, of Merger Sub issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be converted into and become one validly issued, fully paid and non- assessable ordinary share, par value $0.01 per share, of the Surviving Company. Only registered holders of Company Shares (i.e. Company shareholders whose name is registered in the register of members of the Company) as of the close of business in New York City on August 5, 2022 (the " Share Record Date ") or their proxies are entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof. If you appoint a person other than the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting as your proxy, your proxy must attend the extraordinary general meeting in person in order to vote on your behalf. If you hold your Company Shares through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee, you must rely on and follow the procedures of the relevant bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your Company Shares if you wish to vote your Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. The Company will instruct the ADS Depositary to deliver to holders of ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on July 14, 2022 (the " ADS Record Date ") a Depositary Notice and ADS voting instruction card, and holders of ADSs as of the ADS Record Date will have the right to instruct the ADS Depositary how to vote the Company Shares underlying their ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting, subject to and in accordance with the terms of the Deposit Agreement. A copy of the Deposit Agreement is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you hold your ADSs through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee, you must follow the procedures of the relevant bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your ADSs if you wish to give ADS voting instructions to the ADS Depositary to vote the Company Shares represented by your ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting. If you are a holder of ADSs registered in your name and wish to vote the Company Shares represented by your ADSs directly at the extraordinary general meeting, you must surrender your ADSs to the ADS Depositary by July 28, 2022 for cancellation of the ADSs, withdrawal of the Company Shares represented by your cancelled ADSs and registration of the Company Shares so withdrawn in your name in the register of members of the Company in order to vote the Company Shares in person or by proxy at the extraordinary general meeting. If you hold your ADSs through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee and wish to vote the Company Shares represented by your ADSs directly at the extraordinary general meeting, you must instruct your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee to surrender your ADSs to the ADS Depositary by July 28, 2022 to provide for cancellation of the ADSs, withdrawal of the Company Shares represented thereby and proper registration of the Company Shares so withdrawn in the register of members of the Company and follow the procedures of the relevant bank, broker or such other securities intermediary or nominee if you wish to vote the Company Shares previously represented by your ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting. The board of directors of the Company (the " Company Board "), after considering the factors to be more fully described in the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus, has unanimously (i) determined that the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (the " Transactions "), including the Merger, are advisable, fair to, and in the best interests of, the Company and the Company shareholders; (ii) approved, adopted and declared advisable the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger; (iii) directed that the Merger Agreement be submitted to the Company shareholders for its adoption; and (iv) resolved to recommend that the Company shareholders adopt the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, the Company Board unanimously recommends that you vote FOR each of the above proposals, which are described in the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of Company Shares or ADSs that you own. Approval of the Merger Proposal requires the affirmative vote of the Company shareholders representing not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). Approval of the Adjournment Proposal requires a simple majority of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). The presence of two or more registered Company shareholders of the Company entitled to vote in person or by proxy or (in the case of a Company shareholder being a corporation) by its duly authorized representative representing not less than one-third in nominal value of the total issued voting shares of the Company throughout the extraordinary general meeting will constitute a quorum for all purposes. If within thirty (30) minutes (or such longer time not exceeding one hour as the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting may determine to wait) after the time appointed for the extraordinary general meeting, a quorum is not present, the extraordinary general meeting will be adjourned to the same day in the immediately following week at the same time and place or to such time and place as the Company Board may determine. At such adjourned meeting, if a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for holding the meeting, the extraordinary general meeting will be dissolved. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the extraordinary general meeting cannot be adjourned for more than five business days at a time or ten business days in the aggregate after the date appointed for the extraordinary general meeting without the prior written consent of Parent. Your vote is very important. If you are a registered Company shareholder, whether or not you are able to attend the extraordinary general meeting in person, the Company strongly urges that you complete, sign, date and return the proxy card in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it promptly in the pre-addressed envelope that will be provided. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person and, in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. If your Company Shares are held in "street name" (meaning held through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee), you will be able to either direct the registered holder of your Company Shares on how to vote your Company Shares or obtain a proxy from the registered holder to enable you to participate in, and to vote your Company Shares at, the extraordinary general meeting. Your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee cannot vote on any of the proposals, including the Merger Proposal, without your instructions. If you are a registered holder of ADSs, you are strongly urged to complete, sign, date and return the ADS voting instruction card and return it to the ADS Depositary in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and in the Depositary Notice, as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by the ADS Depositary no later than 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022. If you hold your ADSs in a bank, brokerage or other securities intermediary or nominee account, you must rely on the procedures of the bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your ADSs if you wish to vote. As the registered holder of the Company Shares represented by ADSs, upon the timely receipt from an ADS holder as of the ADS Record Date of voting instructions in the manner specified by the ADS Depositary, the ADS Depositary will endeavor to vote (or to cause the vote of) (in person or by proxy), in so far as practicable and permitted under applicable law, the provisions of the Deposit Agreement and the memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company, the Company Shares represented by ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the voting instructions timely received (or deemed received) from holders of ADSs as of the ADS Record Date. Pursuant to Section 4.07 of the Deposit Agreement, the ADS Depositary will not itself exercise any voting discretion in respect of any Company Shares represented by ADSs and it will not vote or attempt to exercise the right to vote any Company Shares represented by ADSs other than in accordance with voting instructions timely received from the relevant ADS holder except as discussed below. Accordingly, ADS holders as of the ADS Record Date whose voting instructions are timely received but fail to specify the manner in which the ADS Depositary is to vote will be deemed to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company for the items set forth in such voting instruction. In addition, if the ADS Depositary does not receive timely voting instructions from an ADS holder as of the ADS Record Date on or before the ADS voting instruction deadline, such ADS holder shall be deemed, and the ADS Depositary shall deem such ADS holder, to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company to vote the Company Shares, in each case upon the terms of the Deposit Agreement; provided, however, that no such discretionary proxy shall be given by the ADS Depositary with respect to any matter to be voted upon at the extraordinary general meeting as to which the Company informs the ADS Depositary that it does not wish such proxy to be given, that substantial opposition exists to the matter to be voted on at the extraordinary general meeting or that the rights of holders of Company Shares may be materially adversely affected as to such matter. Holders of ADSs will not be able to attend or vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly (whether in person or by proxy) unless they surrender their ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation and delivery of Company Shares and become registered holders of Company Shares in the Company's register of members prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. ADS holders who wish to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting need to make arrangements, either themselves if they are registered holders of ADSs or with their bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee if they hold their ADSs with their bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee, to deliver the ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation before the close of business in New York City on July 28, 2022 together with (a) delivery instructions for the corresponding Company Shares represented by such ADSs (including, if applicable, the name and address of person who will be the registered holder of such Company Shares), and (b) payment of ADS Depositary's fees associated with such cancellation (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs for general cancellations not related to any merger consideration), which will not be borne by the Company, and any applicable taxes. In response to the Company's request, when such former ADS holder is a registered holder of Shares they shall provide certification to the Company that the ADS holder either (i) beneficially owned the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and has not given, and will not give, voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being surrendered (or has cancelled all voting instructions previously given), or has given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being surrendered but undertakes not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting or (ii) did not beneficially own the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and undertakes not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. If you hold your ADSs in a brokerage, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee account, please promptly contact your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to find out what actions you need to take to instruct the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to surrender the ADSs on your behalf. Upon surrender of the ADSs, the ADS Depositary will direct Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, the custodian holding the Company Shares (the " ADS Custodian "), to deliver, or cause the delivery of, the Company Shares represented by the ADSs so cancelled to or upon the written order of the person(s) designated in the order delivered to the ADS Depositary for such purpose. If you hold ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, you should contact that broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to determine the date by which you must instruct them to act in order that the necessary processing can be completed in time. If after the registration of Company Shares in your name you wish to receive a certificate evidencing the Company Shares registered in your name, you will need to request the Company to instruct its Cayman Islands share registrar services provider, Suntera (Cayman) Limited, to issue and mail a certificate to your attention. If the Merger is not consummated, the Company will continue to be a publicly traded company in the United States and the ADSs will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (" Nasdaq "). The Company Shares are not listed and cannot be traded on any stock exchange other than Nasdaq, and in such case only in the form of ADSs. As a result, if you have surrendered your ADSs for cancellation and became a registered holder of Company Shares in order to attend the extraordinary general meeting and the Merger is not consummated and you wish to be able to sell your Company Shares on a stock exchange, you will need to deposit your Company Shares with the ADS Custodian for the issuance of the corresponding number of ADSs, subject to the terms and conditions of applicable law and the Deposit Agreement, including, among other things, payment of relevant fees of the ADS Depositary for the issuance of ADSs (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs issued), applicable share transfer taxes (if any), and related charges pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. Registered Company shareholders who dissent from the Merger in accordance with the requirements of the CICA will have the right to receive payment of the fair value of their Company Shares as determined in accordance with section 238 of the CICA if the Merger is consummated, but only if they deliver to the Company, before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting, a written objection to the Merger and subsequently comply with all procedures and requirements of section 238 of the CICA. A copy of section 238 of the CICA is attached as Annex B to the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus. The fair value of their Company Shares as determined under the CICA could be more than, the same as, or less than the Per Share Merger Consideration they would receive pursuant to the Merger Agreement if they do not exercise dissenters' rights with respect to their Company Shares. The accompanying proxy statement/prospectus is not to be construed or taken as legal advice on Cayman Islands law. Registered Company shareholders who wish to exercise any rights under section 238 of the CICA or otherwise must obtain their own copy of the complete CICA and seek legal advice from a law firm authorized to practice Cayman Islands law without delay. IF YOU ARE A BENEFICIAL OWNER AND HOLD YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN "STREET NAME" THROUGH A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE AND WISH TO DISSENT FROM THE MERGER, YOU MUST MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE (AS THE CASE MAY BE) TO ENSURE THAT YOUR COMPANY SHARES ARE REGISTERED IN YOUR OWN NAME IN THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY SUCH THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED COMPANY SHAREHOLDER IN ORDER FOR YOU TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS. BANKS, BROKERS OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARIES OR NOMINEES ARE UNLIKELY TO EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT THEY HOLD, EVEN IF A BENEFICIAL OWNER OF THE COMPANY SHARES REQUESTS THEM TO DO SO. YOU MUST CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE PROMPTLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN SUFFICIENT TIME AHEAD OF THE DATE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AS YOU MUST DELIVER TO THE COMPANY A WRITTEN OBJECTION TO THE MERGER BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. YOU MUST SUBSEQUENTLY COMPLY WITH ALL PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES. AS A RESULT, IF YOU BECAME A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER FOR PURPOSES OF EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, AND YOU WISH TO TRANSFER YOUR COMPANY SHARES BACK TO A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE, YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE TO MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS. ADS HOLDERS WILL NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND RECEIVE PAYMENT OF THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY SHARES UNDERLYING THEIR ADSS. THE ADS DEPOSITARY WILL NOT EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT IT HOLDS, EVEN IF AN ADS HOLDER REQUESTS THE ADS DEPOSITARY TO DO SO. ADS HOLDERS WISHING TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS MUST SURRENDER THEIR ADSS BEFORE THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON AUGUST 19, 2022 TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR CANCELLATION, PAY THE ADS DEPOSITARY'S FEES FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THEIR ADSS, PROVIDE DELIVERY INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED, AND CERTIFY TO THE COMPANY THAT THEY EITHER (I) BENEFICIALLY OWNED THE ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND HAVE NOT GIVEN, AND WILL NOT GIVE, VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AS TO THEIR ADSS (OR HAVE CANCELLED ALL VOTING INSTRUCTIONS PREVIOUSLY GIVEN) OR HAVE GIVEN VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY AS TO THE ADSS BEING CANCELLED BUT UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, OR (II) DID NOT BENEFICIALLY OWN THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AND BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ANY ADS HOLDERS WHO CANCEL THEIR ADSS FOR DELIVERY OF COMPANY SHARES AFTER THE SHARE RECORD DATE WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ATTEND OR TO VOTE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, BUT WILL BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS IF THEY BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING SENTENCE. AFTER CANCELLING THEIR ADSS AND BECOMING REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDERS MUST COMPLY WITH THE PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE ADSS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ. THE COMPANY SHARES ARE NOT LISTED AND CANNOT BE TRADED ON ANY STOCK EXCHANGE OTHER THAN NASDAQ, AND IN SUCH CASE ONLY IN THE FORM OF ADSS. AS A RESULT, IF A FORMER ADS HOLDER HAS SURRENDERED HIS, HER OR ITS ADSS FOR CANCELLATION AND BECAME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF COMPANY SHARES IN ORDER TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED AND SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WISHES TO BE ABLE TO SELL HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES ON A STOCK EXCHANGE, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WILL NEED TO DEPOSIT HIS, HER OR ITS SHARES WITH THE ADS CUSTODIAN FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE CORRESPONDING NUMBER OF ADSS, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPLICABLE LAW AND THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT, INCLUDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, PAYMENT OF RELEVANT FEES OF THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ADSS (UP TO $5.00 PER 100 ADSS ISSUED), APPLICABLE SHARE TRANSFER TAXES (IF ANY), AND RELATED CHARGES PURSUANT TO THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT. Enclosed with this letter you will find an attached notice of the extraordinary general meeting and proxy statement/prospectus, along with a separate Company Share proxy card or ADS voting instruction card. The accompanying proxy statement/prospectus provides you with detailed information about the Merger, the Merger Proposal, the Adjournment Proposal and the extraordinary general meeting. A copy of the Merger Agreement is attached as Annex A to the proxy statement/prospectus. The Company encourages you to read the proxy statement/prospectus and its annexes, including the Merger Agreement, carefully and in their entirety, as they contain important information. Please give this material your careful attention. You also may obtain more information about the Company from documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). If you have any questions or need assistance voting your Company Shares or ADSs, please contact the Company's Proxy Solicitor: D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Company securityholders may call toll free: (800) 431-9629 Email: SIMO@dfking.com ADS holders who have any questions should contact the ADS Depositary using the contact details provided on the ADS voting instruction card. ADS holders who hold ADSs indirectly should contact their bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee through which such ADSs are held. On behalf of the Company Board, I thank you for your support and appreciate your consideration of these matters. Sincerely, James Chow Chairman of the Company Board Neither the SEC, nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved the transactions contemplated hereunder or determined if the accompanying document is accurate or adequate. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The accompanying proxy statement/prospectus is dated July 13, 2022, and, together with the enclosed form of proxy card, is first being mailed to Company securityholders on or about July 20, 2022. SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Flat C, 19/F, Wing Cheong Commercial Building Nos 19-25 Jervois Street, Hong Kong NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 31, 2022 Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the " extraordinary general meeting ") of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, an exempted company incorporated and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands (" Silicon Motion " or the " Company "), will be held on, August 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Taiwan time (10:00 p.m. Eastern time) at 2F, No.26, Taiyuan Street, Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 302, Taiwan, for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following resolutions: 1. The Merger Proposal. AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION THAT: (a) the acquisition of the Company by MaxLinear, Inc., a Delaware corporation (" Parent "), including (i) the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended from time to time, the " Merger Agreement "), dated May 5, 2022, by and among Parent, Shark Merger Sub, an exempted company incorporated and existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (" Merger Sub "), and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company (the " Surviving Company ") and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the " Merger "); (ii) the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands (the " Plan of Merger ") substantially in the form attached as Exhibit A to the Merger Agreement; (iii) the Merger itself, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including (y) the amendment and restatement of the existing memorandum and articles of association of the Company by replacing them in their entirety with the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form attached as Appendix II to the Plan of Merger at the effective time of the Merger (the " Effective Time "), and (z) the variation of the authorized share capital of the Company from US$5,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each to US$50,000 divided into 5,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each at the Effective Time; and (iv) all other transactions and arrangements contemplated by the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Annex A to the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus, be and are hereby approved; and (b) any director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all things necessary to give effect to the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the transactions contemplated under the Merger Agreement, (sub paragraphs (a) and (b) above are collectively referred to as the " Merger Proposal "); and 2. The Adjournment Proposal. IF NECESSARY, AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION THAT: (a) the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting be and is hereby instructed to adjourn the extraordinary general meeting in order to allow the Company to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes to approve the Merger Proposal at the time of the extraordinary general meeting. Only registered holders of ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the " Company Shares ") as of the close of business in New York City on August 5, 2022 (the " Share Record Date ") or their proxies are entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof. If you appoint a person other than the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting as your proxy, your proxy must attend the extraordinary general meeting in person in order to vote on your behalf. If you hold Company Shares through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee, you must rely on and follow the procedures of the relevant bank, broker or such other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your Company Shares if you wish to vote your Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. If you own the Company's American depositary shares (" ADSs ") as of the close of business in New York City on July 14, 2022 (the " ADS Record Date ") (and do not surrender such ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying such ADSs as explained below), you cannot attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly (whether in person or by proxy), but you may give voting instructions to The Bank of New York Mellon, in its capacity as the ADS depositary (the " ADS Depositary ") and the registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs, how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs by completing and signing the ADS voting instruction card and returning it in accordance with the instructions printed on it as soon as possible. The ADS Depositary must receive your instructions no later than 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022 in order to ensure the Company Shares underlying your ADSs are properly voted at the extraordinary general meeting. If you hold your ADSs through your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, you must rely on the procedures of the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your ADSs if you wish to provide the ADS Depositary with instructions to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. Alternatively, if you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date, you may attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly only if you surrender your ADSs and become a registered holder of Company Shares in the Company's register of members prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. If you wish to surrender your ADSs for the purpose of voting Company Shares directly at the extraordinary general meeting, you need to make arrangements with your broker or custodian to deliver your ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation before the close of business in New York City on July 28, 2022 together with (a) delivery instructions for the corresponding Company Shares represented by such ADSs so cancelled (including, if applicable, the name and address of person who will be the registered holder of such Company Shares), (b) payment of the ADS Depositary's fees (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs) to be cancelled pursuant to the terms of the deposit agreement, dated as of December 5, 2013, among the Company, the ADS Depositary and the owners and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder (the " Deposit Agreement "), which will not be borne by the Company, and any applicable taxes, and (c) certification to the Company that you either (i) beneficially owned the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and have not given, and will not give, voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled (or have cancelled all voting instructions previously given), or have given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled but undertake not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting or (ii) did not beneficially own the ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and undertake not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. No assurance can be given that upon surrender of ADSs to the ADS Depositary for withdrawal of the Company Shares you will become a registered holder of Company Shares so withdrawn on the Company's register of members on or before the Share Record Date. If you hold your ADSs in a brokerage, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee account, please promptly contact your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to find out what actions you need to take to instruct the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to cancel the ADSs on your behalf. The board of directors of the Company (the " Company Board "), after considering the factors to be more fully described in the proxy statement/prospectus, has unanimously (i) determined that the transactions contemplated in the Merger Agreement (the " Transactions "), including the Merger, are advisable, fair to, and in the best interests of, the Company and the Company shareholders; (ii) approved, adopted and declared advisable the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger; (iii) directed that the Merger Agreement be submitted to the Company shareholders for its adoption; and (iv) resolved to recommend that the Company shareholders adopt the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, the Company Board unanimously recommends that you vote FOR each of the above proposals, which are described in the enclosed proxy statement/ prospectus made available to the Company securityholders in connection with the extraordinary general meeting. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of Company Shares or ADSs that you own. Approval of the Merger Proposal requires the affirmative vote of the Company shareholders representing not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). Approval of the Adjournment Proposal requires a simple majority of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). The presence of two or more registered Company shareholders entitled to vote in person or by proxy or (in the case of a Company shareholder being a corporation) by its duly authorized representative representing not less than one-third in nominal value of the total issued voting shares of the Company throughout the extraordinary general meeting will constitute a quorum for all purposes. If within thirty (30) minutes (or such longer time not exceeding one hour as the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting may determine to wait) after the time appointed for the extraordinary general meeting, a quorum is not present, the extraordinary general meeting will be adjourned to the same day in the immediately following week at the same time and place or to such time and place as the Company Board may determine. At such adjourned meeting, if a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for holding the meeting, the extraordinary general meeting will be dissolved. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the extraordinary general meeting cannot be adjourned for more than five business days at a time or ten business days in the aggregate after the date appointed for the extraordinary general meeting without the prior written consent of Parent. Your vote is very important. If you are a registered Company shareholder, whether or not you are able to attend the extraordinary general meeting in person, the Company strongly urges that you complete, sign, date and return the proxy card in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it promptly in the pre-addressed envelope that will be provided. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan, by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person, and in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. If your Company Shares are held in "street name" (meaning held through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee), you will be able to either direct the registered holder of your Company Shares on how to vote your Company Shares or obtain a proxy from the registered holder to enable you to participate in, and to vote your Company Shares at, the extraordinary general meeting. Your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee cannot vote on any of the proposals, including the Merger Proposal, without timely receipt of your instructions. If you are a registered holder of ADSs, you are strongly urged to complete, sign, date and return the ADS voting instruction card and return it to the ADS Depositary in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and in the Depositary Notice, as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by the Depositary no later than 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022. If you hold your ADSs in a bank, brokerage or other securities intermediary or nominee account, you must rely on the procedures of the bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your ADSs if you wish to vote. As the registered holder of the Company Shares represented by ADSs, upon the timely receipt from an ADS holder as of the ADS Record Date of voting instructions in the manner specified by the ADS Depositary, the ADS Depositary will endeavor to vote (or to cause the vote of) (in person or by proxy), in so far as practicable and permitted under applicable law, the provisions of the Deposit Agreement and the memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company, the Company Shares represented by ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the voting instructions timely received (or deemed received, as discussed below) from holders of ADSs as of the ADS Record Date. Pursuant to Section 4.07 of the Deposit Agreement, the ADS Depositary will not itself exercise any voting discretion in respect of any Company Shares represented by ADSs and it will not vote or attempt to exercise the right to vote any Company Shares represented by ADSs other than in accordance with voting instructions timely received from the relevant ADS holder except as discussed below. Accordingly, ADS holders as of the ADS Record Date whose voting instructions are timely received but fail to specify the manner in which the ADS Depositary is to vote will be deemed to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company for the items set forth in such voting instruction. In addition, if the ADS Depositary does not receive timely voting instructions from an ADS holder as of the ADS Record Date on or before the ADS voting instruction deadline, such ADS holder shall be deemed, and the ADS Depositary shall deem such ADS holder, to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company to vote the Company Shares, in each case upon the terms of the Deposit Agreement; provided, however, that no such discretionary proxy shall be given by the ADS Depositary with respect to any matter to be voted upon at the extraordinary general meeting as to which the Company informs the ADS Depositary that it does not wish such proxy to be given, that substantial opposition exists to the matter to be voted on at the extraordinary general meeting or that the rights of holders of Company Shares may be materially adversely affected as to such matter. Holders of ADSs will not be able to attend or vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly (whether in person or by proxy) unless they surrender their ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation and delivery of the Company Shares and become registered holders of Company Shares in the Company's register of members prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. ADS holders who wish to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting need to make arrangements, either themselves if they are registered holders of ADSs or with their bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee if they hold their ADSs with their bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee, to deliver the ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation before the close of business in New York City on July 28, 2022 together with (a) delivery instructions for the corresponding Company Shares represented by such ADSs (including, if applicable, the name and address of person who will be the registered holder of such Company Shares), and (b) payment of ADS Depositary's fees associated with such cancellation (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs for general cancellations not related to any merger consideration), which will not be borne by the Company, and any applicable taxes. In response to the Company's request, when such former ADS holder is a registered holder of Shares they shall provide certification to the Company that the ADS holder either (i) beneficially owned the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and has not given, and will not give, voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being surrendered (or has cancelled all voting instructions previously given), or has given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being surrendered but undertakes not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting or (ii) did not beneficially own the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and undertakes not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. If you hold your ADSs in a brokerage, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee account, please promptly contact your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to find out what actions you need to take to instruct the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to surrender the ADSs on your behalf. Upon surrender of the ADSs, the ADS Depositary will direct Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, the custodian holding the Company Shares (the " ADS Custodian "), to deliver, or cause the delivery of, the Company Shares represented by the ADSs so cancelled to or upon the written order of the person(s) designated in the order delivered to the ADS Depositary for such purpose. If you hold ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, you should contact that broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to determine the date by which you must instruct them to act in order that the necessary processing can be completed in time. No assurance can be given that upon surrender of the ADSs to the ADS Depositary for withdrawal of the Company Shares you will become a registered holder of Company Shares so withdrawn on the Company's register of members on or before the Share Record Date. If after the registration of Company Shares in your name you wish to receive a certificate evidencing the Company Shares registered in your name, you will need to request the Company to instruct its Cayman Islands share registrar services provider, Suntera (Cayman) Limited, to issue and mail a certificate to your attention. If the Merger is not consummated, the Company will continue to be a publicly traded company in the United States and the ADSs will continue to be listed on Nasdaq. The Company Shares are not listed and cannot be traded on any stock exchange other than Nasdaq, and in such case only in the form of ADSs. As a result, if you have surrendered your ADSs for cancellation and became a registered holder of Company Shares in order to attend the extraordinary general meeting and the Merger is not consummated and you wish to be able to sell your Company Shares on a stock exchange, you will need to deposit your Company Shares with the ADS Custodian for the issuance of the corresponding number of ADSs, subject to the terms and conditions of applicable law and the Deposit Agreement, including, among other things, payment of relevant fees of the ADS Depositary for the issuance of ADSs (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs issued), applicable share transfer taxes (if any), and related charges pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. Registered Company shareholders who dissent from the Merger in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act (2022 Revision) of the Cayman Islands (the " CICA ") will have the right to receive payment of the fair value of their Company Shares as determined in accordance with section 238 of the CICA if the Merger is consummated, but only if they deliver to the Company, before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting, a written objection to the Merger and subsequently comply with all procedures and requirements of section 238 of the CICA. A copy of section 238 of the CICA is attached as Annex B to the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus. The fair value of their Company Shares as determined under the CICA could be more than, the same as, or less than the Per Share Merger Consideration they would receive pursuant to the Merger Agreement if they do not exercise dissenters' rights with respect to their Company Shares. This proxy statement/prospectus is not to be construed or taken as legal advice on Cayman Islands law. Registered Company shareholders who wish to exercise any rights under section 238 of the CICA or otherwise must obtain their own copy of the complete CICA and seek legal advice from a law firm authorized to practice Cayman Islands law without delay. The Company intends to furnish copies of the proxy statement/prospectus for the extraordinary general meeting, describing the matters to be voted on at the extraordinary general meeting, along with the proxy card and other documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") on Form 6-K on or about July 13, 2022. Once available, such proxy statement/prospectus, proxy card and other documents may be obtained for free from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com, or by directing the request to the Company's Stock Affair Specialist. The contents of the Company's website are not deemed to be incorporated by reference into such Form 6-K or the proxy statement/ prospectus (once available). IF YOU ARE A BENEFICIAL OWNER AND HOLD YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN "STREET NAME" THROUGH A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE AND WISH TO DISSENT FROM THE MERGER, YOU MUST MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE (AS THE CASE MAY BE) TO ENSURE THAT YOUR COMPANY SHARES ARE REGISTERED IN YOUR OWN NAME IN THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY SUCH THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED COMPANY SHAREHOLDER IN ORDER FOR YOU TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS. BANKS, BROKERS OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARIES OR NOMINEES ARE UNLIKELY TO EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT THEY HOLD, EVEN IF A BENEFICIAL OWNER OF THE COMPANY SHARES REQUESTS THEM TO DO SO. YOU MUST CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE PROMPTLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN SUFFICIENT TIME AHEAD OF THE DATE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AS YOU MUST DELIVER TO THE COMPANY A WRITTEN OBJECTION TO THE MERGER BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. YOU MUST SUBSEQUENTLY COMPLY WITH ALL PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES. AS A RESULT, IF YOU BECAME A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER FOR PURPOSES OF EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, AND YOU WISH TO TRANSFER YOUR COMPANY SHARES BACK TO A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE, YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE TO MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS. ADS HOLDERS WILL NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND RECEIVE PAYMENT OF THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY SHARES UNDERLYING THEIR ADSS. THE ADS DEPOSITARY WILL NOT EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT IT HOLDS, EVEN IF AN ADS HOLDER REQUESTS THE ADS DEPOSITARY TO DO SO. ADS HOLDERS WISHING TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS MUST SURRENDER THEIR ADSS BEFORE THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON AUGUST 19, 2022 TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR CANCELLATION, PAY THE ADS DEPOSITARY'S FEES FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THEIR ADSS, PROVIDE DELIVERY INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED, AND CERTIFY TO THE COMPANY THAT THEY EITHER (I) BENEFICIALLY OWNED THE ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND HAVE NOT GIVEN, AND WILL NOT GIVE, VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AS TO THE ADSS BEING CANCELLED (OR HAVE CANCELLED ALL VOTING INSTRUCTIONS PREVIOUSLY GIVEN), OR HAVE GIVEN VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY AS TO THE ADSS BEING CANCELLED BUT UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, OR (II) DID NOT BENEFICIALLY OWN THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AND BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ANY ADS HOLDERS WHO CANCEL THEIR ADSS FOR DELIVERY OF COMPANY SHARES AFTER THE SHARE RECORD DATE WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ATTEND OR TO VOTE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, BUT WILL BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS IF THEY BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING SENTENCE. AFTER CANCELLING THEIR ADSS AND BECOMING REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDERS MUST COMPLY WITH THE PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE ADSS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ. THE COMPANY SHARES ARE NOT LISTED AND CANNOT BE TRADED ON ANY STOCK EXCHANGE OTHER THAN NASDAQ, AND IN SUCH CASE ONLY IN THE FORM OF ADSS. AS A RESULT, IF A FORMER ADS HOLDER HAS SURRENDERED HIS, HER OR ITS ADSS FOR CANCELLATION AND BECAME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF COMPANY SHARES IN ORDER TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED AND SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WISHES TO BE ABLE TO SELL HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES ON A STOCK EXCHANGE, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WILL NEED TO DEPOSIT HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES WITH THE ADS CUSTODIAN FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE CORRESPONDING NUMBER OF ADSS, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPLICABLE LAW AND THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT, INCLUDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, PAYMENT OF RELEVANT FEES OF THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ADSS (UP TO $5.00 PER 100 ADSS), APPLICABLE COMPANY SHARE TRANSFER TAXES (IF ANY), AND RELATED CHARGES PURSUANT TO THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT. This communication is not a substitution for the proxy statement/prospectus or for any other documents that the Company may furnish to the SEC or send to Company securityholders in connection with the proposed Merger. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FURNISHED TO THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER. By the Order of the Company Board, James Chow Chairman of the Company Board July 13, 2022 YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT TO ENSURE THAT YOUR COMPANY SHARES (INCLUDING COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY ADSS) CAN BE VOTED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING,(1)IFYOUAREAREGISTEREDCOMPANYSHAREHOLDER,THECOMPANYENCOURAGES YOU TO SUBMIT YOUR PROXY CARD AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE BY COMPLETING, SIGNING AND DATING THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS PRINTED THEREON AND RETURNING IT TO THE COMPANY'S COORDINATORINTHEPRE-ADDRESSEDENVELOPEPROVIDEDASSOONASPOSSIBLE AND IN ANY EVENT BEFORE THE DEADLINE SET OUT BELOW; OR (2) IF YOU ARE A REGISTEREDHOLDEROFADSs,THECOMPANYENCOURAGESYOUTOSIGN,COMPLETE AND RETURN THE ADS VOTING INSTRUCTION CARD TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY IN ACCORDANCEWITHTHEINSTRUCTIONSPRINTEDTHEREONANDINTHEDEPOSITARY NOTICE. If you hold your Company Shares or ADSs in "street name" through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, you should instruct your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee how to vote your Company Shares or ADSs, as applicable, in accordance with the voting instruction form that you will receive from your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee. Your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee cannot vote on any of the proposals, including the Merger Proposal, without your instructions. If you are a registered holder of Company Shares, please complete, sign, date and return the proxy card in the pre-addressed envelope that will be provided in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as promptly as possible. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person, and in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. If you hold your Company Shares through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee, you must follow the instructions of the applicable bank, broker or other securities intermediary in order to attend and vote in person at the extraordinary general meeting. If you are an ADS holder, please consult the enclosed Depositary Notice to find out how you can vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. We encourage you to read the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus and its annexes, including all documents incorporated by reference into the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus, carefully and in their entirety. If you have any questions concerning the Merger, the extraordinary general meeting or the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus, would like additional copies of the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus or need help voting your Company Shares (including Company Shares represented by ADSs), please contact the Company's Proxy Solicitor: D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Company securityholders may call toll free: (800) 431-9629 Email: SIMO@dfking.com ABOUT THIS PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS This document, which forms part of a registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") by Parent (File No. 333-265645), constitutes a prospectus of Parent under Section 5 of the Securities Act, with respect to the Parent Shares to be issued to Company securityholders pursuant to the Merger Agreement, dated May 5, 2022, by and among Parent, Merger Sub and the Company. This document also constitutes a proxy statement of the Company. Unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires, Parent has supplied all information contained or incorporated by reference herein relating to Parent, and the Company has supplied all information contained herein relating to the Company. Parent and the Company have both contributed to the information relating to the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby contained in this proxy statement/prospectus. You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference herein in connection with any vote, the giving or withholding of any proxy or any investment decision in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. The Company has not authorized anyone to provide you with information that is different from that contained in or incorporated by reference herein. This proxy statement/prospectus is dated July 13, 2022, and you should not assume that the information contained in this proxy statement/prospectus is accurate as of any date other than such date unless otherwise specifically provided herein. Further, you should not assume that the information incorporated by reference herein is accurate as of any date other than the date of the incorporated document. Neither the mailing of this proxy statement/prospectus to Company securityholders nor the issuance by Parent of Parent Shares pursuant to the Merger Agreement will create any implication to the contrary. CONTENTS Page SUMMARY 1 PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE MERGER 1 THE MERGER 2 TREATMENT OF COMPANY EQUITY AWARDS 3 THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 4 INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY'S DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS IN THE MERGER 6 MARKET PRICE INFORMATION 7 RECOMMENDATION OF THE COMPANY BOARD 7 OPINION OF GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C., THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL ADVISOR 7 FINANCING OF THE MERGER 12 TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE MERGER 12 REGULATORY APPROVALS REQUIRED FOR THE MERGER AND OTHER REGULATORY FILINGS 12 DISSENTERS' RIGHTS 13 COMPARISON OF SHAREHOLDERS' AND STOCKHOLDERS' RIGHTS 14 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS 16 SELECTED UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF MAXLINEAR AND SILICON MOTION 28 COMPARATIVE HISTORICAL AND UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED PER SHARE DATA 29 COMPARATIVE PER SHARE MARKET PRICE AND DIVIDEND INFORMATION 30 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 32 RISK FACTORS 34 THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 41 DATE, TIME AND PLACE 41 PURPOSE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 41 COMPANY BOARD RECOMMENDATION 41 RECORD DATE; SHARES ENTITLED TO VOTE; QUORUM 41 VOTE REQUIRED; ABSTENTIONS AND BROKER NON-VOTES 42 SHARES HELD BY THE COMPANY'S DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 42 VOTING OF PROXIES 42 REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES 44 RIGHTS OF COMPANY SECURITYHOLDERS WHO OBJECT TO THE MERGER 45 SOLICITATION OF PROXIES 46 ADJOURNMENTS 47 QUESTIONS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 47 PROPOSAL 1: APPROVAL OF THE MERGER AGREEMENT 48 PROPOSAL 2: ADJOURNMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 49 THE MERGER 50 PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE MERGER 50 i Page EFFECT OF THE MERGER 51 EFFECT ON THE COMPANY IF THE MERGER IS NOT COMPLETED 51 MERGER CONSIDERATION 52 BACKGROUND OF THE MERGER 52 PARENT'S REASONS FOR THE MERGER 64 THE COMPANY'S REASONS FOR THE MERGER AND RECOMMENDATION OF THE COMPANY BOARD 67 COMPANY UNAUDITED PROSPECTIVE FINANCIAL INFORMATION 72 COMPANY FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS 74 OPINION OF GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C., THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL ADVISOR 75 INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY'S DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS IN THE MERGER 80 FINANCING OF THE MERGER 83 CLOSING AND EFFECTIVE TIME 84 DISSENTERS' RIGHTS 84 TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE MERGER 85 MATERIAL U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES 85 CAYMAN ISLANDS TAX CONSEQUENCES 88 REGULATORY APPROVALS REQUIRED FOR THE MERGER AND OTHER REGULATORY FILINGS 89 COMPARISON OF SHAREHOLDERS' AND STOCKHOLDERS' RIGHTS 89 LITIGATION RELATED TO THE MERGER 99 THE MERGER AGREEMENT 100 TREATMENT OF COMPANY EQUITY AWARDS 102 EMPLOYEE BENEFITS 113 UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 121 FUTURE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS 136 LEGAL MATTERS 137 MISCELLANEOUS 140 Annex A - Merger Agreement Annex B - Cayman Islands Companies Act (2022 Revision) - Section 238 Annex C - Opinion of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., the Company's Financial Advisor ii SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information from this proxy statement/prospectus related to the merger of Shark Merger Sub, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MaxLinear, Inc., with and into Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, which is referred to as the " Merger ," and may not contain all of the information that is important to you. To understand the Merger more fully and for a more complete description of the legal terms of the Merger, you should carefully read this entire proxy statement/prospectus, the annexes to this proxy statement/ prospectus and the documents that is referred to in this proxy statement/prospectus. You may obtain the information incorporated by reference in this proxy statement/prospectus without charge by following the instructions under the caption "Where You Can Find More Information." The Merger Agreement (as defined below) is attached as Annex A to this proxy statement/prospectus. You are encouraged to read the Merger Agreement, which is the legal document that governs the Merger, carefully and in its entirety. Except as otherwise specifically noted in this proxy statement/prospectus, " Silicon Motion " or the " Company " refers to Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, including, in certain cases, its subsidiaries. Throughout this proxy statement/prospectus, MaxLinear, Inc. is referred to as " Parent " or " MaxLinear " and Shark Merger Sub as " Merger Sub ." In addition, throughout this proxy statement/prospectus the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated May 5, 2022, by and among the Company, Parent and Merger Sub as it may be amended from time to time, is referred to as the " Merger Agreement ." All currency amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unless indicated otherwise by the context, all references in this proxy statement/prospectus to: • " ADS " means an American Depositary Share of the Company, each representing four (4) Company Shares; • " CICA " means the Companies Act (2022 Revision) of the Cayman Islands; • " Company Board " means the Company's board of directors; • " Company Shares " means the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share; • " Exchange Act " means the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; • " Nasdaq " means the Nasdaq Global Select Market; • " Parent Board " means Parent's board of directors; • " Parent Shares " means the shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, of Parent; and • " SEC " means the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Parties Involved in the Merger Silicon Motion Technology Corporation The Company is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and is a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in January 2005. Its principal executive offices are located at Flat C, 19/F, Wing Cheong Commercial Building, Nos 19-25 Jervois Street, Hong Kong; its telephone number is +852-2307-4768; and its website is www.SiliconMotion.com. Information contained on the Company's website or accessible through it (other than the documents incorporated by reference herein) does not constitute part of this proxy statement/prospectus or any other report or document on file with or furnished to the SEC. The ADSs are listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "SIMO." This proxy statement/prospectus incorporates important business and financial information about the Company from other documents that are not included in or delivered with this proxy statement/prospectus. For a list of the documents that are incorporated by reference, see the section titled "Where You Can Find More Information." 1 MaxLinear, Inc. Parent is a provider of communications systems-on-chip solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Parent is a fabless integrated circuit design company whose products integrate all or substantial portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. In most cases, these products are designed on a single silicon-die, using standard digital complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) processes and conventional packaging technologies. Parent believes this approach enables its solutions to achieve superior power, performance, and cost relative to its industry competition. Parent's customers include electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs), who incorporate its products in a wide range of electronic devices. Examples of such devices include cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks; as well as power management and interface products used in these and many other markets. Parent's highly integrated semiconductor devices and platform-level solutions are primarily manufactured using low-cost CMOS process technology. CMOS processes are ideally suited for large digital logic implementations targeting high-volume and low-cost consumer applications. Importantly, Parent's ability to design analog and mixed-signal circuits in CMOS allows it to efficiently combine analog functionality and complex digital signal processing logic in the same integrated circuit. As a result, Parent's solutions have exceptional levels of functional integration and performance, low manufacturing cost, and reduced power consumption. In addition, its proprietary CMOS-based radio and digital system architectures also enable shorter design cycles, significant design flexibility and low system-level cost across a wide range of broadband communications, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market customer applications. Parent was incorporated in the State of Delaware in September 2003. Its executive offices are located at 5966 La Place Court, Suite 100, Carlsbad, California 92008; and its telephone number is (760) 692-0711; and its website is www.MaxLinear.com. Information contained on Parent's website or accessible through it (other than the documents incorporated by reference herein) does not constitute part of this proxy statement/ prospectus or any other report or document on file with or furnished with the SEC. Parent Shares are listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "MXL." This proxy statement/prospectus incorporates important business and financial information about Parent from other documents that are not included in or delivered with this proxy statement/prospectus. For a list of the documents that are incorporated by reference, see the section entitled "Where You Can Find More Information." Shark Merger Sub Merger Sub is an exempted company with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the sole purpose of effecting the Merger. Merger Sub has not carried on any activities to date, except for activities incidental to its formation and activities undertaken in connection with the Merger. By operation of the Merger, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. Merger Sub's principal executive office is located at 5966 La Place Court, Suite 100, Carlsbad, California 92008; and its telephone number is (760) 692-0711. The Merger Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement and in accordance with Part XVI of the CICA, if the Merger is completed, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company resulting from the Merger (the " Surviving Company ") and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. 2 Following the closing of the Merger (the " Closing "), the Company will cease to be a publicly traded company and (i) each Company Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than Excluded Shares (as defined below), Dissenting Shares (as defined below) and Company Shares represented by ADSs) will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive $23.385 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes (the " Per Share Cash Merger Consideration "), and 0.097 Parent Shares, with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares (the " Per Share Stock Merger Consideration ", and together with the Per Share Cash Merger Consideration, the " Per Share Merger Consideration "), and (ii) each ADS (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADS, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive $93.54 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, and 0.388 Parent Shares, with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares (the " Per ADS Merger Consideration " and, together with the Per Share Merger Consideration, the " Merger Consideration "). No fractional Parent Share will be issued pursuant to the Merger and such fractional share interests will not entitle the owner thereof to vote or to any other rights of a stockholder of Parent. Each Company securityholder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fraction of a Parent Share (after aggregating all Company Shares evidenced by the relevant share certificates, uncertificated shares, ADSs or other acceptable evidence delivered by such Company securityholder to the exchange agent for the Merger) will receive in lieu thereof a cash payment (without interest) in an amount equal to such fractional part of a Parent Share multiplied by the volume weighted average price of a Parent Share for a 10 trading day period, starting with the opening of trading on the 11th trading date prior to the Closing to the closing of trading on the second to last trading date prior to the Closing, as reported by Bloomberg (the " Parent Share VWAP "). Company Shares (including any such Company Shares represented by ADSs) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time held by Parent, the Company or any of their subsidiaries and Company Shares (including any such Company Shares represented by ADSs) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time held by the ADS Depositary and reserved for issuance and allocation pursuant to the Company's 2015 Incentive Plan (collectively, the " Excluded Shares "), will be cancelled and no consideration or payment will be delivered in exchange therefor or in respect thereof. Company Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time and held by a registered Company shareholder who has validly exercised and not effectively withdrawn or lost their rights to dissent from the Merger (the " Dissenting Shares ") in accordance with section 238 of the CICA will be cancelled and holders of the Dissenting Shares (the " Dissenting Shareholders ") will not be entitled to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration and will instead only be entitled to payment of the fair value of such Dissenting Shares determined in accordance with the provisions of the CICA. Treatment of Company Equity Awards Immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company restricted stock unit award, whether vested or unvested, that (i) corresponds to Company Shares, (ii) was granted under the Company's 2015 Incentive Plan (each, a " Company RSU Award ") other than to a non-employee director and (iii) is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and converted into an award of restricted stock units covering a number of Parent Shares, rounded down to the nearest whole share (a " Converted RSU Award "), equal to the product of (x) the number of Company Shares subject to such Company RSU Award and (y) the sum of (I) 0.097, and (II) the quotient obtained by dividing (A) the Per Share Cash Merger Consideration by (B) the Parent Share VWAP. Each Converted RSU Award will be subject to the same terms and conditions as were applicable under the applicable Company RSU Award (including any applicable change of control or other accelerated vesting provisions). Immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award that is held by a non-employee director of the Company and is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will vest in full and will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration multiplied by the number of Company Shares subject to such Company RSU Award. 3 The Extraordinary General Meeting Date, Time and Place An extraordinary general meeting of Company shareholders (the " extraordinary general meeting ") will be held on August 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) (10:00 p.m. Eastern time), at 2F, No.26, Taiyuan Street, Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 302, Taiwan. Record Dates; Shares Entitled to Vote You are entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting if you are a registered holder of Company Shares as of the close of business in New York City on August 5, 2022 (the " Share Record Date "). Voting at the extraordinary general meeting will be taken by way of a poll. On a poll, you will have one vote for every Company Share that is registered in your name as of the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. If you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on July 14, 2022 (the " ADS Record Date ") and do not convert such ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying such ADSs before the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date as explained further below, you cannot attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly (whether in person or by proxy), but you may give voting instructions to the ADS Depositary, in its capacity as the registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs, on how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. Purpose At the extraordinary general meeting, the Company will ask the Company shareholders to vote on the following proposals: (1) as a special resolution to: (a) approve the acquisition of the Company by Parent, including the approval of (i) the Merger Agreement, dated May 5, 2022, by and among Parent, Merger Sub and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the Surviving Company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent; (ii) the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands (the " Plan of Merger ") substantially in the form attached as Exhibit A to the Merger Agreement; (iii) the Merger itself, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including (y) the amendment and restatement of the existing memorandum and articles of association of the Company by replacing them in their entirety with the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form attached as Appendix II to the Plan of Merger at the Effective Time, and (z) the variation of the authorized share capital of the Company from US$5,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each to US$50,000 divided into 5,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each at the Effective Time; and (iv) all other transactions and arrangements contemplated by the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Annex A to this proxy statement/prospectus; and (b) authorize any director of the Company to do all things necessary to give effect to the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the transactions contemplated under the Merger Agreement, (sub paragraphs (a) and (b) above are collectively referred to as the " Merger Proposal "); and (2) if necessary, as an ordinary resolution to instruct the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting to adjourn the extraordinary general meeting in order to allow the Company to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes to approve the Merger Proposal at the time of the extraordinary general meeting (the " Adjournment Proposal "). Required Vote Approval of the Merger Proposal requires the affirmative vote of Company shareholders representing not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by such Company shareholders, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). 4 Approval of the Adjournment Proposal requires a simple majority of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). Share Ownership of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers As of July 8, 2022, no individual Company director or executive officer beneficially owned five percent or more of the Company Shares. The Company's directors and executive officers have informed the Company that they currently intend to vote (1) " FOR " the Merger Proposal; and (2) " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal. Voting and Proxies Any registered holder of Company Shares entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting may appoint another person as his or her proxy to attend and vote in his or her stead by returning a duly completed, signed and dated proxy card. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m., (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person, and in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. If you are a beneficial owner and hold your Company Shares in "street name" through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, you should instruct your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee of how you wish to vote your Company Shares using the instructions provided by your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee. You may also vote in person at the extraordinary general meeting if you obtain a proxy from your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee. Under applicable stock exchange rules, such banks, brokers or other securities intermediary or nominees have the discretion to vote on routine matters. The proposals to be considered at the extraordinary general meeting are non-routine matters, and such banks, brokers and other securities intermediary or nominees cannot vote on these proposals without your instructions. Therefore, it is important that instruct your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee on how you wish to vote your Company Shares or obtain a proxy from the registered holder to vote your Company Shares. If you own ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and do not cancel your ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying such ADSs as explained below, you cannot attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly (whether in person or by proxy), but you may give voting instructions to the ADS Depositary, in its capacity as the registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs, on how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. The ADS Depositary must receive your instructions no later than 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022 in order to ensure the Company Shares underlying your ADSs are properly voted at the extraordinary general meeting. If you hold your ADSs in a brokerage, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee account, you must rely on the procedures of the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your ADSs if you wish to vote. Alternatively, if you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date, you may vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly if you cancel your ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs by the Share Record Date. If you wish to cancel your ADSs for the purpose of voting Company Shares directly at the extraordinary general meeting, you need to make arrangements with your broker or custodian to deliver your ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation before the close of business in New York City on July 28, 2022 together with (a) delivery instructions for the corresponding Company Shares represented by such ADSs (including, if applicable, the name and address of the person who will be the registered holder of such Company Shares), (b) payment of the ADS Depositary's fees (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs) to be cancelled pursuant to the terms of the deposit agreement dated December 5, 2013, among the Company, the ADS Depositary and the owners and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder (the " Deposit Agreement "), and (c) certification to the Company that you either (i) beneficially owned the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and have not given, and will not give, voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled (or have cancelled all voting instructions previously given), or have given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled but undertake not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting or (ii) did not beneficially own the ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and undertake not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. No assurance can be given that upon surrender of ADSs to the ADS Depositary for withdrawal of the Company Shares you will become a registered Company shareholder so withdrawn on the Company's register of members on or before the Share Record Date. If you hold your ADSs in a brokerage, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee account, please promptly contact your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to find out what actions you need to take to instruct the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to cancel the ADSs on your behalf. 5 You may change your vote or revoke your proxy prior to the vote at the extraordinary general meeting. If you are a registered Company shareholder, you may change your vote or revoke your proxy by (1) duly completing and signing another proxy card bearing a later date and returning it to the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022; (2) delivering a written notice of revocation to the Company's coordinator at 6F. No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan, at least two hours before the commencement of the extraordinary general meeting or the taking of the poll; or (3) attending the extraordinary general meeting and voting in person. If you wish to change your vote or revoke your proxy, you should contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., a proxy solicitation firm (the " Proxy Solicitor "), at the address set forth below and request a new proxy card or voting instruction form. D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Company securityholders may call toll free: (800) 431-9629 Email: SIMO@dfking.com If you are a beneficial owner and hold your Company Shares or ADSs in "street name" through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, you should contact your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee for instructions regarding how to change your voting instructions. Holders of ADSs may revoke their voting instructions by notification to the ADS Depositary in writing at any time prior to 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022. A holder of ADSs can do this in one of two ways: (i) a holder of ADSs can revoke its voting instruction by written notice of revocation timely delivered to the ADS Depositary, or (ii) a holder of ADSs can complete, date and submit a new ADS voting instruction card to the ADS Depositary bearing a later date than the ADS voting instruction card sought to be revoked. If you hold your ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee and you have instructed your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to give ADS voting instructions to the ADS Depositary, you must follow the directions of your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to change those instructions. Interests of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers in the Merger When considering the recommendation of the Company Board that you vote to approve the Merger Proposal, you should be aware that the Company's directors and executive officers may have interests in the Merger that are different from, or in addition to, your interests as a Company securityholder. The Company Board was aware of these interests during its deliberations on the merits of the Merger and in deciding to recommend that Company shareholders vote in favor of the Merger Agreement. These interests generally include, among others, the rights to accelerated vesting of equity awards, the indemnification and insurance and certain payments and benefits provisions contained in or permitted by the Merger Agreement, as described in more detail under the caption "The Merger - Interests of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers in the Merger." 6 Market Price Information On May 4, 2022, the last full trading day immediately preceding the public announcement of the Merger, the closing price per ADS on Nasdaq was $81.20, compared to which the Per ADS Merger Consideration represents a premium of approximately 40.8% (based on the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022). On July 8, 2022, the last practicable date before the date of this proxy statement/prospectus, the closing price per ADS on Nasdaq was $82.45. Ownership of Parent After the Merger Based on the number of Company Shares and ADSs, together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADSs, outstanding as of July 8, 2022 (the most recent practicable trading day prior to the date of this proxy statement/prospectus) and the closing price of Parent Shares on Nasdaq on such date of $35.13, Parent expects to issue approximately 12,825,577 Parent Shares to Company securityholders pursuant to the Merger. The actual number of Parent Shares to be issued pursuant to the Merger will be determined at completion of the Merger based on the exchange ratios applicable to the Company Shares and ADSs, respectively, and the number of Company Shares and ADSs outstanding at that time. Based on the number of Company Shares and ADS outstanding as of July 8, 2022, and the number of Parent Shares outstanding as of such date, it is expected that, immediately after completion of the Merger, former Company securityholders will own approximately 14.1% of the outstanding Parent Shares (on an as converted basis). Parent Stockholder Approval Is Not Required The stockholders of Parent are not required to adopt the Merger Agreement or approve the Merger, the Transactions or the issuance of the Parent Shares in connection with the Merger. Recommendation of the Company Board The Company Board, after considering various factors described under the caption "The Merger - Reasons for the Merger and Recommendation of the Company Board," has unanimously (i) determined that the Transactions, including the Merger, are advisable, fair to, and in the best interests of, the Company and the Company shareholders; (ii) approved, adopted and declared advisable the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger; (iii) directed that the Merger Agreement be submitted to the Company shareholders for its adoption; and (iv) resolved to recommend that the Company shareholders adopt the Merger Agreement. The Company Board unanimously recommends that you vote (1) " FOR " the Merger Proposal; and (2) " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal. Opinion of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., the Company's Financial Advisor Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. (" Goldman Sachs ") rendered to the Company Board its oral opinion, subsequently confirmed in its written opinion dated May 5, 2022, that, as of the date of the written opinion and based upon and subject to the factors and assumptions set forth therein, the Merger Consideration to be paid to the Company securityholders (other than Parent and its affiliates) pursuant to the Merger Agreement was fair from a financial point of view to such Company securityholders. The full text of the written opinion of Goldman Sachs, dated May 5, 2022, which sets forth assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations on the review undertaken in connection with the opinion, is attached as Annex C. Goldman Sachs provided advisory services and its opinion for the information and assistance of the Company Board in connection with its consideration of the Transactions. Goldman Sachs' opinion does not constitute a recommendation as to how any Company securityholder should vote with respect to the Transactions or any other matter. 7 Merger Agreement No Solicitation of Competing Proposals In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Company agreed, beginning on the date of the Merger Agreement and ending at the earlier of the Effective Time or the termination of the Merger Agreement, to cease and cause its subsidiaries and its and their respective directors, officers and employees, and to instruct its and its subsidiaries' financial advisors, investment bankers, legal counsel and other representatives to immediately cease, any existing activities, discussions or negotiations with any persons (other than Parent, Merger Sub or any of their respective designees or representatives) conducted prior to the date of the Merger Agreement with respect to any Competing Proposal (as defined under the caption "The Merger Agreement - No Solicitation of Competing Proposals"). From the date of the Merger Agreement until the earlier of the Effective Time or the termination of the Merger Agreement in accordance with its terms, subject to certain exceptions described under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Company Changes of Recommendation", the Company has agreed that it will not, and it will cause its subsidiaries and its and their respective directors and officers, and will instruct its and its subsidiaries' financial advisors, investment bankers, legal counsel and other representatives not to: • solicit or initiate or knowingly assist, facilitate or encourage any inquiry, proposal or offer that constitutes or would be reasonably expected to lead to a Competing Proposal or engage in any discussions or negotiations with respect thereto (other than solely in response to an inquiry not solicited in material breach of this the Merger Agreement informing the person making such inquiry of the existence of the provisions contained in the Merger Agreement); provided however, that the Company and its representatives may make inquiries of a person making a Competing Proposal (and its representatives) solely to the extent necessary to ascertain facts regarding, and clarify the terms of such Competing Proposal solely for the purpose of the Company Board informing itself about the terms of the Competing Proposal, but not to negotiate or seek revisions to such Competing Proposal; • provide any information regarding or provide access to the properties, personnel, books and records of the Company or any subsidiary of the Company to any person or "group" (as defined under Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act) (other than Parent, Merger Sub or any designees of Parent or Merger Sub) in connection with or under circumstances that would reasonably be expected to lead to a Competing Proposal, except as permitted by the Merger Agreement; • make a Company Change of Recommendation (as defined under the caption "The Merger Agreement - No Solicitation of Competing Proposals"); and • resolve or agree to do any of the foregoing. Company Changes of Recommendation Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, if at any time following the date of the Merger Agreement and prior to the receipt of the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, (i) the Company has received a bona fide written Competing Proposal from a third party, (ii) the Company has not breached its non-solicitation obligations under the Merger Agreement in any material respect with respect to such Competing Proposal and (iii) the Company Board determines in good faith, after consultation with its financial advisors and outside counsel, based on information then available, that the failure to take any of the following actions would be reasonably likely to be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of the members of the Company Board to Company shareholders under the laws of the Cayman Islands and that such Competing Proposal constitutes or would reasonably be expected to lead to a Superior Proposal (as defined under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Company Changes of Recommendation"), then the Company and its representatives may, directly or indirectly through its representatives: • furnish information with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries (including non-public information) to the third party making such Competing Proposal and its representatives pursuant to (but only pursuant to) one or more acceptable confidentiality agreements as described in the Merger Agreement; and 8 • participate or engage in discussions or negotiations with the third party making such Competing Proposal and its representatives regarding such Competing Proposal and any changes thereto, including by making counterproposals thereto, provided, however, that any substantive non-public information concerning the Company or its subsidiaries provided or made available to any third party shall, to the extent not previously provided or made available to Parent or Merger Sub, be provided or made available to Parent or Merger Sub as promptly as reasonably practicable (and in any event within forty-eight (48) hours) after it is provided or made available to such third party, except to the extent providing Parent or Merger Sub with such information would violate any applicable law. Under certain circumstances described under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Company Changes of Recommendation," the Company Board may also make a Company Change of Recommendation in response to Superior Proposals and material intervening events unrelated to Competing Proposals. Conditions to the Consummation of the Merger The obligation of each of Parent and Merger Sub, on the one hand, and the Company, on the other hand, to complete the Merger is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, if permitted by law) of the following conditions: Conditions to Obligations of Each Party Under the Merger Agreement. The respective obligations of each party to consummate the Merger is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, if permissible under law) or prior to the Effective Time of the following conditions: • the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions shall have been obtained; • the Parent Shares to be issued in the Merger shall have been approved for listing on Nasdaq, subject to official notice of issuance; • the registration statement on Form S-4, of which this proxy statement/prospectus forms a part, shall have been declared effective by the SEC and no stop order suspending such effectiveness shall have been issued by the SEC and no proceedings for that purpose shall have been initiated; • the consummation of the Merger shall not be restrained, enjoined or prohibited by any order of a court of competent jurisdiction or any other governmental entity that is continuing and remains in effect (other than any such order issued pursuant to or to enforce a regulatory law, which order is not material to Parent or its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole); • no applicable law shall be effective that prohibits the consummation of the Merger (other than any regulatory law that is not material to Parent and its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole); and • any applicable waiting period, together with any extensions thereof, under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (as amended, the " HSR Act ") shall have expired or been terminated and all waivers, consents, clearances, approvals and authorizations under the regulatory laws set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement shall have been obtained and shall remain in full force and effect. Conditions to Obligations of the Company Under the Merger Agreement. In addition, the obligations of the Company to effect the Merger is subject to the fulfillment (or waiver by the Company) at or prior to the Effective Time of the following conditions: • subject to specific qualifications and exceptions, each representation and warranty of Parent and Merger Sub shall be true and correct at and as of the date of the Closing (the " Closing Date ") as if made on the Closing Date; • Parent and Merger Sub shall have performed or complied in all material respects with all covenants and agreements required to be performed or complied with by Parent and Merger Sub under the Merger Agreement at or prior to the Closing Date; and • Parent shall have delivered to the Company a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date and signed by an executive officer of Parent, certifying that the conditions contained in the preceding two bullets have been satisfied. 9 Conditions to the Obligations of Parent and Merger Sub Under the Merger Agreement. In addition, the obligations of each of Parent and Merger Sub to effect the Merger are subject to the fulfillment (or waiver by Parent or Merger Sub) at or prior to the Effective Time of the following conditions: • subject to specific qualifications and exceptions, each representation and warranty of the Company shall be true and correct at and as of the Closing Date as if made on the Closing Date; • the Company shall have performed and complied in all material respects with all covenants and agreements required to be performed or complied with by it under the Agreement at or prior to the Closing Date; • no Company material adverse effect shall have occurred since the date of the Merger Agreement and be continuing; and • the Company shall have delivered to Parent a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date and signed by an executive officer of the Company, certifying that the conditions contained in the preceding three bullets have been satisfied. Parent and the Company cannot be certain when, or if, the conditions to the Merger will be satisfied or waived, or that the Merger will be completed. Termination of the Merger Agreement As more fully described in this proxy statement/prospectus and in the Merger Agreement, and subject to the terms and conditions described in the Merger Agreement, the Merger Agreement may be terminated, and the Merger and the other Transactions may be abandoned at any time prior to the Effective Time, in each of the following circumstances: • by mutual written consent of Parent and the Company, by action of the Parent Board and the Company Board, at any time prior to the Effective Time; • by either Parent or the Company if: • the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions is not obtained at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof; • (i) any court of competent jurisdiction or other government entity of competent jurisdiction issues an order or takes any other action permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting consummation of the Merger, and such order or other action has become final and non-appealable (other than any such order issued pursuant to or to enforce a regulatory law, which is not material to Parent and its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole), or (ii) any government entity adopts or causes to be effective a law prohibiting the consummation of the Merger (other than any regulatory law that is not material to Parent and its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole), except that a party may not terminate the Merger Agreement in the case of clauses (i) or (ii) if the failure of that party to fulfill any obligation under the Merger Agreement has been the principal cause of, or resulted in the issuance of such order or other action; or • the Effective Time has not occurred on or before the Outside Date (as defined under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Termination of the Merger Agreement"), as it may be extended, provided that a party may not terminate the Merger Agreement by reason of the Outside Date if its material breach of any representation, warranty, covenant or agreement set forth in the Merger Agreement has principally caused, or resulted in, the Effective Time not occurring prior to the Outside Date. • by Parent if: • prior to the receipt of the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, the Company Board effects a Company Change of Recommendation or the Company willfully and materially breaches its no solicitation obligations described in the section titled "The Merger Agreement - No Solicitation of Competing Proposal"; or 10 • (i) the Company has breached any of its representations, warranties, or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, which would result in a failure of certain conditions to the obligations of Parent and Merger Sub to effect the Merger related to the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Company or the Company's performance of its agreements and covenants in the Merger Agreement in all material respects, (ii) Parent has delivered to the Company written notice of such breach and (iii) such breach is either incapable of being cured by the Outside Date, as it may be extended, or at least thirty (30) days have elapsed since the date of delivery of such written notice to the Company and such breach was not cured in all material respects; provided that Parent will be unable to terminate the Merger Agreement for this reason if there has been any material breach by Parent or Merger Sub of its material representations, warranties or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, and such breach has not been cured in all material respects. • by the Company if: • prior to the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, the Company Board determines to accept a Superior Proposal, but only if the Company has complied in all material respects with its no solicitation obligations as are described in the section titled "The Merger Agreement - No Solicitation of Competing Proposals" with respect to such Superior Proposal, except that the Company shall prior to or concurrently with such termination pay the Company termination fee to or for the account of Parent pursuant to the Merger Agreement; or • (i) Parent or Merger Sub has breached any of its representations, warranties, or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, which would result in a failure of certain conditions to the obligations of the Company to effect the Merger related to the accuracy of the representations and warranties of Parent and Merger Sub or Parent's and Merger Sub's performance of their agreements and covenants in the Merger Agreement in all material respects, (ii) the Company has delivered to Parent written notice of such breach and (iii) such breach is either incapable of being cured by the Outside Date, as it may be extended, or at least thirty (30) days have elapsed since the date of delivery of such written notice to Parent and such breach was not cured in all material respects; provided that the Company will be unable to terminate the Merger Agreement for this reason if there has been any material breach of the Company's material representations, warranties or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, and such breach has not been cured in all material respects. Termination Fees and Expenses Termination Fee Payable by the Company Under the Merger Agreement, the Company will be required to pay Parent a termination fee equal to $132 million if: • the Merger Agreement is terminated by the Company in connection with the Company Board's acceptance of a Superior Proposal; • the Merger Agreement is terminated by Parent in connection with a Company Change of Recommendation or the Company's willful and material breach of its no solicitation obligations with respect to Competing Proposals; or • if the Merger Agreement is (i)(a) terminated by Parent or the Company in connection with a failure to obtain the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions or the Effective Time having not occurred by the Outside Date, as it may be extended, or (b) by Parent in connection with a breach of the Company's representations, warranties or covenants in the Merger Agreement, (ii) after the date of the Merger Agreement and prior to the extraordinary general meeting, a bona fide Competing Proposal was received by the Company or was publicly announced and not withdrawn prior to the date the Merger Agreement was terminated and (iii) within twelve (12) months after the date of such termination the Company enters into a definitive agreement with respect to, or consummates a transaction contemplated by, any Competing Proposal. 11 Termination Fee Payable by Parent Parent will be required to pay the Company a termination fee equal to $160 million if the Merger Agreement (i) is terminated by Parent or the Company in connection with (a) a court or other government entity of competent jurisdiction having issued a final and non-appealable material order pursuant to a regulatory law, adopted or caused to be effective any material regulatory law or taken any other final and non- appealable material action pursuant to a regulatory law, in each case, permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the consummation of the Merger or (b) the Effective Time having not occurred by the Outside Date, as it may be extended, and, in each case, (ii) at the time of such termination, (a) all of the conditions to Closing, other than certain exceptions related to regulatory matters contained in the Merger Agreement, have been satisfied or are capable of being satisfied at or prior to Closing or have been waived, and (b) the Company is not in material breach of any representation, warranty, covenant or other agreement set forth in the Merger Agreement where such breach is the primary cause of the failure of any condition to the Merger Agreement being satisfied. Financing of the Merger Parent plans to finance the cash portion of the purchase price of the Merger with approximately $3.5 billion of cash on hand and new debt. In connection with entering into the Merger Agreement, Parent entered into a commitment letter, dated as of May 5, 2022, with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (collectively, " Wells Fargo "), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, Wells Fargo has committed to provide Parent with (i) a senior secured term B loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $3.25 billion and (ii) a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $250.0 million. The funding of these secured credit facilities provided for in the commitment letter is contingent on the satisfaction of customary conditions, including (i) the execution and delivery of definitive documentation with respect to such credit facilities in accordance with the terms sets forth in the commitment letter and (ii) the consummation of the Merger in accordance with the Merger Agreement. Tax Consequences of the Merger United States. The receipt by a U.S. Holder (as defined in the section entitled "The Merger - Tax Consequences of the Merger - Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences") of cash and Parent Shares in exchange for Company Shares or ADSs in connection with the Merger will be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Generally, a U.S. Holder will recognize gain or loss equal to the difference between the (i) sum of the amount of cash and the fair market value of the Parent Shares received pursuant to the Merger and (ii) its aggregate adjusted tax basis in Company Shares and/or ADSs that it exchanges for such cash and Parent Shares. Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands currently have no form of income, corporate or capital gains tax and no estate duty, inheritance tax or gift tax. No taxes, fees or charges will be payable (either by direct assessment or withholding) to the government in the Cayman Islands under the laws of the Cayman Islands in respect of the Merger or the receipt of cash and Parent Shares in exchange for the cancellation of the Company Shares or ADSs in connection with the Merger. This is subject to the qualification that (i) Cayman Islands stamp duty may be payable if any original transaction documents are brought into or executed or produced before a court in the Cayman Islands (for example, for enforcement), (ii) registration fees will be payable to the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands to register the Plan of Merger and (iii) fees will be payable to the Cayman Islands Government Gazette Office to publish the notice of the Merger in the Cayman Islands Government Gazette. Regulatory Approvals Required for the Merger and Other Regulatory Filings Under the Merger Agreement, the Merger cannot be completed until the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under HSR Act; and approval has been obtained under the Anti-monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China, which came into effect in 2008, as amended (and any successor law). For further details regarding the regulatory approvals required for the Merger, please refer to the section of this proxy statement/prospectus captioned "The Merger - Regulatory Approvals Required for the Merger and Other Regulatory Filings." 12 Dissenters' Rights Registered Company shareholders who dissent from the Merger in accordance with the requirements of the CICA will have the right to receive payment of the fair value of their Company Shares (" Dissenters' Rights ") as determined in accordance with section 238 of the CICA if the Merger is consummated, but only if they deliver to the Company, before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting, a written objection to the Merger and subsequently comply with all procedures and requirements of section 238 of the CICA. A copy of section 238 of the CICA is attached as Annex B to this proxy statement/prospectus. The fair value of their Company Shares as determined under the CICA could be more than, the same as, or less than the Per Share Merger Consideration they would receive pursuant to the Merger Agreement if they do not exercise Dissenters' Rights with respect to their Company Shares. This proxy statement/prospectus is not to be construed or taken as legal advice on Cayman Islands law. Registered Company shareholders who wish to exercise any rights under section 238 of the CICA or otherwise must obtain their own copy of the complete CICA and seek legal advice from a law firm authorized to practice Cayman Islands law without delay. IF YOU ARE A BENEFICIAL OWNER AND HOLD YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN "STREET NAME" THROUGH A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE AND WISH TO DISSENT FROM THE MERGER, YOU MUST MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE (AS THE CASE MAY BE) TO ENSURE THAT YOUR COMPANY SHARES ARE REGISTERED IN YOUR OWN NAME IN THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY SUCH THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED COMPANY SHAREHOLDER IN ORDER FOR YOU TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS. BANKS, BROKERS OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARIES OR NOMINEES ARE UNLIKELY TO EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT THEY HOLD, EVEN IF A BENEFICIAL OWNER OF THE COMPANY SHARES REQUESTS THEM TO DO SO. YOU MUST CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE PROMPTLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN SUFFICIENT TIME AHEAD OF THE DATE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AS YOU MUST DELIVER TO THE COMPANY A WRITTEN OBJECTION TO THE MERGER BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. YOU MUST SUBSEQUENTLY COMPLY WITH ALL PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES. AS A RESULT, IF YOU BECAME A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER FOR PURPOSES OF EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, AND YOU WISH TO TRANSFER YOUR COMPANY SHARES BACK TO A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE, YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE TO MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS. 13 ADS HOLDERS WILL NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND RECEIVE PAYMENT OF THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY SHARES UNDERLYING THEIR ADSS. THE ADS DEPOSITARY WILL NOT EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT IT HOLDS, EVEN IF AN ADS HOLDER REQUESTS THE ADS DEPOSITARY TO DO SO. ADS HOLDERS WISHING TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS MUST SURRENDER THEIR ADSS BEFORE THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON AUGUST 19, 2022 TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR CANCELLATION, PAY THE ADS DEPOSITARY'S FEES FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THEIR ADSS, PROVIDE DELIVERY INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED, AND CERTIFY TO THE COMPANY THAT THEY EITHER (I) BENEFICIALLY OWNED THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND HAVE NOT GIVEN, AND WILL NOT GIVE, VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AS TO THEIR ADSS (OR HAVE CANCELLED ALL VOTING INSTRUCTIONS PREVIOUSLY GIVEN) OR HAVE GIVEN VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY AS TO THE ADSS BEING CANCELLED BUT UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, OR (II) DID NOT BENEFICIALLY OWN THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED, AND BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ANY ADS HOLDERS WHO CANCEL THEIR ADSS FOR DELIVERY OF COMPANY SHARES AFTER THE SHARE RECORD DATE WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ATTEND OR TO VOTE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, BUT WILL BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS IF THEY BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING SENTENCE. AFTER CANCELLING THEIR ADSS AND BECOMING REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDERS MUST COMPLY WITH THE PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE ADSS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ. THE COMPANY SHARES ARE NOT LISTED AND CANNOT BE TRADED ON ANY STOCK EXCHANGE OTHER THAN NASDAQ, AND IN SUCH CASE ONLY IN THE FORM OF ADSS. AS A RESULT, IF A FORMER ADS HOLDER HAS SURRENDERED HIS, HER OR ITS ADSS FOR CANCELLATION AND BECAME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF COMPANY SHARES IN ORDER TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED AND SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WISHES TO BE ABLE TO SELL HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES ON A STOCK EXCHANGE, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WILL NEED TO DEPOSIT HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES WITH THE ADS CUSTODIAN (AS DEFINED BELOW) FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE CORRESPONDING NUMBER OF ADSS, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPLICABLE LAW AND THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT, INCLUDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, PAYMENT OF RELEVANT FEES OF THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ADSS (UP TO $5.00 PER 100 ADSS ISSUED), APPLICABLE COMPANY SHARE TRANSFER TAXES (IF ANY), AND RELATED CHARGES PURSUANT TO THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT. We encourage you to read the section of this proxy statement/prospectus entitled "The Merger - Dissenters' Rights" as well as Annex B to this proxy statement/prospectus carefully. This proxy statement/ prospectus is not to be construed or taken as legal advice on Cayman Islands law. Registered Company shareholders who wish to exercise any rights under section 238 of the CICA or otherwise, must obtain their own copy of the complete CICA and seek legal advice from a law firm authorized to practice Cayman Islands law without delay. Comparison of Shareholders' and Stockholders' Rights The Company shareholders will have different rights once they become stockholders of Parent due to differences between the organizational documents of the Company and Parent. These differences are described in more detail under the caption "The Merger - Comparison of Shareholders' and Stockholders' Rights." 14 Litigation Related to the Merger On June 17, 2022, a purported shareholder of the Company filed a lawsuit against the Company and the Company Board captioned Ryan O'Dell v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05113 (the " O'Dell Action "), in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (" SDNY "). On June 20, June 29, and June 30, 2022, three additional purported shareholders of the Company filed lawsuits in SDNY against the Company and the Company Board captioned, respectively, John Del Tatto v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05174 (" Del Tatto Action "), Matthew Whitfield v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05564 (" Whitfield Action "), and Jeffrey D.Justice, II v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05571 (" Justice Action "). The O'Dell Action, Del Tatto Action,Whitfield Action, and Justice Action collectively constitute the "Actions." Each of the Actions allege that the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed on June 16, 2022, in connection with the Merger, was false and misleading and that, as a result, all defendants violated Section 14(a) of the ExchangeAct and that the Company Board violated Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Justice Action, O'Dell Action, and Whitfield Action additionally allege that the defendants violated Rule 14a-9 promulgated under the Exchange Act, with the O'Dell Action also alleging a violation of 17 C.F.R. Section 244.100. The Actions seek, among other relief, an injunction, rescission and rescissory damages, the issuance of a new registration statement (other than the O'Dell Action), and attorneys' and experts' fees. The Company believes the claims asserted in the Actions are without merit. 15 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS The following questions and answers address some commonly asked questions regarding the Merger, the Merger Agreement and the extraordinary general meeting. These questions and answers may not address all questions that are important to you. You are encouraged to read carefully the more detailed information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement/prospectus, the annexes to this proxy statement/prospectus and the documents that are referred to in this proxy statement/prospectus. You may obtain the information incorporated by reference in this proxy statement/prospectus without charge by following the instructions under the caption "Where You Can Find More Information." Q: Why am I receiving these materials? A: On May 5, 2022, the Company entered into the Merger Agreement with Parent and Merger Sub. You are receiving this proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Company Board in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger, and the Transactions, including the Merger, at an extraordinary general meeting or at any adjournment of such extraordinary general meeting. Q: What am I being asked to vote on at the extraordinary general meeting? A: You are being asked to vote on the following proposals: 1. the Merger Proposal; and 2. the Adjournment Proposal. The only items of business that the Company Board intends to present at the extraordinary general meeting are set forth in this proxy statement/prospectus. The Company is not aware of any other matters to be presented at the extraordinary general meeting. Q: When and where is the extraordinary general meeting? A: The extraordinary general meeting will take place on August 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) (10:00 p.m. Eastern time), at 2F, No.26, Taiyuan Street, Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 302, Taiwan. Q: Who is entitled to vote at the extraordinary general meeting? A: The Share Record Date is August 5, 2022. Only Company shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as of the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date or their proxy holders are entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof. The ADS Record Date is July 14, 2022. Only ADS holders as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date are entitled to instruct the ADS Depositary to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. Alternatively, ADS holders may attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting if such holder surrenders his or her ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation and becomes a registered holder of Company Shares on the Company's register of members by the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. No assurance can be given that a cancelling holder of ADSs will become a registered holder of Company Shares on the Company's register of members on or before the Share Record Date. Q: If I purchased my Company Shares after the Share Record Date or ADSs after the ADS Record Date, may these Company Shares or Company Shares underlying such ADSs be voted at the extraordinary general meeting? A: Company shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting are those whose names appear on the register of members of the Company as of the Share Record Date. A subsequent purchaser of Company Shares will need to obtain the relevant proxy from the transferor if he or she wishes to attend or vote at the extraordinary general meeting. Only ADS holders as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date are entitled to instruct the ADS Depositary to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. 16 Q: How may I vote? A: Registered Holder of Company Shares: If you are a registered holder of Company Shares (that is, your Company Shares are registered in your own name in the register of members of the Company) as of the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date, you may attend and vote in person at the extraordinary general meeting. Alternatively, you may appoint another person as your proxy to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting in your stead by returning a duly completed, signed and dated proxy card by mail in the accompanying pre-addressed envelope in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. You should sign your name exactly as it appears on the enclosed proxy card. If you are signing in a representative capacity (for example, as a guardian, executor, trustee, custodian, attorney or officer of a corporation), please indicate your name and title or capacity. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m., (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person, and in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. Beneficial Owners: If you hold your Company Shares in "street name" through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, please provide your voting instructions in accordance with the instructions of your bank, broker, or other securities intermediary or nominee. Your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee cannot vote on any of the proposals, including the Merger Proposal, without your instructions. Alternatively, if you wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting and vote in person and if you hold your Company Shares in "street name," you must obtain a proxy from the bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee that holds your Company Shares, giving you the right to attend and vote the Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. In that case, you must also bring a statement from your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee that shows that you owned Company Shares as of the Share Record Date. If you hold your ADSs in "street name" through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, please provide your voting instructions in accordance with the instructions of your bank, broker, or other securities intermediary or nominee and follow the directions that you received. Your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee will set the deadline for receipt of your voting instructions sufficiently in advance to deliver your voting instructions to the ADS Depositary at or before 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022, the ADS voting instructions deadline established by the ADS Depositary. Alternatively, if you wish to attend the extraordinary general meeting and vote in person and if you hold your ADSs in "street name," please promptly contact your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to find out what actions you need to take to instruct the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to cancel the ADSs on your behalf so that you will become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. No assurances can be given that a holder of ADSs held in "street name" will become a registered holder of Company Shares on the Company's register of members on or before the Share Record Date. Record Holder of ADSs: The Company will instruct the ADS Depositary to deliver to ADS holders as of the ADS Record Date a Depositary Notice and ADS voting instruction card and ADS holders as of the ADS Record Date will have the right to instruct the ADS Depositary how to vote the Company Shares underlying their ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting, subject to and in accordance with the terms of the Deposit Agreement. A copy of the Deposit Agreement is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date (and do not surrender such ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs as explained below), you cannot attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly (whether in person or by proxy), but you may instruct the ADS Depositary (as the registered holder of Company Shares underlying your ADSs) how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. The ADS Depositary must receive such instructions no later than 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022 in order to ensure the Company Shares underlying your ADSs are properly voted at the extraordinary general meeting. The ADS Depositary will endeavor to vote (or to cause the vote of) (in person or by proxy), in so far as practicable and permitted under applicable law, the provisions of the Deposit Agreement and the articles of association of the Company, the Company Shares represented by ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the voting instructions timely received (or deemed received) from holders of ADSs. If you hold your ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, you must rely on the procedures of the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee through which you hold your ADSs if you wish to vote. 17 Q: What happens if I do not indicate how to vote on the proxy card or voting instruction form? A: If you are a registered holder of Company Shares and if you vote by proxy, your Company Shares will be voted at the extraordinary general meeting in the manner you indicate in your proxy card. If you return a valid proxy card, but do not specify how you want your Company Shares to be voted, they will be voted " FOR " the Merger Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal, as recommended by the Company Board, unless you appoint a person other than the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting as proxy, in which case the Company Shares represented by your proxy will be voted (or not submitted for voting) as your proxy determines. Under the rules that govern brokers, banks and other securities intermediaries or nominees that have record ownership of Company Shares or ADSs that are held in street name for their clients, brokers, banks and other securities intermediaries or nominees typically have the discretion to vote such Company Shares or ADSs on routine matters even when they have not received instructions from beneficial holders. Both of the proposals to be voted on at the extraordinary general meeting are considered non- routine matters on which brokers do not have discretion to vote. Accordingly, if you are a beneficial owner and hold your Company Shares or ADSs in "street name" through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq and return your voting instruction form but do not specify voting instructions for the Merger Proposal or the Adjournment Proposal, your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee will not be permitted to cast a vote with respect to such proposals (commonly referred to as a "broker non-vote"). The Company encourages you to provide instructions to your broker regarding the voting of your Company Shares or ADSs; otherwise, if you do not provide instructions to your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee regarding how to vote your Company Shares or ADSs, then your Company Shares or ADSs will not be voted on these important proposals. Pursuant to Section 4.07 of the Deposit Agreement, the ADS Depositary will not itself exercise any voting discretion in respect of any ADSs and it will not vote or attempt to exercise the right to vote any ADSs other than in accordance with voting instructions timely received from the relevant ADS holder except as discussed below. Accordingly, ADS holders as of the ADS Record Date whose voting instructions are timely received but fail to specify the manner in which the ADS Depositary is to vote will be deemed to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company for the items set forth in such voting instruction. In addition, if the ADS Depositary does not receive timely voting instructions from an ADS holder as of the ADS Record Date on or before the ADS Voting Instruction deadline, such ADS holder shall be deemed, and the ADS Depositary shall deem such ADS holder, to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company to vote the Company Shares, in each case upon the terms of the Deposit Agreement; provided, however, that no such discretionary proxy shall be given by the ADS Depositary with respect to any matter to be voted upon at the extraordinary general meeting as to which the Company informs the ADS Depositary that (A) the Company does not wish such proxy to be given, (B) substantial opposition exists, or (C) the rights of holders of Company Shares may be materially adversely affected as to such matter. 18 Q: If any broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee holds my Company Shares in "street name," will my nominee vote my Company Shares for me? A: No. Your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee is not permitted to vote your Company Shares or ADSs on any proposal currently scheduled to be considered at the extraordinary general meeting unless you instruct your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee how to vote. You should follow the procedures provided by your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee to vote your Company Shares or ADSs. Without instructions, your Company Shares or ADSs will not be counted as voted at the extraordinary general meeting. Q: How are abstentions counted? A: If you return a proxy card that indicates an abstention from voting on all matters, the Company Shares represented by your proxy will be counted as present for the purpose of determining the presence or absence of a quorum for the transaction of business, but they will not be counted in tabulating the voting result for any particular proposal. Q: May I attend the extraordinary general meeting and vote in person? A: Registered holders of Company Shares as of the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date may attend the extraordinary general meeting and vote in person. Even if you plan to attend the extraordinary general meeting in person, to ensure that your Company Shares will be represented at the extraordinary general meeting, the Company encourages you to complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the accompanying pre-addressed envelope in accordance with the instructions printed on the proxy card. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person, and in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. If you hold your Company Shares in "street name" through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, you should instruct your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee how to vote your Company Shares in accordance with the voting instruction form that you will receive from your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee. Your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee cannot vote on any of the proposals, including the Merger Proposal, without your instructions. If you hold your Company Shares in "street name" through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, you may not vote your Company Shares in person at the extraordinary general meeting unless you obtain a proxy from your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee. If you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date, you may vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly if you surrender your ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. If you wish to surrender your ADSs for the purpose of voting the corresponding Company Shares directly at the extraordinary general meeting after the ADS Record Date, you need to make arrangements with your broker or custodian to deliver your ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation before the close of business in New York City on July 28, 2022 together with (a) delivery instructions for the corresponding Company Shares (the name and address of person who will be the registered holder of such Company Shares), (b) payment of the ADS Depositary's fees (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs to be cancelled pursuant to the terms of the Deposit Agreement), which will not be borne by the Company, and any applicable taxes, and (c) certification to the Company that you either (i) beneficially owned the ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and have not given, and will not give, voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled, or have given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled (or have cancelled all voting instructions previously given), or have given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled but undertake not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting or (ii) did not beneficially own the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and undertake not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. Upon surrender of the ADSs, the ADS Depositary will direct Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (the " ADS Custodian "), to deliver, or cause the delivery of, the Company Shares represented by the ADSs so cancelled to or upon the written order of the person(s) designated in the order delivered to the ADS Depositary for such purpose. If after the registration of Company Shares in your name you wish to receive a certificate evidencing the Company Shares registered in your name, you will need to request the Company to instruct its Cayman Islands share registrar services provider, Suntera (Cayman) Limited, to issue and mail a certificate to your attention. If the Merger is not consummated, the Company will continue to be a public company in the United States and the ADSs will continue to be listed on Nasdaq. As a result, if you have surrendered your ADSs for cancellation and became a registered holder of Company Shares in order to attend the extraordinary general meeting and you wish to be able to sell your Company Shares on a stock exchange, you will need to deposit your Company Shares with the ADS Custodian for the issuance of the corresponding number of ADSs, subject to the terms and conditions of applicable law and the Deposit Agreement, including, among other things, payment of relevant fees of the ADS Depositary for the issuance of ADSs (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs issued), applicable share transfer taxes (if any) and related charges pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. 19 Q: What is the proposed Merger and what effects will it have on the Company? A: The proposed Merger is to effect the acquisition of the Company by Parent. If the Merger Proposal is approved by the Company shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting and the other closing conditions under the Merger Agreement have been satisfied or waived, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the Surviving Company. As a result of the Merger, the Company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent, and the ADSs will no longer be publicly traded and will be delisted from Nasdaq and the ADS program for the Company Shares will terminate. In addition, the Company Shares and ADSs will be deregistered under the Exchange Act, and the Company will no longer file periodic reports with the SEC. Q: What will I receive if the Merger is completed? A: If you are a registered holder of Company Shares (other than Excluded Shares and Company Shares represented by ADSs) immediately prior to the Effective Time, and if the Merger is consummated, you will be entitled to receive, without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes, for each Company Share you own immediately prior to the Effective Time, (i) the $23.385 in cash and (ii) 0.097 Parent Shares, with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares, unless you validly exercise and have not effectively withdrawn or lost your dissenters' rights under section 238 of the CICA, a copy of which is attached as Annex B to this proxy statement/prospectus, with respect to the Merger, in which event you will not be entitled to the Per Share Merger Consideration, but will instead be entitled to receive payment of the fair value of your Company Shares as determined in accordance with section 238 of the CICA. If you own ADSs (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares) immediately prior to the Effective Time, and if the Merger is consummated, you will be entitled to receive, without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes, for each ADS you own immediately prior to the Effective Time, (i) $93.54 in cash and (ii) 0.388 Parent Shares, with cash in lieu of any fractional Parent Shares. The ADS holders will pay any applicable fees, charges and expenses of the ADS Depositary (including applicable ADS cash distribution fees, depositary servicing fees and ADS cancellation fees, each of up to $0.05 per ADS) and government charges due to or incurred by the ADS Depositary, in each case, in cash, without interest, in connection with the cancellation of the ADSs surrendered and the distribution of the Per ADS Merger Consideration to holders of ADSs. Q: Will fractional Parent Shares be issued? A: No. If the aggregate number of Parent Shares that you are otherwise entitled to receive as part of the Merger Consideration includes a fraction of a Parent Share, you will receive a cash payment (without interest) in an amount equal to such fractional part of a Parent Share multiplied by the volume weighted average price of a Parent Share for a 10 trading day period, starting with the opening of trading on the 11th trading date prior to the Closing to the closing of trading on the second to last trading date prior to the Closing, as reported by Bloomberg. See "The Merger - Merger Consideration." 20 Q: What do I need to do now? A: We encourage you to read this proxy statement/prospectus, the annexes to this proxy statement/ prospectus and the documents that are referred to in this proxy statement/prospectus carefully and consider how the Merger affects you. The Company also urges that you complete, sign, date and return, as promptly as possible, the enclosed proxy card in the accompanying reply envelope in accordance with the instructions printed on the proxy card or give voting instructions to the ADS Depositary, your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, so that your Company Shares (including Company Shares represented by ADSs) can be voted at the extraordinary general meeting. If you hold your Company Shares or ADSs in "street name," please refer to the voting instruction card provided by your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee to vote your Company Shares or ADSs. Q: Should I send in my share certificates or my ADSs now? A: No, please do not send in your Company Share certificates with your proxy card. After the Merger is completed, you will receive a letter of transmittal containing instructions for how to send your share certificates to the bank or trust company Parent selects to act as the exchange agent for the Merger (the " Exchange Agent ") in order to receive the appropriate Per Share Merger Consideration for the Company Shares represented by your share certificates. Similarly, you should not send in the ADSs that evidence your ADSs at this time. After the Merger is completed, the ADS Depositary will call for the surrender of all ADSs for delivery of the Per ADS Merger Consideration. ADS holders will receive a form of letter of transmittal and written instructions from the ADS Depositary relating to the foregoing. Q: What happens if I sell or otherwise transfer my Company Shares or ADSs after the Share Record Date or ADS Record Date but before the extraordinary general meeting? A: The Share Record Date for the extraordinary general meeting is earlier than the date of the extraordinary general meeting and the date the Merger is expected to be completed. If you sell or transfer your Company Shares after the Share Record Date but before the extraordinary general meeting, you will retain your right to vote those Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting, but you will transfer the right to receive the Merger Consideration, if the Merger is completed, to the person to whom you sell or transfer your Company Shares. Even if you sell or otherwise transfer your Company Shares after the Share Record Date, the Company encourages you to complete, sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the accompanying pre-addressed envelope in accordance with the instructions printed on the proxy card. The ADS Record Date is the close of business in New York City on July 14, 2022. If you sell or transfer your ADSs after the ADS Record Date but before the extraordinary general meeting, you will retain your right to instruct the ADS Depositary to vote at the extraordinary general meeting, but you will transfer the right to receive the Merger Consideration, if the Merger is completed, to the person to whom you sell or transfer your ADSs. Even if you sell or otherwise transfer your ADSs after the ADS Record Date, the Company encourages you to provide instructions to the ADS Depositary on how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting. Q: How does the Company Board recommend that I vote? A: The Company Board, after considering the various factors described under the caption "The Merger - Reasons for the Merger and Recommendation of the Company Board," has unanimously (1) determined that the Transactions, including the Merger, are advisable, fair to, and in the best interests of, the Company and the Company shareholders; (2) approved, adopted and declared advisable the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger; (3) directed that the Merger Agreement be submitted to the Company shareholders for its adoption; and (4) resolved to recommend that the Company shareholders adopt the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, the Company Board unanimously recommends that you vote (1) " FOR " the Merger Proposal; and (2) " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal. 21 Q: What happens if the Merger is not completed? A: If the Merger Proposal is not approved by the Company shareholders or if the Merger is not completed for any other reason, the Company securityholders will not receive any Merger Consideration for their Company Shares or ADSs. Instead, the Company will remain an independent public company, the ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq, and the Company Shares and ADSs will continue to be registered under the Exchange Act, and the Company will continue to file periodic reports with the SEC. The Company will be required to pay Parent a termination fee of $132 million if the Merger Agreement is terminated under certain circumstances that are specified in the Merger Agreement, and Parent will be required to pay to the Company a termination fee of $160 million if the Merger Agreement is terminated under certain other circumstances that are specified in the Merger Agreement. For more details see the section of this proxy statement/prospectus captioned "The Merger Agreement - Termination Fees." Q: What vote is required to approve the Merger Proposal? A: The affirmative vote of the Company shareholders representing not less than two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is required to approve the Merger Proposal. At the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date, approximately 132,204,040 Company Shares are expected to be issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. You may vote either " FOR " or " AGAINST " the Merger Proposal, or you may abstain. Q: What vote is required to approve the Adjournment Proposal? A: A simple majority of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is required to approve the Adjournment Proposal. You may vote either " FOR " or " AGAINST " such the Adjournment Proposal, or you may abstain. Q: How many Company Shares must be present or represented to conduct business at the extraordinary general meeting (that is, what constitutes a quorum)? A: The presence of two or more registered Company shareholders entitled to vote in person or by proxy or (in the case of a Company shareholder being a corporation) by its duly authorized representative representing not less than one-third in nominal value of the total issued voting shares of the Company throughout the extraordinary general meeting will constitute a quorum for the extraordinary general meeting. Q: What happens if a quorum is not present? A: If within thirty (30) minutes (or such longer time not exceeding one hour as the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting may determine to wait) after the time appointed for the extraordinary general meeting a quorum is not present, the extraordinary general meeting will be adjourned to the same day in the immediately following week at the same time and place or to such time and place as the Company Board may determine. At such adjourned extraordinary general meeting, if a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for holding the extraordinary general meeting, the extraordinary general meeting shall be dissolved. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the extraordinary general meeting cannot be adjourned for more than five business days at a time or ten business days in the aggregate after the date for which the extraordinary general meeting was originally scheduled without the prior written consent of Parent. 22 Q: What is the difference between holding Company Shares or ADSs as a holder of record and as a beneficial owner? A: Most Company securityholders hold their Company Shares or ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee rather than directly in their own name. As summarized below, there are some distinctions between Company Shares or ADSs held of record and those owned beneficially. Registered Shareholders. If your Company Shares are registered in your name in the register of members of the Company, you are considered, with respect to those Company Shares, the Company shareholder of record, and proxy materials are being sent directly to you by the Company. As the registered Company shareholder, you have the right to attend and vote in person at the extraordinary general meeting or appoint another person to attend and vote on your behalf at the extraordinary general meeting by completing, signing and dating the enclosed proxy card and returning it to the Company's coordinator in the enclosed pre-addressed return envelope in accordance with the instructions printed on the proxy card. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person, and in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. ADS Holders of Record. If your ADSs are registered directly in your name, you are considered, with respect to those ADSs, the ADS holders of record. The Company will instruct the ADS Depositary to deliver to you a Depositary Notice and ADS voting instruction card, and you have the right to instruct the ADS Depositary how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting, subject to and in accordance with the terms of the Deposit Agreement. If you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date (and do not surrender such ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date), you cannot attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly, but you may instruct the ADS Depositary (as the registered holder of Company Shares underlying your ADSs) how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. Beneficial Owners of Company Shares. If your Company Shares are held through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, you are considered the beneficial owner of Company Shares held in street name, and proxy materials are being forwarded to you together with a voting instruction form. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, trustee or other securities intermediary or nominee to vote your Company Shares as you instruct in the voting instruction form. If you hold Company Shares through a broker, trustee or other securities intermediary or nominee, you may also vote in person at the extraordinary general meeting, but only after you obtain a proxy from the broker, trustee or other securities intermediary or nominee that holds your Company Shares, giving you the right to vote your Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. Your broker, trustee or other securities intermediary or nominee has enclosed or provided a voting instruction form for you to use in directing the broker, trustee or nominee how to vote your Company Shares. Beneficial Owners of ADSs. If your ADSs are held through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, you are considered the beneficial owner of ADSs held in street name, and proxy materials are being forwarded to you together with a voting instruction form. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, trustee or other securities intermediary or nominee to instruct the ADS Depositary how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs at the extraordinary general meeting. If you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date (and do not surrender such ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date), you cannot attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly, but you may direct your broker, trustee or nominee to instruct the ADS Depositary (as the registered holder of Company Shares underlying your ADSs) how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. 23 Q: May I change my vote after I have mailed my signed proxy card? A: Yes. You may change your vote or revoke your proxy prior to the vote at the extraordinary general meeting. Record Holder of Company Shares: If you are a registered holder of Company Shares, you may change your vote or revoke your proxy by (1) duly completing and signing another proxy card bearing a later date and returning it to the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022; (2) delivering a written notice of revocation to the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan, at least two hours before the commencement of the extraordinary general meeting or the taking of the poll; or (3) attending the extraordinary general meeting and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting. If you wish to change your vote or revoke your proxy, you should contact the Company's Proxy Solicitor at the address set forth below and request a new proxy card or voting instruction form. D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Company securityholders may call toll free: (800) 431-9629 Email: SIMO@dfking.com Beneficial Owners of Company Shares on Nasdaq: If you hold your Company Shares in "street name" through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, in order to change your voting instructions, you must follow the relevant directions from your broker, bank, or other securities intermediary or nominee. You may also vote in person at the extraordinary general meeting if you obtain a proxy from your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee. ADS Holders: If you are a registered holder of ADSs, you may revoke your voting instructions by notification to the ADS Depositary in writing at any time prior to 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022. An ADS holder can do this in one of two ways: An ADS holder can revoke his, her or its voting instructions by written notice of revocation timely delivered to the ADS Depositary; or can complete, date and submit a new ADS voting instruction card to the ADS Depositary bearing a later date than the ADS voting instruction card sought to be revoked. Beneficial Owners of ADSs on Nasdaq: If you hold your ADSs in "street name" through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, in order to change your voting instructions, you must follow the relevant directions from your broker, bank, or other securities intermediary or nominee. Q: What should I do if I receive more than one proxy card or voting instruction form? A: You may receive more than one set of these proxy solicitation materials, including multiple copies of this proxy statement/prospectus and multiple proxy cards or voting instruction forms. Please complete, sign date and return all proxy cards and voting instruction forms you receive to ensure that all your Company Shares (including Company Shares represented by ADSs) are voted. For example, if you hold your Company Shares or ADSs in more than one brokerage account, you may receive a separate voting instruction form for each brokerage account in which you hold Company Shares or ADSs. In addition, if your Company Shares or ADSs are registered in more than one name, you may receive more than one proxy card or voting instruction form. Q: Where can I find the voting results of the extraordinary general meeting? A: If available, the Company may announce preliminary voting results at the conclusion of the extraordinary general meeting. The Company intends to publish final voting results in a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K to be furnished to the SEC following the extraordinary general meeting. All reports that the Company files or furnishes with the SEC are publicly available when filed or furnished. See the section of this proxy statement/prospectus captioned "Where You Can Find More Information." 24 Q: Will U.S. Holders (as defined in "The Merger - Tax Consequences of the Merger - Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences") be subject to U.S. federal income tax upon the exchange of Company Shares or ADSs for cash and Parent Shares pursuant to the Merger? A: The exchange of the Company Shares or ADSs for cash and Parent Shares pursuant to the Merger will be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more details, see "The Merger - Tax Consequences of the Merger - Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences." Q: What will the holders of Company equity awards receive in the Merger? A: Immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award, whether vested or unvested, other than those granted to a non-employee director, that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, will be cancelled and converted into a Converted RSU Award, equal to the product of (x) the number of Company Shares subject to such Company RSU Award and (y) the sum of (I) 0.097, and (II) the quotient obtained by dividing (A) the Per Share Cash Merger Consideration by (B) the Parent Share VWAP. Each Converted RSU Award will be subject to the same terms and conditions as were applicable under the applicable Company RSU Award (including any applicable change of control or other accelerated vesting provisions). Immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award that is held by a non-employee director of the Company and is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will vest in full and will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration multiplied by the number of Company Shares subject to such Company RSU Award. All of the amounts described in this section will be subject to any applicable withholding taxes and deductions For more details on the treatment of Company equity awards in the Merger please refer to the section captioned "The Merger Agreement - Treatment of Company Equity Awards." Q: When do you expect the Merger to be completed? A: The Merger has been approved by the Company Board, the Parent Board and the board of directors of Merger Sub, as well as the sole member of Merger Sub, and the parties are working towards completing the Merger as quickly as reasonably possible. Several conditions must be satisfied or waived before the Merger is completed. See the section of this proxy statement/prospectus titled "The Merger Agreement - Conditions to the Consummation of the Merger" for further information. Q: Am I entitled to appraisal rights? A: Registered Company shareholders who dissent from the Merger in accordance with the requirements of the CICA will have the right to receive payment of the fair value of their Company Shares as determined in accordance with section 238 of the CICA if the Merger is consummated, but only if they deliver to the Company, before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting, a written objection to the Merger and subsequently comply with all procedures and requirements of section 238 of the CICA. A copy of section 238 of the CICA is attached as Annex B to this proxy statement/prospectus. The fair value of their Company Shares as determined under the CICA could be more than, the same as, or less than the Per Share Merger Consideration they would receive pursuant to the Merger Agreement if they do not exercise dissenters' rights with respect to their Company Shares. This proxy statement/prospectus is not to be construed or taken as legal advice on Cayman Islands law. Registered Company shareholders who wish to exercise any rights under section 238 of the CICA or otherwise must obtain their own copy of the complete CICA and seek legal advice from a law firm authorized to practice Cayman Islands law without delay. 25 If you are a beneficial owner and hold your Company Shares in "street name" through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee and wish to dissent from the Merger, you must make all necessary arrangements with the relevant bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee (as the case may be) to ensure that your Company Shares are registered in your own name in the register of members of the Company such that you become a registered Company shareholder in order for you to exercise dissenters' rights. Banks, brokers or other securities intermediaries or nominees are unlikely to exercise or attempt to exercise any dissenters' rights with respect to any of the Company Shares that they hold, even if a beneficial owner of Company Shares requests them to do so. You must contact the relevant bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee promptly to ensure that you become a registered holder of your Company Shares in sufficient time ahead of the date of the extraordinary general meeting, as you must deliver to the Company a written objection to the Merger before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting. You must subsequently comply with all procedures and requirements for exercising dissenters' rights with respect to the Company Shares under Section 238 of the CICA. If the Merger is not consummated, the Company will continue to be a public company in the United States. As a result, if you become a registered shareholder for purposes of exercising dissenters' rights and the Merger is not consummated, and you wish to transfer your Company Shares back to a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee, you will need to contact the relevant bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee to make all necessary arrangements. ADS holders will not have the right to exercise dissenters' rights and receive payment of the fair value of the Company Shares underlying their ADSs. The ADS Depositary will not exercise or attempt to exercise any dissenters' rights with respect to any of the Company Shares that it holds, even if an ADS holder requests the ADS Depositary to do so. ADS holders wishing to exercise dissenters' rights must surrender their ADSs before the close of business on August 19, 2022 to the ADS Depositary for cancellation, pay the ADS Depositary's fees for the cancellation of their ADSs, provide delivery instructions for the Company Shares represented by the ADSs so canceled, and certify to the Company that they either (i) beneficially owned the ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and have not given, and will not give, voting instructions as to the ADSs being cancelled (or have cancelled all voting instructions previously given), or have given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled but undertake not to vote the Company Shares represented by the ADSs so canceled at the extraordinary general meeting, or (ii) did not beneficially own the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and undertake not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting, and become registered holders of Company Shares before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting. For the avoidance of doubt, any ADS holders who cancel their ADSs for delivery of Company Shares after the Share Record Date will not be entitled to attend or vote at the extraordinary general meeting, but will be entitled to exercise dissenters' rights if they become registered holders of Company Shares before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting, in accordance with the immediately preceding sentence. After cancelling their ADSs and becoming registered holders of Company Shares, such former ADS holders must comply with the procedures and requirements for exercising dissenters' rights with respect to the Company Shares under Section 238 of the CICA. If the Merger is not consummated, the Company will continue to be a public company in the United States and the ADSs will continue to be listed on Nasdaq. Company Shares are not listed and cannot be traded on any stock exchange other than Nasdaq, and in such case only in the form of ADSs. As a result, if a former ADS holder has surrendered his, her or its ADSs for cancellation and became a registered holder of Company Shares in order to exercise dissenters' rights and the Merger is not consummated and such former ADS holder wishes to be able to sell his, her or its Company Shares on a stock exchange, such former ADS holder will need to deposit his, her or its Company Shares with the ADS Custodian for the issuance of the corresponding number of ADSs, subject to the terms and conditions of applicable law and the Deposit Agreement, including, among other things, payment of relevant fees of the ADS Depositary for the issuance of ADSs (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs issued), applicable share transfer taxes (if any) and related charges pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. We encourage you to read the section of this proxy statement/prospectus entitled "Dissenters' Rights" as well as "Annex B - Cayman Islands Companies Act (2022 Revision) - Section 238" to this proxy statement/prospectus carefully and to consult your own Cayman Islands legal counsel if you desire to exercise your dissenters' rights. 26 Q: Do any of the Company's directors or officers have any interests in the Merger? A: Yes. The Company's directors and executive officers may have interests in the Merger that may be different from, or in addition to, your interests as a Company securityholder. The Company Board was aware of these interests during its deliberations on the merits of the Merger and in deciding to recommend that Company shareholders vote in favor of the Merger Proposal. These interests are described in more detail under the caption "The Merger - Interests of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers in the Merger." Q: Who can help answer my questions? A: If you have any questions concerning the Merger, the extraordinary general meeting or the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus, would like additional copies of the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus or need help voting your Company Shares or ADSs, please contact the Company's Proxy Solicitor: D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Company securityholders may call toll free: (800) 431-9629 Email: SIMO@dfking.com 27 SELECTED UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF MAXLINEAR AND SILICON MOTION The following selected unaudited pro forma combined financial information has been prepared to illustrate the effect of the merger. The unaudited pro forma combined balance sheet information gives effect to the merger as if it occurred on March 31, 2022. Parent has never declared or paid any cash dividends on Parent Shares and does not anticipate paying cash dividends on Parent Shares for the foreseeable future. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any determination to pay cash dividends subsequent to the Merger will be at the discretion of the combined organization's then-current board of directors and will depend upon a number of factors, including the combined organization's results of operations, financial condition, future prospects, contractual restrictions, restrictions imposed by applicable law and other factors the then-current board of directors deems relevant. Silicon Motion's Dividend Policy. The Company currently declares an annual cash dividend payable in four quarterly installments. The Company last announced an annual cash dividend on October 25, 2021 of $2.00 per ADS, to be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS. The Company paid the first three such quarterly installments on November 24, 2021, February 25, 2022 and May 26, 2022, respectively. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, during the period prior to Closing, the Company is not permitted to declare, set aside, make or pay any dividend or other distribution, except for (i) the remaining quarterly installment of the annual cash dividend declared on October 25, 2021, which is anticipated to be paid on August 25, 2022, and (ii) dividends or other distributions paid by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to the Company or another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. 31 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Some of the statements contained in or incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the intent, belief or expectations, including, without limitation, statements that are accompanied by words such as "will," "expect," "outlook," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," or other similar words, phrases or expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Merger, integration and transition plans, synergies, opportunities and anticipated future performance. These statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many risks and uncertainties could affect actual results and cause them to vary materially from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: • the timing and likelihood of, and any conditions or requirements imposed in connection with, required approvals for the Merger from governmental authorities or the Company shareholders not being obtained; • the possibility that the closing conditions to the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived; • delay in closing the proposed transaction or the possibility of non-consummation of the proposed transaction; • the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the Merger Agreement; • the risk that litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; • the expected benefits of the Merger for the Company securityholders, including the expected ownership percentage, voting interest, and value of the consideration they receive in the combined company immediately following the consummation of the Merger, if it is completed; • the possibility that the consummation of the Merger may trigger change in control or other provisions in certain agreements to which the Company is a party; • risks that the proposed Merger disrupts the current plans and operations of the Company or Parent; • competitive responses to the proposed Merger and the impact of competitive products; • unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; • the impact of the Merger on the value of the Parent Shares; • the risk that Parent and the Company will be unable to retain or hire key personnel; • the risk that disruption from the proposed transaction may adversely affect Parent's and the Company's business and their respective relationships with various stakeholders including customers, vendors banks or employees; • the risk that expected benefits, synergies and growth opportunities of the proposed transaction may not be achieved in a timely manner or at all, including that the proposed transaction may not be accretive within the expected timeframe or to the extent anticipated; • legislative, regulatory and economic developments, including changing business conditions in the industries in which Parent and the Company operate, including the semiconductor industry, and overall economy as well as the financial performance and expectations of Parent's and the Company's existing and prospective customers. • the ability to successfully integrate the Company's business with Parent following the closing; and • other risks described in Parent's and the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. 32 For a further discussion of these and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties that may impact Parent, the Company or the combined company, and that the Company shareholders should consider prior to deciding whether to vote "FOR" the adoption of the Merger Agreement, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" and in the Company's and Parent's other filings with the SEC incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus. Due to these risks, contingencies and other uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this proxy statement/prospectus as to the forward-looking statements contained in this proxy statement/prospectus, and as of the date of any document incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus as to any forward-looking statement incorporated by reference herein. Except as provided by federal securities laws, neither Parent nor the Company is required to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Parent or the Company or any person acting on its or their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Parent and the Company do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this proxy statement/prospectus or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable federal securities laws. 33 RISK FACTORS In addition to the other information included in this proxy statement/prospectus, including the matters addressed under the caption titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", you should consider carefully the following risk factors in determining how to vote at the extraordinary general meeting. In addition, you should read and consider the risks associated with each of the businesses of the Company and Parent because these risks will relate to the Surviving Company in the Merger and Parent Shares payable as Merger Consideration in connection with the Merger. The following is not intended to be an exhaustive list of the risks related to the Merger and you should read and consider the risk factors described under Part I, Item 3.D, "Key Information - Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on April 25, 2022, and Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in Parent's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by Parent, each of which has been incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus. The Merger may not be completed, due to the failure of the parties to achieve the closing conditions or otherwise; such a failure could negatively impact Parent and the Company and their respective share prices, financial conditions, results of operations or prospects. The Merger is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions described in the section entitled "The Merger Agreement - Conditions to the Consummation of the Merger," including, among others, that: • the approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions by not less than two-thirds (2/3) of the votes cast by the Company shareholders present and voting at the extraordinary general meeting; • approval by Nasdaq of the listing of the Parent Shares to be issued in the Merger and a declaration of effectiveness by the SEC of the Registration Statement on Form S-4, of which this proxy statement/ prospectus forms a part, filed by Parent in relation to such issuance; • the absence of certain orders that restrain, enjoin or prohibit the consummation of the Merger; • the expiration or termination of the applicable HSR waiting period and the receipt of clearance from the People's Republic of China's State Administration for Market Regulation (" SAMR "); • subject to specified exceptions and qualifications for de minimis inaccuracies, materiality and material adverse effect, the accuracy of the representations and warranties with respect to the Company, Parent and Merger Sub, except to the extent any such inaccuracy would not reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on the Company or Parent; • compliance in all material respects by the Company, Parent and Merger Sub with their respective covenants and agreements contained in the Merger Agreement; and • the absence of a continuing material adverse effect on the Company since the date of the Merger Agreement. No assurance can be given that each of the conditions will be satisfied. In addition, the Merger Agreement may be terminated under the circumstances described in the section entitled "The Merger Agreement - Termination of the Merger Agreement." If the conditions are not satisfied or waived in a timely manner and the Merger is delayed, payment of the Merger Consideration will also be delayed. If the Merger is not completed (including in the case the Merger Agreement is terminated), the Company's ongoing business may be adversely affected. Under such a scenario, the Company's directors, senior management and other employees will have expended extensive time and effort and will have experienced significant distractions from their work, and the Company will have incurred significant transaction costs, during the pendency of a failed transaction. In addition, the Company's continuing business relationships with business partners and employees, and the market's perceptions of the Company's prospects, could be adversely affected, which could have a material adverse impact on the trading price of the ADSs. 34 The Company also could be subject to litigation related to any failure to complete the Merger. If these risks materialize, the Company's financial condition, results of operations or prospects could be materially adversely affected. The exchange ratios are fixed and will not be adjusted to reflect any change in the market prices of either the ADSs or the Parent Shares prior to the Closing. Upon completion of the Merger, each Company Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than Excluded Shares, Dissenting Shares and Company Shares represented by each ADS) will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive, without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes, (i) $23.385 in cash and (ii) 0.097 Parent Shares (and, if applicable, cash in lieu of fractional shares). Upon completion of the Merger, each ADS issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than ADSs representing Excluded Shares) will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive, without interest and net of any applicable withholding taxes, (i) $93.54 in cash and (ii) 0.388 Parent Shares (and, if applicable, cash in lieu of fractional shares). The exchange ratios applicable to Company Shares and ADSs were fixed in the Merger Agreement and will not be adjusted for changes in the market price of either the ADSs or the Parent Shares. It is impossible to accurately predict the market price of Parent Shares at the completion of the Merger and, therefore, impossible to accurately predict the market price of Parent Shares that Company securityholders will receive in the Merger. The market price for Parent Shares may fluctuate both prior to the completion of the Merger and thereafter for a variety of reasons, including, among others, general market and economic conditions, the demand for Parent's or the Company's products and services, changes in laws and regulations, other changes in Parent's and the Company's respective businesses, operations, prospects and financial results of operations, market assessments of the likelihood that the Merger will be completed, and the expected timing of the Merger. Many of these factors are beyond Parent's and the Company's control. As a result, the market value represented by the exchange ratios applicable to the Company Shares and ADSs will also vary. Parent cannot assure you that, following the Merger, the market price of the combined companies' ordinary shares or common stock will equal or exceed what the combined market price of Parent Shares and Company Shares and ADSs would have been in the absence of the Merger. It is possible that after the Merger, the equity value of the combined company will be less than the combined equity value of Parent and the Company before the Merger. Neither Parent nor the Company is permitted to terminate the Merger Agreement solely because of changes in the market prices of Parent Shares or the ADSs. In addition, the market value of Parent Shares (based on the trading price of Parent Shares) may vary significantly from the date of the extraordinary general meeting to the date of the completion of the Merger. Holders of Company Shares and ADSs are advised to obtain current market quotations for Parent Shares and the ADSs in deciding whether to vote to approve the Merger Proposal. There is no assurance that the Merger will be completed, that there will not be a delay in the completion of the Merger, or that all or any of the anticipated benefits of the Merger will be obtained. Some of the Company's directors and officers have interests that may be different from, or in addition to, the interests of Company securityholders. Certain of the Company's officers and directors may have interests in the Transactions that may be different from, or in addition to, those of the other Company securityholders, which interests are described in the section entitled "The Merger - Interests of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers in the Merger." These interests include, among other things, the rights to accelerated vesting of equity awards, the indemnification and insurance and certain payments and benefits provisions contained in or permitted by the Merger Agreement. 35 The fact that there is a Merger pending could materially harm the businesses and results of operations of the Company or Parent. While the Merger is pending, the Company and Parent are subject to a number of risks that may harm either business and results of operations, including: • the diversion of management and employee attention from implementing growth strategies in existing markets or in new markets that the Company or Parent are targeting; • potential diversion of public attention from positioning of the Company or Parent's independent brand and products in a manner that appeals to customers; • the fact that the Company and Parent have and will continue to incur expenses related to the Merger prior to its closing; • the potential inability to respond effectively to competitive pressures, industry developments and future opportunities, in particular, given the restrictions on the conduct of the Company's or Parent's business during the interim period between signing and closing due to the pre-closing covenants in the Merger Agreement; • the Company or Parent could be subject to costly litigation associated with the Merger; and • current and prospective employees may be uncertain about their future roles and relationships with the Company or Parent following completion of the Merger, which may adversely affect ability of the Company or Parent to attract and retain key personnel. The COVID-19 pandemic may delay or prevent the completion of the Merger. Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis, it is difficult to predict the impact of that crisis on the businesses of the Company and Parent, and there is no guarantee that efforts by the Company or Parent to address the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be effective. The Merger may also be delayed or adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, or become more costly due to the Company's or Parent's respective policies or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals, or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets could delay or prevent the completion of the Merger. The Company or Parent may also incur additional costs to remedy damages caused by such disruptions, which could adversely affect its financial condition or results of operations. The Company's obligation to pay a termination fee under certain circumstances and the restrictions on its ability to solicit or engage in negotiations with respect to other potential acquisition proposals may discourage other potential transactions that may be favorable to Company securityholders. Until the Merger is completed or the Merger Agreement is terminated, with limited exceptions, the Merger Agreement prohibits the Company from soliciting, encouraging or engaging in negotiations with respect to acquisition proposals or other business combinations. If the Company terminates the Merger Agreement in order to accept a Superior Proposal, the Company is required to pay to Parent a termination fee of $132 million. The Company is also required to pay to Parent a termination fee of $132 million under other circumstances described in the section entitled "The Merger Agreement - Termination Fees" and set forth in the Merger Agreement. If the Merger is not consummated by the Outside Date, either the Company or Parent may, under certain circumstances, choose not to proceed with the Merger. The Merger is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions described in the section entitled "The Merger Agreement - Conditions to the Consummation of the Merger" and set forth in the Merger Agreement. The fulfillment of certain of these conditions is beyond the Company's control, such as (1) the receipt of the Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, (2) the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the HSR Act, and (3) the receipt of clearance from SAMR. If the Merger has not been completed by the Outside Date, either the Company or Parent may generally terminate the Merger Agreement, notwithstanding the prior receipt of the approval of the Merger by the Company shareholders, except that the right to terminate the Merger Agreement would not be available to a party that is in material breach of the Merger Agreement or whose actions or omissions, which constitute a breach of the Merger Agreement, are a principal cause of, or primarily result in, the failure of the Merger to be completed on or before that date. For more information on the Outside Date, please see the section entitled "The Merger Agreement - Termination of the Merger Agreement." 36 The Company securityholders or Parent's stockholders could file additional lawsuits in the future challenging the Merger, which may delay or prevent the Closing, cause the Company or Parent to incur substantial defense or settlement costs, or otherwise adversely affect the Company or Parent. As of the date of this proxy statement/prospectus, there are four pending lawsuits challenging the Merger. However, potential plaintiffs may file additional lawsuits challenging the Merger. The outcome of any future litigation is uncertain. Such litigation, if not resolved, could prevent or delay completion of the Merger and result in substantial costs to the Company or Parent, including any costs associated with the indemnification of directors and officers. One of the conditions to the Closing is the absence of any provision of applicable law or order by any court or governmental entity (subject to certain limited exceptions) that has the effect of restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the consummation of the Merger. Therefore, if a plaintiff were successful in obtaining an injunction prohibiting the consummation of the Merger on the agreed-upon terms, then such injunction may prevent the Merger from being completed, or from being completed within the expected timeframe. The defense or settlement of any lawsuit or claim that remains unresolved at the time the Merger is completed may adversely affect the Company's or Parent's business, financial conditions, results of operations and cash flows. For additional information see the section entitled "The Merger - Litigation Related to the Merger." After completion of the Merger, Parent may fail to realize the anticipated benefits and cost savings of the Merger, which could adversely affect the value of the Parent Shares. The success of the Merger will depend, in part, on Parent's ability to realize the anticipated benefits and cost savings from combining the businesses of the Company and Parent. The ability of Parent to realize these anticipated benefits and cost savings is subject to certain risks including: • Parent's ability to successfully combine the businesses of the Company and Parent, including with respect to systems and technology integration; • whether the combined businesses will perform as expected; • the possibility that Parent paid more for the Company than the value it will derive from the acquisition; • the assumption of known and unknown liabilities of the Company. If Parent is not able to successfully combine the businesses of the Company and Parent within the anticipated time frame, or at all, the anticipated cost savings and other benefits of the Merger may not be realized fully or at all or may take longer to realize than expected, the combined businesses may not perform as expected and the value of the Parent Shares may be adversely affected. The Company and Parent have operated and, until completion of the Merger, will continue to operate, independently, and there can be no assurances that their businesses can be integrated successfully. It is possible that the integration process could result in the loss of key employees of Company and Parent, the disruption of either company's, or both companies' ongoing businesses or unexpected integration issues, higher than expected integration costs and an overall post-completion integration process that takes longer than originally anticipated. Specifically, issues that must be addressed in integrating the operations of the Company and Parent in order to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger so the combined business performs as expected include, among other things: • integrating the companies' technologies, products and services; • identifying and eliminating redundant and underperforming operations and assets; • harmonizing the companies' operating practices, employee development and compensation programs, internal controls and other policies, procedures and processes; 37 • addressing possible differences in business backgrounds, corporate cultures and management philosophies; • consolidating the companies' corporate, administrative and information technology infrastructure; • coordinating sales, distribution and marketing efforts; • maintaining existing agreements with customers and suppliers and avoiding delays in entering into new agreements with prospective customers and suppliers; and • coordinating geographically dispersed organizations. In addition, at times, the attention of certain members of either company's or both companies' management and resources may be focused on completion of the Merger and the integration of the businesses of the two companies and diverted from day-to-day business operations, which may disrupt either company's or both companies' ongoing business and the business of the combined company. The Merger may not be accretive and may cause dilution to Parent's earnings per share, which may harm the market price of the Parent Shares following the Merger. There can be no assurance with respect to the timing and scope of the accretive effect of the Merger on Parent's future earnings per share or whether it will be accretive at all. Parent following the Merger could encounter additional transaction and integration-related costs or other factors such as the failure to realize all of the benefits anticipated in the Merger or a downturn in its business. All of these factors could cause dilution to Parent's earnings per share following the Merger or decrease the expected accretive effect of the Merger and cause a decrease in the price of the Parent Shares following the Merger. The Parent Shares to be received by Company securityholders upon completion of the Merger will have different rights from Company Shares and the ADSs. Upon completion of the Merger, Company securityholders will no longer be securityholders of the Company but will instead become stockholders of Parent, and their rights as stockholders will be governed by the terms of the Parent Shares and Parent's certificate of incorporation and bylaws. The terms of Parent's certificate of incorporation and bylaws are in some respects materially different than the terms of the Company's articles of association, which currently govern the rights of the Company shareholders. For additional information see the section entitled "The Merger - Comparison of Shareholders' and Stockholders' Rights." After paying the Merger Consideration to the former Company securityholders upon the closing, Parent will have a substantially lower balance of total current assets and will have increased borrowings under its credit agreement. At March 31, 2022, Parent's balance of total current assets was approximately $454.6 million. Parent plans to finance the cash portion of the purchase price of the Merger with approximately $3.5 billion of cash on hand and new debt. For additional information see the section entitled "The Merger - Financing of the Merger." Following the Merger, Parent will incur significant transaction and integration related costs in connection with the Merger. Parent expects to incur costs associated with integrating the operations of the Company following the Closing. The amount of these costs could be material to the financial position and results of operations of Parent following the Merger. A substantial amount of such expenses will be comprised of transaction costs related to the Merger, facilities and systems consolidation costs, and employee-related costs. Parent will also incur fees and costs related to formulating integration plans and performing integration activities. Additional unanticipated costs may be incurred in the integration of the two companies' businesses. The elimination of duplicative costs, as well as the realization of other efficiencies related to the integration of the businesses, may not offset incremental transaction and other integration related costs in the near term. 38 Counterparties of the Company may acquire certain rights upon the Merger, which could negatively affect Parent following the Merger. The Company is party to numerous contracts, agreements, licenses, permits, authorizations and other arrangements that contain provisions giving counterparties certain rights (including, in some cases, termination rights) in the event of an "assignment" of such agreement or a "change in control" of the Company or its subsidiaries. The definitions of "assignment" and "change in control" vary from contract to contract and, in some cases, the "assignment" or "change in control" provisions may be implicated by the Merger. If an "assignment" or "change in control" occurs, a counterparty may be permitted to terminate its contract with the Company. Whether a counterparty would have cancellation rights in connection with the Merger depends upon the language and governing law of its agreement with the Company. Whether a counterparty exercises any cancellation rights it has would depend on, among other factors, such counterparty's views with respect to the financial strength and business reputation of Parent following the Merger and prevailing market conditions. The Company cannot presently predict the effects, if any, if the Merger is deemed to constitute a change in control under certain of its contracts and other arrangements, including the extent to which cancellation rights would be exercised, if at all, or the effect on Parent's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows following the Merger, but such effect could be material. Following the Merger, Parent will have a more complex organizational structure, which could result in unfavorable tax or other consequences and could have an adverse effect on its net income and financial condition. Following the Merger, Parent will operate additional legal entities in many countries around the world where it will conduct engineering, corporate, design and sales operations. In some countries, it will maintain multiple entities for tax or other purposes. Changes in tax laws, regulations, and related interpretations in the countries in which it operates may adversely affect its results of operations. Following the Merger, Parent will have additional entities globally and may have unsettled intercompany balances between some of these entities that could result, if changes in law, regulations or related interpretations occur, in adverse tax or other consequences affecting its capital structure, intercompany interest rates and legal structure. After completion of the Merger, Parent will be exposed to risks associated with doing business in Taiwan because of tense regional geopolitical risk with China. Most of the Company's business operations are in Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, with a unique international political status, that is claimed by China and receives security from the United States under the Taiwan Relations Act. China asserts that Taiwan is part of China, seeks the unification of Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve this. China is also increasingly assertive in the region and claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea south of Taiwan and has unilaterally established an Air Defense Identification Zone (the " ADIZ "), in the East China Sea north of Taiwan. The United States does not recognize China's ADIZ and conducts regular freedom of navigation operations in the areas of the South China Sea claimed by China. In 2016, China dismissed the United Nation's Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling against it in its claims to the South China Sea. Tensions between Taiwan and China and between the United States and China have increased in recent years. A majority of the Company's employees and a significant portion of its research and development and corporate functions are based in Taiwan. The Company also operates a research and development center in Shanghai, and China is one of the largest markets for its products. In addition, all of the Company's foundries and assembly and testing subcontractors are located in either Taiwan or China. Accordingly, the Company's business and results of operations and the market price of Parent Shares may be affected by any deterioration in the relationship between Taiwan and China. Although there are significant economic ties between Taiwan and China, in recent years China has taken a more aggressive posture towards Taiwan, including the suspension of cross-straits communications channels in 1996, regular intrusion by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan airspace, the sailing of naval ships around Taiwan waters, the conduct of military exercises close to Taiwan, and exclusion of Taiwan from international organizations such as the World Health Organization. 39 Furthermore, the Company's principal executive offices are in Hong Kong. Recent pro-democracy protests and COVID-19 containment activities have affected the Company's Hong Kong operations and China's new national security law for Hong Kong has reduced its autonomy and could lead to further repercussions from the United States, Taiwan and other countries that more adversely affect the Company's operating arrangements, whether commercial or regulatory in nature. Past and recent developments in relations between Taiwan and China have on occasion depressed the market prices of the securities of Taiwanese companies or companies with significant business activities in Taiwan. Parent cannot assure you that any contentious situation between Taiwan and China will always resolve in maintaining the current status quo or remain peaceful. Relations between Taiwan and China, potential confrontations between the United States and China and other factors affecting military, political, social or economic conditions in Taiwan and Hong Kong could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition and results of operations, as well as the market price and the liquidity of the ADSs. The Company's forecasted financial information is inherently subject to uncertainties. While presented with numeric specificity, the Company's forecasted financial information provided in this proxy statement/prospectus was prepared based on numerous variables and assumptions (including, but not limited to, those related to industry performance and competition and general business, economic, market and financial conditions and additional matters specific to the Company's business) that are inherently subjective and uncertain and are largely beyond the control of the respective management of each. As a result, actual results may differ from the prospective financial information. Important factors that may affect actual results and cause these projected financial forecasts to not be achieved include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, as applicable (including the Company's ability to achieve strategic goals, objectives and targets over applicable periods) and general industry, business, competitive, technological and economic conditions. For more information see the section entitled "The Merger - Company Financial Projections." 40 THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The enclosed proxy is solicited on behalf of the Company Board for use at the extraordinary general meeting. Date, Time and Place The Company will hold the extraordinary general meeting on August 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) (10:00 p.m. Eastern time), at 2F, No.26, Taiyuan Street, Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 302, Taiwan, unless it is adjourned. Purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting At the extraordinary general meeting, the Company will ask the Company shareholders to vote on: (1) the Merger Proposal; and (2) the Adjournment Proposal. Company Board Recommendation The Company Board, after considering various factors described under the caption "The Merger - Reasons for the Merger and Recommendation of the Company Board," has unanimously (i) determined that the Transactions, including the Merger, are advisable, fair to, and in the best interests of, the Company and the Company shareholders; (ii) approved, adopted and declared advisable the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger; (iii) directed that the Merger Agreement be submitted to the Company shareholders for its adoption; and (iv) resolved to recommend that the Company shareholders adopt the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, the Company Board unanimously recommends that you vote (1) " FOR " the Merger Proposal; and (2) " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal. Record Date; Shares Entitled to Vote; Quorum Only registered Company shareholders as of the Share Record Date or their proxies are entitled to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof. A list of Company shareholders entitled to vote at the extraordinary general meeting will be available at the Company's principal executive offices, located at Flat C, 19/F, Wing Cheong Commercial Building, Nos 19-25 Jervois Street, Hong Kong, during regular business hours for a period of no less than 10 days before the extraordinary general meeting and at the place of the extraordinary general meeting during the extraordinary general meeting. If you own ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date (and do not surrender such ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying such ADSs, as explained below), you cannot vote directly (whether in person or by proxy) nor are you able to attend the extraordinary general meeting, but you may instruct the ADS Depositary (as the holder of the Company Shares underlying your ADSs) how to vote the Company Shares underlying your ADSs. The ADS Depositary must receive your instructions by 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022 in order to ensure the Company Shares underlying your ADSs are properly voted at the extraordinary general meeting. As of July 8, 2022, there were 132,182,440 Company Shares outstanding (including Company Shares represented by ADSs). The presence at the extraordinary general meeting of two or more registered Company shareholders entitled to vote in person or by proxy or (in the case of a Company shareholder being a corporation) by its duly authorized representative representing not less than one-third in nominal value of the total issued voting shares of the Company throughout the extraordinary general meeting will constitute a quorum for the transaction of business at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. 41 Vote Required; Abstentions and Broker Non-Votes Approval of the Merger Proposal by the Company shareholders is a condition to the Closing. The affirmative vote of the Company shareholders representing not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is required to approve the Merger Proposal. You may vote either " FOR " or " AGAINST " the Merger Proposal, or you may abstain. The approval of the Adjournment Proposal requires a simple majority of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary general meeting (or any adjournment thereof). For the Adjournment Proposal, you may vote either " FOR " or " AGAINST " such proposal, or you may abstain. Abstentions and broker non-votes with regard to the proposals will be treated as neither a vote " FOR " or " AGAINST " such proposal. Shares Held by the Company's Directors and Executive Officers As of July 8, 2022, no individual Company director or executive officer beneficially owned five percent or more of the Company Shares. The Company's directors and executive officers have informed the Company that they currently intend to vote (1) " FOR " the Merger Proposal; and (2) " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal. Voting of Proxies Company Shares If you are a registered holder of Company Shares, you may attend and vote either in person at the extraordinary general meeting or you may appoint another person as your proxy to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting in your stead by returning a duly completed, signed and dated proxy card in the accompanying pre-addressed envelope in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. You should sign your name exactly as it appears on the enclosed proxy card. If you are signing in a representative capacity (for example, as a guardian, executor, trustee, custodian, attorney or officer of a corporation), please indicate your name and title or capacity. In order to be valid, the duly completed, signed and dated proxy card must be received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022. Completion and return of the proxy card will not preclude a registered Company shareholder from attending and voting at the extraordinary general meeting in person, and in such event, the proxy shall be revoked by operation of law. If you are a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your brokerage bank or other securities intermediary or nominee on how to vote your Company Shares, and the brokerage firm, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee is required to vote your Company Shares in accordance with your instructions. To provide instructions to your brokerage firm, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee by mail, please complete, date, sign and return your proxy card or voting instruction form in the pre- addressed envelope provided by your brokerage firm, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee. Voting instructions are included on your proxy card. All Company Shares represented by properly signed and dated proxies received by the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022 will be voted at the extraordinary general meeting in accordance with the instructions of the Company shareholder. Properly signed and dated proxies received by the Company's coordinator by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022 that do not contain voting instructions will be voted (1) " FOR " the Merger Proposal; and (2) " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal, as recommended by the Company Board, unless you appoint a person other than the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting as proxy, in which case the Company Shares represented by your proxy will be voted (or not submitted for voting) as your proxy determines. 42 ADSs Holders of ADSs as of the close of business in New York City on the ADS Record Date will receive the Depositary Notice and ADS voting instruction card either directly from the ADS Depositary (in the case of registered holders of ADSs) or these materials will be forwarded to them by a third party service provider (in the case of beneficial owners of ADSs who are not registered holders of ADSs). Holders of ADSs as of the close of business on July 14, 2022 (Eastern time) (who do not surrender such ADSs and become a registered holder of the Company Shares underlying such ADSs prior to close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date, as explained in the following paragraph) cannot attend or vote at the extraordinary general meeting directly, but may instruct the ADS Depositary how to vote the Company Shares underlying the ADSs by delivering a voting instruction to the ADS Depositary. The ADS Depositary must receive the ADS voting instruction card no later than 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022. The ADS Depositary will endeavor, in so far as practicable, to vote or cause to be voted the Company Shares represented by ADSs in accordance with your voting instructions. Pursuant to Section 4.07 of the Deposit Agreement, the ADS Depositary will not itself exercise any voting discretion in respect of any Company Shares represented by ADSs and it will not vote or attempt to exercise the right to vote any Company Shares represented by ADSs other than in accordance with voting instructions timely received (or deemed received) from the relevant ADS holder except as discussed below. Accordingly, ADS holders as of the ADS Record Date whose voting instructions are timely received but fail to specify the manner in which the ADS Depositary is to vote will be deemed to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company for the items set forth in such voting instruction. In addition, if the ADS Depositary does not receive timely voting instructions from an ADS holder as of the ADS Record Date on or before the ADS voting instruction deadline, such ADS holder shall be deemed, and the ADS Depositary shall deem such ADS holder, to have instructed the ADS Depositary to give a discretionary proxy to a person designated by the Company to vote the Company Shares, in each case upon the terms of the Deposit Agreement; provided, however, that no such discretionary proxy shall be given by the ADS Depositary with respect to any matter to be voted upon at the extraordinary general meeting as to which the Company informs the ADS Depositary that (a) it does not wish such proxy to be given, (b) that substantial opposition exists to the matter to be voted on at the extraordinary general meeting or (c) that the rights of holders of Company Shares may be materially adversely affected as to such matter. Holders of ADSs will not be able to attend the extraordinary general meeting directly (whether in person or by proxy) unless they surrender their ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation and delivery of Company Shares and become registered holders of Company Shares in the Company's register of members prior to the close of business in New York City on the Share Record Date. ADS holders who wish to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting need to make arrangements, either themselves if they are registered holders of ADSs or with their bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee to deliver the ADSs to the ADS Depositary for cancellation before the close of business in New York City on July 28, 2022 together with (a) delivery instructions for the corresponding Company Shares represented by such ADSs (including, if applicable, the name and address of person who will be the registered holder of such Company Shares), and (b) payment of the ADS Depositary's fees (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs), which will not be borne by the Company, and any applicable taxes. In response to the Company's request, when such former ADS holder is a registered holder of Shares they shall provide a certification to the Company that the ADS holder either (i) beneficially owned the relevant ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and has not given, and will not give, voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being cancelled (or has cancelled all voting instructions previously given), or has given voting instructions to the ADS Depositary as to the ADSs being surrendered but undertakes not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting or (ii) did not beneficially own the ADSs as of the ADS Record Date and undertakes not to vote the corresponding Company Shares at the extraordinary general meeting. If you hold your ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, please promptly contact your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to find out what actions you need to take to instruct the broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to cancel the ADSs on your behalf. Upon conversion of the ADSs, the ADS Depositary will direct Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, the custodian holding the Company Shares, to deliver, or cause the delivery of, the Company Shares represented by the ADSs so cancelled to or upon the written order of the person(s) designated in the order delivered to the ADS Depositary for such purpose. If you hold ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee, you should contact that broker, bank, intermediary or nominee to determine the date by which you must instruct them to act in order that the necessary processing can be completed. If after the registration of Company Shares in your name you wish to receive a certificate evidencing the Company Shares registered in your name, you will need to request the Cayman Islands share registrar services provider, Suntera (Cayman) Limited, to issue and mail a certificate to your attention. If the Merger is not consummated, the Company will continue to be a public company in the United States and the ADSs will continue to be listed on Nasdaq. Company Shares are not listed and cannot be traded on any stock exchange other than Nasdaq, and in such case only in the form of ADSs. As a result, if you have surrendered your ADSs for cancellation and became a registered holder of Company Shares in order to attend the extraordinary general meeting and the Merger is not consummated and you wish to be able to sell your Company Shares on a stock exchange, you will need to deposit your Company Shares with the ADS Custodian for the issuance of the corresponding number of ADSs, subject to the terms and conditions of applicable law and the Deposit Agreement, including, among other things, payment of relevant fees of the ADS Depositary for the issuance of ADSs (up to $5.00 per 100 ADSs issued) and applicable share transfer taxes (if any) and related charges pursuant to the Deposit Agreement. 43 Persons holding ADSs in a brokerage, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee account should consult with their broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to obtain directions on how to provide such broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee with instructions on how to vote their ADSs. Revocability of Proxies You may change your vote or revoke your proxy prior to the vote at the extraordinary general meeting. If you are a registered holder of Company Shares, you may change your vote or revoke your proxy by (1) duly completing and signing another proxy card bearing a later date and returning it to the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan by 10:00 a.m. (Taiwan time) on August 29, 2022; (2) delivering a written notice of revocation to the Company's coordinator at 6F., No.27, Sec. 1, Anhe Rd., Da-an District, Taipei City 106646, Taiwan at least two hours before the commencement of the extraordinary general meeting or the taking of the poll; or (3) attending the extraordinary general meeting and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting. If you wish to change your vote or revoke your proxy you should contact the Company's Proxy Solicitor at the address set forth below and request a new proxy card or voting instruction form. D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Company securityholders may call toll free: (800) 431-9629 Email: SIMO@dfking.com If you hold your Company Shares in "street name" through a bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee on Nasdaq, you should contact your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee for instructions regarding how to change your voting instructions. You may also vote in person at the extraordinary general meeting if you obtain a "legal proxy" from your bank, broker or other securities intermediary or nominee. Holders of ADSs may revoke their voting instructions by notification to the ADS Depositary in writing at any time prior to 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 25, 2022. A holder of ADSs can do this in one of two ways: (i) a holder of ADSs can revoke its voting instruction by written notice of revocation timely delivered to the ADS Depositary, or (ii) a holder of ADSs can complete, date and submit a new ADS voting instruction card to the ADS Depositary bearing a later date than the ADS voting instruction card sought to be revoked. 44 If you hold your ADSs through a broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee and you have instructed your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to give ADS voting instructions to the ADS Depositary, you must follow the directions of your broker, bank or other securities intermediary or nominee to change those instructions. Rights of Company Securityholders Who Object to the Merger Registered Company shareholders who dissent from the Merger in accordance with the requirements of the CICA will have the right to receive payment of the fair value of their Company Shares as determined in accordance with section 238 of the CICA if the Merger is consummated, but only if they deliver to the Company, before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting, a written objection to the Merger and subsequently comply with all procedures and requirements of section 238 of the CICA. A copy of section 238 of the CICA is attached as Annex B to this proxy statement/ prospectus,. The fair value of their Company Shares as determined under the CICA could be more than, the same as, or less than the Per Share Merger Consideration they would receive pursuant to the Merger Agreement if they do not exercise dissenters' rights with respect to their Company Shares. This proxy statement/prospectus is not to be construed or taken as legal advice on Cayman Islands law. Registered Company shareholders who wish to exercise any rights under section 238 of the CICA or otherwise must obtain their own copy of the complete CICA and seek legal advice from a law firm authorized to practice Cayman Islands law without delay. IF YOU ARE A BENEFICIAL OWNER AND HOLD YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN "STREET NAME" THROUGH A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE AND WISH TO DISSENT FROM THE MERGER, YOU MUST MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE (AS THE CASE MAY BE) TO ENSURE THAT YOUR COMPANY SHARES ARE REGISTERED IN YOUR OWN NAME IN THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY SUCH THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED COMPANY SHAREHOLDER IN ORDER FOR YOU TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS. BANKS, BROKERS OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARIES OR NOMINEES ARE UNLIKELY TO EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT THEY HOLD, EVEN IF A BENEFICIAL OWNER OF THE COMPANY SHARES REQUESTS THEM TO DO SO. YOU MUST CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE PROMPTLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN SUFFICIENT TIME AHEAD OF THE DATE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AS YOU MUST DELIVER TO THE COMPANY A WRITTEN OBJECTION TO THE MERGER BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. YOU MUST SUBSEQUENTLY COMPLY WITH ALL PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES. AS A RESULT, IF YOU BECAME A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER FOR PURPOSES OF EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, AND YOU WISH TO TRANSFER YOUR COMPANY SHARES BACK TO A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE, YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE TO MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS. 45 ADS HOLDERS WILL NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND RECEIVE PAYMENT OF THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY SHARES UNDERLYING THEIR ADSS. THE ADS DEPOSITARY WILL NOT EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT IT HOLDS, EVEN IF AN ADS HOLDER REQUESTS THE ADS DEPOSITARY TO DO SO. ADS HOLDERS WISHING TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS MUST SURRENDER THEIR ADSS BEFORE THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON AUGUST 19, 2022 TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR CANCELLATION, PAY THE ADS DEPOSITARY'S FEES REQUIRED FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THEIR ADSS, PROVIDE DELIVERY INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED, AND CERTIFY TO THE COMPANY THAT THEY EITHER (I) BENEFICIALLY OWNED THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND HAVE NOT GIVEN, AND WILL NOT GIVE, VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AS TO THEIR ADSS BEING CANCELLED (OR HAVE CANCELLED ALL VOTING INSTRUCTIONS PREVIOUSLY GIVEN) OR HAVE GIVEN VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY AS TO THE ADSS BEING CANCELLED BUT UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, OR (II) DID NOT BENEFICIALLY OWN THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED BEFORE, AND BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. THEREAFTER, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDERS MUST COMPLY WITH THE PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ANY ADS HOLDERS WHO CANCEL THEIR ADSS FOR DELIVERY OF COMPANY SHARES AFTER THE SHARE RECORD DATE WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ATTEND OR TO VOTE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, BUT WILL BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS IF THEY BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. AFTER CANCELLING THEIR ADSS AND BECOMING REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDERS MUST COMPLY WITH THE PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE ADSS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON THE NYSE. THE COMPANY'S SHARES ARE NOT LISTED AND CANNOT BE TRADED ON ANY STOCK EXCHANGE OTHER THAN THE NYSE, AND IN SUCH CASE ONLY IN THE FORM OF ADSS. AS A RESULT, IF A FORMER ADS HOLDER HAS SURRENDERED HIS, HER OR ITS ADSS FOR CANCELLATION AND BECAME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF COMPANY SHARES IN ORDER TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED AND SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WISHES TO BE ABLE TO SELL HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES ON A STOCK EXCHANGE, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WILL NEED TO DEPOSIT HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES WITH THE ADS CUSTODIAN FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE CORRESPONDING NUMBER OF ADSS, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPLICABLE LAW AND THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT, INCLUDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, PAYMENT OF RELEVANT FEES OF THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ADSS (UP TO $5.00 PER 100 ADSS ISSUED) AND APPLICABLE SHARE TRANSFER TAXES (IF ANY) AND RELATED CHARGES PURSUANT TO THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT. Solicitation of Proxies The expense of soliciting proxies will be borne by the Company. The Company has retained D.F. King & Co., Inc. as the Company's Proxy Solicitor to solicit proxies in connection with the extraordinary general meeting at a cost of approximately $21,000, plus fees and expenses. The Company will also indemnify the Proxy Solicitor against losses arising out of its provision of these services on the Company's behalf. In addition, the Company may reimburse banks, brokers and other securities intermediary or nominees representing beneficial owners of Company Shares for their expenses in forwarding soliciting materials to such beneficial owners. Proxies may also be solicited by the Company's directors, officers and employees, personally or by telephone, email, fax, over the Internet or other means of communication. No additional compensation will be paid for such services. 46 Adjournments The extraordinary general meeting will be adjourned if a quorum is not present. If within half an hour from the time appointed for the extraordinary general meeting a quorum is not present, the extraordinary general meeting will stand adjourned for one week, to September 7, 2022 at the same time and place or to such time and place as the Company Board may determine. If a quorum is not present at the adjourned extraordinary general meeting, within half an hour from the time appointed for holding the extraordinary general meeting, the extraordinary general meeting shall be dissolved. If a quorum is present, and if necessary, the Adjournment Proposal is proposed and approved by the Company shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting, the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting will adjourn the extraordinary general meeting. Any signed proxies received by the Company for which no voting instructions are provided on such matter will be voted " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal unless you appoint a person other than the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting as proxy, in which case the Company Shares represented by your proxy will be voted (or not submitted for voting) as your proxy determines. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the extraordinary general meeting cannot be adjourned for more than five business days at a time or ten business days in the aggregate after the date appointed for the extraordinary general meeting without the prior written consent of Parent. At the adjourned meeting, the Company may only transact any items of business that might have been transacted at the extraordinary general meeting had the adjournment not taken place. Questions and Additional Information If you have any questions concerning the Merger, the extraordinary general meeting or the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus, would like additional copies of the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus or need help voting your Company Shares, please contact the Company's Proxy Solicitor: D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Company securityholders may call toll free: (800) 431-9629 Email: SIMO@dfking.com 47 PROPOSAL 1: APPROVAL OF THE MERGER AGREEMENT We are asking you to (1) approve the acquisition of the Company by Parent, including the approval of (a) the Merger Agreement by and among Parent, Merger Sub and the Company, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the Surviving Company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent; (b) the Plan of Merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands substantially in the form attached as Exhibit A to the Merger Agreement, (c) the Merger itself on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including (y) the amendment and restatement of the existing memorandum and articles of association of the Company by replacing them in their entirety with the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form attached as Appendix II to the Plan of Merger at the Effective Time, and (z) the variation of the authorized share capital of the Company from US$5,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each to US$50,000 divided into 5,000,000 shares of a par value of US$0.01 each at the Effective Time; and (d) all other transactions and arrangements contemplated by the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Annex A to this proxy statement/prospectus; and (2) authorize any director of the Company to do all things necessary to give effect to the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the transactions contemplated under the Merger Agreement. For a summary of and detailed information regarding this proposal, see the information about the Merger Proposal, the Merger Agreement and the Merger throughout this proxy statement/prospectus, including the information set forth in the sections captioned " The Merger " and " The Merger Agreement " of this proxy statement/prospectus. A copy of the Merger Agreement is attached to this proxy statement/ prospectus as Annex A. You are urged to read the Merger Agreement carefully in its entirety. Approval of the Merger Proposal requires the affirmative vote of the Company shareholders representing not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or by proxy, or in the case of such Company shareholders as are corporations, by their respective duly authorized representative at the extraordinary meeting (or any adjournment thereof). You may vote either " FOR " or " AGAINST " this Proposal 1, or you may abstain. The Company Board unanimously recommends that you vote " FOR " the Merger Proposal (Proposal 1). 48 PROPOSAL 2: ADJOURNMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING We are asking you to approve a proposal to instruct the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting to adjourn the extraordinary general meeting if necessary in order for the Company to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes to approve the Merger Proposal at the time of the extraordinary general meeting. If necessary and if the Company shareholders approve the Adjournment Proposal, the chairman will adjourn the extraordinary general meeting and the Company will use the additional time to solicit additional proxies, including proxies from Company shareholders that have previously returned properly executed proxies voting against the Merger Proposal. Among other things, approval of the Adjournment Proposal could mean that, even if the Company had received proxies representing a sufficient number of votes against approval of the Merger Agreement such that the Merger Proposal would be defeated and a quorum is present, the Company could adjourn the extraordinary general meeting without a vote on the Merger Proposal and seek to convince the holders of those shares to change their vote to votes in favor of the Merger Proposal. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the extraordinary meeting cannot be adjourned for more than five business days at a time or ten business days in the aggregate after the date appointed for the extraordinary general meeting without the prior written consent of Parent. You may vote either " FOR " or " AGAINST " this Proposal 2, or you may abstain. The Company Board unanimously recommends that you vote " FOR " the Adjournment Proposal (Proposal 2). 49 THE MERGER This discussion of the Merger is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement, which is attached to this proxy statement/prospectus as Annex A and incorporated into this proxy statement/ prospectus by reference. You should read the entire Merger Agreement carefully as it is the legal document that governs the Merger. Parties Involved in the Merger Silicon Motion Technology Corporation The Company is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and is a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in January 2005. Its principal executive offices are located at Flat C, 19/F, Wing Cheong Commercial Building, Nos 19-25 Jervois Street, Hong Kong; and its telephone number is +852-2307-4768; and its website is www.siliconmotion.com. Information contained on the Company's website or accessible through it (other than the documents incorporated by reference herein) does not constitute part of this proxy statement/prospectus or any other report or document on file with or furnished to the SEC. The ADSs are listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "SIMO." This proxy statement/prospectus incorporates important business and financial information about the Company from other documents that are not included in or delivered with this proxy statement/prospectus. For a list of the documents that are incorporated by reference, see "Where You Can Find More Information." MaxLinear, Inc. Parent is a provider of communications systems-on-chip solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Parent is a fabless integrated circuit design company whose products integrate all or substantial portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. In most cases, these products are designed on a single silicon-die, using standard digital complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) processes and conventional packaging technologies. Parent believes this approach enables its solutions to achieve superior power, performance, and cost relative to its industry competition. Parent's customers include electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs), who incorporate its products in a wide range of electronic devices. Examples of such devices include cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks; as well as power management and interface products used in these and many other markets. Parent's highly integrated semiconductor devices and platform-level solutions are primarily manufactured using low-cost CMOS process technology. CMOS processes are ideally suited for large digital logic implementations targeting high-volume and low-cost consumer applications. Importantly, Parent's ability to design analog and mixed-signal circuits in CMOS allows it to efficiently combine analog functionality and complex digital signal processing logic in the same integrated circuit. As a result, Parent's solutions have exceptional levels of functional integration and performance, low manufacturing cost, and reduced power consumption. In addition, its proprietary CMOS-based radio and digital system architectures also enable shorter design cycles, significant design flexibility and low system-level cost across a wide range of broadband communications, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market customer applications. Parent was incorporated in the State of Delaware in September 2003. Its executive offices are located at 5966 La Place Court, Suite 100, Carlsbad, California 92008; and its telephone number is (760) 692-0711; and its website is www.MaxLinear.com. Information contained on Parent's website or accessible through it (other than the documents incorporated by reference herein) does not constitute part of this proxy statement/ prospectus or any other report or document on file with or furnished with the SEC. Parent Shares are listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "MXL." 50 This proxy statement/prospectus incorporates important business and financial information about Parent from other documents that are not included in or delivered with this proxy statement/prospectus. For a list of the documents that are incorporated by reference, see "Where You Can Find More Information." Shark Merger Sub Merger Sub is an exempted company with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the sole purpose of effecting the Merger. Merger Sub has not carried on any activities to date, except for activities incidental to its formation and activities undertaken in connection with the Merger. By operation of the Merger, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. Merger Sub's principal executive office is located at 5966 La Place Court, Suite 100, Carlsbad, California 92008; its telephone number is (760) 692-0711. Effect of the Merger Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement and in accordance with Part XVI of the CICA, if the Merger is completed, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, and the Company will continue as the Surviving Company and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. As a result of the Merger, the ADSs will no longer be publicly traded and will be delisted from Nasdaq. In addition, the Company Shares and ADSs will be deregistered under the Exchange Act, and the Company will no longer file periodic reports with the SEC. If the Merger is completed, you will not own any shares in the Surviving Company. Each ordinary share, par value $0.01 per share, of Merger Sub issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be converted into and become one validly issued, fully paid and non- assessable ordinary share, par value $0.01 per share, of the Surviving Company. The "Effective Time" will occur on the date the Plan of Merger is registered by the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands or such later date as specified in the Plan of Merger in accordance with the CICA. Effect on the Company if the Merger is Not Completed If the Merger Agreement is not approved by the Company shareholders or if the Merger is not completed for any other reason, the Company securityholders will not receive any payment for their Company Shares or ADSs. Instead, the Company will remain an independent public company, the ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq, the Company Shares and ADSs will continue to be registered under the Exchange Act and the Company will continue to file periodic reports with the SEC. In addition, if the Merger is not completed, the Company expects that management will operate the business in a manner similar to that in which it is being operated today and that the Company securityholders will continue to be subject to the same risks and opportunities to which they are currently subject, including risks related to the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates and risks related to adverse economic or industry conditions. Furthermore, if the Merger is not completed, and depending on the circumstances that caused the Merger not to be completed, the trading price of the ADSs and the value of the Company Shares may decline significantly. If that were to occur, it is uncertain when, if ever, the trading price of the ADSs or the value of the Company Shares would return to their respective levels as of the date of this proxy statement/ prospectus. Accordingly, if the Merger is not completed, there can be no assurance as to the effect of these risks and opportunities or the future value of your Company Shares or ADSs. If the Merger is not completed, the Company Board will continue to evaluate and review the Company's business operations, strategic direction and capitalization, among other things, and will make such changes as are deemed appropriate. If the Merger Agreement is not approved by Company shareholders or if the Merger is not completed for any other reason, there can be no assurance that any other transaction acceptable to the Company Board will be offered or that the Company's business, prospects or results of operations will not be adversely impacted. 51 In addition, the Company will be required to pay to Parent a termination fee of $132 million if the Merger Agreement is terminated under certain circumstances, and Parent will be required to pay to the Company a termination fee of $160 million if the Merger Agreement is terminated under certain other circumstances related to a failure to obtain regulatory approvals. For more information please see the section captioned "The Merger Agreement - Termination Fees." Merger Consideration At the Effective Time, (a) each Company Share (other than Excluded Shares, Dissenting Shares and Company Shares represented by each ADS) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration, (b) each ADS (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADS, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per ADS Merger Consideration and (c) each Dissenting Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and the Dissenting Shareholders will not be entitled to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration and will instead only be entitled to payment of the fair value of such Dissenting Shares determined in accordance with the provisions of the CICA. After the Merger is completed, you will have the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration and / or the Per ADS Merger Consideration, as applicable, but you will no longer have any rights as a Company securityholder. No fractional Parent Share will be issued pursuant to the Merger and such fractional share interests will not entitle the owner thereof to vote or to any other rights of a stockholder of Parent. Each Company securityholder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fraction of a Parent Share (after aggregating all Company Shares evidenced by the relevant share certificates, uncertificated shares, ADSs or other acceptable evidence delivered by such Company securityholder to the exchange agent for the Merger) will receive in lieu thereof a cash payment (without interest) in an amount equal to such fractional part of a Parent Share multiplied by the Parent Share VWAP. If, between the date of the Merger Agreement and the Effective Time, any change in the outstanding Company Shares occurs as a result of any stock split, reverse stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, reclassification, reorganization, subdivision, combination, exchange of shares, or other similar event, the Merger Consideration will be equitably adjusted to reflect such event and to provide Company securityholders the same economic effect as contemplated by the Merger Agreement prior to such event. Background of the Merger The following is a description of contacts between representatives of the Company and representatives of the other parties that were involved in the Company's strategic alternative review process. Unless otherwise noted, the dates listed below are the dates that relevant events occurred in Taiwan. The Company Board, together with the Company's management, regularly reviews and assesses the Company's performance, future growth prospects, operational, business, capacity and financial plans and overall strategic direction and considers potential opportunities to strengthen the Company's business and enhance Company securityholder value. These reviews have included consideration of whether the continued execution of the Company's strategy as a stand-alone company, or possible strategic opportunities, acquisitions or combinations with a third party offered the best avenue to maximize Company securityholder value. The Parent Board, together with Parent's management team, from time to time reviews and assesses potential corporate development opportunities and strategic alternatives to strengthen Parent's business and enhance stockholder value, which corporate development opportunities and strategic alternatives included a potential transaction with the Company. 52 On November 16, 2021 (California time), the Parent Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of Parent's management team and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. (" Wilson Sonsini "), outside legal counsel to Parent. Representatives of Parent's management team provided an overview of potential corporate development opportunities, including a potential acquisition of the Company and certain strategic and financial considerations with respect to such a transaction. The Parent Board discussed and deliberated a potential acquisition of the Company and other strategic alternatives and directed Parent's management team to continue to assess corporate development opportunities, including a potential acquisition of the Company. On or about December 21, 2021 (California time), Mr. Steven Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer of Parent, communicated to Mr. Riyadh Lai, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, that Parent was interested in exploring a potential acquisition of the Company. On January 10, 2022 (California time), Mr. Litchfield and Mr. Lai had a discussion during which Mr. Litchfield reiterated Parent's interest in exploring a potential acquisition of the Company and Messrs. Litchfield and Lai discussed arranging a meeting between Dr. Kishore Seendripu, the Chief Executive Officer of Parent, and Mr. Wallace Kou, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. On February 9, 2022, representatives of BMO Capital Markets Corp. (" BMO ") contacted Messrs. Kou and Lai regarding Parent's previously expressed interest in exploring a potential acquisition of the Company, and proposed a call with Dr. Seendripu and Mr. Litchfield to discuss this possibility further. On February 10, 2022, Dr. Seendripu and Mr. Litchfield had a discussion with Mr. Kou and Mr. Lai regarding Parent's interest in exploring a potential acquisition of the Company and Parent's intention to send a written indication of interest to the Company, inclusive of a proposed purchase price, in the coming weeks. Also on February 10, 2022, the Company contacted Goldman Sachs, an investment bank with which the Company has a regular dialogue on strategic matters, regarding Parent's interest in exploring a potential acquisition of the Company and the potential engagement of Goldman Sachs as the Company's financial advisor. In mid-February 2022, representatives of BMO and Parent discussed Parent potentially engaging BMO as its financial advisor in connection with Parent's potential acquisition of the Company. On February 14, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs and K&L Gates LLP (" KLG "), outside legal counsel to the Company, to discuss Parent's expression of interest, a potential strategic alternative review process for the Company and related considerations. Representatives of Goldman Sachs outlined options at the Company Board's disposal for conducting a review process, illustrative timelines related thereto and certain third parties in addition to Parent that may have interest in acquiring the Company. Representatives of KLG then provided an overview of legal considerations relevant to the Company Board in connection with responding to any potential unsolicited proposal. The Company Board authorized Mr. Kou and Mr. Lai to continue to engage in preliminary discussions with representatives of Parent. On February 18, 2022, Dr. Seendripu and Messrs. Litchfield, Kou and Lai had a discussion regarding potential synergies that could result from Parent's acquisition of the Company. On February 23, 2022 (California time), the Parent Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of Parent's management team and Wilson Sonsini. Representatives of Parent's management team provided an overview of potential corporate development opportunities and the discussions with the Company's management team concerning a potential acquisition of the Company and the strategic rationale for pursuing such a transaction. Discussions ensued concerning the opportunities presented by a potential acquisition of the Company, as well as associated challenges and execution risks, including potential regulatory-related closing risks. Further discussion ensued concerning valuation of the Company, a proposed range of acceptable premiums over current ADS trading prices and expectations concerning equity and debt financing structures for the potential acquisition. Following such discussions, the Parent Board unanimously authorized Parent's management team to make an initial proposal to acquire the Company on the financial terms discussed at the meeting, subject to diligence and other customary qualifications. 53 On February 28, 2022, Parent sent the Company a preliminary written indication of interest with respect to a proposed acquisition of the Company in a mixed consideration transaction, with an aggregate implied value of $110.00 per ADS, in which Company securityholders would receive approximately 85% of the consideration in cash, a portion of which would be debt financed, and approximately 15% of the consideration in Parent Shares, together with a request to enter into exclusive negotiations with Parent for 30 days (the " February 28 Parent Proposal "). The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of February 25, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's receipt of the February 28 Parent Proposal, was $73.93. On March 2, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins LLP (" Latham & Watkins "), outside legal counsel to the Company, and KLG. Representatives of Goldman Sachs described the terms of the February 28 Parent Proposal to the Company Board and discussed certain financial aspects thereof. They then led a discussion with the Company Board regarding potential further engagement with Parent to improve the February 28 Parent Proposal and the possibility of conducting a proactive market check by contacting a targeted list of third parties, including a discussion of the five third parties Goldman Sachs believed to be most likely interested in, and capable of, acquiring the Company (the " Potentially Interested Parties "). Representatives of Goldman Sachs further outlined certain process considerations related to a proactive market check, including the importance of reducing the risk of leaks of the strategic alternative review process and maintaining engagement with Parent while conducting such market check with the Potentially Interested Parties. The Company's management team also discussed its recommendation not to include the Company's key customers among the group of Potentially Interested Parties in order to mitigate potential disruptions to the Company's business. Representatives of Latham & Watkins also advised the Company Board on certain process matters in relation to the Company's receipt of the February 28 Parent Proposal and a potential review process generally. Following such discussions, the Company Board authorized the Company's management team and outside advisors to further engage with Parent to attempt to improve the February 28 Parent Proposal, but resolved not to enter into exclusive negotiations with Parent at this time. The Company Board also agreed with the recommendation not to include the Company's key customers among the group of Potentially Interested Parties. The Company Board further authorized representatives of Goldman Sachs, in consultation with the Company's management team and other outside advisors, to contact the Potentially Interested Parties to assess their interest in acquiring the Company. Later on March 2, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs contacted representatives of each of the Potentially Interested Parties regarding their respective interest in engaging in discussions about potentially acquiring the Company. Representatives of two of the Potentially Interested Parties, a strategic company (" Bidder A ") and a private equity sponsor (" Bidder B "), expressed interest in further engaging in the process, while the other three Potentially Interested Parties, all of which were strategic companies, ultimately declined to explore the opportunity to potentially acquire the Company. On March 4, 2022, at the direction of the Company Board, representatives of Goldman Sachs informed representatives of BMO that the Company would not enter into exclusivity with Parent on the basis of the February 28 Parent Proposal, but that the Company was interested in continuing negotiations with Parent regarding a potential acquisition of the Company. Representatives of Goldman Sachs, at the direction of the Company Board, also informed representatives of BMO that the Company Board sought an updated improved proposal from Parent. On March 8, 2022, at the direction of the Company and Parent, representatives of Goldman Sachs and BMO discussed certain process matters, including the negotiation of a confidentiality agreement between the Company and Parent, the Company's upcoming management presentation to Parent and the expected timing of Parent's submission of an updated proposal. Also on March 8, 2022, the Company provided Parent with a draft confidentiality agreement. On March 9, 2022, Parent provided a revised draft confidentiality agreement to the Company and Messrs. Litchfield and Lai had a call to discuss the proposed standstill provision contained therein. Mr. Lai also reiterated on the call that the Company would not enter into exclusive negotiations with Parent on the basis of the February 28 Parent Proposal. 54 Also on March 9, 2022, a representative of BMO and Mr. Lai had a call to discuss Parent's continued interest in a potential acquisition of the Company and related matters. Mr. Lai indicated that the Company had been approached by other potential bidders that seemed enthusiastic about exploring an acquisition of the Company. On March 11, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins, KLG and Conyers Dill & Pearman (" Conyers "), special Cayman Islands legal counsel to the Company. Mr. Lai presented the initial draft of the Company Financial Projections, as defined under the caption "The Merger - Company Financial Projections", to the Company Board, and outlined key assumptions related thereto. Following the Company Board's consideration of Mr. Lai's presentation, representatives of Latham & Watkins, Conyers and KLG then led a legal presentation regarding the Company Board's strategic alternative review process, including discussing with the Company Board the importance of carefully considering alternatives to the February 28 Parent Proposal and mitigating any potential conflicts of interests that may arise in the course of the process. A representative of Conyers then led a discussion of the Company Board's fiduciary duties under the laws of the Cayman Islands, including in the context of a strategic alternative review process. Representatives of Latham & Watkins also provided an update to the Company Board regarding the legal aspects of the process generally, noting that confidentiality agreements were being negotiated with Parent, Bidder A and Bidder B, and that drafts of the definitive transaction documents were being prepared to share with the parties. On March 14, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs called representatives of Bidder A's financial advisor and, separately, representatives of Bidder B, to inform each party that its initial proposal to acquire the Company was due by March 24, 2022, and that the Company's management presentation would occur in the coming days. Also on March 14, 2022, the Company and Bidder B executed a confidentiality agreement, negotiated by representatives of Latham & Watkins and Bidder B, which contained customary limitations regarding the use and disclosure of the Company's confidential information and a customary standstill provision that terminated automatically upon the entry by the Company into a definitive agreement with another bidder. The confidentiality agreement did not include an exclusivity undertaking by the Company. On March 16, 2022, the Company and Bidder A executed a confidentiality agreement, negotiated by representatives of Latham & Watkins and Bidder A, which contained customary limitations regarding the use and disclosure of the Company's confidential information and a customary standstill provision that terminated automatically upon the entry by the Company into a definitive agreement with another bidder. The confidentiality agreement did not include an exclusivity undertaking by the Company. On March 17, 2022, the Company and Parent executed a mutual confidentiality agreement, negotiated by representatives of Latham & Watkins and Wilson Sonsini, which contained customary limitations regarding the use and disclosure of the Company's and Parent's confidential information and a customary mutual standstill provision that terminated automatically upon either party's entry into a definitive agreement with another party. The confidentiality agreement did not include an exclusivity undertaking by the Company. Also on March 17, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs delivered process letters to the financial advisor of Bidder A and representatives of Bidder B that outlined the required contents of each party's initial proposal, including, among other items, the proposed purchase price and form of consideration, sources of financing, transaction structure, required confirmatory due diligence and any material conditions or contingencies to the consummation of a transaction. Between March 17, 2022 and March 21, 2022, representatives of the Company's management team, together with representatives of Goldman Sachs, provided separate management presentations via videoconference to Parent, Bidder A and Bidder B and certain of their respective representatives, during which the Company's market strategy and product development, as well as certain other operational and financial matters, were discussed. During the same period, at the direction of the Company, representatives of Goldman Sachs advised representatives of BMO that Parent should submit an improved proposal in the coming days. 55 On March 22, 2022, Mr. Kou, Mr. Lai and Mr. Nelson Duann, the Company's Senior Vice President of Marketing and R&D, had an in-person meeting with certain members of Bidder A's management team to discuss potential synergies that could result from Bidder A's acquisition of the Company. On March 24, 2022, Bidder A sent the Company a preliminary indication of interest letter following the parameters set forth in the process letter previously shared by Goldman Sachs, in which Bidder A proposed an acquisition of the Company in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $95.00 per ADS, funded with cash on hand (the " March 24 Bidder A Proposal "). Also on March 24, 2022, Bidder B sent the Company a preliminary indication of interest letter following the parameters set forth in the process letter previously shared by Goldman Sachs, in which Bidder B proposed an acquisition of the Company in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $96.00 per ADS, funded with a combination of debt financing and equity commitments available to Bidder B, together with a request to enter into exclusive negotiations with Bidder B for two weeks (the " March 24 Bidder B Proposal "). A representative of Bidder B also called Mr. Kou shortly thereafter to explain Bidder B's valuation of the Company. The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of March 23, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's receipt of the March 24 Bidder A Proposal and the March 24 Bidder B Proposal, was $68.77. Between March 24, 2022 and March 27, 2022, at the direction of the Company, representatives of Goldman Sachs had several discussions with representatives of Bidder A and Bidder A's financial advisor regarding the March 24 Bidder A Proposal. Following advice from representatives of Goldman Sachs, provided at the direction of the Company, that Bidder A needed to increase the purchase price presented in the March 24 Bidder A Proposal, Bidder A indicated it intended to submit a revised proposal by March 28, 2022 that would increase the purchase price to between $115.00 and $120.00 per ADS. On March 25, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs had separate calls with representatives of Bidder B and Bidder B's financial advisor, during which representatives of Goldman Sachs indicated, at the direction of the Company, that Bidder B needed to increase the purchase price presented in the March 24 Bidder B Proposal. Representatives of Bidder B stated that they would consider Goldman Sachs' feedback, but did not commit to submitting an updated proposal. On March 26, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs informed representatives of BMO that another bidder had previewed a proposal to acquire the Company that would likely exceed the purchase price in the February 28 Parent Proposal. On March 28, 2022, Parent sent the Company an updated written indication of interest, in which Parent reaffirmed the purchase price, consideration mix, sources of funding and exclusivity request in the February 28 Parent Proposal (the " March 28 Parent Proposal "). Shortly after the delivery of the March 28 Parent Proposal, at the direction of Parent, representatives of BMO indicated to representatives of Goldman Sachs that Parent would consider increasing its proposed purchase price following Parent's completion of additional due diligence. Also on March 28, 2022, Bidder A sent the Company an updated written indication of interest (the " March 28 Bidder A Proposal "), in which Bidder A increased its proposed purchase price to $115.00 per ADS in cash. The other proposed terms outlined in the March 24 Bidder A Proposal remained substantially the same in the March 28 Bidder A Proposal. The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of March 25, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's receipt of the March 28 Parent Proposal and the March 28 Bidder A Proposal, was $69.34. 56 On March 29, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins, KLG and Conyers. Mr. Lai provided an update for the Company Board regarding the Company Financial Projections, noting that the Company's management team had made certain immaterial updates to the Company Financial Projections after the meeting of the Company Board on March 11, 2022. Following further discussion, the Company Board approved the Company Financial Projections for use in Goldman Sachs' financial analyses of any proposals to acquire the Company and in any fairness opinion rendered by Goldman Sachs related thereto, and approved sharing certain portions of the Company Financial Projections with any parties considering an acquisition of the Company. Representatives of Goldman Sachs then described the terms of each bidder's most recent proposal and summarized Goldman Sachs' recent communications with representatives of each bidder, noting that Parent and Bidder A were considering an increase to the proposed purchase price in their respective proposals, while Bidder B would not commit to improving the March 24 Bidder B Proposal. Representatives of Goldman Sachs then discussed certain financial aspects of each proposal. Following this discussion, representatives of Latham & Watkins advised the Company Board on the next steps in the strategic alterative review process, and explained that updated process letters with instructions for submitting final proposals would be shared with the bidders that the Company Board elected to continue negotiating with, and that each such bidder would be sent drafts of the definitive transaction documents and permitted access to a virtual data room to facilitate further due diligence of the Company. Representatives of Latham & Watkins further described certain key provisions contained in the drafts of the definitive transaction documents. The Company Board discussed the presentations made by Goldman Sachs and Latham & Watkins and, on the basis of Bidder B's inability to commit to improving the March 24 Bidder B Proposal, directed representatives of Goldman Sachs to inform Bidder B that it would not be invited to participate as a potential acquiror of the Company in the next round of the review process. The Company Board also authorized the Company's management team and outside advisors to further engage in negotiations with Parent and Bidder A, and approved the proposed terms of the definitive transaction documents as presented by representatives of Latham & Watkins. The Company Board then excused representatives of Goldman Sachs from the meeting in order to consider the proposed engagement letter with Goldman Sachs regarding its service as the Company's financial advisor in the review process. Following consideration of the terms of the proposed engagement letter, and the customary conflict disclosures that Goldman Sachs would be required to make in relation to each party involved in the review process, the Company Board directed the Company's management team to execute the proposed engagement letter on behalf of the Company. On March 30, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs, pursuant to the direction of the Company, provided representatives of BMO an update on the Company's review process, noting that the Company Board selected a certain number of parties to move forward as a potential acquiror in the next round of the Company's review process. Representatives of Goldman Sachs also explained that Parent would need to improve the March 28 Parent Proposal in order to conclude a transaction with the Company. They also noted that a process letter would be sent to Parent the following day regarding the submission of final proposals, and that a virtual data room would be opened to facilitate due diligence of the Company. Also on March 30, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs sent updated process letters to representatives of Parent and Bidder A, which directed Parent and Bidder A to deliver final proposals by April 21, 2022, and otherwise included substantially similar parameters as the process letters previously shared with Bidder A and Bidder B on March 17, 2022. Also on March 30, 2022, at the direction of the Company, representatives of Goldman Sachs informed representatives of Bidder B's financial advisor that Bidder B had not advanced to the next round of the strategic alternative review process. On March 31, 2022, representatives of Bidder B called representatives of the Company's management team to inform them that Bidder B would try to improve the March 24 Bidder B Proposal. However, following this call, Bidder B did not again contact the Company or any of its outside advisors regarding the March 24 Bidder B Proposal or any improvements thereto. On April 1, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs posted the draft merger agreement prepared by representatives of Latham & Watkins to the virtual data room for review by Parent and Bidder A. On April 5, 2022, representatives of Wilson Sonsini contacted representatives of Latham & Watkins to request, on behalf of Parent, that certain potential financing sources for Parent's proposed acquisition of the Company be designated as Parent's representatives under the previously executed confidentiality agreement between Parent and the Company so that Parent would be permitted to share certain of the Company's confidential information with such financing sources. Later the same day, the Company consented to the proposed designations. On April 6, 2022, representatives of Parent, BMO, Wilson Sonsini, Latham & Watkins, KLG and Goldman Sachs participated in a videoconference to discuss the regulatory approval process in connection with a potential transaction between Parent and the Company. 57 On April 7, 2022, Mr. Kou and Dr. Seendripu had an in-person meeting to discuss potential synergies that could result from Parent's acquisition of the Company. Later on April 7, 2022, representatives of Bidder A's financial advisors discussed the process timeline with representatives of Goldman Sachs. During this conversation, representatives of Goldman Sachs encouraged Bidder A to further improve its proposal. Also beginning on April 7, 2022, representatives of the Company's management team, together with various of the Company's outside advisors, conducted a series of due diligence sessions with representatives of both Parent and Bidder A, which included discussions of financial, tax, operational, human resources and legal matters relevant to the Company. Several such sessions were held over the ensuing weeks. On April 8, 2022, representatives of Bidder A's outside legal counsel sent a revised draft of the merger agreement between Bidder A and the Company, which reflected Bidder A's proposed changes on a number of key issues, including the parties' respective regulatory-related obligations and deal protection provisions impacting closing certainty, the Company's interim operating obligations and termination fees. On April 9, 2022, at the direction of Parent, a representative of BMO had a discussion with Mr. Lai regarding various process matters. On April 11, 2022, representatives of Bidder A's outside legal counsel and Latham & Watkins met via videoconference to discuss Bidder A's revised draft of the merger agreement between Bidder A and the Company. Also on April 11, 2022, representatives of Wilson Sonsini sent an issues list to representatives of Latham & Watkins regarding the draft Merger Agreement, which reflected certain proposed changes on a number of key issues, including those related to deal structure, financing matters, the parties' respective regulatory-related obligations impacting closing certainty, the outside termination date and termination fees. On April 13, 2022, representatives of Wilson Sonsini and Latham & Watkins met via videoconference to discuss the terms of the draft of the Merger Agreement, including those raised in Parent's April 11 issues list. During this videoconference, representatives of Latham & Watkins encouraged Parent to submit a full mark-up of the draft of the Merger Agreement. Also on April 13, 2022, representatives of Latham & Watkins sent a revised draft of the merger agreement between the Company and Bidder A to representatives of Bidder A's outside legal counsel, which proposed several changes to the previous draft, including with respect to the parties' respective regulatory- related obligations impacting closing certainty and the Company's interim operating covenants. Later on April 13, 2022, representatives of Latham & Watkins, Goldman Sachs and Bidder A's outside legal counsel met via videoconference to discuss the requisite regulatory approvals in connection with a potential transaction and between Bidder A and the Company. On April 14, 2022, representatives of Bidder A's financial advisors and Goldman Sachs, at the direction of the Company, discussed certain matters relevant to Bidder A's delivery of a revised proposal, including the parties' respective regulatory obligations that would be important to the closing certainty of a potential acquisition of the Company by Bidder A. Also on April 14, 2022, representatives of a strategic company (" Party A "), which is a key customer of the Company, contacted representatives of Goldman Sachs to express preliminary interest in engaging in discussions to acquire the Company. Representatives of Goldman Sachs contacted certain members of the Company's management team to convey Party A's interest. Consistent with the Company Board's determination at its meeting on March 2, 2022 regarding the involvement of key customers in the Company's strategic alternative review process, and after discussion with the Company's management team, representatives of Goldman Sachs informed Party A that the Company was not interested in engaging in discussions with Party A at the present time. On April 15, 2022, representatives of the Company's and Parent's management teams and certain of their respective outside advisors participated in a reverse due diligence session related to Parent's business and operations. 58 On April 18, 2022 and April 19, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs, Bidder A and Bidder A's financial advisors had several discussions regarding Bidder A's potential submission of a final proposal to acquire the Company, including with respect to Bidder A's consideration of alternative deal structures. Also on April 19, 2022, representatives of Wilson Sonsini shared a revised draft of the Merger Agreement with representatives of Latham & Watkins, which reflected Parent's view on the material terms previously discussed between Wilson Sonsini and Latham & Watkins on April 13, 2022, including a proposed fiduciary termination fee payable by the Company equal to 4% of the Company's equity value, a reverse antitrust termination fee payable by Parent equal to 3% of the Company's equity value and a nine-month outside termination date with one three-month extension that could be exercised in relation to regulatory matters. Also on April 19, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins and KLG to consider the adoption of a retention bonus plan designed to retain key employees during the strategic alternative review process, including in the interim period between the signing and closing of any potential transaction to sell the Company. Mr. Lai, together with representatives of Latham & Watkins, described a summary of the plan to the Company Board and explained that the Company's management team would work with the Company's outside advisors to prepare documents to effectuate the plan should the Company Board approve the summary, and that the plan and such related documentation would be shared with Parent and Bidder A in the course of due diligence. Following discussion of the plan, the Company Board approved the summary presented by Mr. Lai and directed the Company's management team, in coordination with the Company's outside advisors, to prepare documents to effectuate the plan. On April 21, 2022, representatives of Bidder A and Bidder A's financial advisor informed representatives of Goldman Sachs that Bidder A would not be submitting a final proposal to acquire the Company and that Bidder A was also unable to reaffirm the $115.00 per ADS purchase price proposed in the March 28 Bidder A Proposal. On April 22, 2022, Parent sent the Company a written proposal to acquire the Company in a mixed consideration transaction comprised of $89.76 of cash and 0.4532 Parent Shares per ADS, with an aggregate implied value of $110.00 per ADS, based on the closing Parent Share price on April 21, 2022 (the " April 22 Parent Proposal "). Representatives of Parent also shared a revised draft of the Merger Agreement with the Company concurrently with its delivery of the April 22 Parent Proposal. In a call with representatives of BMO shortly following Parent's delivery of the April 22 Parent Proposal, representatives of Goldman Sachs, at the direction of the Company, indicated that Parent would likely need to increase the proposed purchase price for its proposal to be compelling to the Company Board. Following a verbal request for exclusivity relayed by BMO on behalf of Parent, representatives of Goldman Sachs also reiterated that the Company did not plan to enter into exclusive negotiations with Parent. The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of April 21, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's receipt of the April 22 Parent Proposal, was $76.68. Later on April 22, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins and KLG. Representatives of Goldman Sachs provided an update on the strategic alternative review process, and described the terms of the April 22 Parent Proposal, Goldman Sachs' financial analysis thereof and Bidder A's decision not to submit a final proposal. They explained that representatives of Bidder A did not elaborate on Bidder A's decision, but noted that given Bidder A's focus on the regulatory-related obligations in the draft merger agreement, regulatory risks associated with a potential transaction between the Company and Bidder A may have been a factor. The Company Board discussed these matters and determined that the Company should continue negotiating with Parent to obtain the best price and transaction terms in the definitive transaction documents reasonably available from Parent. On April 23, 2022, representatives of Latham & Watkins sent a revised draft of the Merger Agreement to representatives of Wilson Sonsini, which proposed a number of changes, including with respect to the Company's interim operating covenants, the parameters that would need to be satisfied in order for the Company Board to evaluate, and exercise its fiduciary duties in connection with, alternative transaction proposals in the interim period and the parties' respective regulatory-related obligations impacting closing certainty. The revised draft also proposed a fiduciary termination fee payable by the Company equal to 3% of the Company's equity value, a reverse antitrust termination fee payable by Parent equal to 7% of the Company's equity value and a nine-month outside termination date with two three-month extensions that could be exercised in relation to regulatory matters. 59 On April 25, 2022, representatives of Latham & Watkins and Wilson Sonsini met via videoconference to discuss outstanding issues in the Merger Agreement and certain other process matters. Also on April 25, 2022, at the direction of the Company and Parent, representatives of Goldman Sachs and BMO had a call to discuss certain proposed terms in the Merger Agreement, including those related to regulatory matters and termination fees, as well as the timeline to potentially concluding definitive transaction documents between the Company and Parent. Also on April 25, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the Company was exploring a sale amid takeover interest from unidentified third parties. The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of April 22, 2022, the last full trading day prior to Bloomberg's report, was $77.09. Also on April 25, 2022, representatives of Bidder A called representatives of Goldman Sachs to discuss Bidder A's interest in re-engaging in negotiations to acquire the Company. Representatives of Bidder A indicated that Bidder A would consider doing so, but they were unable to confirm that Bidder A would submit an updated proposal to acquire the Company. Also on April 25, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins and KLG, to discuss the status of the Company's strategic alternative review process and related considerations, including with respect to the possible impact of Bloomberg's report regarding a potential sale of the Company, the estimated timing of concluding a transaction with Parent and certain key terms in the Merger Agreement, including the parties' respective obligations related to regulatory matters impacting closing certainty and termination fees. Representatives of Goldman Sachs also provided an update regarding their conversation with representatives of Bidder A earlier on April 25, 2022. The Company Board then discussed with representatives of Goldman Sachs and Latham & Watkins the regulatory requirements associated with a transaction involving Bidder A, including the importance of obtaining a substantial regulatory efforts commitment from Bidder A should negotiations recommence to enhance the closing certainty of such a transaction. Also on April 25, 2022 (California time), the Parent Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of Parent's management team and Wilson Sonsini. Representatives of Parent's management team provided an update on discussions with the Company regarding a potential transaction, including the Company's request for Parent to increase the proposed purchase price in the April 22 Parent Proposal. Representatives of Parent's management team then reviewed the strategic rationale to pursue a transaction with the Company, which was previously discussed with the Parent Board during its February 23, 2022 meeting. The Parent Board discussed and deliberated such matters, including with respect to the potential to expand Parent's scale and the complementary nature of the Company's markets to those of Parent, as well as risks associated with the Company's greater relative focus on consumer markets. Representatives of Parent's management team and Wilson Sonsini then provided an overview of the proposed transaction structure, Parent's financing sources and the financial impact of the proposed transaction on Parent, including with respect to potential synergies in the transaction and the potential transaction timeline. The Parent Board discussed and deliberated such matters, and assessed the potential financial synergies in connection with an acquisition of the Company. Representatives of Wilson Sonsini then presented with respect to the regulatory process and potential regulatory risks of the potential transaction with the Company, and the Parent Board discussed and deliberated such matters, including with respect to the covenants and other terms of the definitive transaction documents that the Company sought in connection therewith. The Parent Board also discussed and deliberated the geopolitical risks associated with the potential transaction in light of current relations between China and the United States and the potential for degradation of the relationship between the two countries. A further discussion and deliberation ensued concerning the consequences and risks of an extended regulatory review period to both the Company and Parent, including the extent to which the definitive transaction documents could and would preserve flexibility for Parent to pursue other acquisition transactions, customer and employee retention considerations, and the pricing structure for the equity portion of the proposed merger consideration. Representatives of Wilson Sonsini then presented with respect to the expected material negotiating points in the definitive transaction documents, including Parent's regulatory covenants, such as restrictions on Parent's ability to pursue other acquisition transactions during the pendency of the transaction with the Company, the Company and Parent termination fees and the outside termination date. There was then discussion regarding the possible impact of Bloomberg's report about a potential sale of the Company and the potential for a similar news report to mention Parent as a potential bidder. 60 On April 27, 2022, representatives of Wilson Sonsini delivered a revised draft of the Merger Agreement to representatives of Latham & Watkins. Among other changes to the key provisions previously discussed by the parties, Parent reasserted the amounts of the Company and Parent termination fees originally proposed in the April 19, 2022 draft of the Merger Agreement, but agreed to the Company's proposed outside termination date of nine months with two three-month extensions that could be exercised in relation to regulatory matters. Also on April 27, 2022, representatives of the Company's management team, together with representatives of Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins and KLG, held a financial due diligence session with representatives of Parent and BMO. Also on April 27, 2022, at the direction of Parent, representatives of BMO called Mr. Lai to discuss the transaction timeline proposed by Parent. On April 28, 2022, representatives of Latham & Watkins sent a revised draft of the Merger Agreement to representatives of Wilson Sonsini. In addition to certain other revisions, the Company reasserted the amounts of the Company and Parent termination fees originally proposed in the April 23, 2022 draft of the Merger Agreement. Also on April 28, 2022, representatives of Bidder A's financial advisors informed representatives of Goldman Sachs on a call that Bidder A received an inbound indication of interest from a private equity sponsor (" Party B ") to submit a joint proposal with Bidder A to acquire the Company. Representatives of Goldman Sachs informed the representatives of Bidder A's financial advisor that if Bidder A and Party B sought to submit a joint proposal to acquire the Company, they would need to submit such proposal in writing as soon as practicable in order to remain competitive in the strategic alternative review process. Also on April 28, 2022 (California time), the Parent Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of Parent's management team and Wilson Sonsini. Representatives of Parent's management team provided an update on discussions with the Company regarding Parent's potential acquisition of the Company. Representatives of Wilson Sonsini then provided an overview of the terms of BMO's engagement as Parent's financial advisor in connection with the potential transaction with the Company, and the customary conflict disclosures that BMO would provide the Parent Board in relation to the Company and, thereafter, the Parent Board formally approved the engagement of BMO and directed Parent's management team to execute the proposed engagement letter on behalf of Parent. Also on April 28, 2022, a representative of BMO and Mr. Lai had a call to discuss the timeline for potentially concluding definitive transaction documents between the Company and Parent. On April 29, 2022, Parent reaffirmed to the Company the April 22 Parent Proposal of $110.00 aggregate implied value per ADS, although with a revised consideration mix of $90.54 of cash and 0.388 Parent Shares based on the closing Parent Share price as of April 28, 2022 (the " April 29 Parent Proposal "). In a call with representatives of BMO immediately prior to Parent's delivery of the April 29 Parent Proposal, representatives of Goldman Sachs, pursuant to the direction of the Company, reiterated its previous guidance that Parent would likely need to increase the proposed purchase price in order for Parent's proposal to be compelling to the Company Board. They also reaffirmed the Company Board's prior decision not to enter into exclusive negotiations with Parent. The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of April 28, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's receipt of the April 29 Parent Proposal, was $83.25. Also on April 29, 2022, Bidder A contacted representatives of Goldman Sachs to inform them that Party B would be unable to submit a timely joint proposal with Bidder A to acquire the Company. 61 Also on April 29, 2022 (California time), the Parent Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of Parent's management team, BMO, Wilson Sonsini, and Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC (" Rice Hadley "), an international strategic consulting firm engaged by Parent. Representatives of Rice Hadley presented on the current international relations between China and the United States and certain geopolitical and economic risks in the context of a potential transaction with the Company, including the deterioration in the relationship between China and the United States, the ongoing and potential further decoupling of certain industries between China and the United States, particularly in the technology and the semiconductor industries, and certain risks associated with technology transfers and development in China, cybersecurity, and data protection. Representatives of Rice Hadley then further described the possibility of investment restrictions in, and export restrictions effecting, China. There was then discussion and deliberation with respect to the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approvals in light of the unpredictable geopolitical environment. Representatives of Rice Hadley then left the meeting, and representatives of Parent's management team provided an update on discussions with the Company regarding a potential acquisition of the Company. Representatives of Parent's management team then presented a financial presentation addressing, among other things, a potential recession and Parent's ability to service acquisition indebtedness in various scenarios. BMO then reviewed with the Parent Board certain financial aspects of Parent's contemplated transaction to acquire the Company, and discussion and deliberation ensued related to such matters, including with respect to the business and cyclicality risks of entering direct consumer markets measured against scale benefits of the acquisition of the Company. Representatives of Wilson Sonsini presented with respect to the fiduciary duties of the Parent Board in evaluating the potential transaction with the Company, as well as the material proposed terms of the Merger Agreement and the contemplated debt financing. On April 30, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs, at the direction of the Company, connected representatives of Bidder A and Bidder B, and encouraged them to submit a joint proposal to acquire the Company. On April 30, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs, pursuant to the direction of the Company, informed representatives of BMO that the implied value of the April 29 Parent Proposal was lower than the implied value of the April 22 Parent Proposal in light of changes in the trading price of Parent Shares and encouraged Parent to submit an improved proposal. On May 1, 2022, representatives of Bidder B and Goldman Sachs discussed on a call Bidder B's potential joint proposal with Bidder A, and representatives of Goldman Sachs advised Bidder B to submit a proposal with Bidder A as soon as practicable. On May 2, 2022, Mr. Litchfield called Mr. Lai to express Parent's interest in signing definitive transaction documents in the coming days. Mr. Lai indicated that the Company was prepared to move quickly toward signing, but reiterated that Parent would likely need to increase its proposed purchase price in order for its proposal to be compelling to the Company Board. Also on May 2, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs reaffirmed to Bidder B's financial advisor that Bidder A and Bidder B needed to submit any potential joint proposal to acquire the Company in writing as soon as practicable in order to remain competitive in the strategic alternative review process. On May 3, 2022, Parent sent the Company a revised written proposal to acquire the Company in a mixed consideration transaction, comprised of $92.54 of cash and 0.388 Parent Shares, with an aggregate implied value of $112.16 per ADS, based on the closing Parent Share price on May 2, 2022 (the " May 3 Parent Proposal "). Shortly following Parent's delivery thereof, representatives of Goldman Sachs and BMO had a call to discuss the May 3 Parent Proposal, during which representatives of Goldman Sachs, at the direction of the Company, encouraged Parent to further improve its proposal, and also noted that certain covenants in the proposed definitive transaction documents with respect to the interim operations of the Company's business were unduly restrictive. The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of May 2, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's receipt of the May 3 Parent Proposal, was $79.54. Also on May 3, 2022, representatives of Wilson Sonsini shared a revised draft of the Merger Agreement with representatives of Latham & Watkins, which included a number of revisions relating to the Company's interim operating obligations, the Company's obligations to assist Parent in obtaining financing to fund the transaction and Parent's regulatory-related obligations impacting closing certainty, among other items. Parent also proposed identical Parent and Company termination fee amounts equal to approximately 4% of the Company's equity value. 62 Also on May 3, 2022, representatives of Goldman Sachs shared with Bidder A and Bidder B a revised draft of the merger agreement between the Company and Bidder A that was previously shared with Bidder A on April 13, 2022, in order to encourage timely negotiations between the parties should Bidder A and Bidder B submit a joint proposal to acquire the Company. The revised draft included certain revisions relating to terminations fees and the parties' respective regulatory-related obligations and other matters relating to closing certainty. On May 4, 2022, Dr. Seendripu, together with representatives of BMO, informed representatives of Goldman Sachs on a call that Parent planned to imminently submit a revised proposal, and such proposal would represent Parent's best and final offer. He also indicated that, in light of Bloomberg contacting Parent regarding its interest in acquiring the Company and an expected forthcoming media report linking Parent to the Company's strategic alternative review process, Parent would revoke its proposal if the Company did not expeditiously enter into definitive transaction documents with Parent. Shortly thereafter, Parent sent the Company a revised written proposal to acquire the Company in a mixed consideration transaction, comprised of $93.54 of cash and 0.388 Parent Shares, with an aggregate implied value of $113.31 per ADS, based on the closing Parent Share price on May 3, 2022 (the " May 4 Parent Proposal "). The closing sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq as of May 3, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the Company's receipt of the May 4 Parent Proposal, was $81.53. Also on May 4, 2022 (California time), the Parent Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of Parent's management team and Wilson Sonsini. Representatives of Parent's management team and Wilson Sonsini provided an update on the discussions and negotiations with the Company. Representatives of Wilson Sonsini then provided an overview of the Parent Board's fiduciary duties in connection with its evaluation of the potential transaction and an overview of the material terms of the Merger Agreement and the contemplated debt financing. Representative of Wilson Sonsini also reviewed the proposed Parent Board resolutions for approving the Merger Agreement, the debt financing, the Merger and the other Transactions, as well as certain customary ancillary matters. BMO then joined the meeting and reviewed with the Parent Board certain financial aspects of Parent's contemplated transaction to acquire the Company. After further discussions with representatives of Parent's management team, BMO, and Wilson Sonsini, the Parent Board adopted resolutions approving the Merger Agreement, the debt financing, the Merger and the other Transactions, as well as certain customary ancillary matters. Later on May 4, 2022, representatives of the Company's and Parent's management teams and certain of their respective outside advisors participated in a reverse due diligence session regarding Parent's business and operations. Following this session, the Company's outside advisors finalized their reverse due diligence of Parent, which was undertaken at the direction of the Company Board in light of the stock component of Parent's various proposals to acquire the Company. Based on the terms of the May 4 Parent Proposal, the Company securityholders were anticipated to own approximately 14% of the fully diluted Parent Shares following the Closing. Later on May 4, 2022, the Company Board held a meeting, together with certain representatives of the Company's management team, Goldman Sachs, Latham & Watkins, KLG and Conyers. Representatives of Goldman Sachs described the terms of the May 4 Parent Proposal to the Company Board. They explained that the May 4 Parent Proposal represented Parent's best and final offer, and that Parent was prepared to revoke the May 4 Parent Proposal should the Company not quickly conclude definitive transaction documents with Parent. Following this discussion, representatives of Goldman Sachs provided a read out to the Company Board of the reverse due diligence sessions held with Parent on April 15, 2022 and earlier in the day on May 4, 2022, and also described trends in the trading price of Parent Shares over recent years. Representatives of Goldman Sachs then updated the Company Board on Goldman Sachs' recent discussions with Bidder A and Bidder B regarding their potential joint proposal to acquire the Company, noting that, based on such discussions, Bidder A and Bidder B would likely be unable to quickly propose and negotiate an actionable transaction with the Company. Following the Company Board's consideration of these developments, representatives of Latham & Watkins described the results of Goldman Sachs' customary conflict disclosures that were previewed at the March 29, 2022 meeting of the Company Board, noting that Goldman Sachs had not received any fees from Parent in the previous two years and had no significant relationships that would otherwise call into question the independence of its financial analysis or fairness opinion. Representatives of Latham & Watkins then provided an overview of the key terms in the proposed definitive transaction documents with Parent, certain matters still under negotiation with Parent and the proposed board resolutions for approving the Merger Agreement, the Transactions, including the Merger, and certain customary ancillary matters. Following this discussion, a representative of Conyers again provided an overview of the Company Board's fiduciary duties under the laws of the Cayman Islands, including in the context of a strategic alternative review process. Representatives of Goldman Sachs then reviewed with the Company Board its financial analysis of the May 4 Parent Proposal, and rendered its oral opinion, which was subsequently confirmed by delivery of its written opinion, dated May 5, 2022, to the Company Board that, as of such date, and based upon and subject to the factors and assumptions set forth in its opinion, the Merger Consideration to be paid to the Company securityholders (other than Parent and its affiliates) was fair from a financial point of view to such Company securityholders, as more fully described under the caption "The Merger - Fairness Opinion of Goldman Sachs." After further discussions with its financial and legal advisors and representatives of the Company's management team, including with respect to the various advantages and risks of the proposed transaction (which are more fully described below under the caption "The Merger - Reasons for the Merger and Recommendation of the Company Board"), the Company Board unanimously adopted resolutions approving the Merger Agreement (with such final changes as approved by the Company's management), the Transactions, including the Merger, and certain customary ancillary matters. 63 Later on May 4, 2022, representatives of Bidder A and Bidder B informed representatives of Goldman Sachs that Bidder A and Bidder B were unable to submit a joint proposal to acquire the Company. On May 4, 2022 and May 5, 2022, representatives of Latham & Watkins and Wilson Sonsini exchanged several drafts of the Merger Agreement and the other transaction documents, and representatives of the Company's and Parent's management teams, Latham & Watkins, Wilson Sonsini and certain of the parties' other outside advisors participated in a number of negotiations via videoconference regarding the remaining open points in the definitive transaction documents, which largely related to the Company's interim operating obligations, termination fees and certain technical items. During such negotiations, Parent and the Company agreed to a fiduciary termination fee payable by the Company equal to approximately 3.4% of the Company's equity value and a reverse antitrust termination fee payable by Parent equal to approximately 4.1% of the Company's equity value. Also on May 5, 2022, during the course of the foregoing negotiations, Bloomberg reported that Parent was in talks to acquire the Company. Later on May 5, 2022, following the conclusion of negotiations of the definitive transaction documents, and before U.S. markets opened, each of the Company, Parent and Merger Sub executed and delivered the Merger Agreement and the Company and Parent issued a joint press release announcing the execution of the Merger Agreement. Parent's Reasons for the Merger At its meeting on May 4, 2022, held to evaluate the proposed Merger, the Parent Board determined (i) that the Merger and Parent's entry into the Merger Agreement is consistent with and in furtherance of the long-term business strategy of Parent and is fair to, in the best interests of Parent and its stockholders; and (ii) that the consummation of the Merger and the other transactions pursuant to the terms and conditions substantially as set forth in the Merger Agreement and all exhibits, annexes and schedules thereto (collectively, the " Agreements ") and as described and discussed at the meeting of the Parent Board is in the best interests of Parent and its stockholders. In evaluating the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger, the Parent Board consulted with Parent's senior management, its outside legal advisors, Wilson Sonsini, Fangda Partners (People's Republic of China outside legal advisor to Parent), LCS & Partners (Republic of China outside legal advisor to Parent), Appleby Global Services Limited (Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands outside legal advisor to Parent), Rice Hadley, and its financial advisor, BMO. In the course of reaching its determination (i) that the Merger and Parent's entry into the Merger Agreement is consistent with and in furtherance of the long-term business strategy of Parent and is fair to, in the best interests of Parent and its stockholders; and (ii) that the consummation of the Merger and the other transactions pursuant to the terms and conditions substantially as set forth in the Agreements and as described and discussed at the meeting of the Parent Board is in the best interests of Parent and its stockholders, the Parent Board considered a variety of factors, including its knowledge of the Company's business, operations, financial condition and prospects, as well as the risks in achieving those prospects, including uncertainties associated with achieving financial benefits. In making its determination, the Parent Board focused, among other things, on the following material factors (not necessarily in order of relative importance): 64 • Combined Scale. The Parent Board considered the potential scale of the combined businesses of Parent and the Company, which is expected, among other things, to have over $2 billion in annual revenue and to provide additional technology, resources, and capabilities to accelerate product innovation and sales, improve operational efficiency, drive lower manufacturing costs, and generate run- rate synergies of at least $100 million to be realized within 18 months after the Transactions close. • Market Expansion. The Parent Board considered management's belief that Parent would benefit from the ability to penetrate the large growing storage market. Parent would also benefit from the combination of Parent's RF, analog/mixed-signal, and processing capabilities with the Company's market leading NAND flash controller technology, which would complete a total technology stack that fully captures end-to-end platform functionality and accelerates expansion into enterprise, data center, industrial, IoT, edge compute, and consumer markets. • Accretive. The Parent Board considered that the Merger is expected to be immediately accretive to Parent's non-GAAP earnings per share. • Strategy. The Parent Board considered the strategic and transformative nature of the Merger, combining two semiconductor companies across a diversified set of end-markets, which is expected, among other things, to create a highly diversified technology platform with strong positions across the broadband, connectivity, infrastructure, and storage end markets. • Customer Engagement. The Parent Board considered management's belief that Parent will benefit from expanded resources to better support the combined company's broad customer relationships with their long-term storage product roadmap requirements and that the Company's NAND flash controller technology and customer relationships complement Parent's leadership in broadband, connectivity, and infrastructure markets. • Reputation. The Parent Board considered the strength of the Company's brand equity and customer trust. • Historical Information. The Parent Board considered the historical information concerning Parent's and the Company's respective businesses, financial performance and condition, operations, technology, management and competitive position. • Financial Conditions. The Parent Board considered management's view of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of each of the Company and Parent before and after giving effect to the Merger. • Market Conditions. The Parent Board considered current financial market conditions and historical market prices, volatility and trading information with respect to Parent Shares and the ADSs. • Merger Consideration. The Parent Board considered the amount and form of Merger Consideration to be paid by Parent in the Merger and other financial terms of the Transactions, including the fact that the exchange ratios are fixed. • Merger Agreement Terms. The Parent Board considered the reasonableness of the terms of the Merger Agreement, including the parties' representations, warranties and covenants, the conditions to their respective obligations, and the termination rights of, and termination fees payable by, the parties. • Due Diligence. The Parent Board considered the reports from management and advisors of Parent as to the results of the due diligence investigation of the Company, including meetings with its management and its financial, legal and other advisors. 65 The Parent Board also considered a number of countervailing uncertainties and risks in its deliberations concerning the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger, and the following (not necessarily in order of relative importance): • Risks Relating to the Benefits of the Transactions. The Parent Board considered the risk that the potential benefits sought in the Merger might not be fully realized and the challenges and difficulties relating to combining the operations of Parent and the Company. • Risks of Failure to Complete the Transactions. The Parent Board considered the possibility that the Merger might not be consummated, or that consummation might be unduly delayed, and the effect of public announcement of the Merger on Parent's sales and operating results and Parent's ability to retain key management, marketing, technical and other personnel during the pendency of, and following any termination of, the Merger. • Risks Relating to Costs of the Transactions. The Parent Board considered the substantial charges to be incurred in connection with the Merger, including costs of financial advisors, legal counsel, and other advisors and of obtaining the necessary financing to consummate the Transactions and integrating the businesses and other transaction expenses arising from the Merger. • Risks Relating to Personnel. The Parent Board considered the risk that despite the efforts of Parent and the Company, key personnel of Parent or the Company might not remain employed with Parent or the Company during the pendency of or following consummation of the Merger. • Risks Relating to Operations. The Parent Board considered certain restrictions on Parent's ability to operate during the pendency of the Merger and its ability to make certain acquisitions during the pendency of the Merger. • Risks Relating to Governmental Approvals or Imposition of Conditions. The Parent Board considered Parent's obligations under the Merger Agreement, including obligations to undertake certain mitigation measures that may be required to obtain applicable antitrust approvals and obligations to pay a termination fee under certain circumstances, in each case, subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement. • Risks Relating to the Geopolitical Environment. The Parent Board considered the current international relations between China and the United States and certain geopolitical and economic risks in the context of the Transactions, including the deterioration in the relationship between China and the United States, ongoing and potential further decoupling within certain industries between China and the United States (particularly in the technology and the semiconductor industries), certain risks associated with technology transfers and development in China, cybersecurity, and data protection, and the possibility of investment restrictions in, and export restrictions effecting, China. The Parent Board also considered the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approvals in light of the unpredictable geopolitical environment. • Other Strategic Alternatives. The Parent Board considered the risk that the Transactions may limit Parent's ability to engage in additional future strategic acquisitions. • Other Risks and Uncertainties. The Parent Board considered various other risks associated with the Transactions and the businesses of Parent and the Company, following the Merger as described in the section entitled "Risk Factors." The Parent Board determined that the benefits expected to be achieved for Parent as a result of the Merger outweighed these potential risks and uncertainties. The Parent Board recognized that there can be no assurance of future results, including results considered or expected as disclosed in this section of the proxy statement/prospectus. The above discussion of the material factors considered by the Parent Board in its consideration of the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger, is not intended to be exhaustive, but rather to set forth the principal factors considered by the Parent Board. In light of the number and wide variety of factors considered in connection with the evaluation of the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, the Parent Board did not consider it practicable to, and did not attempt to, quantify or otherwise assign relative weights to the specific factors it considered in reaching its final decision. The Parent Board based its position on the information available to it and the factors presented to and considered by it. However, some directors may individually have given different weight to different factors. The factors, potential risks and uncertainties contained in this explanation of Parent's reasons for the Transactions and other information presented in this section contain information that is forward-looking in nature and, therefore, should be read in light of the factors discussed in the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements." 66 The Company's Reasons for the Merger and Recommendation of the Company Board At its meeting on May 4, 2022, held to evaluate the proposed Merger, the Company Board unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and determined that the Transactions are fair to and in the best interests of the Company and Company shareholders. The Company Board unanimously recommends that the Company shareholders vote "FOR" the Merger Proposal and "FOR" the Adjournment Proposal. In evaluating the Merger Agreement and the Transactions, including the Merger, the Company Board consulted with the Company's senior management, its outside legal advisors, Latham & Watkins, KLG and Conyers, and its financial advisor, Goldman Sachs. In the course of reaching its determination that the terms of the Merger Agreement and the Merger are advisable, fair to and in the best interests of the Company and the Company shareholders and to recommend upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, that the Company shareholders vote in favor of the approval and adoption of the Merger Agreement and the Merger, the Company Board reviewed, evaluated and considered a significant amount of information and numerous factors and benefits of the Merger, each of which the Company Board believed supported its unanimous determination and recommendation: • Attractive Value. The belief of the Company Board that the Per Share Merger Consideration and the Per ADS Merger Consideration represent a full and fair value for the Company Shares and the ADSs, respectively, taking into account the Company Board's familiarity with the Company's current and historical financial condition and results of operations and the Company's business strategy, financial requirements, assets and business prospects and risks. • Premium to Current and Historical Trading Prices. The Company Board considered the fact that the Merger Consideration to be paid by Parent would provide Company securityholders with the opportunity to receive a significant premium over the market price of the Company Shares and ADSs, respectively. The Company Board reviewed the current and historical market prices and trading information with respect to the ADSs, including the fact that the Per ADS Merger Consideration represents a meaningful premium to those historical prices, including: • a premium of approximately 40.8% over $81.20 per ADS, the closing sale price on Nasdaq as of May 4, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the meeting of the Company Board; • a premium of approximately 48.3% over $77.09 per ADS, the closing sale price on Nasdaq as of April 22, 2022, the last trading day prior to Bloomberg's report that the Company was exploring a sale amid interest from unidentified third parties (such date, the " undisturbed date "); • a premium of approximately 58.9% over $71.94 per ADS, the average of the volume weighted average closing sale prices on Nasdaq during the 30-day trading period ended on the undisturbed date; • a premium of approximately 45.4% over $78.64 per ADS, the volume weighted average closing price during the 90-day trading period ended on the undisturbed date; and • a premium of approximately 20.3% over $95.03 per ADS, the 52-week high trading price as of May 4, 2022. • Quality of the Strategic Alternative Review Process: The Company Board considered: • that after receiving the initial indication of interest from Parent, the Company Board consulted with Goldman Sachs and its outside legal advisors regarding its options with respect to a potential sale of the Company; • that in light of the threat posed to the Company's business by potential leaks of competitively sensitive information, the Company Board elected to commence a targeted strategic alternative review process involving each of the strategic parties and financial sponsors that the Company Board believed most likely and capable of acquiring the Company; 67 • that representatives of Goldman Sachs had contact with six potential acquirers, including multiple strategic parties and a financial sponsor, regarding their potential interest in acquiring the Company, and that two of the five additional parties other than Parent (Bidder A and Bidder B) expressed interest in such discussions, entered confidentiality agreements with the Company, engaged in certain business and legal diligence of the Company and ultimately made non-binding offers to acquire the Company, as is described further in "The Merger - Background of the Merger;" • the course of negotiations between the Company and Parent, which resulted in an increase in the price that Parent was willing to pay to acquire the Company, and that Bidder A and Bidder B did not make binding offers to acquire the Company following extensive negotiations with both parties, as is described further in "The Merger - Background of the Merger;" and • the adequacy and results of the Company's review process of exploring strategic alternatives and the Company Board's belief that the Merger Consideration offered by Parent represents the highest price reasonably obtainable, and that the Merger Agreement contained the most favorable terms to the Company in the aggregate to which Parent was then willing to agree. • Mixed Merger Consideration; Future Earnings and Certainty of Value. The Company Board considered the fact that the Merger Consideration consists primarily of cash, which provides liquidity and certainty of value to Company securityholders, along with a stock component, which provides Company securityholders with the ability to participate in the future earnings and growth of the combined company resulting from the Merger compared to remaining an independent standalone company or any transaction in which Company securityholders would solely receive cash consideration or shares of an acquirer's stock. The Company Board weighed the certainty of realizing a compelling value for the ADSs against the uncertain prospect that the trading value for the ADSs would approach the Per ADS Merger Consideration in the foreseeable future. Based upon its knowledge of, and familiarity with, the Company's historical and current business, operations, prospects, business strategy, competitive position, long-term financial plan and related execution risks, and the semiconductor industry generally, the Company Board believed this mix of certainty of value and long-term value creation potential of the Company's business was compelling, taking into account the risks of remaining independent and pursuing the Company's current business and financial plans, including the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business described below and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's public filings with the SEC. The Company Board also considered the fact that the Merger Agreement permits the Company to pay ADS holders quarterly installments of the previously declared annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.50 per ADS through the third quarter of 2022. • Goldman Sachs Opinion and Related Analysis. The Company Board considered certain financial analyses presented to and discussed with the Company Board by representatives of Goldman Sachs and the oral opinion of Goldman Sachs rendered to the Company Board, which was subsequently confirmed by delivery of its written opinion, dated May 5, 2022, that as of such date, and based upon and subject to the factors and assumptions set forth in its written opinion, the Merger Consideration to be paid to the Company securityholders (other than Parent and its affiliates) was fair, from a financial point of view, to such Company securityholders, as is more fully described below under the caption "The Merger - Opinion of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., the Company's Financial Advisor." • Surviving Company. Considering the financial position of the Company and Merger Sub, no reasonable concern exists that, as a result of the Merger, the Surviving Company will not be able to fulfill the obligations of the Company to its creditors. • Other Potential Strategic Alternatives. In addition to the strategic alternative review process described above, and the non-binding offers made to acquire the Company by Bidder A and Bidder B, the Company Board considered (1) other possible alternatives to the acquisition by Parent, including the possibility of continuing to operate the Company as a standalone entity and the desirability and perceived risks of that alternative, including those of the type and nature described under Risk Factors in the Company's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, (2) the potential benefits to the Company securityholders of these alternatives and the timing and likelihood of effecting such alternatives, and (3) the Company Board's assessment that none of these alternatives was reasonably likely to present superior opportunities for the Company to create greater value for the Company securityholders than the Merger, taking into account execution risks of the Company's standalone business plan, as well as business, competitive, political, financial, industry, market and other risks. 68 • Risks Relating to Remaining a Standalone Company. The Company Board considered the Company's prospects and risks if the Company were to remain an independent company. The Company Board considered the Company's current business and financial plans, including the risks and uncertainties associated with achieving and executing on the Company's business and financial plans in the short- and long-term, as well as the general risks of market conditions that could reduce the price of the ADSs. Among the potential risks and uncertainties identified by the Company Board were: • the growing challenges faced by the semiconductor industry, including macroeconomic trends and the fact that the industry is highly competitive, cyclical and subject to constant and rapid technological change with a long sales cycle for semiconductor products and solutions and wide fluctuations in product supply and demand; • achieving the Company's growth plans in light of the current and foreseeable market conditions, including the risks and uncertainties in the global economy generally and the semiconductor industry specifically, and the difficulty of finding suitable acquisition targets at reasonable prices to accelerate the Company's growth and achieving a scale that enables it to compete more effectively with its competitors; • current and anticipated future competition for the Company's products and its ability to compete successfully in light of the nature of the semiconductor industry, the presence of many larger, well financed competitors, and its need to continue to develop and commercialize additional and/or more advanced specialty technologies; • the Company's ability to sustain its historical revenue growth, improve profitability and generate consistent positive cash flows; and • other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's public filings filed with or furnished to the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is incorporated herein by reference. • Ability to Respond to Unsolicited Competing Proposals. The Company Board considered the "fiduciary out" provisions of the Merger Agreement, which, subject to the terms and conditions thereof, permit the Company to (1) furnish information to and participate in discussions or negotiations with third parties that make unsolicited Competing Proposals that the Company Board determines in good faith, after consultation with its financial advisors and outside legal counsels, that (i) the failure to take such actions would be reasonably likely to be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of the members of the Company Board and (ii) such Competing Proposal constitutes or would reasonably be expected to lead to a Superior Proposal, provided the Company notifies Parent of such Competing Proposal and delivers to Parent any significant non-public information provided to such third parties and (2) make a Company Change of Recommendation to Company shareholders regarding the Merger Agreement or terminate the Merger Agreement (subject to payment of a termination fee and certain match rights in favor of Parent) to enter into a definitive agreement for such Competing Proposal if the Company Board determines in good faith, after consultation with its financial advisors and outside legal counsel that (i) such Competing Proposal constitutes a Superior Proposal and (ii) that the failure to make a Company Change of Recommendation or terminate the Merger Agreement would be reasonably likely to be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of the members of the Company Board. The Company Board further considered the fact that the $132 million termination fee (approximately 3.4% of the transaction value) payable by the Company (i) is reasonable in light of the overall terms of the Merger Agreement and the benefits of the Merger and (ii) would not preclude another party from making a Competing Proposal. 69 • Ability to Respond to a Company Intervening Event. The Company Board also considered its ability to, subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, make a Company Change of Recommendation to Company shareholders regarding the Merger Agreement in response to certain material intervening events unrelated to Competing Proposals as described in the Merger Agreement if the Company Board has determined in good faith, after consultation with the Company's outside counsels and financial advisor, that the failure to take such action would be reasonably likely to be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of the members of the Company Board. • Terms of the Merger Agreement. The Company Board considered all of the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, including the structure of the Transactions, the mixed cash and equity nature of the Merger Consideration, the limited scope of the conditions to the Closing, the Company's right to specific performance to cause Parent to consummate the Merger, and other remedies available under the Merger Agreement, subject to certain conditions, and the customary nature of the representations, warranties, and the covenants and agreements of the parties. The Company Board further considered the course and nature of negotiations with Parent, which were conducted as part of the Company's broader review process and during which the Company Board was advised by independent legal and financial advisors. These negotiations ultimately resulted in terms that (1) provide for a significant premium over the current trading price of the ADSs and (2) provide robust provisions designed to ensure, absent certain circumstances that would cause a closing condition not to be satisfied or allow termination of the Merger Agreement, that the transaction is completed, including a termination fee of $160 million (approximately 4% of the transaction value) payable by Parent if the Merger Agreement is terminated by either party due to a failure to obtain required regulatory approvals under certain circumstances. • Regulatory Approvals. The Company Board considered the relative likelihood of significant antitrust or other regulatory impediments to Closing and the provisions of the Merger Agreement related to regulatory approvals, including the obligation of Parent and the Company to use reasonable best efforts to take, or cause to be taken, certain specified actions to obtain all approvals or clearances required to consummate the Merger. • Likelihood of Completion. The likelihood that the Merger will be consummated, based on, among other things, the limited number of conditions to the Merger, the absence of a financing condition, the relative likelihood of obtaining required regulatory approvals, the remedies available under the Merger Agreement to the Company in the event of various breaches by Parent, and Parent's reputation in the semiconductor industry, its financial capacity to complete an acquisition of this size, which the Company Board believed supported the conclusion that a transaction with Parent could be completed on a reasonable timetable for such a transaction and in an orderly manner. • Shareholder Approval. The Company Board considered that the Merger would be subject to the approval of the Company shareholders and that the Company shareholders would be free to vote against the approval of the Merger Agreement and reject the Merger. In the course of its deliberations, the Company Board also considered a variety of material risks and other countervailing factors related to entering into the Merger Agreement that previously had been identified and discussed by Company's senior management and the Company Board, including the following: • the fact that the completion of the Merger, and the lower percentage of outstanding Parent Shares held by former Company securityholders as a result of the Merger, will provide such Company securityholders with less of an opportunity to participate in the combined company's future earnings growth and the future appreciation of the value of its capital stock than would be anticipated if the Company were to remain as a stand-alone entity and its strategic plan were successfully implemented; • the risks and uncertainties inherent in Parent's business and operations; • the results of the Company's due diligence of Parent, which included review of historical financial results and projections, and legal and other matters; • the risk that Parent might not meet its financial projections; • the risk that Parent, following the Closing, may not be able to timely or fully realize the expected synergies or other anticipated benefits of the Merger; • the fact that, as of the date of the Company Board meeting, Company securityholders will own only approximately 14% of the fully diluted Parent Shares following the Closing; 70 • the fact that Parent has historically not paid a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders; • the fact that the stock portion of the Per Share Merger Consideration and Per ADS Merger Consideration is based on fixed exchange ratios which will not fluctuate as a result of changes in the price of Parent Shares, Company Shares or ADSs prior to the Transactions, which exposes Company securityholders to the risk that the value of the Merger Consideration at completion could be less than at the time the Merger Agreement was approved by the Company Board or at the time of the extraordinary general meeting; • the fact that certain of the Company's directors and executive officers may receive certain benefits that are different from, and in addition to, those of other Company securityholders (see the caption "The Merger Agreement - Interests of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers in the Merger"); • the fact that the Merger Agreement prohibits the Company from declaring and paying dividends to Company securityholders after the third quarter of 2022 without the prior consent of Parent; • the fact that the Merger Agreement precludes the Company from actively soliciting Competing Proposals and requires payment by the Company of a $132 million termination fee to Parent under certain circumstances, including in the event that the Merger Agreement is terminated by the Company to accept a Superior Proposal. The Company Board also considered, but did not consider to be preclusive of a potential acquirer making a Competing Proposal, the potential that such termination fee may deter other potential acquirers from making a Competing Proposal, the impact of the termination fee on the Company's ability to engage in certain transactions for twelve (12) months from the date the Merger Agreement is terminated under certain circumstances, and the fact that the right afforded to Parent under the Merger Agreement to re-negotiate the terms of the Merger Agreement in response to Superior Proposals may discourage other parties that might otherwise have an interest in a business combination with, or an acquisition of, the Company. The Company Board recognized that the provisions in the Merger Agreement relating to these restrictions on takeover proposals and the payment of the termination fee were insisted upon by Parent as a condition to entering into the Merger Agreement; • the possibility that the Merger might not be consummated for an extended period of time, the fact that the Merger Agreement imposes restrictions on the operations of the Company during the interim period between the execution of Merger Agreement and the consummation of the Merger, the effect of those restrictions on the Company's operations and performance during that, potentially extended, interim period, and the possibility that those restrictions could delay or prevent the Company from pursuing some business opportunities that may arise during that time; • the fact that, if the Merger is not consummated, (1) the Company's directors, senior management and other employees will have expended extensive time and effort and will have experienced significant distractions from their work during the pendency of the Transactions; (2) the Company will have incurred significant transaction expenses and opportunity costs, without compensation; (3) the Company's relationships with its customers, key partners, employees and other third parties may be adversely affected; (4) the trading price of the ADSs could be adversely affected; (5) the market's perceptions of the Company and its prospects could be adversely affected; and (6) the Company's business may be subject to significant disruptions and decline; • the effect of the public announcement of the Merger Agreement, including effects on the Company's relationships with its customers, suppliers, distributors and other business relationships, the trading price of the ADSs and the Company's ability to attract and retain key management and personnel, including sales and scientific and research personnel, during the pendency of the Transactions; • the risk that the Company shareholders may fail to approve the Merger; • the possibility that Parent will be unable to obtain all or a portion of the debt financing contemplated by the debt commitment and the increased leverage to be assumed by Parent in connection with the Transactions; • the risk that the parties may not receive the necessary regulatory approvals or clearance to complete the Merger, or that governmental authorities could attempt to condition their approvals or clearances of the Merger on one or more of the parties' compliance with certain burdensome terms or conditions that may cause one of the conditions to the Merger not to be satisfied; 71 • the risk of litigation in connection with the Merger; • the treatment of the consideration to be received by the U.S. holders of ADSs as taxable for U.S. federal income and other tax purposes; • the potential downward pressure on the share price of Parent Shares following the Closing that may result from if Company securityholders seek to sell their Parent Shares after the Closing; and • the risks described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained elsewhere in this proxy statement/prospectus. The Company Board believed that, overall, the potential benefits of the Transactions to the Company and Company securityholders outweighed the risks, many of which are mentioned above. The Company Board realized, however, that there can be no assurance about future results, including results considered or expected as described in the factors listed above. The factors considered by the Company Board and all other information in this section are forward-looking in nature and, therefore, should be read in light of the factors discussed under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements." The foregoing discussion of the information and factors considered by the Company Board in reaching its conclusions and recommendations is intended to be illustrative and not exhaustive. It includes the material reasons and factors considered by the Company Board. In view of the wide variety of reasons and factors considered, the Company Board did not find it practicable to, and did not, quantify, rank or otherwise assign any relative or specific weights to the various specific factors considered in reaching its determination and making its recommendation. In addition, the Company Board did not reach any specific conclusion with respect to any of the factors or reasons considered. Instead, the Company Board conducted an overall review of the factors and reasons described above and determined that, in the aggregate, the potential benefits considered outweighed the potential risks or possible negative consequences of the Transactions, including the Merger. The Company Board unanimously recommends that the Company shareholders vote "FOR" the Merger Proposal and "FOR" the Adjournment Proposal. Company Unaudited Prospective Financial Information The Company has historically prepared and provided public guidance as to certain projected financial and operational results, including GAAP and non-GAAP revenues, gross margins and operating margins for the then present calendar quarter and full calendar year in its press releases announcing its financial results for the immediately preceding quarter. Specifically, since January 1, 2021, the Company provided public guidance as to GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, gross margin and operating margin for: (i) the then present calendar quarter in February 2021 and the full calendar year 2021 in its press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, (ii) the then present calendar quarter in May 2021 and the full calendar year 2021 in its press release announcing its financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2021, (iii) the then present calendar quarter in July 2021 and the full calendar year 2021 in its press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, (iv) the then present calendar quarter in October 2021 in its press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and (v) the then present calendar quarter in January 2022 and the full calendar year 2022 in its press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Other than the types of publicly disclosed financial guidance discussed above, the Company has not in the ordinary course made public disclosures regarding prospective financial projections for periods beyond then present calendar quarter or calendar year due to, among other reasons, the uncertainty, unpredictability and subjectivity of the underlying assumptions and estimates. 72 During the normal course of business planning, the Company's management team prepares, for internal use, certain unaudited prospective financial information which summarizes the Company's business plans for the current calendar year (the " AOP "), and presents a summary of this financial information to the Company Board for discussion, usually in January or February of every year. In connection with the preparation of the AOP, the Company's management team evaluates business prospects, develops certain operating and financial assumptions, and sets performance goals. Preparatory work for the AOP includes input from sales as to revenue objectives by customers, from product marketing as to product planning for key markets, from research and development as to product development plans, including engineering resources, from human resources as to headcount requirements and salary and other benefits plans, from operations as to front-end and back-end semiconductor manufacturing capacity and cost, and from senior managers in terms of operational scenarios that should be taken into account. The Company's publicly disclosed annual financial guidance is based on the financial summary from the AOP adjusted for risk factors and market trends that management believes are relevant. The Company's management team may also prepare multiple-year revenue objectives for discussions with the Company Board as it did in February 2021 and January 2022. In order to provide forward looking business, operational and financial information in connection with the evaluation of the Merger and the other indications of interest received in the course of the Company's strategic alternative review process, during the first calendar quarter of 2022, the Company developed certain unaudited prospective financial information including five-year business, operational and financial forecasts, which are summarized in the below table (the " Company Financial Projections "). The Company provided the Company Financial Projections (a) to the Company Board, in connection with its evaluation of the Merger and the other indications of interest received in the course of the Company's review process, (b) to Goldman Sachs for purposes of its financial analysis and opinion described under the caption "The Merger - Opinion of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., the Company's Financial Advisor", and (c) except with respect to the information related to net income and unlevered free cash flow, to Parent, in connection with its evaluation of the Merger, and to Bidder A and Bidder B in connection with their respective interest in acquiring the Company. In developing the Company Financial Projections, the Company made assumptions including with respect to general industry, business, economic, regulatory, litigation, geopolitical, market and financial conditions and company-specific factors relating to sales projections, price trends and product mix, cost and availability of third-party foundry, assembly and testing services, availability and cost of engineering resources and other operating expenditure items, tax plans, working capital, and capital expenditure, and other non-company-specific factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations, all of which are difficult to predict, and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company Financial Projections are based on multiple-year revenue objectives discussed with the Company Board in January 2022, the Company Financial Projections were developed with a different scope, for a different purpose and at a different time than such objectives. Additionally, the Company Financial Projections were developed with a different basis than the Company's statements and/ or reports to the public as to the Company's forward looking and / or current and / or past performance. The Company Financial Projections were therefore updated solely in connection with the evaluation of the Merger and the Company's review process, and do not, and were not intended to, update or revise any of the Company's public statements and / or reports as to its forward looking and / or current and / or past performance. The Company Financial Projections were prepared on a stand-alone basis and therefore do not include any transaction-related expenses nor do they reflect any effect of an acquisition of the Company by Parent, any of its affiliates or any other party or other strategic transaction involving the Company. The below table is a summary of the Company Financial Projections. 73 Company Financial Projections Year ended December 31, ($ in millions, except where noted) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $ 1,158 $ 1,391 $ 1,600 $ 1,756 $ 1,850 Year-over-year growth (%) 26 % 20 % 15 % 10 % 5 % Gross Profit 579 693 796 880 948 Gross Profit Margin (%) 50 % 50 % 50 % 50 % 51 % Non-GAAP Operating Income(1) 347 422 485 528 556 Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin (%) 30 % 30 % 30 % 30 % 30 % Non-GAAP Net Income(2) 280 340 392 429 452 Non-GAAP Net Income Margin (%) 24 % 24 % 25 % 24 % 24 % Non-GAAP EBITDA(3) 366 443 513 565 598 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin (%) 32 % 32 % 32 % 32 % 32 % Unlevered Free Cash Flow(4) 139 131 230 319 363 (1) Represents GAAP operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of stock based compensation. (2) Represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude the impact of stock based compensation post subtracting the effective tax rate of 20% for fiscal years 2022 through 2026. (3) Represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock- based compensation. (4) Unlevered free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and was calculated by the Company's management and approved by the Company Board, using the Company Financial Projections and certain prospective financial information provided by the Company by beginning with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adding depreciation and amortization, and subtracting (a) unlevered taxes, (b) capital expenditures and (c) increases in net working capital. Unlevered free cash flow includes stock based compensation. Cautionary Statements Regarding the Company Financial Projections The Company Financial Projections are unaudited and were developed solely in connection with the evaluation of the Merger and the other indications of interest received in the course of the Company's review process, and should be read together with the historical financial statements of the Company, which have been filed with or furnished to the SEC and incorporated in this proxy statement/prospectus, and the other information regarding the Company contained elsewhere or incorporated in this proxy statement/ prospectus. See the section of this proxy statement/prospectus captioned "Where You Can Find More Information." Although presented with numerical specificity, the Company Financial Projections were prepared in the context of numerous variables, estimates, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and in large portions are beyond the control of the Company, and which may prove not to have been, or to no longer be, accurate. Although considered reasonable by the Company's management and the Company Board as of the date of their preparation and approval, the Company Financial Projections are subject to many risks and uncertainties. The Company Financial Projections were not prepared with a view toward public disclosure, nor were they prepared with a view toward compliance with the published guidelines of the SEC or the guidelines established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for preparation and presentation of prospective financial information. The Company Financial Projections do not purport to present financial information in accordance with GAAP. Deloitte & Touche, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, has not examined, compiled or otherwise applied or performed any procedures with respect to the Company Financial Projections, nor has it expressed any opinion or given any form of assurance with respect to such information or their reasonableness, achievability or accuracy, and accordingly, such independent registered public accounting firm assumes no responsibility for them and disclaims any association with the Company Financial Projections. 74 The Company Financial Projections are based solely upon information available to the Company's management as of the date they were prepared and estimates and assumptions made by the Company's management as of the date when the Company Financial Projections were prepared. The Company Financial Projections do not give effect to the Merger, including the impact of negotiating or executing the Merger Agreement, the expenses that have been and may be incurred in connection with consummating the Merger, the potential synergies that may be achieved by the combined company as a result of the Merger, the effect on the Company of any business or strategic decision or action that has been or will be taken as a result of the Merger Agreement having been executed, or the effect of any business or strategic decisions or actions that would likely have been taken if the Merger Agreement had not been executed, but that were instead altered, accelerated, postponed or not taken in anticipation of the Merger. Further, the Company Financial Projections do not take into account the effect on the Company of any possible failure of the Merger to occur. For the foregoing reasons and considering that the extraordinary general meeting will be held several months after the Company Financial Projections were prepared, as well as the uncertainties inherent in any forecasting information, you are cautioned not to place unwarranted reliance on the Company Financial Projections set forth above. No one has made or makes any representation to any Company securityholder regarding the information included in the Company Financial Projections, and the Company urges all Company securityholders to review its most recent SEC filings for a description of its reported financial results. See the section of this proxy statement/prospectus captioned "Where You Can Find More Information." NONE OF THE COMPANY OR ITS AFFILIATES, ADVISORS, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS OR REPRESENTATIVES HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY REPRESENTATION TO ANY COMPANY SECURITYHOLDER OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON REGARDING THE ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY COMPARED TO THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE COMPANY FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS OR THAT FORECASTED RESULTS WILL BE ACHIEVED, AND EXCEPT AS MAY BE REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE LAW, NONE OF THEM INTEND TO UPDATE OR OTHERWISE REVISE OR RECONCILE THE COMPANY FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS TO REFLECT CIRCUMSTANCES EXISTING AFTER THE DATE SUCH PROJECTIONS WERE GENERATED OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF FUTURE EVENTS EVEN IN THE EVENT THAT ANY OR ALL OF THE ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING THE FORECASTS ARE SHOWN TO BE IN ERROR. Opinion of Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., the Company's Financial Advisor Goldman Sachs rendered to the Company Board its oral opinion, subsequently confirmed in its written opinion dated May 5, 2022, that, as of the date of the written opinion and based upon and subject to the factors and assumptions set forth therein, the Merger Consideration to be paid to Company securityholders (other than Parent and its affiliates) pursuant to the Merger Agreement was fair from a financial point of view to such Company securityholders. The full text of the written opinion of Goldman Sachs, dated May 5, 2022, which sets forth assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations on the review undertaken in connection with the opinion, is attached as Annex C. Goldman Sachs provided advisory services and its opinion for the information and assistance of the Company Board in connection with its consideration of the Transactions. Goldman Sachs' opinion does not constitute a recommendation as to how any Company securityholder should vote with respect to the Transactions or any other matter. In connection with rendering the opinion described above and performing its related financial analyses, Goldman Sachs reviewed, among other things: • the Merger Agreement; • annual reports to securityholders and Annual Reports on Form 20-F of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation for the five years ended December 31, 2021; • annual reports to stockholders and Annual Reports on Form 10-K of MaxLinear, Inc. for the five years ended December 31, 2021; 75 • certain other communications from the Company and Parent to their respective securityholders and stockholders; • certain publicly available research analyst reports for the Company and Parent; and • the Company Financial Projections. Goldman Sachs also held discussions with members of the senior managements of the Company and Parent regarding their assessment of the strategic rationale for, and the potential benefits of, the Transactions and the past and current business operations, financial condition and future prospects of the Company and Parent; reviewed the reported price and trading activity for the ADSs and the Parent Shares; compared certain financial and stock market information for the Company and Parent with similar information for certain other companies the securities of which are publicly traded; reviewed the financial terms of certain recent business combinations in the semiconductors industry and in other industries; and performed such other studies and analyses, and considered such other factors, as it deemed appropriate. For purposes of rendering its opinion, Goldman Sachs, with the Company's consent, relied upon and assumed the accuracy and completeness of all of the financial, legal, regulatory, tax, accounting and other information provided to, discussed with or reviewed by it, without assuming any responsibility for independent verification thereof. In that regard, Goldman Sachs assumed, with the Company's consent, that the Company Financial Projections were reasonably prepared on a basis reflecting the best currently available estimates and judgments of the management of the Company. Goldman Sachs did not make an independent evaluation or appraisal of the assets and liabilities (including any contingent, derivative or other off-balance- sheet assets and liabilities) of the Company or Parent or any of their respective subsidiaries and it was not furnished with any such evaluation or appraisal. Goldman Sachs assumed that all governmental, regulatory or other consents and approvals necessary for the consummation of the Transactions will be obtained without any adverse effect on the Company or Parent the expected benefits of the Transactions in any way meaningful to its analysis. Goldman Sachs has also assumed that the Transactions will be completed on the terms set forth in the Merger Agreement, without the waiver or modification of any term or condition the effect of which would be in any way meaningful to its analysis. Goldman Sachs' opinion does not address the underlying business decision of the Company to engage in the Transactions or the relative merits of the Transactions as compared to any strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company; nor does it address any legal, regulatory, tax or accounting matters. Goldman Sachs' opinion addresses only the fairness from a financial point of view to Company securityholders (other than Parent and its affiliates), as of the date thereof, of the Merger Consideration to be paid to such Company securityholders pursuant to the Merger Agreement. Goldman Sachs' opinion does not express any view on, and does not address, any other term or aspect of the Merger Agreement or the Transactions or any term or aspect of any other agreement or instrument contemplated by the Merger Agreement or entered into or amended in connection with the Transactions, including, any allocation of the Merger Consideration payable pursuant to the Transactions, the fairness of the Transactions to, or any consideration received in connection therewith by, the holders of any other class of securities, creditors, or other constituencies of the Company; nor as to the fairness of the amount or nature of any compensation to be paid or payable to any of the officers, directors or employees of the Company, or class of such persons, in connection with the Transactions, whether relative to the Merger Consideration to be paid to Company securityholders (other than Parent and its affiliates) pursuant to the Merger Agreement, or otherwise. Goldman Sachs does not express any opinion as to the prices at which Parent Shares or the Company Shares will trade at any time or, as to the potential effects of volatility in the credit, financial and stock markets on the Company or Parent or the Transactions, or as to the impact of the Transactions on the solvency or viability of the Company or Parent or the ability of the Company or Parent to pay their respective obligations when they come due. Goldman Sachs' opinion was necessarily based on economic, monetary, market and other conditions as in effect on, and the information made available to Goldman Sachs as of the date thereof and Goldman Sachs assumes no responsibility for updating, revising or reaffirming its opinion based on circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date of its written opinion. Goldman Sachs' advisory services and its opinion were provided for the information and assistance of the Company Board in connection with its consideration of the Transactions and such opinion does not constitute a recommendation as to how any Company securityholder should vote with respect to the Transactions or any other matter. Goldman Sachs' opinion was approved by a fairness committee of Goldman Sachs. 76 Summary of Financial Analyses The following is a summary of the material financial analyses presented by Goldman Sachs to the Company Board in connection with rendering to the Company Board the opinion described above. The following summary, however, does not purport to be a complete description of the financial analyses performed by Goldman Sachs, nor does the order of analyses described represent the relative importance or weight given to those analyses by Goldman Sachs. Some of the summaries of the financial analyses include information presented in tabular format. The tables must be read together with the full text of each summary and are alone not a complete description of Goldman Sachs' financial analyses. Except as otherwise noted, the following quantitative information, to the extent that it is based on market data, is based on market data as it existed on or before May 3, 2022 and is not necessarily indicative of current market conditions. Implied Premia Analysis. Goldman Sachs calculated and compared certain implied premia using an implied value of the Per ADS Merger Consideration as of May 3, 2022. For the purposes of its analysis, Goldman Sachs calculated an implied value of the Per ADS Merger Consideration of $113.31 by adding (i) the per ADS cash consideration of $93.54 to (ii) an implied value of Parent Share consideration of $19.77, calculated by multiplying the per ADS exchange ratio of 0.388 by the closing price per Parent Share on May 3, 2022 of $50.96. Goldman Sachs then compared the implied Per ADS Merger Consideration to (i) the closing price per ADS as of May 3, 2022, (ii) the closing price per ADS as of the undisturbed date, (iii) the volume-weighted average price per ADS for the one-month trading period ending on the undisturbed date and (iv) the highest closing price per ADS over the 52-week period ended on the undisturbed date. The results of these calculations are as follows: • a premium of 39.0% based on the closing price of $81.53 per ADS on May 3, 2022; • a premium of 47.0% based on the closing price of $77.09 per ADS on the undisturbed date; • a premium of 57.5% based on the volume-weighted average price of $71.94 per ADS for the one- month period ended on the undisturbed date; and • a premium of 19.2% based on the 52-week high price of $95.03 per ADS. Illustrative Discounted Free Cash Flow Analysis. Using the Company Financial Projections, Goldman Sachs performed an illustrative discounted cash flow analysis on the Company to derive a range of illustrative present values per ADS. Using discount rates ranging from 9.5% to 11.5%, reflecting estimates of the Company's weighted average cost of capital, and the mid-year convention, Goldman Sachs discounted to present value as of March 31, 2022, (i) estimates of unlevered free cash flow for the Company for the years 2022 through 2026 as reflected in the Company Financial Projections and (ii) a range of illustrative terminal values for the Company, which were calculated by applying an illustrative range of perpetuity growth rates of 1.0% to 2.0%, to a terminal year estimate of the free cash flow to be generated by the Company as reflected in the Company Financial Projections (which analysis implied exit last twelve month enterprise value/EBITDA multiples ranging from 6.0x to 8.5x). Goldman Sachs derived such discount rates by application of the capital asset pricing model, which requires certain company-specific inputs, including the Company's target capital structure weightings, the cost of long-term debt, future applicable marginal cash tax rate and a beta for the Company, as well as certain financial metrics for the United States financial markets generally. The range of perpetuity growth rates was estimated by Goldman Sachs utilizing its professional judgment and experience, taking into account the Company Financial Projections and market expectations. 77 Goldman Sachs derived a range of illustrative enterprise values for the Company by adding the range of present values it calculated for the unlevered free cash flow and for the illustrative terminal values, as described above. Goldman Sachs then added to the range of illustrative enterprise values it derived for the Company the net cash held by the Company, comprised of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, as adjusted for approximately $27.5 million of cash outlays for share purchases between April 1, 2022 and May 3, 2022 and approximately $25.3 million of debt-like items comprised of non-current tax liabilities as of March 31, 2022, in each case, as provided by the management of the Company, to derive a range of illustrative equity values for the Company. Goldman Sachs then derived a range of illustrative per ADS equity values, based on the Company capitalization information as of May 3, 2022, of $97 to $132, as rounded to the nearest dollar. Illustrative Present Value of Future Share Price Analysis. Goldman Sachs performed an illustrative analysis of the implied present value of an illustrative future value per ADS. For this analysis, Goldman Sachs used the Company Financial Projections for each of the years 2023 to 2025. Goldman Sachs first calculated the implied future value per ADS as of the end of the years ending December 31, 2022, 2023 and 2024, by applying a range of next twelve month price-to-earnings multiples of 10.0x to 13.0x to the next twelve month non-GAAP estimated earnings per ADS as of December 31, 2022, 2023 and 2024 contained in the Company Financial Projections. These illustrative multiple estimates were derived by Goldman Sachs utilizing its professional judgment and experience, taking into account the historical next twelve month price-to-earnings multiples of the Company in the past five years. Goldman Sachs then discounted the implied values per ADS back to March 31, 2022, using an illustrative discount rate of 10.5%, reflecting an estimate of the Company's cost of equity. Goldman Sachs then used the same illustrative discount rate and mid-year convention to discount back to implied present values as of March 31, 2022 the estimated cumulative dividends per ADS for April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 and the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 contained in the Company Financial Projections. Goldman Sachs derived such discount rate by application of the capital asset pricing model, which requires certain company-specific inputs, including a beta for the Company, as well as certain financial metrics for the United States financial markets generally. Goldman Sachs then added together these theoretical present values per ADS and the present value of the estimated cumulative dividends per ADS. This analysis resulted in a range of implied present values per ADS of $97 to $132, as rounded to the nearest dollar. Premia Analysis. Goldman Sachs reviewed and analyzed, using publicly available information, acquisition premia for cash transactions announced during the last ten years involving a public company listed in the United States, where the enterprise value was between $1 billion and $5 billion. Goldman Sachs calculated the 25th and 75th percentile premia relative to the target companies' undisturbed stock price. This analysis indicated a rounded 25th and 75th percentile premium of 20% and 50%, respectively. Using this analysis, Goldman Sachs applied an illustrative reference range of premia ranging from 20.0% to 50.0% to the closing price of $77.09 per ADS as of the undisturbed date, and calculated a range of implied equity values per ADS of $93 to $116, as rounded to the nearest dollar. Selected Transactions Analysis. Goldman Sachs analyzed certain publicly available information relating to the following selected transactions (the " selected transactions ") in the semiconductor and other similar industries since 2012. While none of the target companies that participated in the selected transactions are directly comparable to the Company, the target companies that participated in the selected transactions are companies with operations that, for the purpose of analysis, may be considered similar to certain of the Company's results, market size and product profile. 78 The following table presents the results of this analysis: Announcement Date Acquiror Target NTM PE

Multiple June 2012 MediaTek Inc. MStar Semiconductor, Inc. 14.8x December 2013 Avago Technologies Limited LSI Corporation 16.9x December 2014 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Spansion, Inc. 16.3x April 2015 Hua Capital Management Co., Ltd. OMNIVISION Technologies, Inc. 18.0x May 2015 Avago Technologies Limited Broadcom Limited 15.0x October 2015 Western Digital Technologies, Inc. SanDisk Corporation 23.1x November 2015 Microsemi Corporation PMC-Sierra Inc. 19.8x December 2015 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. 14.6x December 2015 Micron Technology, Inc. Inotera Memories, Inc. 13.2x June 2016 Cavium, Inc. QLogic Corp. 15.0x October 2016 Qualcomm Incorporated NXP Semiconductors N.V. 16.2x November 2016 Broadcom Limited Brocade Communications Systems Inc. 13.5x November 2017 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Cavium, Inc. 22.7x March 2018 Microchip Technology Inc. Microsemi Corporation 15.6x March 2019 NVIDIA Corporation Mellanox Technologies Ltd 21.2x June 2019 Infineon Technologies AG Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 20.7x November 2019 Yageo Corporation KEMET Corporation 9.4x Median 16.2x 25th Percentile 14.8x 75th Percentile 19.8x Based on the results of the foregoing calculations and Goldman Sachs' analyses of the various transactions and its professional judgment, Goldman Sachs applied a reference range of next twelve month price-to-equity multiples of 14.5x to 16.5x to the next twelve month non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $8.84 of the Company as of March 31, 2022 as reflected in the Company Financial Projections, and calculated a range of implied equity values of $128 to $146 per ADS, as rounded to the nearest dollar. General The preparation of a fairness opinion is a complex process and is not necessarily susceptible to partial analysis or summary description. Selecting portions of the analyses or of the summary set forth above, without considering the analyses as a whole, could create an incomplete view of the processes underlying Goldman Sachs' opinion. In arriving at its fairness determination, Goldman Sachs considered the results of all of its analyses and did not attribute any particular weight to any factor or analysis considered by it. Rather, Goldman Sachs made its determination as to fairness on the basis of its experience and professional judgment after considering the results of all of its analyses. No company or transaction used in the above analyses as a comparison is directly comparable to the Company or the Transactions. 79 Goldman Sachs prepared these analyses for purposes of providing its opinion to the Company Board that, as of the date of the written opinion, the Merger Consideration to be paid to Company securityholders (other than Parent and its affiliates) pursuant to the Merger Agreement was fair from a financial point of view to such Company securityholders. These analyses do not purport to be appraisals nor do they necessarily reflect the prices at which businesses or securities actually may be sold. Analyses based upon forecasts of future results are not necessarily indicative of actual future results, which may be significantly more or less favorable than suggested by these analyses. Because these analyses are inherently subject to uncertainty, being based upon numerous factors or events beyond the control of the parties or their respective advisors, none of the Company, Parent, Goldman Sachs or any other person assumes responsibility if future results are materially different from those forecast. The Merger Consideration was determined through arm's-length negotiations between the Company and Parent and was approved by the Company Board. Goldman Sachs provided advice to the Company during these negotiations. Goldman Sachs did not, however, recommend that any amount of consideration constituted the only appropriate amount of consideration for the Transactions. As described above, Goldman Sachs' opinion to the Company Board was one of many factors taken into consideration by the Company Board in making its determination to approve the Merger Agreement. The foregoing summary does not purport to be a complete description of the analyses performed by Goldman Sachs in connection with its opinion and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the written opinion of Goldman Sachs attached hereto as Annex C. Goldman Sachs and its affiliates are engaged in advisory, underwriting and financing, principal investing, sales and trading, research, investment management and other financial and non-financial activities and services for various persons and entities. Goldman Sachs and its employees, and funds or other entities they manage or in which they invest or have other economic interests or with which they co-invest, may at any time purchase, sell, hold or vote long or short positions and investments in securities, derivatives, loans, commodities, currencies, credit default swaps and other financial instruments of the Company, Parent, any of their respective affiliates and third parties or any currency or commodity that may be involved in the Transactions. Goldman Sachs has acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with, and has participated in certain of the negotiations leading to, the Transactions. Goldman Sachs expects to receive fees for its services in connection with the Transactions, all of which are contingent upon consummation of the Transactions. In the past two years the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs has not performed any financial advisory and/or underwriting services for the Company, Parent, or any of their respective affiliates for which it has recognized compensation. Goldman Sachs may also in the future provide financial advisory and/or underwriting services to the Company, Parent and their respective affiliates for which Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking Division may receive compensation. The Company Board selected Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor because it is an internationally recognized investment banking firm that has substantial experience in transactions similar to the Transactions. Pursuant to a letter agreement dated March 28, 2022, the Company engaged Goldman Sachs to act as its financial advisor in connection with the Transactions. The letter agreement between the Company and Goldman Sachs provides for a transaction fee that is estimated, based on the information available as of the date of the announcement of the Transactions, at approximately $25,338,000 payable and contingent upon consummation of the Transactions. In addition, the Company has agreed to reimburse Goldman Sachs for certain of its expenses, including attorneys' fees and disbursements, and to indemnify Goldman Sachs and related persons against various liabilities in connection with or as a result of Goldman Sachs' service as the Company's financial advisor. Interests of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers in the Merger When considering the recommendation of the Company Board that you vote to approve the Merger Proposal, you should be aware that the Company's directors and executive officers may have interests in the Merger that are different from, or in addition to, those of Company securityholders more generally, as described below. The Company Board was aware of these interests during its deliberations on the merits of the Merger and in deciding to recommend that Company shareholders vote to approve the Merger Proposal. 80 Treatment of Company Equity Awards Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award, other than those granted to a non-employee director, that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and converted into a Converted RSU Award, equal to the product of (x) the number of Company Shares subject to such Company RSUs and (y) the sum of (I) 0.097, and (II) the quotient obtained by dividing (A) the Per Share Cash Merger Consideration by (B) the Parent Share VWAP. Each Converted RSU Award will be subject to the same terms and conditions as were applicable under the applicable Company RSU Award (including any applicable change of control or other accelerated vesting provisions). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award that is held by a non-employee director and is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will vest in full and will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration multiplied by the number of Company Shares subject to such Company RSU Award. The estimated aggregate amount that would be payable to the Company's current or former non- employee directors in settlement of their approximately 40,000 outstanding unvested Company RSUs is approximately $935,400 and 3,880 Parent Shares. The amounts in this paragraph are determined using the number of outstanding and unvested Company RSUs held by the non-employee directors as of July 8, 2022, assuming a Per Share Merger Consideration of $23.385 and 0.097 Parent Shares. The estimated number of Parent Shares subject to all Converted RSU Awards held by the Company's current or former executive officers following the cancellation and conversion of their approximately 292,800 Company RSUs is approximately 234,145 Parent Shares. The amounts in this paragraph are determined using the number of outstanding and unvested Company RSUs held by the current or former executive officers of the Company as of June 8, 2022, assuming a Per Share Merger Consideration of $23.385 and 0.097 Parent Shares, and a Parent Share VWAP of $33.28 (determined based on the volume weighted average price of a Parent Share for the 10 day trading period beginning with the opening of trading on the 11th trading day prior to July 11, 2022, based on Bloomberg data). In addition, the Company's current and former executive officers and non-employee directors hold approximately 1,731,966 ADSs as of July 8, 2022. The estimated aggregate amount that would be payable to these individuals in consideration for their ADSs is approximately $162,008,100 and 672,003 Parent Shares, assuming a Per ADS Merger Consideration of $93.54 and 0.388 Parent Shares. The Company's current and former executive officers and non-employee directors also hold approximately 6,927,862 Company Shares as of July 8, 2022. The estimated aggregate amount that would be payable to these individuals in consideration for their Company Shares is approximately $162,008,053 and 672,003 Parent Shares, assuming a Per Share Merger Consideration of $23.385 and 0.097 Parent Shares. Old Pension System Settlement Payments Two executive officers of the Company, Riyadh Lai and Ken Chen, participate in a pension plan established under the Taiwan Labor Standards Act of 1984 (the " Old Pension System "). In connection with the Closing, the Company will fund a one-time payment with respect to each executive's years-of-service entitlement under the Old Pension System. Company Transaction/Retention Bonuses In connection with the Merger, the Company Board expects to adopt the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Retention Bonus Plan (the " Company Retention Plan "), and expects to approve the grant of retention bonus awards under the Company Retention Plan to certain key employees in an aggregate amount equal to $22,614,578. Each of Messrs. Kou, Lai and Duann is expected to be granted a retention bonus award that will vest in three equal installments on each of the Closing Date and the first two anniversaries of the Closing Date, subject to the executive's continued employment through the applicable vesting date. Each of the Company's other current executive officers is expected to be granted a retention bonus award pursuant to the Company Retention Plan that will vest in full on the Closing Date, subject to the executive's continued employment through the Closing Date. Payments under the Company Retention Plan are to be made within 30 days following the applicable vesting date. In addition, each of Messrs. Kou, Lai and Duann received a $30,000 transaction bonus that was paid in June 2022. 81 Severance Plan In connection with the Merger, the Company Board expects to adopt the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Change in Control Severance Plan (the " Severance Plan "), which will provide severance protections for certain key employees, including each of the executives. Subject to the executive's timely execution, delivery and non-revocation of a customary release of claims (a " Release "), if such executive's employment with the Company is terminated by the Company without "cause" or by the executive for "good reason" within three months prior to, on, or within 24 months following the Closing Date, then such executive will be entitled to receive the following: • Retention Bonus Payment . Vesting in full (to the extent then unpaid) of the executive's retention bonus under the Company Retention Plan on the later of (i) the date of the effectiveness of the Release and (ii) the date of Closing. The retention bonus will be paid in full on the Company's first payroll date occurring after the 30th day following such later date. • Cash Severance . Payment of cash severance payments in accordance with the Company's HR policy. The cash severance will be paid in a single lump sum no later than the Company's first payroll date occurring after the 30th day following the later of (A) the effectiveness of the Release and (B) the date of the consummation of the Closing. • Insurance Premiums . Eligibility to receive (or have the Company pay directly to the provider, as applicable) (a) premium payments for national health insurance and labor insurance, (b) premium payments for other healthcare and life insurance premiums and (c) a leased automobile or use of an automobile owned by the Company (to be determined in the Company's discretion), in each case for a 12-month period following the executive's date of termination. • Equity Acceleration . Vesting in full and lapsing of all restrictions with respect to all outstanding equity awards held by the executive, effective as of the later of (i) the effectiveness of the Release and (ii) immediately prior to the consummation of the Closing. The aggregate amount that would be payable to the executive officers under the Severance Plan, assuming each executive officer underwent a qualifying termination of employment immediately following the Effective Time, would be $16,488,892 and 14,200.80 Parent Shares, assuming a $23.385 and 0.097 Parent Shares Per Share Merger Consideration. Post-Closing Retention Plan Parent will adopt a retention bonus program (the " Parent Retention Bonus Program ") which will provide for retention bonus awards for certain key employees, including each of the executives (other than Messrs. Kou, Lai and Duann), in an aggregate amount equal to $25,000,000. The retention bonus awards will vest 50% on the first anniversary of the Effective Date and the remaining 50% will vest on the second anniversary of the Effective Date, subject to continued employment through the applicable anniversary date. However, if the executive's employment with the Company is terminated by the Company without "cause" or by the executive for "good reason" within three months prior to, on, or within 24 months following the Closing Date, then the executive will be entitled to receive any unpaid portion of the retention bonus award, subject to the executive's timely execution, delivery and non-revocation of a release. Indemnification and Insurance From and after the Effective Time, Parent will cause the Surviving Company to, and the Surviving Company will be required to indemnify, defend and hold harmless, and advance expenses as incurred, to the fullest extent permitted under (i) applicable law, (ii) the Company's memorandum and articles of association or similar organizational documents in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement and (iii) any contract of the Company or its subsidiaries in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement and made available to Parent, each present and former director and officer of the Company and its subsidiaries and each of their respective employees who serves as a fiduciary of an employee benefit plan (in each case, when acting in such capacity) against liabilities and expenses arising out of or pertaining to matters existing or occurring at or prior to the Effective Time. 82 For a period of no less than six (6) years from the Effective Time, Parent will also cause the Surviving Company to, and the Surviving Company will be required to maintain in effect all exculpation, indemnification and advancement of expenses provisions in favor of the current and former directors or officers of the Company or any of its subsidiaries and each of their respective employees who serve as a fiduciary of an employee benefit plan in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement contained in (i) the memorandum and articles of association or the equivalent organizational documents of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or (ii) any contract of the Company or its subsidiaries with any of their respective directors, officers or employees in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement and made available to Parent. Parent may not amend, repeal or otherwise modify any such provisions in any manner that would adversely affect the rights thereunder of any individuals who, immediately before the Effective Time, were current or former directors, officers or employees of the Company or its subsidiaries. The Merger Agreement also provides that for six (6) years from and after the Effective Time, Parent will cause the Surviving Company to, and Surviving Company will, maintain for the benefit of the directors and officers of the Company, as of the date of the Merger Agreement and as of the Closing Date, an insurance and indemnification policy that provides coverage for events occurring at or prior to the Effective Time (the " D&O Insurance ") that is substantially equivalent to and, in any event, not less favorable in the aggregate than the Company's existing policy or, if such coverage is unavailable, the best available coverage, provided that Parent and the Surviving Company shall not be required to pay an annual premium for the D&O Insurance in excess of 300% of the last annual premium paid by the Company prior to the date of the Merger Agreement (the " Base Amount "), but in such case shall obtain a policy with greatest coverage available for a cost equal to the Base Amount. These obligations will be deemed satisfied if the Company elects, in its sole discretion, to obtain prepaid policies prior to the Effective Time that provide the directors and officers of the Company with such coverage for an aggregate period of six years with respect to claims arising from facts or events that occurred on or before the Effective Time, provided that the Company does not commit or spend more than the Base Amount on such "tail" policy. Employee Benefits Following the Effective Time The Merger Agreement requires Parent to provide, or cause its subsidiaries (including the Surviving Company) to provide, certain compensation and benefits for a period of 12 months following the Effective Time for continuing Company employees, and to take certain actions in respect of employee benefits provided to the Company's employees, including its executive officers. For a detailed description of these requirements, please see the section captioned "The Merger Agreement - Employee Benefits" of this proxy statement/prospectus. As of the date of this proxy statement/prospectus, other than as set forth under the caption "The Merger - Interests of the Company's Directors and Executive Officers in the Merger," none of the Company's executive officers or directors have entered into any agreement with Parent or any of its affiliates regarding individualized compensation arrangements with, or the right to purchase or participate in the equity of, Parent or one or more of its affiliates. Prior to or following the Closing Date, certain of the Company's executive officers and directors may have discussions, or may enter into agreements with, Parent or its affiliates regarding individualized compensation arrangements with, or the right to purchase or participate in the equity of, Parent or one or more of its affiliates. Financing of the Merger Parent plans to finance the cash portion of the purchase price of the Merger with approximately $3.5 billion of cash on hand and new debt. In connection with entering into the Merger Agreement, Parent entered into a commitment letter, dated as of May 5, 2022, with Wells Fargo, pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, Wells Fargo has committed to provide Parent with (i) a senior secured term B loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $3.25 billion and (ii) a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $250.0 million. The funding of these secured credit facilities provided for in the commitment letter is contingent on the satisfaction of customary conditions, including (i) the execution and delivery of definitive documentation with respect to such credit facilities in accordance with the terms sets forth in the commitment letter, and (ii) the consummation of the Merger in accordance with the Merger Agreement. 83 Closing and Effective Time The Closing will take place no later than the second business day after the satisfaction or waiver of all of the applicable conditions to Closing (as described under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Conditionsto the Consummation of the Merger"), other than those conditions that by their terms are to be satisfied at the Closing, but subject to the satisfaction or waiver of such conditions at Closing; provided that if the marketing period related to Parent's financing of the Transactions has not ended at such time, the Closing will not occur until the earlier of (i) any business day before or during such marketing period specified by Parent on no less than two business days' prior written notice to the Company and (ii) the second business day after the final day of such marketing period. On the Closing Date, Merger Sub and the Company will execute and file the Plan of Merger and the other documents required under the CICA to effect the Merger with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands. The Effective Time will occur on the date that the Plan of Merger is registered by the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands or such later date as specified in the Plan of Merger in accordance with the CICA. Dissenters' Rights Registered Company shareholders who dissent from the Merger in accordance with the requirements of the CICA will have Dissenters' Rights in accordance with section 238 of the CICA if the Merger is consummated, but only if they deliver to the Company, before the vote to authorize and approve the Merger is taken at the extraordinary general meeting, a written objection to the Merger and subsequently comply with all procedures and requirements of section 238 of the CICA. A copy of section 238 of the CICA is attached as Annex B to this proxy statement/prospectus. The fair value of their Company Shares as determined under the CICA could be more than, the same as, or less than the Per Share Merger Consideration they would receive pursuant to the Merger Agreement if they do not exercise Dissenters' Rights with respect to their Company Shares. This proxy statement/prospectus is not to be construed or taken as legal advice on Cayman Islands law. Registered Company shareholders who wish to exercise any rights under section 238 of the CICA or otherwise must obtain their own copy of the complete CICA and seek legal advice from a law firm authorized to practice Cayman Islands law without delay. IF YOU ARE A BENEFICIAL OWNER AND HOLD YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN "STREET NAME" THROUGH A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE AND WISH TO DISSENT FROM THE MERGER, YOU MUST MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE (AS THE CASE MAY BE) TO ENSURE THAT YOUR COMPANY SHARES ARE REGISTERED IN YOUR OWN NAME IN THE REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY SUCH THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED COMPANY SHAREHOLDER IN ORDER FOR YOU TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS. BANKS, BROKERS OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARIES OR NOMINEES ARE UNLIKELY TO EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT THEY HOLD, EVEN IF A BENEFICIAL OWNER OF THE COMPANY SHARES REQUESTS THEM TO DO SO. YOU MUST CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE PROMPTLY TO ENSURE THAT YOU BECOME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF YOUR COMPANY SHARES IN SUFFICIENT TIME AHEAD OF THE DATE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AS YOU MUST DELIVER TO THE COMPANY A WRITTEN OBJECTION TO THE MERGER BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. YOU MUST SUBSEQUENTLY COMPLY WITH ALL PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES. AS A RESULT, IF YOU BECAME A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER FOR PURPOSES OF EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, AND YOU WISH TO TRANSFER YOUR COMPANY SHARES BACK TO A BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE, YOU WILL NEED TO CONTACT THE RELEVANT BANK, BROKER OR OTHER SECURITIES INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE TO MAKE ALL NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS. 84 ADS HOLDERS WILL NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND RECEIVE PAYMENT OF THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY SHARES UNDERLYING THEIR ADSS. THE ADS DEPOSITARY WILL NOT EXERCISE OR ATTEMPT TO EXERCISE ANY DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO ANY OF THE COMPANY SHARES THAT IT HOLDS, EVEN IF AN ADS HOLDER REQUESTS THE ADS DEPOSITARY TO DO SO. ADS HOLDERS WISHING TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS MUST SURRENDER THEIR ADSS BEFORE THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON AUGUST 19, 2022 TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR CANCELLATION, PAY THE ADS DEPOSITARY'S FEES FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THEIR ADSS, PROVIDE DELIVERY INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED, AND CERTIFY TO THE COMPANY THAT THEY EITHER (I) BENEFICIALLY OWNED THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND HAVE NOT GIVEN, AND WILL NOT GIVE, VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AS TO THEIR ADSS (OR HAVE CANCELLED ALL VOTING INSTRUCTIONS PREVIOUSLY GIVEN) OR HAVE GIVEN VOTING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE ADS DEPOSITARY AS TO THE ADSS BEING CANCELLED BUT UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, OR (II) DID NOT BENEFICIALLY OWN THE RELEVANT ADSS AS OF THE ADS RECORD DATE AND UNDERTAKE NOT TO VOTE THE COMPANY SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE ADSS SO CANCELED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, AND BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ANY ADS HOLDERS WHO CANCEL THEIR ADSS FOR DELIVERY OF COMPANY SHARES AFTER THE SHARE RECORD DATE WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ATTEND OR TO VOTE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, BUT WILL BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS IF THEY BECOME REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES BEFORE THE VOTE TO AUTHORIZE AND APPROVE THE MERGER IS TAKEN AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING SENTENCE. AFTER CANCELLING THEIR ADSS AND BECOMING REGISTERED HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDERS MUST COMPLY WITH THE PROCEDURES AND REQUIREMENTS FOR EXERCISING DISSENTERS' RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO THE COMPANY SHARES UNDER SECTION 238 OF THE CICA. IF THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED, THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A PUBLIC COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE ADSS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ. THE COMPANY SHARES ARE NOT LISTED AND CANNOT BE TRADED ON ANY STOCK EXCHANGE OTHER THAN NASDAQ, AND IN SUCH CASE ONLY IN THE FORM OF ADSS. AS A RESULT, IF A FORMER ADS HOLDER HAS SURRENDERED HIS, HER OR ITS ADSS FOR CANCELLATION AND BECAME A REGISTERED HOLDER OF COMPANY SHARES IN ORDER TO EXERCISE DISSENTERS' RIGHTS AND THE MERGER IS NOT CONSUMMATED AND SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WISHES TO BE ABLE TO SELL HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES ON A STOCK EXCHANGE, SUCH FORMER ADS HOLDER WILL NEED TO DEPOSIT HIS, HER OR ITS COMPANY SHARES WITH THE ADS CUSTODIAN FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE CORRESPONDING NUMBER OF ADSS, SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF APPLICABLE LAW AND THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT, INCLUDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, PAYMENT OF RELEVANT FEES OF THE ADS DEPOSITARY FOR THE ISSUANCE OF ADSS (UP TO $5.00 PER 100 ADSS ISSUED), APPLICABLE COMPANY SHARE TRANSFER TAXES (IF ANY), AND RELATED CHARGES PURSUANT TO THE DEPOSIT AGREEMENT. Tax Consequences of the Merger Tax matters are very complicated, and the tax consequences of the Merger to you will depend on your particular situation. This discussion is not intended to be a complete analysis or description of all potential tax consequences of the merger consideration and the Merger. You are encouraged to consult your own tax advisor regarding the specific tax consequences of the Merger to you, including tax return reporting requirements, the applicability of U.S. federal, state, local, and non-U.S. tax laws and the effect of any proposed change in the tax laws. Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences The following discussion is a summary of material U.S. federal income tax consequences to only U.S. Holders (as defined below) that exchange their Company Shares for cash and Parents Shares pursuant to the Merger. For purposes of this discussion, except as otherwise noted, references to Company Shares include ownership interests in Company Shares through ADSs. 85 This discussion is based on and subject to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the " Code "), the Treasury Regulations promulgated thereunder (" Treasury Regulations "), published guidance of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (the " IRS ") and court decisions, in each case, all as currently in effect as of the date hereof and all of which are subject to change, possibly with retroactive effect, and to differing interpretations. The following discussion assumes that the Merger will be consummated as described in this proxy statement/prospectus and applies only to U.S. Holders that hold their Company Shares as "capital assets" within the meaning of Section 1221 of the Code (generally, property held for investment). This discussion does not constitute tax advice and does not address all aspects of U.S. federal income taxation that may be relevant to any particular U.S. Holder in light of such U.S. Holder's personal circumstances, including any tax consequences relating to the Medicare contribution tax on net investment income or the alternative minimum tax, or to any U.S. Holders subject to special treatment under the Code, including, without limitation: • banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions; • real estate investment trusts and regulated investment companies; • traders in securities who elect to apply a mark-to-market method of accounting; • tax-exempt organizations or governmental organizations; • dealers or brokers in securities or foreign currency; • tax-qualified retirement plans; • corporations that accumulate earnings to avoid U.S. federal income tax (and investors therein); • persons whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar; • U.S. expatriates and former citizens or long-term residents of the United States; • persons who hold their Company Shares as part of a straddle, hedging, conversion, constructive sale or other risk reduction transaction or integrated investment; • persons who purchase or sell their Company Shares as part of a wash sale for tax purposes; • "S corporations," partnerships or other entities or arrangements classified as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes, or other pass-through entities (and investors therein); • persons who hold their Company Shares through a bank, financial institution or other entity, or a branch thereof, located, organized or resident outside of the United States; • accrual-method taxpayers subject to special tax accounting rules under Section 451(b) of the Code; • persons who own or have owned (directly, indirectly or through attribution) more than 5% of the voting power or value of Company Shares; and • persons who received their Company Shares pursuant to the exercise of employee stock options or other compensation arrangements. This discussion also does not address any considerations under the U.S. federal tax laws other than those pertaining to the income tax, nor does it address any state, local or non-U.S. tax considerations. The Company and Parent do not intend to seek any rulings from the IRS with respect to the Merger, and there can be no assurance that the IRS will not take a position contrary to the tax consequences described herein or that such a contrary position would not be sustained by a court. If a partnership, including for this purpose any arrangement or entity that is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, holds Company Shares, the tax treatment of a partner (including for this purpose an investor treated as a partner) in the partnership will generally depend upon the status of the partner and the activities of the partner and the partnership. A holder that is a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes and the partners in such partnership are urged to consult their tax advisors about the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the Merger and of the ownership and disposition of Company Shares. 86 For purposes of this discussion, a "U.S. Holder" means a beneficial owner of Company Shares that for U.S. federal income tax purposes is or is treated as any of the following: • an individual who is a citizen or resident of the United States; • a corporation created or organized under the laws of the United States, any state thereof or the District of Columbia; • an estate, the income of which is subject to U.S. federal income tax regardless of its source; or • a trust that (1) is subject to the primary supervision of a court within the United States and all substantial decisions of which are subject to the control of one or more "United States persons" (within the meaning of Section 7701(a)(30) of the Code), or (2) has a valid election in effect to be treated as a United States person for U.S. federal income tax purposes. THIS DISCUSSION IS NOT TAX ADVICE. HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES SHOULD CONSULT THEIR TAX ADVISORS WITH RESPECT TO THE U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE MERGER IN LIGHT OF THEIR PARTICULAR CIRCUMSTANCES, AS WELL AS ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES ARISING UNDER U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAWS OTHER THAN THOSE PERTAINING TO INCOME TAX, INCLUDING ESTATE OR GIFT TAX LAWS, OR UNDER ANY STATE, LOCAL OR NON-U.S. TAX LAWS OR ANY APPLICABLE TAX TREATY. HOLDERS OF COMPANY SHARES WHO ARE NOT U.S. HOLDERS ARE URGED TO CONSULT THEIR TAX ADVISORS REGARDING THE U.S. FEDERAL INCOME AND WITHHOLDING TAX CONSEQUENCES AND ANY APPLICABLE STATE, LOCAL OR NON-U.S. TAX CONSEQUENCES OF THE MERGER. The receipt by a U.S. Holder of cash and Parent Shares in exchange for Company Shares as a result of the Merger will be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Generally, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, a U.S. Holder will recognize gain or loss equal to the difference between (i) the sum of the amount of cash and the fair market value of the Parent Shares received pursuant to the Merger and (ii) its aggregate adjusted tax basis in the Company Shares that it exchanges for such cash and Parent Shares. Any gain or loss recognized by a U.S. Holder generally would be long-term capital gain or loss if the Company Shares surrendered were held for more than one year as of the effective date of the Merger and would be short-term capital gain or loss if the Company Shares surrendered were held for one year or less as of the effective date of the Merger. A reduced tax rate generally applies to long-term capital gain of a non-corporate U.S. Holder (including individuals). The deductibility of capital losses is subject to limitations. If a U.S. Holder acquired different blocks of Company Shares at different times or at different prices, such U.S. Holder must determine its adjusted tax basis and holding period separately with respect to each block of Company Shares (generally, Company Shares acquired at the same cost in a single transaction). A U.S. Holder's initial tax basis in the Parent Shares received in the Merger will equal the fair market value of such Parent Shares as of the Effective Time. A U.S. Holder's holding period for such Parent Shares will commence on the day following the Effective Time. The foregoing discussion regarding gain recognized by a U.S. Holder as a result of the Merger assumes that the Company is not currently, and has not been, a "passive foreign investment company" (" PFIC ") for U.S. federal income tax purposes during such U.S. Holder's holding period for the Company Shares exchanged in the Merger. A non-U.S. corporation is treated as a PFIC for any taxable year if either: (a) at least 75% of its gross income for such year is passive income or (b) at least 50% of the value of its assets (based on a quarterly average) is attributable to assets that produce or are held for the production of passive income. Passive income for this purpose generally includes, among other things, dividends, interest, royalties, rents, and gains from commodities and securities transactions. In determining whether a non-U.S. corporation is a PFIC, a proportionate share of the assets and income of each corporation or partnership in which it owns, directly or indirectly, at least a 25% interest (by value) in is taken into account. Under the PFIC rules, if a non-U.S. corporation were considered a PFIC at any time during which a holder held shares in such non-U.S. corporation, then the non-U.S. corporation would (absent certain elections) generally continue to be treated as a PFIC for all subsequent years with respect to such holder's shares regardless of whether such non-U.S. corporation continues to meet the tests noted above in any subsequent taxable year. 87 Based on the historical composition of the Company's income, assets, and operations, the Company believes that it was not a PFIC for any completed taxable year, and the Company does not expect to be treated as a PFIC for the current taxable year. However, given that the annual PFIC determination is fundamentally factual in nature and is based on the application of complex U.S. federal income tax rules, which are subject to different interpretations, there can be no assurance that the Company was not or will not be classified as a PFIC for one or more of such taxable years. If the Company were a PFIC in the current taxable year or in any prior taxable year in which a U.S. Holder has held Company Shares, then such U.S. Holder generally would be subject to adverse U.S. federal income tax consequences with respect to gain recognized on any sale or exchange of such Company Shares, including an exchange of such Company Shares pursuant to the Merger, unless such U.S. Holder has in effect certain elections, such as the mark-to-market election. Under current law, the mark-to-market election is only available for Company Shares that are regularly traded within the meaning of the Treasury Regulations on certain designated U.S. exchanges and foreign exchanges that meet trading, listing, financial disclosure and other requirements to be treated as a qualified exchange under applicable Treasury Regulations. Nasdaq is a qualified exchange. The Company Shares may not be eligible for mark-to-market treatment under the foregoing rule even if the ADSs otherwise satisfy the applicable requirement. The U.S. federal income tax rules relating to PFICs are complex. U.S. Holders should consult their own tax advisors concerning whether the Company is or has been a PFIC for any taxable year during which such U.S. Holder has owned Company Shares, the availability of any applicable elections to such U.S. Holder and the tax consequences of exchanging Company Shares pursuant to the Merger. Information Reporting and Backup Withholding A U.S. Holder may be subject to information reporting and backup withholding in respect of the payment of cash and Parent Shares in exchange for Company Shares in the Merger. Backup withholding will not apply if such U.S. Holder furnishes a properly completed and executed IRS Form W-9, or otherwise establishes an exemption. Generally, backup withholding is not an additional tax. Any amounts withheld under the backup withholding rules may be allowed as a refund or a credit against a U.S. Holder's U.S. federal income tax liability, provided the required information is timely furnished to the IRS. Each holder should consult such holder's tax advisor regarding the information reporting and backup withholding tax rules. Cayman Islands Tax Consequences The Cayman Islands currently have no form of income, corporate or capital gains tax and no estate duty, inheritance tax or gift tax. No taxes, fees or charges will be payable (either by direct assessment or withholding) to the government in the Cayman Islands under the laws of the Cayman Islands in respect of the Merger or the receipt of cash and Parent Shares in exchange for the cancellation of Company Shares or ADSs in connection with the Merger. This is subject to the qualification that (i) Cayman Islands stamp duty may be payable if any original transaction documents are brought into or executed or produced before a court in the Cayman Islands (for example, for enforcement), (ii) registration fees will be payable to the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands to register the Plan of Merger and (iii) fees will be payable to the Cayman Islands Government Gazette Office to publish the notice of the Merger in the Cayman Islands Government Gazette. 88 Regulatory Approvals Required for the Merger and Other Regulatory Filings The Company and Parent have each agreed to take certain actions in order to obtain regulatory clearance required to consummate the Merger. The Merger is subject to review by the Department of Justice the (" DOJ ") and Federal Trade Commission (the " FTC ") under the HSR Act. Under this statute, the Company and Parent are required to make pre-merger notification filings and await the expiration or early termination of the statutory waiting period prior to completing the Merger. The Company and Parent submitted pre-merger notification filings under the HSR Act on May 26, 2022. The statutory waiting period expired on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Merger is also subject to review by governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China and requires pre-merger notification with, and clearance by, SAMR or the observance of an applicable waiting period in the People's Republic of China. The Company and Parent cannot predict with certainty the length of review in the People's Republic of China but expect that it could take up to 15 months. The Company and Parent believe they are eligible for a simplified filing in the People's Republic of China and made such a submission to SAMR on July 6, 2022, which, if accepted by SAMR, could result in a determination in or around 3 months. SAMR may require a longer review under their normal procedures, which would delay a final determination into the second or third quarter of 2023, or even longer. During or after the statutory waiting periods and clearance of the Merger, and even after completion of the Merger, the DOJ, the FTC or governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China could challenge or seek to block the Merger, or impose remedial conditions on the Merger under relevant antitrust laws, as such governmental authority may deem necessary or desirable in the public interest. Other governmental authorities or competition agencies with jurisdiction over the Merger could also initiate action to challenge or block the Merger. In addition, in some jurisdictions, a competitor, customer or other third party could initiate a private action under the antitrust laws challenging or seeking to enjoin the Merger, before or after it is completed. The Company and Parent cannot be sure that a challenge to the Merger will not be made or that, if a challenge is made, the Company and/or Parent will prevail. Other Regulatory Approvals One or more governmental agencies may impose a condition, restriction, qualification, requirement or limitation when it grants the necessary approvals and consents to the consummation of the Merger. Third parties may also seek to intervene in the regulatory process or litigate to enjoin or overturn regulatory approvals, any of which actions could significantly impede or even preclude obtaining required regulatory approvals. There is currently no way to predict how long it will take to obtain all of the required regulatory approvals or whether such approvals will ultimately be obtained and there may be a substantial period of time between the approval by Company shareholders and the completion of the Merger. Although Parent and the Company expect that all required regulatory clearances and approvals will be obtained, they cannot assure you that these regulatory clearances and approvals will be timely obtained, obtained at all or that the granting of these regulatory clearances and approvals will not involve the imposition of additional conditions on the completion of the Merger, including the requirement to divest assets, or require changes to the terms of the Merger Agreement. These conditions or changes could result in the conditions to the Merger not being satisfied. Comparison of Shareholders' and Stockholders' Rights This section describes the material differences between the rights of the holders of Company Shares and the rights of holders of Parent Shares. The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Accordingly, the rights of the Company shareholders are governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands, including the CICA, as well as the Company's memorandum of association and articles of association, each as amended from time to time. Parent is incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware. Accordingly, the rights of the stockholders of Parent are governed by the laws of the State of Delaware, including the Delaware General Corporation Law (the " DGCL "), as well as Parent's certificate of incorporation and bylaws, each as amended from time to time. The rights of Company shareholders will change as a result of the Merger due to differences in the laws and governing documents that govern the Company shareholders compared to the laws and governing documents that govern Parent's stockholders. Upon the completion of the Merger, the rights of the former Company shareholders as Parent stockholders will be governed by Delaware law and Parent's certificate of incorporation and bylaws. As a result, the Company shareholders will have different rights once they become stockholders of Parent. 89 This section does not include a complete description of all differences among the rights of the Company shareholders and Parent's stockholders, nor does it include a complete description of the specific rights referred to below. Furthermore, the description of some of the differences in these rights in this section is not intended to indicate that other differences that may be equally important to Company shareholders do not exist. All Company shareholders and Parent stockholders are urged to read carefully the relevant provisions of the CICA and DGCL, as well as each company's governing documents; this summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Company's memorandum of association and articles of association, each as amended from time to time, and Parent's certificate of incorporation and bylaws, each as amended from time to time. See the section entitled "Where You Can Find More Information" for information on how to obtain a copy of these documents. Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders Authorized Share Capital orCapital Stock The authorized share capital of the Company is $5,000,000 divided into 500,000,000 shares, par value $0.01 per share. The authorized capital stock of Parent is 550,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and 25,000,000 shares of undesignated preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share. Special Meetings; Action byWritten Consent The Company's articles of association provide that an extraordinary general meeting may only be called by (i) a majority of the Company Board or (ii) the chairman of the Company Board. The Company's articles of association further provide that any action required or permitted to be taken at any annual or extraordinary general meetings of the Company may be taken only upon a Company shareholder vote at an annual or extraordinary meeting and may not be taken by written resolutions of Company shareholders without a meeting. Under the DGCL, a special meeting of stockholders may be called by the Parent Board or by any other person authorized to do so in the certificate of incorporation or bylaws. Parent's bylaws provide that special meetings may be called by (i) the Parent Board pursuant to a resolution adopted by a majority of the total number of authorized directors, (ii) the chairman of the Parent Board or (iii) the president of Parent. Stockholders are not permitted to take action by written consent. Any action required or permitted to be taken by the stockholders of Parent must be effected at an annual or special meeting of the stockholders of Parent. Shareholder or StockholderProposals and Nominations ofCandidates for Election to theCompany Board of Directors Pursuant to the Company's articles of association, the Company shall hold a general meeting as its annual general meeting every year at such time and place as may be determined by the Company Board. Extraordinary general meetings may be called by a majority of the Company Board or the chairman of the Company Board at such time and place as such person or persons shall determine. Under the DGCL and Parent's bylaws, an annual meeting of stockholders shall be held for the election of directors at such date and time as the Parent Board shall each year fix. The Parent Board may, in its sole discretion, determine that a meeting of stockholders may be held solely by means of remote communication. 90 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders An annual general meeting and any extraordinary general meeting may be called by not less than ten (10) clear days' notice. The notice must specify the time and place of the meeting and, in the case of special business, the general nature of the business. All business shall be deemed special that is transacted at an extraordinary general meeting, and also all business that is transacted at an annual general meeting, with the exception of election of directors. Under the Company's articles of association, all questions submitted to a general meeting shall be decided by a simple majority of votes except where a greater majority is required by the Company's articles of association or by the CICA. An ordinary resolution is defined in the Company's articles of association to mean a resolution passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or, in the case of any Company shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorized representative or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting of which notice has been duly given in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Notice of the place, if any, date, and time of all meetings of stockholders, the means of remote communications, if any, by which stockholders and proxyholders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at such meeting, and the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting, if such date is different from the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting, and, in the case of a special meeting, the purpose or purposes for which the meeting is called, shall be given, not less than 10 nor more than 60 days before the date on which the meeting is to be held, to each Parent stockholder entitled to vote at such meeting as of the record date for determining Parent stockholders entitled to notice of the meeting, except as otherwise provided in Parent's bylaws or required by law. Parent's bylaws generally allow stockholders of record at the time of notice and at the time of the annual meeting or a special meeting to nominate persons for election to the Parent Board. The bylaws also generally allow stockholders of record at the time of notice and at the time of the annual meeting to propose other business to be brought before an annual meeting. Such proposals (including proposals pursuant to Rule 14a-8 promulgated under the Exchange Act) and nominations, however, may only be brought by a stockholder who has given timely notice in proper written form to Parent's secretary prior to the meeting. 91 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders A special resolution of the Company must be passed by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by such Company shareholders as, being entitled so to do, vote in person or, in the case of any Company shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorized representative or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy at a general meeting of which notice specifying the intention to propose the resolution as a special resolution has been duly given in accordance with the Company's articles of association. The Company's articles of association provide that no person other than a retiring director at the relevant meeting shall, unless recommended by the Company Board for election, be eligible for election as director at any general meeting, unless a notice signed by a Company shareholder (other than the person to be proposed) duly qualified to attend and vote at the meeting for which such notice is given of his or her intention to propose such person for election and also a notice signed by the person to be proposed of his or her willingness to be elected shall have been lodged with the head office or the registration office of the Company provided that the minimum length of the period, during which such notice(s) are given, shall be at least seven (7) days and that the period for lodgment shall commence no earlier than the day after the dispatch of the notice of the general meeting appointed for such election and end no later than seven (7) days prior to the date of such general meeting. A Parent stockholder's notice must be received by the secretary at Parent's principal executive offices not less than 45 days or more than 75 days prior to the one-year anniversary of the date on which Parent first mailed its proxy materials for the preceding year's annual meeting of stockholders; provided, however, that, if the meeting is convened more than 30 days prior to or delayed by more than 30 days after the anniversary of the preceding year's annual meeting, or if no annual meeting was held in the preceding year, notice by such stockholder must be received not later than the close of business on the later of (i) the 90th day before such annual meeting or (ii) the 10th day following the day on which public announcement of the date of such meeting is first made. In the event that the number of directors to be elected to the Parent Board is increased and there has been no public announcement naming all of the nominees for director or indicating the increase in the size of the Parent Board made by Parent at least 10 days before the last day a Parent stockholder may deliver a notice of nomination, a Parent stockholder's notice with respect to nominees for any new positions created by such increase will be timely if it is received by Parent's secretary at Parent's principal executive offices not later than the close of business on the 10th day following the day on which such public announcement is first made by Parent. The stockholder's notice must also include specific information regarding the stockholder and the director nominee or proposed business to bring before the meeting, as applicable, as described in Parent's bylaws. 92 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders Number of Directors The Company's articles of association provide that the number of directors shall not be less than two (2) and that there shall be no maximum number of directors unless otherwise determined from time to time by Company shareholders in general meeting. The Company may from time to time in general meeting by ordinary resolution increase or decrease the number of directors but so that the number of directors shall never be less than two (2). There are currently nine directors serving on the Company Board. The DGCL provides that the board of directors of a Delaware corporation must consist of one or more directors, with the number of directors fixed by or in the manner provided in the corporation's bylaws unless the certificate of incorporation fixes the number of directors. Parent's bylaws provide that the total number of authorized directors shall be at least two (2) and shall be fixed from time to time exclusively by the Parent Board pursuant to a resolution adopted by a majority of the total number of authorized directors of the Parent Board. There are currently eight directors serving on the Parent Board. Election of Directors Pursuant to the Company's articles of association, at each annual general meeting, one-third of the directors for the time being (or, if their number is not a multiple of three (3), the number nearest to but not greater than one-third) shall retire from office by rotation provided that the chairman of the Company Board and/or the managing director shall not, while holding such office, be subject to retirement by rotation or be taken into account in determining the number of directors to retire in each year. The directors to retire by rotation shall include any director who wishes to retire and not run for re-election. Any further directors so to retire shall be those of the other directors subject to retirement by rotation who have been longest in office since their last re-election or appointment and so that as between persons who became or were last re- elected directors on the same day those to retire will (unless they otherwise agree among themselves) be determined by lot. Any director appointed pursuant to article 86(2) or article 86(3) of the Company's articles of association will not be taken into account in determining which particular directors or the number of directors who are to retire by rotation. The DGCL provides that, unless the certificate of incorporation or bylaws provide otherwise, directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the election of directors. Parent has a classified board structure such that, except for directors who may be elected by the holders of any series of Preferred Stock, the Parent Board is divided into three classes, designated Class I, Class II and Class III. At each annual meeting of stockholders, each of the successors elected to replace the directors of a class whose term expired at such annual meeting are elected to hold office until the third annual meeting next succeeding his or her election and until his or her respective successor shall have been duly elected and qualified. 93 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders The Company's articles of association provide that the Company may by ordinary resolution elect any person to be a director to fill a causal vacancy on the Company Board or as an addition to the existing Company Board. The directors have the power to appoint any person as a director to fill a causal vacancy on the Company Board or as an addition to the existing Company Board. Any director so appointed by the Company Board will hold office until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and will then be eligible for re-election. Parent's bylaws provide that a nominee for director shall be elected to the Parent Board if the votes cast for such nominee's election exceed the votes cast against such nominee's election, except that directors will be elected by a plurality of the votes cast at any meeting of stockholders for which (i) the secretary of Parent receives a notice that a stockholder has nominated a person for election to the Parent Board in compliance with certain requirements set forth in Parent's bylaws and (ii) such nomination has not been withdrawn by such stockholder on or before the 10th day before Parent first mails its notice of meeting for such meeting to the stockholders. If directors are to be elected by a plurality of the votes cast, stockholders shall not be permitted to vote against a nominee. Removal of Directors; Vacancies The Company's articles of association provide that a director may be removed by way of an ordinary resolution at any time before the expiration of his period of office (but without prejudice to any claim which such director may have for damages under any agreement between him/her and the Company). A vacancy on the Company Board so created may be filled by: (i) the election or appointment by ordinary resolution of Company shareholders at the meeting at which such director was removed or (ii) the affirmative vote of a simple majority of the remaining directors present and voting at a Company Board meeting. The office of director shall be vacated under certain circumstances, as provided by the Company's articles of association. Parent's bylaws provide that directors may be removed by the stockholders of Parent only for cause. Vacancies occurring on the Parent Board for any reason and newly created directorships resulting from an increase in the authorized number of directors may be filled only by vote of a majority of the remaining members of the Parent Board at any meeting of the Parent Board and not by Parent stockholders. 94 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders Limitation on Liability of Directors The laws of the Cayman Islands do not impose an all-embracing code of conduct on directors. Many of the duties and obligations of a director are statutory; others are found only at common law. A breach of a statutory duty imposed by the CICA will, generally, result in a prescribed penalty or fine. There are no monetary limitations on the liability of directors for a breach of duties under common law. Parent's certificate of incorporation provides that no director shall be personally liable to Parent or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director. If the DGCL is amended to authorize corporate action further eliminating or limiting the personal liability of directors, then the liability of a director of Parent shall be eliminated or limited to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL. Indemnificationof DirectorsandOfficers; Expenses The laws of the Cayman Islands do not limit the extent to which a company's articles of association may provide for indemnification of directors and officers, except to the extent any such provision may be held by the Cayman Islands courts to be contrary to public policy, such as to provide indemnification against civil fraud or the consequences of committing a crime. Pursuant to the Company's articles of association, the Company is authorized to indemnify its directors, secretary and other officers for the time being and the liquidator or trustees (if any) for the time being acting in relation to any of the affairs of the Company and every one of them, and every one of their heirs, executors and administrators, from and against all actions, costs, charges, losses, damages and expenses which they or any of them shall or may incur or sustain by or by reason of any act done, concurred in or omitted in or about the execution of their duty, or supposed duty, in their respective offices or trusts. Any such indemnity does not extend to any matter in respect of any fraud, dishonesty, willful misconduct or bad faith which may attach to any of said persons. Further, insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers or persons controlling the Company under the foregoing provisions, in the opinion of the SEC, such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is therefore unenforceable. Under the DGCL, a Delaware corporation must indemnify its present and former directors and officers against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred to the extent that the officer or director has been successful on the merits or otherwise in defense of any action, suit or proceeding brought against him or her by reason of the fact that he or she is or was a director or officer of the corporation. Delaware law provides that a corporation may indemnify its present and former directors, officers, employees and agents, as well as any individual serving with another corporation in that capacity at the corporation's request against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement of actions taken, if the individual acted in good faith and in a manner reasonably believed to be in, or not opposed to, the best interests of the corporation and, in the case of a criminal proceeding, the individual had no reasonable cause to believe the individual's conduct was unlawful; except that no indemnification may be paid for judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement in actions by or in the right of the corporation to procure a judgment in its favor. 95 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders A corporation may not indemnify a current or former director or officer of the corporation against expenses to the extent the person is adjudged to be liable to the corporation unless a court approves the indemnity. Parent's bylaws require Parent to indemnify and hold harmless to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL any person who was or is made a party or is threatened to be made a party to or is otherwise involved in any action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative, by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director or an officer of Parent or is or was serving at the request of Parent as a director, officer or trustee of another corporation or of a partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, including service with respect to an employee benefit plan. Such person shall also have the right to be paid by Parent the expenses (including attorney's fees) incurred in defending any such proceeding in advance of its final disposition; provided, however, that, if the DGCL requires, the advancement of expenses incurred by such person in his or her capacity as a director or officer (and not in any other capacity in which service was or is rendered by such person, including, without limitation, service to an employee benefit plan) shall be made only if such person delivers to Parent an undertaking to repay all amounts so advanced if there is a final judicial decision from which there is no right to appeal finding that such person is not entitled to indemnification for such expenses under Parent's bylaws. 96 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders Amendments to the CorporateGovernance Documents The Company's articles of association may be rescinded, altered or amended by way of a special resolution. The Company's articles of association also state that a special resolution shall be required to alter the provisions of the Company's memorandum of association or to change its name. Parent's bylaws may be altered, amended or repealed, or new bylaws may be adopted, generally by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the capital stock of Parent issued and outstanding and entitled to vote thereon at any regular meeting of stockholders, or at any special meeting of stockholders, provided notice of such alteration, amendment, repeal or adoption of new bylaws are stated in the notice of such special meeting. Amending certain provisions of the bylaws require the affirmative vote of the holders of at least sixty-six and two-thirds percent (662/3%) of the voting power of the outstanding shares of stock of Parent entitled to vote thereon at any regular meeting of stockholders or at any special meeting of stockholders. Certain Business Combinations Although Cayman Islands law does not regulate transactions between a company and its significant shareholders, it does provide that such transactions must be entered into bona fide in the best interests of the company, for a proper corporate purpose and not with the effect of constituting a fraud on the minority shareholders. Section 203 of the DGCL prohibits a Delaware corporation from engaging in a business combination with an "interested stockholder" (generally defined by the DGCL as a person who owns 15% or more of the corporation's outstanding voting stock, together with such person's affiliates and associates) for three years following the time that person became an interested stockholder, unless (1) prior to the time the person became an interested stockholder the Parent Board approved either the business combination or the transaction that resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder, (2) upon consummation of the transaction that resulted in the person becoming an interested stockholder, the person owned at least 85% of the corporation's outstanding voting stock or (3) the business combination is approved by the Parent Board and by the affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the outstanding voting stock that is not owned by the interested stockholder or (4) certain other exceptions specified in Section 203(b) of the DGCL are met. The DGCL allows a corporation's certificate of incorporation to contain a provision expressly electing not to be governed by Section 203 of the DGCL. 97 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders Parent's Certificate of Incorporation does not contain a provision electing not to be governed by Section 203, so Parent is subject to such provision. Shareholder or Stockholder RightsPlan The Company currently does not have a shareholder rights plan. Parent currently does not have a stockholder rights plan. Forum Selection The Company's articles of association do not contain a forum selection clause. Parent's bylaws provided that, unless Parent consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the sole and exclusive forum for (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of Parent, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, stockholder, officer or other employee of Parent to Parent or its stockholders, (iii) any action arising pursuant to any provision of the DGCL, Parent's Certificate of Incorporation or Parent's bylaws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine, except for, as to each of (i) through (iv) above, any claim as to which such court determines that there is an indispensable party not subject to the jurisdiction of such court, which is vested in the exclusive jurisdiction of a court or forum other than such court or for which such court does not have subject matter jurisdiction. 98 Rights of Company Shareholders Rights of Parent Stockholders Unless Parent consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States shall be the sole and exclusive forum for resolving any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, against any person in connection with any offering of Parent's securities. Litigation Related to the Merger On June 17, 2022, a purported shareholder of the Company filed a lawsuit against the Company and the Company Board captioned Ryan O'Dell v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05113 (the " O'Dell Action "), in the United States District Court for the SDNY. On June 20, June 29, and June 30, 2022, three additional purported shareholders of the Company filed lawsuits in SDNY against the Company and the Company Board captioned, respectively, John Del Tatto v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05174 (" Del Tatto Action "), Matthew Whitfield v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05564 (" Whitfield Action "), and Jeffrey D. Justice, II v. Silicon Motion Technology Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-05571 (" Justice Action "). The O'Dell Action, Del Tatto Action, Whitfield Action, and Justice Action collectively constitute the "Actions." Each of the Actions allege that the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed on June 16, 2022, in connection with the Merger, was false and misleading and that, as a result, all defendants violated Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act and that the Company Board violated Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act. The Justice Action, O'Dell Action, and Whitfield Action additionally allege that the defendants violated Rule 14a-9 promulgated under the Exchange Act, with the O'Dell Action also alleging a violation of 17 C.F.R. Section 244.100. The Actions seek, among other relief, an injunction, rescission and rescissory damages, the issuance of a new registration statement (other than the O'Dell Action), and attorneys' and experts' fees. The Company believes the claims asserted in the Actions are without merit. Additional lawsuits may be filed against the Company, the Company Board, or the Company's officers in connection with the Merger, which could prevent or delay completion of the Merger and result in substantial costs to the Company, including any costs associated with indemnification. 99 THE MERGER AGREEMENT The following is a summary of the material terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement. This summary may not contain all the information about the Merger Agreement that is important to you. This summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement attached as Annex A to, and incorporated by reference into, this proxy statement/prospectus. You are encouraged to read the Merger Agreement in its entirety because it is the legal document that governs the Merger. Explanatory Note Regarding the Merger Agreement and the Summary of the Merger Agreement: Representations, Warranties and Covenants in the Merger Agreement Are Not Intended to Function or Be Relied on as Public Disclosures The Merger Agreement and the summary of its terms in this proxy statement/prospectus have been included to provide information about the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement. The terms and information in the Merger Agreement are not intended to provide any other public disclosure of factual information about Parent, the Company or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates. The representations, warranties, covenants and agreements contained in the Merger Agreement are made by Parent, the Company and Merger Sub only for the purposes of the Merger Agreement and are qualified by and subject to certain limitations and exceptions agreed to by Parent, the Company and Merger Sub in connection with negotiating the terms of the Merger Agreement. In particular, in your review of the representations and warranties contained in the Merger Agreement and described in this summary, it is important to bear in mind that the representations and warranties were made solely for the benefit of the parties to the Merger Agreement and were negotiated for the purpose of allocating contractual risk among the parties to the Merger Agreement rather than to establish matters as facts. The representations and warranties may also be subject to a contractual standard of materiality or material adverse effect different from those generally applicable to Company securityholders and reports and documents filed with the SEC and in some cases may be qualified by disclosures made by one party to the other, which are not necessarily reflected in the Merger Agreement. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties, which do not purport to be accurate as of the date of this proxy statement/ prospectus, may have changed since the date of the Merger Agreement. For the foregoing reasons, the representations, warranties, covenants and agreements and any descriptions of those provisions herein should not be read alone or relied upon as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition of Parent, the Company or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates. Instead, such provisions or descriptions should be read only in conjunction with the other information provided elsewhere in this proxy statement/prospectus or incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/ prospectus. Structure of the Merger The Merger Agreement provides for a transaction in which, subject to Part XVI of the CICA, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company. The Company will be the Surviving Company in the Merger and will, following completion of the Merger, be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. At the Effective Time, the memorandum and articles of association of Merger Sub will be the memorandum and articles of association of the Surviving Company, except for certain conforming changes set forth in the Merger Agreement, until thereafter amended in accordance with applicable law and such memorandum and articles of association. At the Effective Time, (i) the directors of Merger Sub or such other individuals designated by Parent prior to the Effective Time will be the directors of the Surviving Company until their successors are duly elected, designated or qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation or removal in accordance with the Surviving Company's memorandum and articles of association and (ii) the officers of the Company immediately prior to the Effective Time will continue to be the officers of the Surviving Company holding the same officer positions and titles as with the Company until their successors are duly elected, designated or qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation or removal in accordance with the Surviving Company's memorandum and articles of association. 100 Completion and Effectiveness of the Merger The Merger will be consummated upon the filing of the Plan of Merger and the other documents required under the CICA to effect the Merger with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands as provided in the CICA. The Effective Time will occur on the date the Plan of Merger is registered by the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands or such later date as specified in the Plan of Merger. Unless another date and time are agreed to by Parent and the Company, the Closing will take place at 8:30 p.m. (Taiwan time) no later than the second business day after satisfaction or waiver of all of the applicable conditions to the Closing set forth in the Merger Agreement other than those conditions that by their nature are to be satisfied at Closing, but subject to the fulfillment or waiver of such conditions at the Closing. Merger Consideration At the Effective Time, (a) each Company Share (other than Excluded Shares, Dissenting Shares and Company Shares represented by each ADS) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration, (b) each ADS (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADS, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per ADS Merger Consideration, and (c) each Dissenting Share issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and holders of the Dissenting Shares will not be entitled to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration and will instead only be entitled to payment of the fair value of such Dissenting Shares determined in accordance with the provisions of the CICA. No fractional Parent Share will be issued pursuant to the Merger and such fractional share interests will not entitle the owner thereof to vote or to any other rights of a stockholder of Parent. Each Company securityholder who would otherwise have been entitled to receive a fraction of a Parent Share (after aggregating all Company Shares evidenced by the relevant share certificates, uncertificated shares, ADSs or other acceptable evidence delivered by such Company securityholder to the exchange agent for the Merger) will receive in lieu thereof a cash payment (without interest) in an amount equal to such fractional part of a Parent Share multiplied by the Parent Share VWAP. If, between the date of the Merger Agreement and the Effective Time, any change in the outstanding Company Shares occurs as a result of any stock split, reverse stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, reclassification, reorganization, subdivision, combination, exchange of shares, or other similar event, the Merger Consideration will be equitably adjusted to reflect such event and to provide Company securityholders the same economic effect as contemplated by the Merger Agreement prior to such event. Exchange of Company Shares and ADSs for the Merger Consideration No later than four (4) business days after the Effective Time, the Exchange Agent will mail or deliver to each person that was, immediately prior to Effective Time, a registered holder of Company Shares entitled to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration at the Effective Time (i) a letter of transmittal that specifies, among other things, the manner in which the Per Share Merger Consideration will be delivered to such holder and (ii) instructions for use in effecting the surrender of any certificates representing Company Shares or non-certificated Company Shares represented by book entry. Upon the surrender of such Company Shares and any other requested documents, together with delivery of an executed letter of transmittal, each such registered holder will be entitled to receive the applicable portion of the Per Share Merger Consideration in exchange for such holder's Company Shares. Prior to the Effective Time, Parent and the Company will establish procedures with the Exchange Agent and the ADS Depositary to ensure that (i) the Exchange Agent will transmit to the ADS Depositary as promptly as reasonably practicable following the Effective Time an amount of cash and Parent Shares sufficient to pay the Per ADS Merger Consideration to holders of each ADS issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than ADSs representing Excluded Shares) sand (ii) the ADS Depositary will distribute the Per ADS Merger Consideration to such holders of ADSs pro rata to their holdings of ADSs (other than ADSs representing Excluded Shares) upon surrender by them of the ADSs. No interest will be paid or will accrue on any amount payable in respect of the Company Shares or ADSs in relation to these exchange and payment procedures. 101 Treatment of Company Equity Awards Immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award, whether vested or unvested, other than those granted to a non-employee director, that is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and converted into a Converted RSU Award, equal to the product of (x) the number of Shares subject to such Company RSU Award and (y) the sum of (I) 0.097, and (II) the quotient obtained by dividing (A) the Per Share Cash Merger Consideration by (B) the Parent Share VWAP, and rounding such product down to the nearest whole share. Each Converted RSU Award will be subject to the same terms and conditions as were applicable under the applicable Company RSU Award (including any applicable change of control or other accelerated vesting provisions). Immediately prior to the Effective Time, each Company RSU Award that is held by a non-employee director of the Company and is outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will vest in full and will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration multiplied by the number of Company Shares subject to such Company RSU Award. All of the amounts described in this section will be subject to any applicable withholding taxes and deductions. Representations and Warranties The Merger Agreement contains a number of representations and warranties made by both Parent and the Company that are subject in some cases to exceptions and qualifications (including qualifications as to knowledge, materiality and material adverse effect). See "The Merger Agreement - Definition of 'Material Adverse Effect'" for a definition of material adverse effect. The representations and warranties in the Merger Agreement relate to, among other things: • corporate organization, existence, good standing and qualification to conduct business; • capitalization; • due authorization, execution and validity of the Merger Agreement; • absence of any conflict with or violation of organizational documents or any conflict with or violation of contracts, laws, orders or regulations as a result of the execution, delivery or performance of the Merger Agreement and the consummation of the Transactions; • governmental approvals necessary to complete the Merger; • SEC filings, the absence of material misstatements or omissions from such filings and compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, the absence of any undisclosed liabilities, and financial statements; • conduct of business in all material respects in the ordinary course of business and absence of certain changes that have had or would reasonably be expected to have, individually or in the aggregate, a material adverse effect; • legal proceedings; • compliance with laws; • material contracts; and • fees payable to financial advisors, brokers or finders in connection with the Transactions. The Company has also made representations and warranties relating to, among other things, Company benefit plans, employee and labor matters, tax matters, environmental matters, permits, properties, title to assets, intellectual property, data processing and privacy and security, insurance, material customers, suppliers and resellers, the inapplicability of antitakeover statutes, interested party transactions and the receipt of a fairness opinion from Goldman Sachs. Parent also makes representations and warranties relating to, among other things, matters with respect to financing, the ownership of Merger Sub, the absence of shareholder and management arrangements, sufficiency of funds to pay the Merger Consideration, solvency and the validity of the Parent Shares issued in connection with the Merger. 102 The representations and warranties in the Merger Agreement do not survive completion of the Merger. See "The Merger Agreement - Explanatory Note Regarding the Merger Agreement and the Summary of the Merger Agreement: Representations, Warranties and Covenants in the Merger Agreement Are Not Intended to Function or Be Relied on as Public Disclosures." Definition of "Material Adverse Effect" Many of the representations and warranties in the Merger Agreement are qualified by "material adverse effect." For purposes of the Merger Agreement, "material adverse effect" means, with respect to Parent or the Company, as the case may be, any change, event, occurrence or development that, individually or in the aggregate, has had, or would reasonably be expected to have, a material adverse effect on the business, financial condition, assets, liabilities or results of operations of the applicable party and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole. However, the adverse effects arising out of, resulting from or attributable to the following shall not constitute or be deemed to contribute to a "material adverse effect," and shall not otherwise be taken into account in determining whether a "material adverse effect" has occurred or would reasonably be expected to occur, with respect to either Parent or the Company: • any changes or proposed changes in applicable laws, GAAP or the interpretation or enforcement thereof; • any changes in general economic, business, labor or regulatory conditions, or changes in securities, credit or other financial markets, including interest rates or exchange rates, in Taiwan, the United States or globally, or changes generally affecting companies in the industry or industries (including seasonal fluctuations) in which the applicable party or any of its subsidiaries operate in Taiwan, the United States or globally; • changes in global or national political conditions (including the outbreak or escalation of war (whether or not declared), military action or operation, sabotage, civil unrest, civil disobedience, national or international calamity, the outbreak of hostilities or acts of terrorism), changes due to natural disasters or changes in the weather or changes due to the outbreak or worsening of an epidemic, pandemic or other health crisis (including COVID-19, or any COVID-19 measures or certain permitted actions described in the Merger Agreement or changes in such COVID-19 measures or permitted actions after the date of the Merger Agreement); • any action taken or refrained from being taken, in each case to which the applicable party has expressly approved, consented to or requested in writing (including by email) that such action be taken or refrained from being taken following the date of the Merger Agreement; • the negotiation, announcement, pendency or consummation of the Merger Agreement and the Merger, including the identity of, or the effect of any fact or circumstance relating to, the applicable party or any of its affiliates (however, this shall not apply to any representation or warranty to the extent the purpose of such representation or warranty is to address the consequences resulting from the negotiation, announcement, pendency, or consummation of the Merger Agreement and the Merger); • any proceeding arising from allegations of breach of fiduciary duty or violation of law relating to the negotiation of the Merger Agreement or, in the case of the Company, any Competing Proposal or the approval of the Merger Agreement or the Transactions by the board of directors of the applicable party; • changes in the trading price or trading volume of equity securities of the applicable party or any suspension of trading, or any changes in the ratings or the ratings outlook for the applicable party by any applicable rating agency or changes in any analyst's recommendations or ratings with respect to the applicable party (however, the underlying cause of such change may be taken into account in determining whether a "material adverse effect" has occurred); or 103 • any failure by the applicable party or any of its subsidiaries to meet any revenue, earnings or other financial projections or forecasts (however, the underlying cause of such failure may be taken into account in determining whether a "material adverse effect" has occurred); except, in the case of the changes, events, occurrences or developments referred to in the first, second and third bullets in the immediately preceding list, to the extent that those changes, events, occurrences or developments adversely and disproportionately impact the applicable party and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, relative to the adverse effect those changes, events, occurrences or developments have on other companies operating in the applicable party's industry or industries. Conduct of Parties' Businesses Pending the Merger Interim Operations of the Company Between the date of the Merger Agreement and the earlier of the Effective Time and the termination of the Merger Agreement, except (i) for certain permitted actions as described in the Merger Agreement, (ii) as set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement, (iii) as required by law or order, (iv) for any action taken to comply with any COVID-19 measures described in the Merger Agreement, (v) as otherwise expressly contemplated by any other provision of the Merger Agreement or (vi) with the prior written consent of Parent (not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed), the Company will, and will cause each of its subsidiaries to, (A) conduct its operations in all material respects in the ordinary course of business, and (B) use commercially reasonable efforts to keep available the services of the current officers, employees and consultants of the Company and each of its subsidiaries and to preserve the goodwill and current relationships of the Company and each of its subsidiaries with customers, suppliers and other persons with which the Company or any of its subsidiaries has significant business relations. Without limiting the foregoing, except (i) for certain permitted action as described in the Merger Agreement, (ii) as set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, (iii) as required by law or Order, (iv) for any action taken to comply with any COVID-19 measures described in the Merger Agreement or (v) as otherwise expressly contemplated by any other provision of the Merger Agreement, the Company must not, and must not permit any of its subsidiaries to, between the date of the Merger Agreement and the earlier of the Effective Time and the termination of the Merger Agreement, directly or indirectly, take any of the following actions without the prior written consent of Parent (not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed): • amend or otherwise change the memorandum and articles of association or any other organizational documents of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; • issue, sell, pledge, dispose of, grant, transfer or encumber, or modify or amend the terms of any awards pertaining to, any shares of capital stock of, or other equity interests in, the Company or any of its subsidiaries of any class, or securities convertible into, or exchangeable or exercisable for, any shares of such capital stock or other equity interests, or any options, warrants or other rights of any kind to acquire any shares of such capital stock or other equity interests or such convertible or exchangeable securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, other than (i) the issuance of Company Shares upon the settlement of Company RSU Awards outstanding as of the date of the Merger Agreement or granted pursuant to the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement or (ii) as otherwise provided in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement; • sell, assign, pledge, transfer, license, lease, forfeit, abandon, guarantee or encumber (other than certain permitted liens described in the Merger Agreement), or otherwise dispose of any material property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries (other than intellectual property owned by the Company), except for (i) pursuant to the Company's material contracts existing as of the date of the Merger Agreement, (ii) the sale or purchase of goods in the ordinary course of business or (iii) dispositions of obsolete or worthless equipment in the ordinary course of business; 104 • acquire, sell, assign, pledge, transfer, license, sublicense, abandon, lease, pledge, covenant not to sue or grant any release under, cancel, dedicate to the public, fail to maintain, fail to prosecute, forfeit, abandon, allow to lapse, encumber (other than certain permitted liens described in the Merger Agreement), or otherwise dispose of any intellectual property owned by the Company, except (i) non-exclusive licenses granted, or otherwise implied by or incidental to, the distribution, sale, or license of the Company's products in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice and (ii) the licensing, sale, abandonment, failure to maintain, failure to prosecute, forfeiture, cancellation, dedication to the public, disposal, or allowance to lapse of the Company's registered intellectual property that is not material to the Company or that the Company or one of its subsidiaries has permitted to expire or has cancelled, been allowed to lapse, abandoned, elected not to maintain or prosecute, forfeited or dedicated to the public in its reasonable business judgment; • declare, set aside, make or pay any dividend or other distribution (whether payable in cash, stock, property or a combination thereof) with respect to any of its capital stock or other equity interests, except for (i) dividends or other distributions paid by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company to the Company or another wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and (ii) the payment to ADS holders of quarterly installments of the previously declared annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.50 per ADS through the third quarter of 2022; • reclassify, combine, split, subdivide or amend the terms of, or redeem, purchase or otherwise acquire, directly or indirectly, any of its capital stock or other equity interests; • propose, adopt, consummate, or give effect to a merger or consolidation of the Company or any of its subsidiaries with any person or propose, adopt, consummate, or give effect to a plan of, or resolutions providing for, complete or partial liquidation, dissolution, restructuring, recapitalization or other reorganization of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, except the Merger; • acquire (including by merger, consolidation, or acquisition of stock or assets) any person, equity interests, or assets, other than (i) acquisitions by the Company from any wholly-owned subsidiary or among any wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, (ii) acquisitions of inventory, raw materials, supplies and other property in the ordinary course of business and (iii) acquisitions of assets permitted pursuant to capital expenditure limitations referred to in the eleventh bullet below; • incur any indebtedness for borrowed money (except for (i) letters of credit issued in the ordinary course of business, (ii) borrowings under the Company's existing revolving credit facilities in the ordinary course of business; provided that any such borrowings are repaid in full within ninety (90) days and (iii) loans or advances to direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company in the ordinary course of business), issue any debt securities, or assume, guarantee or endorse, or otherwise as an accommodation become responsible for (whether directly, contingently or otherwise), the obligations of any person (other than a direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) for borrowed money; • enter into, terminate or cancel, or agree to any material amendment or modification to or waiver under or in connection with any material contract, in each case other than, solely with respect to a contract the primary purpose of which is for the sale or provisions of goods or services with any customer, vendor, supplier, or third-party service provider (other than with respect to certain material contracts described in the Merger Agreement), in the ordinary course of business (such ordinary course of business including renewals or extensions of any existing material contracts on substantially similar terms); • make any capital expenditures in excess of the amount budgeted for in the Company's capital expenditure budget for the applicable period, other than expenditures made to replace or repair damaged assets or in response to operational emergencies; • (i) enter into any agreement to purchase or sell any interest in real property, (ii) grant or create any security interest, easement, covenant, restriction, assessment or charge affecting any leased real property or other real property, (iii) enter into any lease, sublease, license or other occupancy agreement with respect to any real property or voluntarily alter, amend, modify or terminate any of the terms of any lease agreement to which the Company is party, or (iv) make any material changes in the construction of any such property; 105 • except to the extent required by the Merger Agreement, applicable law or the existing terms of any Company benefit plan: (i) increase the cash compensation or benefits payable or to become payable to the directors, officers, employees, individual contractors or other individual service providers of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, other than (A) increases in connection with promotions to a title of Vice President and below in amounts and on terms consistent with the relevant schedule set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement, and (B) annual increases in amounts and on terms consistent with the relevant schedule in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement, (ii) establish, adopt, enter into, terminate, allow to lapse, or materially amend or modify any Company benefit plan, other than expirations and renewals in the ordinary course of business and other than entering into new hire offer letters and employment agreements with non-officer employees in the ordinary course of business and for which hiring would not be prohibited by subsection (vii) below, (iii) accelerate vesting, exercisability or funding of compensation or benefits, (iv) grant any new equity-based awards or amend or modify the terms of any equity based awards, other than grants of new equity-based awards in the ordinary course of business in amounts and on terms consistent with the relevant schedule set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement, (v) pay or award, or commit to pay or award, any cash bonuses or cash incentive compensation other than bonuses or incentives for non-officer employees in the ordinary course of business in amounts and on terms consistent with the relevant schedule set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement, (vi) pay or agree to pay any pension, retirement allowance or other post-termination benefit not required by the terms of any Company benefit plan existing as of the date of the Merger Agreement or (vii) (A) terminate (other than for cause) the employment of, or hire, or promote, any employee with an aggregate cash compensation of $250,000 or more or with a title of Vice President or higher, or (B) hire any employee such that the aggregate number of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries exceeds the headcount set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement for the applicable period; • make any change in accounting policies, practices, principles, methods or procedures, other than as required by GAAP or the interpretation or enforcement thereof, Nasdaq or by a governmental entity; • compromise, settle, waive, release, assign, commence or agree to settle any proceeding other than (i) the payment, or satisfaction, in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice of liabilities reflected in or reserved against the Company's most recent balance sheet prior to the date of the Merger Agreement, (ii) those that do not (A) involve the payment by any party thereto of monetary damages in excess of one million dollars ($1,000,000) individually or four million dollars ($4,000,000) in the aggregate, (B) involve any admission of wrongdoing or equitable relief, (C) involve any governmental entity and (D) relate to any tax; • make any loans, advances or capital contributions to, or investments in, any other person, other than (i) to any wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company or (ii) in respect of travel or other business expenses in the ordinary course of business; • (i) make, change or rescind any material tax election or an annual tax accounting period, (ii) adopt or change any material tax accounting method, (iii) settle, consent to or compromise any material tax claim, audit or assessment, (iv) surrender a right to a material tax refund, (v) consent to any extension or waiver of any limitation period with respect to any material tax claim or assessment (other than extensions to file tax returns granted routinely in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice), or (vi) enter into a closing agreement with any governmental entity regarding any material tax liability or assessment or take any position on any material tax return that is inconsistent with past practice or positions taken in preparing or filing similar tax returns in prior periods; • other than compensation payable to officers and directors and employee expense reimbursement obligations, in each case, pursuant to a Company benefit plan, enter into or give effect to any contract, transaction, indebtedness or other arrangement between the Company or any of its subsidiaries, on the one hand, and any of the directors, officers or affiliates of the Company and its subsidiaries or any individual in such officer's or director's immediate family, on the other hand; 106 • implement any employee layoff, plant closing, reduction in force, furlough, temporary layoff, salary or wage reduction, work schedule change or other such actions that triggers the WARN Act or similar law; • waive or release any material non-competition,non-solicitation,non-disclosure,non-interference,non-disparagement, or other restrictive covenant obligation of any current or former employee or independent contractor; or • authorize or enter into any contract or otherwise make any commitment to do any of the foregoing. Interim Operations of Parent Between the date of the Merger Agreement and the earlier of the Closing and the termination of the Merger Agreement, except (i) for certain permitted actions as described in the Merger Agreement, (ii) as required by law or order, (iii) for any action taken to comply with any COVID-19 measures described in the Merger Agreement, (iv) as otherwise expressly contemplated by any other provision of the Merger Agreement or (v) with the prior written consent of the Company (not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed), Parent will, and will cause each of its subsidiaries to, (A) conduct its operations in all material respects in the ordinary course of business, and (B) to use commercially reasonable efforts to keep available the services of the current officers, employees and consultants of Parent and each of its subsidiaries and to preserve the goodwill and current relationships of Parent and each of its subsidiaries with customers, suppliers and other persons with which Parent or any of its subsidiaries has significant business relations. Without limiting the foregoing, except (i) for certain permitted actions as described in the Merger Agreement, (ii) as required by law or order, (iii) for any action taken to comply with any COVID-19 measures described in the Merger Agreement or (iv) as otherwise expressly contemplated by any other provision of the Merger Agreement, Parent must not, and must not permit any of its subsidiaries to, between the date of the Merger Agreement and the earlier of the Effective Time and the termination of the Merger Agreement, directly or indirectly, take any of the following actions without the prior written consent of the Company (not to be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed): • amend or otherwise change the certificate of incorporation and bylaws or any other organizational documents of Parent or any of its subsidiaries; • except for dividends or other distributions paid by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent to Parent or another wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent, declare, set aside, make or pay any dividend or other distribution (whether payable in cash, stock, property or a combination thereof) with respect to any of its capital stock or other equity interests; or • authorize or enter into any contract or otherwise make any commitment to do any of the foregoing. Obligations with Respect to the Extraordinary General Meeting The Company must, in accordance with its memorandum and articles of association, the Deposit Agreement, the CICA and all other applicable laws, as promptly as practicable following the clearance of this proxy statement/prospectus by the SEC and in any event within forty-five (45) days following the mailing of this proxy statement/prospectus (or such later date that Parent provides its prior written consent), hold the extraordinary general meeting for the purpose of seeking the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions; provided that (i) the Company may, subject to compliance with its articles of association, adjourn the extraordinary general meeting (A) to allow time for the filing or dissemination of any supplemental or amended disclosure document that the Company Board has determined in good faith (after consultation with its outside legal counsel) is required to be filed and disseminated under applicable law, (B) if as of the time that the extraordinary general meeting is originally scheduled (as set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus) or any adjournment thereof there are insufficient Company Shares represented (either in person or by proxy) to constitute a quorum necessary to conduct the business of the extraordinary general meeting, (C) if the Company reasonably determines in good faith that the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions is unlikely to be obtained or (D) with the prior written consent of Parent (which shall not be unreasonably withheld, conditioned or delayed); provided further, that, with respect to (B) and (C), no such adjournments shall exceed ten (10) business days in the aggregate and no single adjournment shall exceed five (5) business days, and (ii) the Company shall, subject to compliance with its articles of association, adjourn the extraordinary general meeting upon the written request of Parent (A) if as of the time that the extraordinary general meeting is originally scheduled (as set forth in this proxy statement/prospectus) or any adjournment thereof there are insufficient Company Shares represented (either in person or by proxy) to constitute a quorum necessary to conduct the business of the extraordinary general meeting, or (B) if Parent reasonably determines in good faith that the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions is unlikely to be obtained; provided further that with respect to clauses (A) and (B) no such adjournments shall exceed ten (10) business days in the aggregate and no single adjournment shall exceed five (5) business days. 107 Subject to the right of the Company Board to make a Company Change of Recommendation, the Company must solicit from Company shareholder proxies in favor of the approval and adoption of the Merger Agreement in accordance with all applicable laws, and use its reasonable best efforts to obtain the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions. Unless the Merger Agreement is earlier terminated in accordance with its terms, the Company is required to establish a record date for, call, give notice of, convene and hold the extraordinary general meeting for the purpose of voting upon the approval and adoption of the Merger Agreement in accordance with the memorandum and articles of association of the Company, the CICA and all other applicable law, whether or not the Company Board at any time after the date of the Merger Agreement shall have effected a Company Change of Recommendation or whether or not a Competing Proposal has been commenced, announced or submitted to the Company. No Solicitation of Competing Proposals In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Company agreed, beginning on the date of the Merger Agreement and ending at the earlier of the Effective Time or the termination of the Merger Agreement, to cease and cause its subsidiaries and its and their respective directors, officers and employees, and to instruct its and its subsidiaries' financial advisors, investment bankers, legal counsel and other representatives to immediately cease, any existing activities, discussions or negotiations with any persons (other than Parent, Merger Sub or any of their respective designees or representatives) conducted prior to the Effective Time with respect to any Competing Proposal. Additionally, until the earlier of the Effective Time or the termination of the Merger Agreement in accordance with its terms, and subject to certain exceptions described under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Company Changes of Recommendation", the Company has agreed that it will not, and it will cause its subsidiaries and its and their respective directors and officers, and will instruct its and its subsidiaries' financial advisors, investment bankers, legal counsel and other representatives not to: • solicit or initiate or knowingly assist, facilitate or encourage any inquiry, proposal or offer that constitutes or would be reasonably expected to lead to a Competing Proposal or engage in any discussions or negotiations with respect thereto (other than solely in response to an inquiry not solicited in material breach of the Merger Agreement informing the person making such inquiry of the existence of the relevant provisions contained in the Merger Agreement); provided however, that the Company and its representatives may make inquiries of a person making a Competing Proposal (and its representatives) solely to the extent necessary to ascertain facts regarding, and clarify the terms of such Competing Proposal solely for the purpose of the Company Board informing itself about the terms of the Competing Proposal, but not to negotiate or seek revisions to such Competing Proposal; • provide any information regarding or provide access to the properties, personnel, books and records of the Company or any subsidiary of the Company to any person or "group" (as defined under Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act) (other than Parent, Merger Sub or any designees of Parent or Merger Sub) in connection with or under circumstances that would reasonably be expected to lead to a Competing Proposal, except as permitted by the Merger Agreement; 108 • approve, endorse or publicly recommend, or propose publicly to approve, endorse or recommend, any Competing Proposal; • withdraw or change or qualify in a manner adverse to Parent, the Company Board recommendation regarding the adoption of the Merger Agreement or fail to include in a manner adverse to Parent, the Company Board recommendation regarding the adoption of the Merger Agreement in this proxy statement/prospectus when it is disseminated to Company shareholders; • fail to publicly reaffirm the Company Board recommendation regarding the adoption of the Merger Agreement within ten (10) business days after receipt of a written request by Parent following a Competing Proposal (or modification to the financial terms thereof or modification of any other material term thereof) becoming publicly known; provided that the Company and its representatives shall have no obligation to reaffirm the Company Board recommendation regarding the adoption of the Merger Agreement more than once with respect to any Competing Proposal (with modification to the financial terms thereof or any other material term thereof constituting a new Competing Proposal); • if a tender offer or exchange offer that constitutes a Competing Proposal is commenced, fail to publicly recommend against acceptance of such tender offer or exchange offer by Company shareholders within ten (10) business days after the commencement thereof (or any modification to the financial terms thereof or any other material terms thereof); • enter into any letter of intent, memorandum of understanding, agreement in principle, merger agreement, acquisition agreement or other similar contract or understanding relating to any Competing Proposal (whether binding or nonbinding) (for purposes of the Merger Agreement and as used in this proxy statement/prospectus, any act described in this bullet and the preceding four bullets, a " Company Change of Recommendation "); • resolve or agree to do any of the foregoing. The Company agreed that neither it, nor its affiliates, will enter into any agreement with any third party subsequent to the date of the Merger Agreement which would prohibit it or any of its affiliates from providing any information to Parent in accordance with, or otherwise complying with, the relevant provision of the Merger Agreement. Additionally, from and after the Closing until the earlier of the Effective Time or the date, if any, on which the Merger Agreement is terminated, the Company is required to notify Parent within forty-eight (48) hours in the event that the Company receives any Competing Proposal or any inquiry or request for information that could reasonably be expected to lead to a Competing Proposal., and identify the third party making such Competing Proposal, inquiry or request and provide to Parent a copy of such Competing Proposal, inquiry or request (or, where no such copy is available, a reasonable description of the material terms and details thereof). For purposes of the Merger Agreement and as used in this proxy statement/prospectus, the term "Competing Proposal" means any offer, inquiry, indication of interest or proposal from a third party or group (as defined under Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act) (other than a proposal or offer by Parent or any of its subsidiaries) at any time that contemplates, involves or otherwise relates to, through any transaction or series of transactions (other than the Transactions) (i) a merger, consolidation or other business combination transaction involving the Company pursuant to which Company shareholders immediately prior to such transaction or series of transactions would own less than 85% of any class of equity securities of the entity surviving or resulting from such transaction or series of transactions or (ii) such person or group otherwise acquiring beneficial ownership (as defined under the Exchange Act and the rules promulgated thereunder) of at least 15% or more of the assets (on a consolidated basis with its subsidiaries, as measured by fair market value as determined in good faith by the Company Board) of or equity interests (including the equity interests of the Company) in the Company (whether pursuant to a merger, consolidation or other business combination, sale of shares, sale of assets, tender offer or exchange offer or otherwise, including any single or multi-step or series of related transactions). 109 Company Changes of Recommendation Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, if at any time following the date of the Merger Agreement and prior to the receipt of the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, (i) the Company has received a bona fide written Competing Proposal from a third party, (ii) the Company has not breached its non-solicitation obligations under the Merger Agreement in any material respect with respect to such Competing Proposal and (iii) the Company Board determines in good faith, after consultation with its financial advisors and outside counsel, based on information then available, that the failure to take any of the following actions would be reasonably likely to be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of the members of the Company Board to Company shareholders under the laws of the Cayman Islands and that such Competing Proposal constitutes or would reasonably be expected to lead to a Superior Proposal, then the Company and its representatives may, directly or indirectly through its representatives: • furnish information with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries (including non-public information) to the third party making such Competing Proposal and its representatives pursuant to (but only pursuant to) one or more acceptable confidentiality agreements as described in the Merger Agreement; and • participate or engage in discussions or negotiations with the third party making such Competing Proposal and its representatives regarding such Competing Proposal and any changes thereto, including by making counterproposals thereto, provided, however, that any substantive non-public information concerning the Company or its subsidiaries provided or made available to any third party shall, to the extent not previously provided or made available to Parent or Merger Sub, be provided or made available to Parent or Merger Sub as promptly as reasonably practicable (and in any event within forty-eight (48) hours) after it is provided or made available to such third party, except to the extent providing Parent or Merger Sub with such information would violate any applicable law. Additionally, at any time prior to the receipt of the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, the Company Board may also, in response to its receipt of a bona fide written Competing Proposal with respect to which the Company is not in material breach of its non-solicitation obligations, make a Company Change of Recommendation or terminate the Agreement to enter into a definitive written agreement providing for such Competing Proposal if, and only if: • the Company Board has determined in good faith after consultation with the Company's outside counsel and financial advisor that: • such Competing Proposal constitutes a Superior Proposal, after giving effect to all of the adjustments to the terms of this Agreement which may have been offered by Parent on a binding basis prior to the determination by the Company Board; and • the failure to make such Company Change of Recommendation or to terminate the Merger Agreement would be reasonably likely to be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of the members of the Company Board to Company shareholders under the laws of the Cayman Islands. • the Company has provided Parent with a written notice, stating whether the Company Board intends to effect a Company Change of Recommendation or the Company intends to terminate the Merger Agreement, and describing in reasonable detail the reason for such Company Change of Recommendation or termination; and • during the period commencing on delivery of such notice and ending at 5:00 p.m. Taiwan time on the date that is the fourth (4th) business day after such delivery (subject to extension, in certain circumstances, as described in the Merger Agreement), the Company has made its representatives reasonably available for the purpose of engaging, and the Company has, engaged, in good faith discussions and negotiations with Parent and its representatives (to the extent Parent desired to negotiate) regarding a possible amendment to the Merger Agreement and has considered in good faith any written proposals made by Parent that if accepted by the Company would be binding upon Parent and after taking account of Parent's proposals, if any, the Company Board again makes the same determination. 110 Additionally, at any time prior to the receipt of the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, the Company Board may make a Company Change of Recommendation in response to certain material intervening events unrelated to Competing Proposals as described in the Merger Agreement if, and only if: • the Company Board has determined in good faith after consultation with the Company's outside counsel and financial advisor that the failure to make a Company Change of Recommendation would be reasonably likely to be inconsistent with the fiduciary duties of the members of the Company Board to Company shareholders under the laws of the Cayman Islands; • the Company has provided Parent with a written notice of such determination, providing a description of the material facts and circumstances giving rise to such an intervening event, and that the Company Board intends to effect a Company Change of Recommendation; and • during the period commencing on the date of Parent's receipt of the notice and ending at 5:00 p.m. Taiwan time on the date that is the fourth (4th) business day thereafter, the Company has made its representatives reasonably available to engage, and the Company has, engaged, in good faith discussions and negotiations with Parent and its representatives (to the extent Parent desired to negotiate) regarding a possible amendment to the Merger Agreement and has considered in good faith any proposals made by Parent, and after taking account of Parent's proposals, if any, the Company Board again makes the same determination. For the purposes of the Merger Agreement and as used in this proxy statement/prospectus, the term "Superior Proposal" means a bona fide written offer from a third party (on its most recently amended or modified terms, if amended or modified) constituting a Competing Proposal (with references to 15% and 85% being deemed to be replaced with references to 50%), which the Company Board determines in good faith after consultation with the Company's outside counsel and financial advisors to be more favorable to Company shareholders from a financial point of view than the Merger, taking into account such other factors as the Company Board considers in good faith to be appropriate (including the terms and conditions of such offer, the identity of the person or group making such offer, the existence of any financing conditions, the conditionality of any financing commitments, the likelihood and timing of consummation, and any proposals by Parent with respect to possible amendment to the Merger Agreement that if accepted by the Company would be binding upon Parent). Regulatory Actions, Consents and Filings Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Parent, Merger Sub and the Company have agreed to use their reasonable best efforts to: • take, or cause to be taken, all actions and to do, or cause to be done, all things necessary, proper or advisable under the Merger Agreement and applicable law to cause the conditions to Closing to be satisfied as promptly as reasonably practicable (and in any event no later than the Outside Date (as the same may be extended)) and to consummate and make effective the Merger and the other Transactions as soon as practicable after the date of the Merger Agreement, including preparing and filing, in consultation with any other party to the Merger Agreement and as promptly as reasonably practicable and advisable after the date of the Merger Agreement, all documentation to effect all necessary or advisable applications, notices, petitions, filings, registrations, notifications, statements, submissions of information and other documents (including any required or recommended filings under applicable regulatory laws); • obtain as promptly as reasonably practicable (and in any event no later than the Outside Date (as the same may be extended)) all waiting period expirations or terminations, approvals, consents, clearances, registrations, permits and authorizations from any governmental entity or third party that are or may become necessary, proper or advisable to consummate the Merger; • obtain all necessary consents, approvals or waiver from third parties; and • defend lawsuits or other legal proceedings, whether judicial or administrative, challenging the Merger Agreement or the consummation of the Merger and the other Transactions 111 The parties have also agreed to use reasonable best efforts to: • file, as soon as practicable and advisable after the date of the Merger Agreement, all applications, notices, petitions and filings required or recommended to be filed by such party with any governmental entity with respect to the Merger and the other Transactions, and to submit as promptly as reasonably practicable any additional information requested by any such governmental entity, and, in furtherance of such obligations, each party is required to, in consultation and cooperation with the other: • prepare and file the pre-merger notification under the HSR Act as promptly as practicable but in no case later than fifteen (15) business days after execution of the Merger Agreement unless otherwise agreed by the parties (in compliance with this obligation, the parties filed the requisite notification on May 26, 2022 with the FTC and DOJ); • prepare and file all other notifications required under any applicable law with respect to any other regulatory laws as promptly as reasonably practicable after the execution of the Merger Agreement (in each case, unless another date is mutually agreed between the parties to the Merger Agreement), or where the ability to control timing of the application, notice, petition or filing is not within the control of the submitting party, commence pre-submission consultation procedures for, any applications notices, petitions or filings with such governmental entities (and thereafter make any other required submissions and respond as promptly as reasonably practicable to any requests for additional information or documentary material); • respond as promptly as reasonably practicable to any inquiries or requests for additional information or documentary material received from any state attorney general, antitrust authority or other governmental entity, including the FTC, DOJ, and SAMR in connection with the foregoing matters. In connection with the foregoing obligations of the parties, each of Parent and the Company have agreed, subject to certain exceptions set forth in the Merger Agreement, to: • cooperate and coordinate with the other in the making of required regulatory filings (including by providing copies, or portions thereof, of all such documents to the non-filing parties prior to the filing and considering all reasonable additions, deletions or changes suggested in connection therewith) and in connection with resolving any investigation, request or other inquiry from any governmental entity under any applicable law with respect to any such filing; • supply the other with any information and reasonable assistance that may be required or reasonably requested in connection with the making of such regulatory filings; and • supply within the time allowed, any additional or supplemental information that may be required or reasonably requested by any governmental entity, including the FTC, DOJ and SAMR. In furtherance of Parent's obligations to use reasonable best efforts to obtain the required regulatory approvals, Parent and its affiliates may be required to undertake behavior or conduct remedies with respect to the Company or its subsidiaries, in order to avoid the entry of, or to effect the lifting or dissolution of, any injunction, temporary restraining order, or other order in any suit or proceeding, which would otherwise have the effect of preventing the Closing, in order for the parties to the Merger Agreement to consummate the Transactions as promptly as reasonably practicable and in any event prior to the Outside Date (as the same may be extended). However, Parent and its affiliates will not be required to propose, negotiate, commit to or effect, execute or carry out agreements, enter into consent decrees or submit to orders providing for, whether by consent decree, national security agreement, letter of assurance, hold separate orders, or otherwise to (i) sell, divest, lease, license, transfer, dispose of, hold separate (through establishment of a trust or otherwise) or otherwise encumber, limit or impair or take any other action with respect to Parent's or any of its affiliates' or the Company's or and of its subsidiary's ability to own or operate any assets or categories of assets, properties, businesses or product lines of Parent or any of its affiliates or the Company or any of its subsidiaries, even if required in order to avoid the entry of, or to effect the lifting or dissolution of, any injunction, temporary restraining order, or other order in any suit or proceeding; (ii) undertake any behavior or conduct remedy that would be material to Parent and its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole; or (iii) take any action or make any omission that would violate applicable law. 112 Parent and Merger Sub have also agreed not to directly or indirectly acquire or agree to acquire (by merging or consolidating with, or by purchasing a substantial portion of the assets of or equity in, or by any manner), any person or portion thereof, or otherwise acquire or agree to acquire any assets, if the entering into a definitive agreement relating to, or the consummation of, such acquisition, merger or consolidation would reasonably be expected to (i) impose any material delay in the obtaining of, or materially increase the risk of not obtaining, any permits, orders or other approvals of any governmental entity necessary to consummate the Transactions or the expiration or termination of any applicable waiting period, (ii) materially increase the risk of any governmental entity seeking an order prohibiting the consummation of the Transactions, (iii) materially increase the risk of not being able to remove any such order on appeal or otherwise, or (iv) prevent the consummation of the Transactions by the Outside Date. However, Parent or any of its affiliates will not be restricted from engaging in acquisitions, mergers or consolidations involving any target company, business or product line with annual revenue in the People's Republic of China equal to or less than thirty million dollars ($30,000,000). Employee Benefits As described in further detail in the Merger Agreement, Parent has agreed that for the period commencing at the Effective Time and ending 12 months following the Effective Time (such period, the " Transition Period "), Parent will, or will cause the Surviving Company or its applicable subsidiary to, provide each employee of the Company or its subsidiaries (each a " Continuing Employee ") who continues to be employed by Parent, the Surviving Company or any subsidiary of Parent with: • a total annual compensation opportunity (including in the aggregate a rate of base salary or wages, and an annual target cash incentive opportunity) that is, in the aggregate, no less favorable than the total annual cash compensation opportunity (including in the aggregate a rate of base salary or wages, annual target bonus opportunity and annual target long-term incentive award opportunity, but excluding equity-based compensation) provided to such Continuing Employee immediately prior to the Effective Date; • the opportunity to participate in Parent's long-term equity incentive programs to the extent that similarly situated employees of Parent and its subsidiaries participate in such programs; and • other compensation and employee benefits (excluding any applicable long-term incentive awards, severance, pension benefits, post-employment welfare benefits) that are no less favorable, in the aggregate, than the other compensation and benefits provided to Continuing Employees immediately prior to the Effective Time. In addition, Parent will honor the severance protections that are set forth as part of the merger agreement. Parent will use commercially reasonable efforts to credit any service with the Company or any of its subsidiaries and the predecessor of any of them as service period with Parent or any of its subsidiaries (including the Surviving Company), for purposes of determining eligibility to participate, vesting and entitlement to (or level of) benefits (but not for accrual of or entitlement to equity awards granted at or after the Closing, pension benefits or post-employment welfare benefits, with respect to any plan that is frozen or closed to new entrants or to the extent that treatment would result in a duplication of benefits) with respect to each benefit plan, program, practice, policy or arrangement maintained by Parent or its subsidiaries (including the Surviving Company) following the Closing and in which any of the Continuing Employees participate (each a " Parent Plan "). Additionally, Parent will use commercially reasonable efforts to (and will cause its subsidiaries, including the Surviving Company to use commercially reasonable efforts to) (1) waive any preexisting condition limitations otherwise applicable to such Continuing Employee and his or her eligible dependents under any Parent Plan that provides health benefits in which such Continuing Employee is eligible to participate following the Effective Time (other than any limitations that were in effect with respect to such Continuing Employee and his or her eligible dependents immediately prior to the Effective Time under the corresponding Company benefit plan), (2) honor any deductible, co-payment and out-of-pocket maximums incurred by such Continuing Employee and his or her eligible dependents under the health plans in which they participated immediately prior to transitioning into a Parent Plan during the portion of the calendar year prior to such transition in satisfying any deductibles, co-payments or out-of-pocket maximums under any Parent Plan that is a group health plan, and (3) waive any waiting period limitation or evidence of insurability requirement that would otherwise be applicable to such Continuing Employee and his or her eligible dependents on or after the Effective Time, in each case to the extent such Continuing Employee or eligible dependent had satisfied any similar limitation or requirement under an analogous Company benefit plan prior to the Effective Time. 113 The Merger Agreement provides that if at least ten (10) business days prior to the Effective Time, Parent provides written notice to the Company directing the Company to terminate the 401(k) plan(s) of the Company and its subsidiaries, then the Company must terminate (and/or cause its applicable subsidiaries to terminate) any and all 401(k) plans effective as of the day immediately prior to the day on which the Effective Time occurs. In addition, in the event that Parent obligates the Company to terminate its (and its subsidiaries') 401(k) plan(s), the Merger Agreement requires Parent to permit all Continuing Employees who were eligible to participate in such 401(k) plan(s) as of immediately prior to the 401(k) termination date to participate in a 401(k) plan of Parent and to permit each such Continuing Employee to rollover account distributions into Parent's 401(k) plan. The Merger Agreement does not confer upon any Continuing Employee any right to continue in the employ or service of Parent, the Surviving Company or any affiliate of Parent, or interfere with or restrict in any way the rights of Parent and the Surviving Company to discharge or terminate the services of any Continuing Employee at any time for any reason, with or without cause, subject to the terms of applicable law, or from amending or terminating any Company benefit plan in accordance with its terms. Directors' and Officers' Indemnification and Insurance From and after the Effective time, Parent will cause the Surviving Company to, and the Surviving Company will be required to, indemnify, defend and hold harmless, and advance expenses as incurred, to the fullest extent permitted under (i) applicable law, (ii) the Company's memorandum and articles of association or similar organizational documents in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement and (iii) any contract of the Company or its subsidiaries in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement and made available to Parent, each present and former director and officer of the Company and its subsidiaries and each of their respective employees who serves as a fiduciary of an employee benefit plan (in each case, when acting in such capacity) against liabilities and expenses arising out of or pertaining to matters existing or occurring at or prior to the Effective Time. For a period of no less than six (6) years from the Effective Time, Parent will also cause the Surviving Company to, and the Surviving Company will be required to maintain in effect all exculpation, indemnification and advancement of expenses provisions in favor of the current and former directors or officers of the Company or any of its subsidiaries and each of their respective employees who serve as a fiduciary of an employee benefit plan in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement contained in (i) the memorandum and articles of association or the equivalent organizational documents of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or (ii) any contract of the Company or its subsidiaries with any of their respective directors, officers or employees in effect as of the date of the Merger Agreement and made available to Parent. Parent may not amend, repeal or otherwise modify any such provisions in any manner that would adversely affect the rights thereunder of any individuals who, immediately before the Effective Time, were current or former directors, officers or employees of the Company or its subsidiaries. The Merger Agreement also provides that for six (6) years from and after the Effective Time, Parent will cause the Surviving Company to, and the Surviving Company must, maintain for the benefit of the directors and officers of the Company, as of the date of the Merger Agreement and as of the Closing Date, D&O Insurance that is substantially equivalent to and, in any event, not less favorable in the aggregate than the Company's existing policy or, if such coverage is unavailable, the best available coverage, provided that Parent and the Surviving Company shall not be required to pay an annual premium for the D&O Insurance in excess of the Base Amount, but in such case shall obtain a policy with greatest coverage available for a cost equal to the Base Amount. These obligations will be deemed satisfied if the Company elects, in its sole discretion, to obtain prepaid policies prior to the Effective Time that provide the directors and officers of the Company with such coverage for an aggregate period of six years with respect to claims arising from facts or events that occurred on or before the Effective Time, provided that the Company does not commit or spend more than the Base Amount on such "tail" policy. 114 Coordination on Litigation The Company has agreed to give Parent reasonable opportunity (at Parent's sole cost and expense) to participate in the defense or settlement of any shareholder proceeding or written threat of a proceeding against the Company and/or its directors and officers relating to the Merger Agreement and/or the Transactions, including the Merger. The Company is required to promptly notify Parent of any such proceeding or written threat of proceeding and shall keep Parent reasonably and promptly informed with respect to the status thereof. The Company may not agree to or make any proposal with respect to any settlement of any such proceeding or any threat of such a proceeding without Parent's prior written consent, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld or delayed, except that Parent may, in its sole discretion, withhold such consent to any settlement which does not include a full release of Parent and its affiliates (including the Surviving Company and its subsidiaries) with respect to all liabilities, causes of action and claims arising out of, or related to, the claims asserted in such proceeding or threat of proceeding or which imposes an injunction or other equitable relief after the Effective Time upon Parent or any of its affiliates (including the Surviving Company and its subsidiaries). Other Covenants and Agreements The Merger Agreement contains certain other covenants and agreements, including covenants relating to: • the preparation and filing of this proxy statement/prospectus and the preparation of the proxy statement/prospectus; • confidentiality and access to the Company's information; • certain notice obligations of the parties; • coordination between Parent and the Company regarding public announcements with respect to the Transactions; • Parent's guarantee of Merger Sub's performance of its obligations under the Merger Agreement and other restrictions regarding Merger Sub's activities; • the parties' use of reasonable best efforts to ensure that no state anti-takeover laws become applicable to the Transactions and certain related actions; • the delisting of ADSs and deregistration of Company Shares and ADSs; • obligations of the Company and Parent in connection with Parent's financing of the Transactions; • Parent's obligation to pay transfer taxes incurred in connection with the Merger; • the Company's delivery of interim financial statements; • Parent's use of reasonable best efforts to cause the Parent Shares to be issued in connection with the Merger Consideration and approved for listing on Nasdaq, subject to official notice of issuance; and • the payment of fees and expenses by the party incurring such fees and expenses. Conditions to the Consummation of the Merger Conditions to Obligations of Each Party Under the Merger Agreement. The respective obligations of each party to consummate the Merger is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, if permissible under law) or prior to the Effective Time of the following conditions: • the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions shall have been obtained; 115 • the Parent Shares to be issued in the Merger shall have been approved for listing on Nasdaq, subject to official notice of issuance; • the registration statement on Form S-4, of which this proxy statement/prospectus forms a part, shall have been declared effective by the SEC and no stop order suspending such effectiveness shall have been issued by the SEC and no proceedings for that purpose shall have been initiated; • the consummation of the Merger shall not be restrained, enjoined or prohibited by any order of a court of competent jurisdiction or any other governmental entity that is continuing and remains in effect (other than any such order issued pursuant to or to enforce a regulatory law, which order is not material to Parent or its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole); • no applicable law shall be effective that prohibits the consummation of the Merger (other than any regulatory law that is not material to Parent and its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole); and • any applicable waiting period, together with any extensions thereof, under the HSR Act shall have expired or been terminated and all waivers, consents, clearances, approvals and authorizations under the regulatory laws set forth in the Company's disclosure schedule delivered to Parent concurrently with execution of the Merger Agreement shall have been obtained and shall remain in full force and effect. Conditions to Obligations of the Company Under the Merger Agreement. In addition, the obligations of the Company to effect the Merger is subject to the fulfillment (or waiver by the Company) at or prior to the Effective Time of the following conditions: • subject to specific qualifications and exceptions, each representation and warranty of Parent and Merger Sub shall be true and correct at and as of the Closing Date as if made on the Closing Date; • Parent and Merger Sub shall have performed or complied in all material respects with all covenants and agreements required to be performed or complied with by Parent and Merger Sub under the Merger Agreement at or prior to the Closing Date; and • Parent shall have delivered to the Company a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date and signed by an executive officer of Parent, certifying that the conditions contained in the preceding two bullets have been satisfied. Conditions to the Obligations of Parent and Merger Sub Under the Merger Agreement. In addition, the obligations of each of Parent and Merger Sub to effect the Merger are subject to the fulfillment (or waiver by Parent or Merger Sub) at or prior to the Effective Time of the following conditions: • subject to specific qualifications and exceptions, each representation and warranty of the Company shall be true and correct at and as of the Closing Date as if made on the Closing Date; • the Company shall have performed and complied in all material respects with all covenants and agreements required to be performed or complied with by it under the Agreement at or prior to the Closing Date; • no Company material adverse effect (see "The Merger Agreement - Definition of 'Material Adverse Effect'") shall have occurred since the date of the Merger Agreement and be continuing; and • the Company shall have delivered to Parent a certificate, dated as of the Closing Date and signed by an executive officer of the Company, certifying that the conditions contained in the preceding three bullets have been satisfied. Termination of the Merger Agreement The Merger Agreement may be terminated, and the Merger and the other Transactions may be abandoned at any time prior to the Effective Time, in each of the following circumstances: • by mutual written consent of Parent and the Company, by action of the Parent Board and the Company Board, at any time prior to the Effective Time; 116 • by either Parent or the Company if: • the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions is not obtained at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment thereof; • (i) any court of competent jurisdiction or other government entity of competent jurisdiction issues an order or takes any other action permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting consummation of the Merger, and such order or other action has become final and non-appealable (other than any such order issued pursuant to or to enforce a regulatory law, which is not material to Parent and its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole), or (ii) any government entity adopts or causes to be effective a law prohibiting the consummation of the Merger (other than any regulatory law that is not material to Parent and its subsidiaries (assuming consummation of the Transactions), taken as a whole), except that a party may not terminate the Merger Agreement for in the case of clauses (i) or (ii) if the failure of that party to fulfill any obligation under the Merger Agreement has been the principal cause of, or resulted in the issuance of such order or other action; or • the Effective Time has not occurred on or before February 6, 2023 (the " Outside Date "), provided that (i) if on the Outside Date, all of the conditions to Closing, other than certain exceptions related to regulatory matters contained in the Merger Agreement, have been satisfied or waived, the Outside Date will automatically be extended until May 5, 2023, (ii) if on the Outside Date as so extended pursuant to the preceding clause, all of the conditions to Closing, other than certain exceptions related to regulatory matters contained in the Merger Agreement, have been satisfied or waived, the Outside Date will automatically be extended until August 7, 2023, (iii) the Outside Date (including any extension thereof pursuant to the preceding two clauses) may be extended for certain other reasons described in the Merger Agreement and, in any case, (iv) a party may not terminate the Merger Agreement by reason of the Outside Date if its material breach of any representation, warranty, covenant or agreement set forth in the Merger Agreement has principally caused, or resulted in, the Effective Time not occurring prior to the Outside Date. • by Parent if: • prior to the receipt of the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, the Company Board effects a Company Change of Recommendation or the Company willfully and materially breaches its no solicitation obligations described in the section titled "The Merger Agreement - No Solicitation of Competing Proposals"; or • (i) the Company has breached any of its representations, warranties, or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, which would result in a failure of certain conditions to the obligations of Parent and Merger Sub to effect the Merger related to the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Company or the Company's performance of its agreements and covenants in the Merger Agreement in all material respects, (ii) Parent has delivered to the Company written notice of such breach and (iii) such breach is either incapable of being cured by the Outside Date, as may be extended, or at least thirty (30) days have elapsed since the date of delivery of such written notice to the Company and such breach was not cured in all material respects; provided that Parent will be unable to terminate the Merger Agreement for this reason if there has been any material breach by Parent or Merger Sub of its material representations, warranties or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, and such breach has not been cured in all material respects. • by the Company if: • prior to the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, the Company Board determines to accept a Superior Proposal, but only if the Company has complied in all material respects with its no solicitation obligations as are described in the section titled "The Merger Agreement - No Solicitation ofCompeting Proposals" with respect to such Superior Proposal, except that the Company shall prior to or concurrently with such termination pay the Company termination fee to or for the account of Parent pursuant to the Merger Agreement; or 117 • (i) Parent or Merger Sub has breached any of its representations, warranties, or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, which would result in a failure of certain conditions to the obligations of the Company to effect the Merger related to the accuracy of the representations and warranties of Parent and Merger Sub or Parent's and Merger Sub's performance of their agreements and covenants in the Merger Agreement in all material respects, (ii) the Company has delivered to Parent written notice of such breach and (iii) such breach is either incapable of being cured by the Outside Date, as it may be extended, or at least thirty (30) days have elapsed since the date of delivery of such written notice to Parent and such breach was not cured in all material respects; provided that the Company will be unable to terminate the Merger Agreement for this reason if there has been any material breach of the Company's material representations, warranties or covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, and such breach has not been cured in all material respects. If the Merger Agreement is validly terminated, written notice thereof shall be given to the other party or parties, specifying the provisions of the Merger Agreement pursuant to which such termination is made and the basis thereof described in reasonable detail, and the obligations of the parties will terminate and there will be no liability on the part of any party with respect thereto, except for certain designated provisions in the Merger Agreement, including, among other provisions, those regarding termination fees, which will survive termination; provided, however, subject to the termination fee provisions of the Merger Agreement, nothing contained in the Merger Agreement will relieve any party from liability for damages incurred or suffered as a result of its fraud or willful and material breach of any of its representations, warranties, covenants or other agreements set forth in the Merger Agreement occurring prior to such termination, in which case the aggrieved party will be entitled to all rights and remedies available at law or equity. Termination Fees Termination Fee Payable by the Company Under the Merger Agreement, the Company will be required to pay Parent a termination fee equal to $132 million if: • the Merger Agreement is terminated by the Company in connection with the Company Board's acceptance of a Superior Proposal; • the Merger Agreement is terminated by Parent in connection with a Company Change of Recommendation or the Company's willful and material breach of its no solicitation obligations with respect to Competing Proposals; or • if the Merger Agreement is (i)(a) terminated by Parent or the Company in connection with a failure to obtained the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions or the Effective Time having not occurred by the Outside Date, as it may be extended, or (b) by Parent in connection with a breach of the Company's representations, warranties or covenants in the Merger Agreement, (ii) after the date of the Merger Agreement and prior to the extraordinary general meeting, a bona fide Competing Proposal was received by the Company or was publicly announced and not withdrawn prior to the date the Merger Agreement was terminated and (iii) within twelve (12) months after the date of such termination the Company enters into a definitive agreement with respect to, or consummates a transaction contemplated by, any Competing Proposal. 118 Termination Fee Payable by Parent Parent will be required to pay the Company a termination fee equal to $160 million if the Merger Agreement (i) is terminated by Parent or the Company in connection with (a) a court or other government entity of competent jurisdiction having issued a final and non-appealable material order pursuant to a regulatory law, adopted or caused to be effective any material regulatory law or taken any other final and non- appealable material action pursuant to a regulatory law, in each case, permanently restraining, enjoining or otherwise prohibiting the consummation of the Merger or (b) the Effective Time having not occurred by the Outside Date, as it may be extended, and, in each case, (ii) at the time of such termination, (a) all of the conditions to Closing, other than certain exceptions related to regulatory matters contained in the Merger Agreement, have been satisfied or are capable of being satisfied at or prior to Closing or have been waived, and (b) the Company is not in material breach of any representation, warranty, covenant or other agreement set forth in the Merger Agreement where such breach is the primary cause of the failure of any condition to the Merger Agreement being satisfied. Exclusive Remedy The parties have agreed that, except in cases of fraud or willful and material breach, the receipt of a termination fee will be the receiving party's sole and exclusive remedy against the other party or parties, as applicable, to the Merger Agreement and certain related persons of such party or parties for all damages suffered as a result of the failure of the Merger or the other Transactions to be consummated and for any breach or failure to perform under the Merger Agreement. While the parties may pursue both a grant of specific performance (as is described below under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Specific Performance") and the payment of a termination fee simultaneously, no party will be entitled to receive both remedies. Specific Performance The parties have agreed that if any of the provisions of the Merger Agreement are not performed in accordance with their specific terms or were otherwise breached, irreparable damage would occur, no adequate remedy at law would exist and damages would be difficult to determine, and accordingly, the parties: • shall be entitled to an injunction or injunctions to prevent breaches of the Merger Agreement and to specific performance of the terms thereof, in addition to any other remedy to which they are entitled at law or in equity; • waive any requirement for the securing or posting of any bond in connection with the obtaining of any specific performance or injunctive relief; and • will waive, in any action for specific performance, the defense of adequacy of a remedy at law. The Company's or Parent's pursuit of specific performance at any time will not be deemed an election of remedies or waiver of the right to pursue any other right or remedy to which such party may be entitled, including the right to pursue remedies for liabilities or damages incurred or suffered by the other party in the case of a breach of the Merger Agreement involving fraud or a willful and material breach. Third-Party Beneficiaries The Merger Agreement is not intended to and does not confer upon any person other than the parties to the Merger Agreement and their respective successors and permitted assigns, any legal or equitable rights or remedies, except: • the rights of Parent's financing sources with respect to (i) the Company's inability, except in certain circumstances, to pursue other remedies upon its receipt of a termination fee paid by Parent as described in the section titled "The Merger Agreement - Termination Fees - Exclusive Remedy", (ii) amendments to the Merger Agreement as described in the section titled "The Merger Agreement - Amendments", (iii) the choice of law and the choice of forum in legal actions or proceedings against the financing sources related to the Merger Agreement or the debt financing, (iv) waiver of jury trials and (v) the limitations of liability with respect to Parent's financing sources; and • the rights of certain indemnified persons to enforce the obligations described under "The Merger Agreement - Directors' and Officers' Indemnification and Insurance." 119 Governing Law The Merger Agreement and all claims, disputes, controversies and causes of action (whether at law, in contract, in tort or otherwise) arising in connection with, out of or in any way relating to the Merger Agreement will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Cayman Islands; provided, however, that provisions related to the definition or occurrence of a material adverse effect (as is described in the caption "The Merger Agreement - Definition of "Material Adverse Effect"") will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the state of Delaware. The parties have agreed that all such matters will be submitted to binding arbitration administered by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and resolved (with certain exceptions) in accordance with its rules, other than those matters relating to the rights provided by the CICA with respect to Dissenting Shares, for which the parties agreed to submit to the nonexclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Cayman Islands. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any action, cause of action, claim, cross-claim or third-party claim of any kind or description, whether in law or in equity, whether in contract or in tort or otherwise, against Parent's financing sources relating to the Merger Agreement or the debt financing or any of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby, will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the state of New York. The parties further agreed to not bring or support any legal action or proceeding, whether in law or in equity, whether in contract or in tort or otherwise against Parent's financing sources and certain related parties that relate to the Merger Agreements and the Transactions in any forum other than the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York or, if applicable jurisdiction is vested in the federal courts, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (and appellate courts thereof). Amendments The Merger Agreement may be amended by each of the Company, Parent and Merger Sub by action taken by or on behalf of their respective boards of directors at any time prior to the Effective Time; provided, however, that, after receipt of the requisite Company shareholder approval of the Merger Agreement, the Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, no amendment may be made which, by law or in accordance with the rules of any relevant stock exchange, requires further approval by the Company shareholders without such approval. No amendment may be made except by an instrument in writing signed by the parties of the Merger Agreement. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, no provision in the Merger Agreement to which Parent's financing sources are third-party beneficiaries (as described under the caption "The Merger Agreement - Third-Party Beneficiaries"), nor any provision (including any defined term therein) of the Merger Agreement to the extent a modification, waiver or termination of such provision would modify the substance of any of the provisions to which Parent's financing sources are third-party beneficiaries, may be amended, supplemented, waived or otherwise modified in a manner materially adverse to the financing sources without the prior written consent of the financing sources. 120 UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION On May 5, 2022, MaxLinear, Merger Sub and Silicon Motion entered into the Merger Agreement under which, subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into Silicon Motion and Silicon Motion will continue as the Surviving Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MaxLinear. See Note 1 for more information about the Merger. Certain capitalized terms used herein are defined elsewhere in this proxy statement/prospectus. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, (a) each Company Share (other than Excluded Shares, Dissenting Shares and Company Shares represented by each ADS) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration and (b) each ADS (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADS, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per ADS Merger Consideration. Upon the Closing, the current MaxLinear stockholders will own approximately 86% of the combined company and the current Silicon Motion securityholders will own approximately 14% of the combined company. Based on the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022, the implied value of the Merger Consideration for Silicon Motion is $4.3 billion. MaxLinear may fund up to $3.5 billion of cash portion of the Merger Consideration with cash on hand and fully committed debt financing from Wells Fargo (the "merger financing"). The Merger is not subject to any financing conditions but is pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including Silicon Motion shareholder approval and regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions. The unaudited pro forma combined balance sheet as of March 31, 2022 combines the historical consolidated balance sheets of MaxLinear and Silicon Motion as of such date and depicts the adjustments reflecting the accounting for the Merger and merger financing (the "pro forma balance sheet transaction accounting adjustments") giving effect to the Merger as if it had occurred on March 31, 2022. The unaudited pro forma combined statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 combine the historical consolidated statements of operations of MaxLinear and Silicon Motion for those periods and depict the effects of the pro forma balance sheet transaction accounting adjustments assuming those adjustments were made as of January 1, 2021. The historical consolidated financial information has been adjusted in the unaudited pro forma combined financial statements to give effect to pro forma events that are directly attributable to the Merger under acquisition accounting and do not include any management expectations of future synergies from the Merger. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information should be read in conjunction with (i) the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined financial information; (ii) MaxLinear's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021; (iii) Silicon Motion's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021; (iv) MaxLinear's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; (v) Silicon Motion's Report on Form 6-K filed on May 5, 2022 reporting its quarterly financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022; and (vi) additional information contained in, or incorporated by reference into, this proxy statement/prospectus. Items (ii) through (v) above are incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus. The unaudited pro forma combined consolidated balance sheet has been prepared using the acquisition method of accounting. The estimated fair values of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities as of the date of acquisition, which are based on estimates and assumptions of MaxLinear, the Merger Consideration and the entries to record the direct transaction costs incurred are reflected therein. As explained in more detail in the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined financial statements, the total purchase price of approximately $4.3 billion to acquire Silicon Motion has been allocated to the assets acquired and assumed liabilities of Silicon Motion based upon preliminary estimated fair values as announced in the press release dated May 5, 2022, as if the Merger had occurred on March 31, 2022. Management prepared the purchase price allocation with the assistance of a third party valuation expert to calculate the fair value of certain acquired assets. The fair value allocation consists of preliminary estimates and analyses and is subject to change upon closing, including appraisals and other valuation analyses, which are expected to be completed within one year from the Closing Date. Although the final determination may result in asset and liability fair values that are different than the preliminary estimates of these amounts included herein, it is not expected that those differences will be material to an understanding of the impact of this transaction on the consolidated financial position and results of operations of MaxLinear. 121 The unaudited pro forma combined financial statements have been presented for informational purposes only. The pro forma information is not necessarily indicative of what the combined company's financial position or results of operations actually would have been had the merger been completed as of the dates indicated. Since the unaudited pro forma combined financial information have been prepared based on preliminary estimates, the final amounts recorded at the date of the merger may differ materially from the information presented. These estimates are subject to change pending further review of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed. In addition, the unaudited pro forma combined financial information does not purport to project the future financial position or operating results of the combined company. 122 MaxLinear Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Historical Pro Forma Pro Forma MaxLinear Silicon Motion Adjustments Combined Net revenue $ 263,927 $ 241,978 $ 505,905 Cost of net revenue 109,337 115,871 56,119 A, G 281,327 Gross profit 154,590 126,107 224,578 Operating expenses Research and development 65,886 45,623 163 G 111,672 Selling, general and administrative 40,577 14,122 9,277 A, G 63,976 Total operating expenses 106,463 59,745 175,648 Income from operations 48,127 66,362 48,930 Interest income 31 260 291 Interest expense (2,349 ) - (50,285 ) B (52,634 ) Other income (expense), net (770 ) 166 954 C 350 Total interest and other income (expense), net (3,088 ) 426 (51,993 ) Loss before income taxes 45,039 66,788 (3,063 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11,453 12,286 (23,454 ) D 285 Net income (loss) $ 33,586 $ 54,502 $ (3,348 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ (0.04 ) Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 77,192 135,227 91,087 E Diluted 80,641 136,040 91,087 E See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined financial statements, which are an integral part of these statements. Certain reclassifications have been made to the historical Silicon Motion financial information, as explained in Note 3 - Historical Silicon Motion. The pro forma adjustments are explained in Note 6 - Adjustments to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations. 123 MaxLinear Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statement of Operations For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Historical Pro Forma Pro Forma MaxLinear Silicon Motion Adjustments Combined Net revenue $ 892,398 $ 922,100 $ 1,814,498 Cost of net revenue 396,566 461,305 224,640 A, G 1,082,511 Gross profit 495,832 460,795 731,987 Operating expenses Research and development 278,440 164,291 3,480 G 446,211 Selling, general and administrative 149,943 50,635 143,408 A, F, G 343,986 Restructuring charges 2,204 - 2,204 Total operating expenses 430,587 214,926 792,401 Income from operations 65,245 245,869 (60,414 ) Interest income 78 1,279 1,357 Interest expense (12,996 ) - (202,820 ) B (215,816 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,221 ) - (999 ) B (6,220 ) Other income (expense), net 764 116 13,549 C 14,429 Total interest and other income (expense), net (17,375 ) 1,395 (206,250 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 47,870 247,264 (266,664 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,901 47,262 (111,571 ) D (58,408 ) Net income (loss) $ 41,969 $ 200,002 $ (208,256 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 1.43 $ (2.32 ) Diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.43 $ (2.32 ) Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 76,037 139,405 89,932 E Diluted 79,679 139,968 89,932 E See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined financial statements, which are an integral part of these statements. Certain reclassifications have been made to the historical Silicon Motion financial information, as explained in Note 3 - Historical Silicon Motion. The pro forma adjustments are explained in Note 6 - Adjustments to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations. 124 MaxLinear Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet March 31, 2022 Historical Pro Forma Pro Forma MaxLinear Silicon Motion Adjustments Combined Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,111 $ 226,396 $ (377,507 ) A, K, N $ - Short-term restricted cash 105 6 111 Short-term investments 19,051 - (19,051 ) B - Accounts receivable, net 125,693 208,413 334,106 Inventory 139,041 218,763 357,804 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,575 86,341 105,916 Total current assets 454,576 739,919 797,937 Long-term restricted cash 1,037 - 1,037 Long-term investments - 8,550 8,550 Property and equipment, net 60,022 131,317 191,339 Leased right-of-use assets 32,919 5,274 38,193 Intangible assets, net 140,153 - 2,304,500 C 2,444,653 Goodwill 306,713 - 1,845,714 D 2,152,427 Deferred tax assets 82,326 4,165 (4,165 ) M 82,326 Other long-term assets 21,381 8,257 29,638 Total assets $ 1,099,127 $ 897,482 $ 5,746,100 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,214 $ 81,028 348,591 N $ 489,833 Accrued price protection liability 68,349 - 68,349 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,553 134,019 209,572 Accrued compensation 30,679 32,499 16,075 L 79,253 Debt, current portion - - 16,644 E 16,644 Total current liabilities 234,795 247,546 863,651 Long-term lease liabilities 30,208 2,662 32,870 Long-term debt 286,298 - 2,869,258 E 3,155,556 Other long-term liabilities 19,980 28,548 453,520 M 502,048 Total liabilities $ 571,281 $ 278,756 $ 4,554,125 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 8 1,378 (1,377 ) F 9 Additional paid-in capital 663,622 294,040 455,088 G 1,412,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,050 (596 ) 596 H 1,050 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (136,834 ) 402,164 (487,164 ) I, K (221,834 ) Treasury stock - (78,260 ) 78,260 J - Total stockholders' equity 527,846 618,726 1,191,975 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,099,127 $ 897,482 $ 5,746,100 See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma combined financial statements, which are an integral part of these statements. Certain reclassifications have been made to the historical Silicon Motion financial information, as explained in Note 3 - Historical Silicon Motion. The pro forma adjustments are explained in Note 7 - Adjustments to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet. 125 NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1. Description of Transaction Silicon Motion Acquisition On May 5, 2022, MaxLinear entered into the Merger Agreement with Silicon Motion, pursuant to which MaxLinear agreed to acquire all of Silicon Motion's outstanding equity interests. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, upon consummation of the Merger, (a) each Company Share (other than Excluded Shares, Dissenting Shares and Company Shares represented by each ADS) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per Share Merger Consideration and (b) each ADS (other than ADSs representing any Excluded Shares) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, together with the underlying Company Shares represented by such ADS, will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive the Per ADS Merger Consideration, with an aggregate value equal to approximately $4.3 billion in the aggregate, subject to certain adjustments specified in the Merger Agreement. Up to approximately $3.5 billion of the Merger Consideration payable to Silicon Motion securityholders will be payable in cash. Approximately $744.8 million of the Merger Consideration will be comprised of a number of Parent Shares determined based on the exchange ratio of 0.388 Parent Shares for each ADS and the exchange ratio of 0.097 Parent Shares for each Company Share. After applying certain adjustments specified in the Merger Agreement, on a pro forma basis as of May 4, 2022, the Merger Consideration is approximately $4.3 billion, consisting of approximately $3.5 billion in cash and approximately 13.9 million Parent Shares (valued for purposes of these unaudited pro forma financial statements at $744.8 million based on the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022 of $53.61). MaxLinear will also assume certain Company RSU Awards for which $4.3 million is recognized as Merger Consideration for the purposes of these unaudited pro forma financial statements. The Merger is structured such that Merger Sub will merge with and into Silicon Motion and Silicon Motion will continue as the Surviving Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MaxLinear. 2. Basis of Presentation The unaudited pro forma combined financial statements were prepared in accordance with SEC Regulation S-X Article 11 and are based on the historical financial statements of MaxLinear and Silicon Motion, adjusted using the acquisition method of accounting. MaxLinear is not currently aware of any significant accounting policy differences between MaxLinear and Silicon Motion, but as further information becomes available such policy differences may be identified and could result in significant differences from the unaudited pro forma combined financial statements. The acquisition method of accounting requires, among other things, that assets acquired and liabilities assumed be recognized at their fair values as of the acquisition date. Financial statements of MaxLinear issued after completion of the Merger will reflect such fair values, measured as of the acquisition date, which may be different than the estimated fair values included in these unaudited pro forma combined financial statements. In addition, the Merger Consideration transferred is measured at the Closing Date at the then-current fair value, which will likely result in Merger Consideration transferred that is different from the amount assumed in these unaudited pro forma combined financial information. Fair value is defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. This is an exit price concept for the valuation of the asset or liability. In addition, market participants are assumed to be buyers and sellers unrelated to MaxLinear in the principal (or the most advantageous) market for the asset or liability. Fair value measurements for an asset assume the highest and best use by these market participants. As a result of these standards, MaxLinear may be required to record assets which are not intended to be used or sold and/or to value assets at fair value measures that do not reflect MaxLinear's intended use of those assets. Many of these fair value measurements can be highly subjective and it is also possible that other professionals, applying reasonable judgment to the same facts and circumstances, could develop and support a range of alternative estimated amounts. 126 Acquisition-related transaction costs (such as advisory, legal, valuation, other professional fees) are not included as a component of the Merger Consideration transferred. Such costs are expensed as a pro forma adjustment to the unaudited pro forma combined statements of operations. MaxLinear and Silicon Motion expect to incur total acquisition-related transaction costs of approximately $85.0 million. 3. Historical Silicon Motion Financial information of Silicon Motion in the "Historical Silicon Motion" column in the unaudited pro forma combined balance sheet represents the historical consolidated balance sheet of Silicon Motion as of March 31, 2022. Financial information presented in the "Historical Silicon Motion" column in the unaudited pro forma combined statement of operations represents the historical consolidated statement of operations of Silicon Motion for the year ended December 31, 2021, and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Such financial information has been reclassified or classified to conform to the historical presentation in MaxLinear's consolidated financial statements as set forth below (in thousands). Unless otherwise indicated, defined line items included in the footnotes have the meanings given to them in the historical financial statements of Silicon Motion. Reclassification and classification of the unaudited combined pro forma balance sheet as of March 31, 2022 Before

Classification Reclassification After

Reclassification Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 37,847 $ 48,494 (i)(ii) $ 86,341 Short-term restricted cash $ - $ 6 (i) $ 6 Refundable deposits - current $ 48,500 $ (48,500) (ii) $ - Other assets $ 17,696 $ (17,696) (iii)(iv)(v) $ - Leased right-of-use assets $ - $ 5,274 (iii) $ 5,274 Deferred tax assets $ - $ 4,165 (iv) $ 4,165 Other long-term assets $ - $ 8,257 (v) $ 8,257 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 110,961 $ 23,058 (vi)(vii) $ 134,019 Accrued compensation $ - $ 32,499 (vi) $ 32,499 Income tax payable $ 55,557 $ (55,557) (vii) $ - Other (long-term) liabilities $ 31,210 $ (2,662) (viii) $ 28,548 Long-term lease liabilities $ - $ 2,662 (viii) $ 2,662 Shareholders' equity $ 618,726 $ - (ix)(x)(xi)(xii) $ 618,726 Common stock $ - $ 1,378 (ix) $ 1,378 Additional paid-in capital $ - $294,040 (x) $ 294,040 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) $ - $(596) (xi) $ (596 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) $ - $402,164 (xii) $ 402,164 Treasury stock $ - $ (78,260) (xiii) $ (78,260 ) (i) Represents the reclassification to "Short-term restricted cash" from the "Prepaid expenses and other current assets" line item in the table set forth above. (ii) Represents the reclassification to "Prepaid expenses and other current assets" of $48.5 million from the "Refundable deposits - current" line item in the table set forth above. (iii) Represents the reclassification to "Leased right-of-use assets" of $5.3 million from the "Other assets" line item in the table set forth above. (iv) Represents the reclassification to "Deferred tax assets" of $4.2 million from the "Other assets" line item in the table set forth above. (v) Represents the reclassification to "Other long-term assets" of $8.3 million from the "Other assets" line item in the table set forth above. 127 (vi) Represents the reclassification to "Accrued compensation" of $32.5 million from the "Accrued expenses and other current liabilities" line item in the table set forth above. (vii) Represents the reclassification to "Accrued expenses and other current liabilities" of $55.6 million from the "Income tax payable" line item in the table set forth above. (viii) Represents the reclassification to "Long-term lease liabilities" of $2.7 million from the "Other (long-term) liabilities" line item in the table set forth above. (ix) Represents the reclassification to "Common stock" of $1.4 million from the "Shareholders' equity" line item in the table set forth above. (x) Represents the reclassification to "Additional paid-in capital" of $294.0 million from the "Shareholders' equity" line item in the table set forth above. (xi) Represents the reclassification to "Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" of $0.6 million from the "Shareholders' equity" line item in the table set forth above. (xii) Represents the reclassification to "Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)" of $402.2 million from the "Shareholders' equity" line item in the table set forth above. (xiii) Represents the reclassification to "Treasury stock" of $78.3 million from the "Shareholders' equity" line item in the table set forth above. Reclassification and classification of the unaudited combined pro forma statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Before

Classification Reclassification After

Reclassification Selling, general and administrative $ - $ 14,122 (i )(ii) $ 14,122 Sales and marketing $ 7,602 (7,602 ) (i ) $ - General and administrative $ 6,520 $ (6,520 ) (ii ) $ - (i) Represents the reclassification to "Selling, general and administrative" of $7.6 million related to "Sales and marketing" activities. (ii) Represents the reclassification to "Selling, general and administrative" of $6.5 million related to "General and administrative" activities. Reclassification and classification of the unaudited combined pro forma statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 Before

Classification Reclassification After

Reclassification Selling, general and administrative $ - $ 50,635 (i )(ii) $ 50,635 Sales and marketing $ 28,813 $ (28,813 ) (i ) $ - General and administrative $ 21,822 $ (21,822 ) (ii ) $ - (i) Represents the reclassification to "Selling, general and administrative" of $28.8 million related to "Sales and marketing" activities. (ii) Represents the reclassification to "Selling, general and administrative" of $21.8 million related to "General and administrative" activities. 128 4. Estimate of Merger Consideration Expected to be Transferred The following table presents a preliminary estimate of Merger Consideration expected to be transferred to effect the Merger at Closing. Estimated Merger Consideration Expected to be Transferred(1) (In thousands) Cash $ 3,527,000 Fair value of Parent Shares to be issued 744,800 Fair value of Converted RSU Awards(2) 4,328 Estimated Merger Consideration $ 4,276,128 (1) The estimated Merger Consideration expected to be transferred reflected in these unaudited pro forma combined financial statements does not purport to represent what the actual Merger Consideration transferred will be when the Merger is completed. The Merger Consideration expected to be transferred includes cash of $3.5 billion, expected to be funded by cash on hand and fully committed debt financing from Wells Fargo, 13.9 million of Parent Shares valued at $744.8 million based on the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022 of $53.61, and Converted RSU Awards to Silicon Motion employees of $4.3 million. (2) MaxLinear is assuming certain Company RSU Awards as part of the Merger and has estimated the fair value of such Converted RSU Awards for the purpose of these proforma combined financial statements. The portion allocated to the estimated Merger Consideration represents the vested portion of the assumed Company RSU Awards. The fair value of the Converted RSU Awards issuable to Silicon Motion employees for the assumption of the Company RSU Awards was estimated by applying the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022 of $53.61 to the vested portion of the converted Company Shares underlying the Company RSU Awards, using the share conversion ratio as defined in the Merger Agreement equal to the sum of (I) 0.097, and (II) the quotient obtained by dividing (A) the Per Share Cash Merger Consideration by (B) the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022 of $53.61 to convert the assumed Company RSU Awards. The selected Parent Share price impacts both the fair value of the Converted RSU Awards calculated and the number of Parent Shares underlying the Converted RSU Awards and, ultimately, the Merger Consideration that will be recorded at the Effective Time. 5. Estimate of Assets to be Acquired and Liabilities to be Assumed The following is a preliminary estimate of the assets to be acquired and the liabilities to be assumed by MaxLinear in the Merger, reconciled to the estimate of Merger Consideration expected to be transferred: Book value of assets acquired as of March 31, 2022 $ 618,726 Adjustments: Identifiable intangible assets 2,304,500 Remove MaxLinear's existing investment in Silicon Motion (19,051 ) Retention and transaction bonuses (16,075 ) Deferred taxes (457,686 ) Goodwill 1,845,714 Net assets acquired $ 4,276,128 The preliminary estimate of the assets to be acquired and liabilities assumed performed for the purposes of these unaudited pro forma combined financial information was primarily limited to the preliminary identification and valuation of intangible assets. Estimates of fair value require management to make significant estimates and assumptions which are preliminary and subject to change upon Closing, including appraisals and other valuation analyses, which are expected to be completed within one year from the Closing Date. Although final determination may result in different asset and liability fair values, it is not expected that such differences will be material to understanding the impact of the Merger on the financial results of MaxLinear. The goodwill recognized is attributable primarily to the acquired workforce, expected synergies, and other benefits that MaxLinear believes will result from combining the operations of Silicon Motion with the operations of MaxLinear. 129 The following is a discussion of the adjustments made to Silicon Motion's assets and liabilities in connection with the preparation of these unaudited pro forma combined financial information: Identifiable Intangible Assets Identifiable intangible assets acquired include both finite-lived intangible assets and in-process research and development, or IPR&D. The fair value of intangible assets is based on MaxLinear management's preliminary valuation, considering or relying in part upon a report of a third-party valuation expert to calculate the fair value of such assets. Estimated useful lives (where relevant for the purposes of these unaudited proforma condensed combined financial statements) are based on the time periods during which the intangibles are expected to result in substantial incremental cash flows. Such estimates are preliminary and subject to change. For the purposes of these unaudited pro forma combined financial information, using currently available information, and certain other high-level assumptions, the fair value of the identifiable intangible assets and the related expected useful lives for the finite-lived intangible assets were estimated by MaxLinear management to be as follows: Fair value Weighted average useful life Developed technology $ 1,575,200 7 In-process research and development 488,600 N/A Customer relationships 220,000 5 Product backlog 20,700 0.75 $ 2,304,500 5.27 These preliminary estimates of fair value and weighted-average useful life will likely be different from the final acquisition accounting, and the difference could have a material impact on the accompanying pro forma combined financial statements. Once MaxLinear has full access to the specifics of Silicon Motion's intangible assets, additional insight will be gained that could impact: (1) the intangible assets identified; (2) the estimated total value assigned to intangible assets; and (3) the estimated weighted-average useful life of each category of intangible assets. The estimated intangible asset values and their useful lives could be impacted by a variety of factors that may become known to MaxLinear only upon access to additional information and/or changes in such factors that may occur prior to the Effective Time. On the Closing Date, identifiable intangible assets are required to be measured at fair value and these acquired assets could include assets that are not intended to be used or sold or that are intended to be used in a manner other than their highest and best use. For purposes of the unaudited pro forma combined financial information, it is assumed that all assets will be used in a manner that represents their highest and best use. Based on internal assessments as well as discussions with Silicon Motion, MaxLinear identified the following significant intangible assets: developed technology, in-process research and development ("IPR&D"), customer relationships and product backlog. For purposes of these unaudited pro forma combined financial statements, the fair value of the technology-specific intangible assets has been determined primarily using the "income approach," which is a valuation technique that provides an estimate of the fair value of an asset based on the present value of future economic benefits to be derived from ownership of the asset and include market participants' expectations of the cash flows an asset would generate over its remaining useful life. Indications of value are developed by discounting future net cash flows to their present value at market-based rates of return. More specifically, the fair value of the developed technology and IPR&D were determined using the multi-period excess earnings method, or MPEEM. MPEEM is an income approach to fair value measurement attributable to a specific intangible asset being valued from the asset grouping's overall cash-flow stream. MPEEM isolates the expected future discounted cash-flow stream to its net present value. The fair value of the customer relationship and product backlog incorporates the distributor method which uses relevant market data and assumes that the returns generated by these assets are comparable to the economic profits generated by a hypothetical intermediary, or distributor. The distributor method is appropriate to apply when it is determined that another intangible asset, such as in this case the developed technology, is determined to be the primary asset while the customer relationship and backlog are determined to be secondary assets. 130 Significant factors considered in the calculation of the developed technology and IPR&D intangible assets were the risks inherent in the development process, including the likelihood of achieving technological success and market acceptance. These assets were analyzed to determine the unique technological innovations, the existence and reliance on core technology, the existence of any alternative future use or current technological feasibility and the complexity, cost, and time to complete the remaining development. Future cash flows were estimated based on forecasted revenue and costs, taking into account the expected product life cycles, market penetration, and growth rates. The major risks and uncertainties associated with the timely and successful completion of the IPR&D projects include legal risk and regulatory risk. No assurances can be given that the underlying assumptions used to prepare the discounted cash flow analysis will not change or the timely completion of each project to commercial success will occur. For these and other reasons, actual results may vary significantly from estimated results. Developed technology will begin amortization immediately. The fair value of in-process research and development is capitalized as of the acquisition date and is subsequently accounted for as an indefinite- lived intangible asset until completion or abandonment of the associated research and development efforts. Accordingly, during the development period after the Closing, these assets will not be amortized into earnings; instead, these assets will be subject to periodic impairment testing. IPR&D will begin amortization upon the completion of each project. If any of the projects are abandoned, MaxLinear will be required to record impairment of the related intangible asset. Inventory and Property and Equipment Silicon Motion's inventory consists of raw materials, work in process, and finished goods and its property and equipment consists of land, buildings, building and leasehold improvements, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures and software. For purposes of these unaudited pro forma combined financial statements, no adjustment has been made to the fair value of inventory and property and equipment as MaxLinear has limited knowledge as to the specific details of the inventory and property and equipment in order to make adjustments to the value at this point in time. After the Closing, MaxLinear will perform a valuation of inventory on hand and property and equipment at that time and a resulting step-up in value will be applied to Silicon Motion. Such valuation could result in a material difference from the book value, since the quantity and amount of inventory on hand and property and equipment will likely materially change by the Closing. Other Assets/Liabilities Adjustments to Silicon Motion's remaining assets and liabilities may also be necessary, however at this time MaxLinear has limited knowledge as to the specific details and nature of those assets and liabilities necessary in order to make adjustments to those values. However, since the majority of the remaining assets and liabilities are current assets and liabilities, MaxLinear believes that the March 31, 2022 Silicon Motion book values for these assets represent reasonable estimates of fair value or net realizable value, as applicable. MaxLinear does not anticipate that the actual adjustments for these current assets and liabilities on the Closing Date will be materially different. Goodwill Goodwill is calculated as the difference between the acquisition date fair value of the Merger Consideration expected to be transferred and the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed. Goodwill is not amortized but rather subject to an annual fair value impairment test. 6. Adjustments to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations (A)Intangible Amortization - To reflect amortization of acquired finite-lived intangible assets based on their preliminary estimated fair values and estimated average useful life. For the purposes of this proforma presentation, the developed technology, customer relationships and product backlog intangible assets are being amortized using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives as described in Note 5. IPR&D intangible assets are indefinite-lived intangible assets until such assets are completed and placed into production, at which time the assets will be amortized over their estimated useful lives. 131 (B)Interest expense and loss on extinguishment of debt - To reflect loss on extinguishment of existing MaxLinear debt which is assumed to be extinguished as if the acquisition occurred on January 1, 2021, and reflect estimated interest expense on transaction debt, less the historical MaxLinear interest expense on existing debt. The loss on extinguishment relates to remaining unamortized debt discount and issuance costs. Estimated interest expense is based on forward rates for the applicable variable interest rate plus margin expected on debt. If actual future interest rates increase by 10% compared to our estimate, this would result in an increase in interest expense of approximately $21.6 million and $5.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and three months ended March 31, 2022, respectively. (C)Gain (loss) on previously held equity interest - To eliminate historical loss on investment in Silicon Motion in the three months ended March 31, 2022 and reflect gain on investment in Silicon Motion held by MaxLinear in the year ended December 31, 2021, based on the Per ADS Merger Consideration of $114.34 as of May 4, 2022. (D)Income Taxes - To record estimated income taxes based on the statutory tax rates in the jurisdictions in which the acquired business operates. All material indirect taxes as a result of the net combined company have been considered in this estimate. (E) Number of Parent Shares Used in Per Share Calculations - To reflect the issuance of approximately 13.9 million Parent Shares per the Merger Agreement, based on 18% of the 77.35 million Company Shares as of May 4, 2022, after applying the exchange ratio of 0.388 per ADS and 0.097 per Company Share. Although the exchange ratios are fixed, the number of Parent Shares to be issued is subject to change based on the number of Company Shares and ADSs outstanding as of the Effective Time. The impact of potential shares issuable from the Converted RSU Awards issued as part of the Merger is anti-dilutive for all periods presented. (F)Transaction Costs - To reflect transaction costs of $85 million in the year ended December 31, 2021. (G)Stock-Based Compensation - To eliminate Silicon Motion's historical stock-based compensation expense and reflect amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to certain Company RSU Awards to be assumed by MaxLinear in the Merger, which will be cancelled and converted into Converted RSU Awards, using the conversion ratio defined in the Merger Agreement (Note 4). 7. Adjustments to Unaudited Pro Forma Combined Balance Sheet (A)Cash Consideration - To reflect the payment of $3.5 billion cash Merger Consideration to effect the Merger, offset by estimated net proceeds from transaction debt of $2.8 billion after repayment of existing debt of $286.3 million and payment of transaction costs of $85.0 million. (B) Investment in Silicon Motion - To eliminate MaxLinear's prior investment in Silicon Motion. (C)Intangible Assets - To reflect the preliminary fair values of intangible assets acquired. These estimated fair values and the related useful lives are considered preliminary and are subject to change. Accordingly, the estimates related to deferred taxes discussed at (M) below are also subject to change. Changes in the fair value or useful lives of the acquired intangible assets may be material. (D) Goodwill - To reflect the preliminary estimate of goodwill of $1.8 billion. (E)Transaction Debt - To reflect new transaction debt less existing MaxLinear debt net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, which will be repaid as a result of the Merger. (F)Common Shares - To eliminate Company Shares and reflect issuance of Parent Shares to effect the Merger. 132 (G)Additional Paid-in-capital- To reflect the following equity transactions in connection with the Merger: Eliminate Silicon Motion additional paid in capital $ (294,040 ) Estimated fair value of Parent Shares to be issued 744,800 Estimated fair value of Converted RSU Awards 4,328 Total $ 455,088 The "Estimated fair value of Parent Shares to be issued" was based on approximately 13.9 million Parent Shares outstanding as of May 4, 2022, multiplied by the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022 of $53.61, after applying the exchange ratio of 0.388 per ADS and the exchange ratio of 0.097 per Company Share. "Estimated fair value of Converted RSU Awards" represents the estimated aggregate fair value of the Converted RSU Awards attributable to the service periods prior to the Merger, which is considered as part of Merger Consideration, and was calculated based on the conversion of certain Company RSU Awards outstanding as of May 4, 2022 to equivalent MaxLinear awards (Note 4), multiplied by the estimated fair value of equity awards. The fair values of Parent Shares and equity awards were estimated based on the closing price of Parent Shares on May 4, 2022 of $53.61 per share. A 25% increase in the price of Parent Shares would increase the Merger Consideration by approximately $189.3 million, and a 25% decrease in the price of Parent Shares would decrease the Merger Consideration by $186.1 million, both with a corresponding change to MaxLinear's assets. The market price of Parent Shares which Silicon Motion securityholders will receive in the Merger as a portion of the Merger Consideration will continue to fluctuate from the date of this proxy statement/ prospectus through the Effective Time and the final valuation could differ significantly from the current estimates. (H)Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - To eliminate Silicon Motion's accumulated other comprehensive income. (I) Accumulated Deficit - To eliminate Silicon Motion's historical retained earnings of $402.2 million. (J) Treasury Stock - To eliminate Silicon Motion's historical treasury stock. (K)Transaction Costs - To reflect estimated transaction costs remaining to be incurred related directly to the Merger of approximately $85.0 million, including estimated investment banking, legal and accounting fees, and other external costs directly related to the Merger. (L)Retention and Transaction Bonuses - To accrue the portion of the estimated retention and transaction bonuses payable to employees of Silicon Motion as set forth in the Silicon Motion disclosure schedule delivered to MaxLinear concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement of $16.1 million for which post-acquisition employment services are not required for the employees to receive such bonuses. (M)Deferred Taxes - To record deferred taxes on identifiable intangible assets and retention payable of $457.7 million based upon the statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the acquired business operates, and to net Silicon Motion's historical balance of deferred tax asset against deferred tax liability as a result of the pro forma adjustments. (N)Negative Cash Balance - To reflect the reclassification of $348.6 million of negative cash balance to accounts payable. Although the payment of Merger Consideration as reflected in the proforma combined balance sheet results in a negative cash balance, MaxLinear expects to have sufficient cash on hand at the closing from operations of both companies to effect the Merger. 133 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS The following table provides information relating to the beneficial ownership of Company Shares as of July 8, 2022 (unless otherwise noted), by: • each shareholder known by the Company to own beneficially 5% or more of the Company Shares; • each of the Company's directors and executive officers individually; and • all of the Company's current executive officers and current directors as a group. Beneficial ownership is determined according to the rules of the SEC, and the information is not necessarily indicative of beneficial ownership for any other purpose. Under such rules, beneficial ownership includes any shares over which the individual or entity possesses sole or shared voting or investment power of that security, or the right to receive the economic benefit of ownership, as well as any shares that the individual has the right to acquire within 60 days of July 8, 2022 through the exercise of any option, warrant or other right or vesting of restricted stock units. For the sake of clarity, Company RSU Awards that will accelerate as a result of the Merger and would not otherwise vest within 60 days of July 8, 2022 have not been accounted for in the table below. Except as indicated by footnote, and subject to community property laws where applicable, the Company believes the persons named in the table have sole voting and investment power with respect to all Company Shares shown as beneficially owned by them. The percentage of Company Shares beneficially owned is calculated on the basis of Company Shares outstanding as of July 8, 2022. Company Shares that a person has the right to acquire within 60 days of July 8, 2022 are deemed outstanding for purposes of computing the percentage ownership of the person holding such rights, but are not deemed outstanding for purposes of computing the percentage ownership of any other person, except with respect to the percentage ownership of all members of the Company Board and executive officers as a group. Unless otherwise indicated below, the address for each beneficial owner listed is c/o Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, Flat C, 19/F, Wing Cheong Commercial Building, Nos 19-25 Jervois Street, Hong Kong. Beneficial Ownership Name of Beneficial Owner Shares Beneficially

Owned Percentage of

Shares Beneficially

Owned 5% Shareholders: Cardinal Capital Management, LLC 7,524,180 (1) 5.7% Directors and Executive Officers: James Chow(2) 1,581,266 1.2% Wallace C. Kou 1,727,248 1.3% Steve Chen 70,000 * Tsung-Ming Chung 100,000 * Lien-Chun Liu 254,280 * Yung-Chien Wang 834,674 * Han-Ping D. Shieh 51,246 * Kenneth Kuan-Ming Lin 40,000 * Riyadh Lai(3) 1,818,180 1.4% Nelson Duann 40,000 * Arthur Yeh 58,524 * Robert Fan 58,000 * Ken Chen(4) 222,449 * Kevin Yeh 60,400 * Kevin Tsai 11,600 * All Directors and Executive Officers as a Group (15 Persons) 6,927,867 5.2% 134 * Represents beneficial ownership of less than one percent (1%) of the outstanding Company Shares. (1) Cardinal Capital Management, LLC beneficially owns 1,881,045 ADSs (representing 7,524,180 ordinary shares) according to a Schedule 13F filed May 16, 2022. The address of Cardinal Capital Management, LLC is Four Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, Connecticut 06831 according to a Schedule 13F filed May 16, 2022. 